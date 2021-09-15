“Insulate Britain” Climate Activists Blamed for Motorway Crash

h/t Breitbart; “Insulate Britain” apparently think mainstream Extinction Rebellion is not doing enough to dictate home renovations to ordinary people.

M25 protests: Crash blamed on Insulate Britain activists blocking motorway as woman is airlifted to hospital

Angry drivers remonstrated with 89 protesters from the climate group, who are demanding Government action on home insulation

By Izzy Lyons, CRIME CORRESPONDENT

and Gareth Davies, BREAKING NEWS EDITOR

15 September 2021 • 1:12pm

Climate protesters have blocked parts of the M25 for the second time in three days and a crash on the motorway has been blamed on activists.

Insulate Britain, which is demanding Government action on home insulation, stopped traffic at two sections of Britain’s busiest motorway.

…

A crash involving four vehicles led to a woman in her 50s being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey Police have said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, adding: “It is too early in the investigation to know if these two incidents were linked.”

‘One car was squashed into half its size’

But witness Steve Glenn, who was commuting to work clockwise on the M25, told The Telegraph: “The cars ploughed into the back of each other. It was so blatantly obvious what had happened. The standstill traffic was caused by the protest.

“One car was squashed into half its size.”

…