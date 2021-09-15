Insulate Britain Blocking the M25. Source LBC. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate News Opinion

“Insulate Britain” Climate Activists Blamed for Motorway Crash

25 mins ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

h/t Breitbart; “Insulate Britain” apparently think mainstream Extinction Rebellion is not doing enough to dictate home renovations to ordinary people.

M25 protests: Crash blamed on Insulate Britain activists blocking motorway as woman is airlifted to hospital

Angry drivers remonstrated with 89 protesters from the climate group, who are demanding Government action on home insulation

By Izzy Lyons,  CRIME CORRESPONDENT 
and Gareth Davies,  BREAKING NEWS EDITOR
15 September 2021 • 1:12pm

Climate protesters have blocked parts of the M25 for the second time in three days and a crash on the motorway has been blamed on activists.

Insulate Britain, which is demanding Government action on home insulation, stopped traffic at two sections of Britain’s busiest motorway.

A crash involving four vehicles led to a woman in her 50s being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey Police have said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, adding: “It is too early in the investigation to know if these two incidents were linked.”

‘One car was squashed into half its size’

But witness Steve Glenn, who was commuting to work clockwise on the M25, told The Telegraph: “The cars ploughed into the back of each other. It was so blatantly obvious what had happened. The standstill traffic was caused by the protest.

“One car was squashed into half its size.”

Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/15/m25-protest-insulate-britain-block-britains-busiest-motorway/

The following tweet is from the Breitbart article;

I mean I just about got Extinction Rebellion, funny pantomime street theatre where people get to pelt them with rotten food. Grand old British traditional and all that. But these ecoloons seem so far around the bend, its difficult to know what to say about them. Maybe if I upset them they will insulate my house?

Angry art critics turn on Extinction Rebellion Street Theatre Performers

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bryan A
September 15, 2021 2:06 pm

Dang, where is the Big Rig with hot brakes when you need one

1
Reply
Sparko
September 15, 2021 2:08 pm

Where’s the blues brothers when you need them ?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 15, 2021 2:10 pm

Send the AV Teslas next time in mass.

0
Reply
B Clarke
September 15, 2021 2:12 pm

There just alienating their cause, the public won’t support them.

Its always been a no no to mess about on the motorway, I hope the courts convict them.

3
Reply
alastair gray
September 15, 2021 2:13 pm

One person seriously injured and a bunch of loonies crimiunally responsible . Look forwsrd to the woke judge giving a slap on the wrist to those responsible and luvvies and other useful idiots sanctimonioously wringing their blood-stained hands.

4
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
September 15, 2021 2:14 pm

i see 89 manslaughter charges if that woman dies, or whatever the British equivalent is to that canadian charge

1
Reply
fretslider
September 15, 2021 2:15 pm

They couldn’t care less and the police as usual have their hands in their pockets

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
September 15, 2021 2:17 pm

Utter, utter loonies. Do they think the hippos in the Thames were due to the Neaderthal motorways?

2
Reply
Tom Halla
September 15, 2021 2:22 pm

I think the authorities have given X-RAY too much tolerance in their malicious mischief, so something like this was due to happen.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 15, 2021 2:23 pm

Autocorrect hates me: XR

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 15, 2021 2:25 pm

X-RAY is kindof funny 🙂

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

Walmart, Murdoch Climate Action Initiatives Dismissed as Greenwashing

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Opinion

British Government Dumps Climate Propaganda into Turkmenistan Schools

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
carbon tax Climate News

Harvard Appoints Obama Advisor as Climate Provost

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Claim: Net Zero Corporate Climate Lobbyists are “Disengaged”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News Opinion

“Insulate Britain” Climate Activists Blamed for Motorway Crash

25 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Science

False spring: Climate change may erode frogs’ ability to withstand salt pollution

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Land Surface Air Temperature Data

All 5 Global Temperature Measurement Systems Reject NOAA’s July 2021 “hottest month ever” Alarmist Hype

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Nature: Wind Turbine Noise Issues

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: