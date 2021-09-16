Climate Politics

Craig Mackinlay MP: Did Boris Johnson tell the truth about Net Zero?

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood 

Please can we have more MPs like Craig Mackinlay?

The MP described his constituents of the future as “sitting around a tepid radiator” powered by an expensive heat pump and worrying about the payments for an electric car they didn’t want either. At the same time, they watched as the growing economies of the world were building new gas and coal-fired power stations. Could this be the future of Net Zero?

In response, the Prime Minister claimed that UK households and businesses were experiencing “vertiginous” falls in the prices of batteries as well as wind and solar power.

Fact-checking Boris Johnson’s answer to my Parliamentary Question

It is critical that Britain’s decarbonisation policies are both affordable and technologically feasible. If the adoption of technologies such as wind and solar “farms”, square miles of batteries, hydrogen and widespread adoption of air source heat pumps leaves people colder and poorer, no-one is going to want to copy our example, and it won’t be very popular at home either. But is our example economically compelling? Is it even doable?

In response to my question on this topic at PMQs, the PM said that we were experiencing “vertiginous” falls in the prices of batteries as well as wind and solar power. It is all going to be OK if we adopt a spirit of “promethean technological optimism”. But what’s the truth about the PM’s claims?

As a matter of fact, renewable energy in Britain has not, as the Prime Minister suggests, been getting cheaper. Subsidies to renewable electricity generators cost consumers over £10 billion a year at present, and the average subsidy on top of the wholesale price can be conservatively calculated at about £80/MWh, making it extremely expensive by any standard.

The Prime Minister specifically claims that the cost of offshore wind power has dropped by 70 per cent in the last decade.  That is untrue. Actual subsidies paid per MWh generated have not fallen, but as a matter of public record costs have increased sharply since their introduction in 2002, when they stood at just over £40/MWh, right up to the present when they stand at just over £110/MWh. 

Perhaps the Prime Minister has been misled by his officials by the low offshore wind bids for non-binding “Contracts for Difference”. Most of these low-price contracts have not yet been taken up, and few if any seem likely to survive since, again as a matter of fact, there is no evidence that the underlying cost of offshore wind has fallen sharply. The real-life experience of offshore wind companies has been of higher maintenance costs and a shorter working life of equipment than the original business models planned for.

Audited accounts show clearly that offshore wind capital costs remain high and that their operation and maintenance costs are rising rapidly.

The PM also believes that the costs of solar have fallen sharply, but once again government estimates of these are inconsistent with data in audited accounts. Research in progress and shortly to be published shows that the total capex of solar “farms” in the UK fell by only 10 per cent in the period 2012 to 2018, and averaged about £1m per megawatt installed. Bizarrely, the government cost estimates are only about 60 per cent of that figure. Similarly, solar industry sources claim operating expenditure at about £20,000/MW per year while audited accounts record that it is 50 per cent higher. So they cost more to build and cost more to operate than the government has been led to believe.

And then on top of all this, we have the network and system costs of connecting and managing uncontrollable renewables, which are high and have already affected consumers. In 2002, before renewables, the cost of National Grid’s “Balancing Services” were about £400m per year. They now stand at about £1.8 billion a year with gas and, just this week, coal powered traditional power stations stepping in to keep the lights on, and the trend is upwards, very largely due to renewables.

lee
September 16, 2021 2:16 am

Griff will be along shortly to tell us where and why this is incorrect. That the unicorns are getting fatter as they are not working hard enough.

fretslider
Reply to  lee
September 16, 2021 3:13 am

Today’s material from griff’s source includes:

Production of forever chemicals emits potent greenhouse gases, analysis finds (HFCs etc)

‘Larger than usual’: this year’s ozone layer hole bigger than Antarctica
Scientists say ozone hole is unusually large for this stage in season and growing quickly

Drought puts 2.1 million Kenyans at risk of starvationNational disaster declared as crops fail after poor rains and locusts, while ethnic conflicts add to crisis

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-crisis

He might be a bit stuck for a comment.

mike macray
Reply to  fretslider
September 16, 2021 3:46 am

“….‘Larger than usual’: this year’s ozone layer hole bigger than Antarctica
Scientists say ozone hole is unusually large for this stage in season and growing quickly:

Oh dear! A quarter century since Montreal banned those CFCs, and six months since the sun abandoned Antarctica for northern climes. Next week he should pop his smiling face over the Antarctic horizon and start making fresh ozone to fill the hole.
cheers
Mike

observa
Reply to  lee
September 16, 2021 3:56 am

Griff is otherwise unavoidably detained watching his EV charge out on the street from a distance with the garden hose handy-
GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks (msn.com)
He sends his apologies as supercharging is not an option and you know how it is with an extension lead from the garage.

Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)
September 16, 2021 2:18 am

And what no one ever factors in, is that the more unreliables you use, the more energy costs and so the more the fuel for the excavators & for the lorries moving these monsters around costs. The more it costs to hire the labourers (because they also have much higher costs … like travelling to remote areas). The more it costs to transport all these monsters from China, and if China were ever mad enough to commit unreliables economic suicide, then the cost of these mosters would also skyrocket … perhaps heading toward and infinite cost because there is no guarantee, when everything is taken into account, including all the indirect energy consumption, that any energy is ever produced by any unreliables.

And, it is this feedback of indirect higher costs that cause energy costs to rise, which then cause everything in society to cost more, which then causes the cost of building unreliables to rise, which then … etc., it is that feedback which is the real killer … and by killer, I do literally mean the cost of living for the vast majority of people will be too high.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)
September 16, 2021 3:15 am

I think that this is the ‘shoe event horizon’ that Douglas Adams described in The HHGTTG. It was the inevitable conclusion of any advanced civilization, destroying itself to build more and more shoe shops.

What the woke are creating is the ‘renewable energy horizon’ with the same effect. As in The HHGTTG, future civilizations will study the remans of bird-choppers and artificial heat sinks, and ponder why we did this. The main difference is that people will not evolve into birds, or if they do, they will all be chopped up.

Rafe Champion
September 16, 2021 2:19 am

Does anyone know how much the general public (or the median voter) knows about the cost of things like the transition to gas heating for houses?
What is Boris going to say when they find out?

Bill Toland
Reply to  Rafe Champion
September 16, 2021 3:28 am

The general public haven’t got a clue about the gigantic increase in energy costs which are already in the pipeline. The reason is very simple. The British media won’t publish anything which contradicts their eco-loon fantasies.

For one glaring example of this, the operating costs of heat pumps are much higher than gas boilers but I have read a number of articles in the British media which claim that heat pumps will be cheaper to operate than gas boilers.

fretslider
September 16, 2021 2:43 am

Boris, like many politicians, is all about… Boris. And what Boris considers to be true is true.

He’s signed a deal with Australia that threw his climate commitments out of the window, but we in blighty won’t escape his green lunacy quite so easily. Protest against lockdown and the police move in fast and make arrests etc. Sit yourself down on a motorway (and cause a pile-up) and the police nicely ask if there’s anything you need. How very middle class and twee.

These are the values. 

“A nation’s capacity to manage and mitigate these [climate] problems is tied up directly with its economic development. Wealthier countries can afford the top-notch infrastructure, structurally sound buildings, flood defences, sea walls and sophisticated early-warning systems that are crucial to keeping life ticking on whatever the weather throws up.

Yet green activists want the precise opposite of all this. They are explicit in their demands to rein in economic growth and development. In rich countries, the ‘Net Zero’ policies being pushed by environmentalists will make it harder for ordinary families to heat and cool their homes and to travel for work and leisure. Analysis by the UK Treasury warns that the costs of these policies will be borne overwhelmingly by the working class.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/08/10/the-climate-class-war/

What did catch my eye in today’s Times is a story by Lord Deben (aka John Selwyn Gummer), head of the Climate Change Committee; whence most of the mad schemes originate – like tower block cladding. 

The article?

Villagers need torches, not streetlights

People starting a new life in the country should be prepared to use a torch, says a government climate adviser who wants rural streetlights phased out.

Lord Deben, chairman of the independent Climate Change Committee, said that rural streetlights were unnecessary and councils must think about all decisions in light of climate change.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/villagers-need-torches-not-streetlights-kc8wcrgvl

I think villagers may not agree with that idea – would you?

Newminster
Reply to  fretslider
September 16, 2021 3:11 am

In fact you’ll find that not a few villagers will agree with him — for the wrong reasons (wrong at least by his reckoning). As I commented, this is the first thing I have agreed with Gummer in 60 years but not to further his climate obsession. The level of street lighting in the UK is beyond reason. Darkness has been virtually abolished.
Outside towns the number of people “out and about” after 10pm and before 5am is minimal. Apart from the “excessive” (by Gummer’s standards) emission of CO2, the taxpayer is paying for half-a-dozen street lights for eight hours a day for the benefit of half-a-dozen people!
We have had to designate areas like Galloway and the Northumbrian forest “dark sky areas” before people forget what the sky at night looks like.
When I took my grand-daughter for a night trip to Kielder (Northumberland) Forest, she was totally blown away! Even from a village in central Scotland she had never even contemplated what the sky might be like without the “light pollution” we take for granted. That’s the reason to restrict street lighting not dim Deben’s self-serving climate waffle.

fretslider
Reply to  Newminster
September 16, 2021 3:17 am

I’ll accept an argument on finance or even dark skies, but I don’t accept an argument about a trace gas that is essential to life.

That’s nonsense.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  fretslider
September 16, 2021 3:12 am

George Carlin once suggested taking one of the squarish US states, putting a fence around it, and turning it into a sort of prison where violent criminals were sent to do as they please. Well why not something similar for all the Climate Change fanatics? They like being cold, maybe Antarctica would work. Ship them down there and wait and see how long before they are clamoring to return to the miracle of fossil-fueled civilization.

Bellman
September 16, 2021 3:03 am

You lost me at “Did Boris Johnson tell the truth…”

Ron Long
September 16, 2021 3:05 am

When BoJo answers the cost of energy questions, and skips the need for subsidies, who is his target audience? As noted above, politicians are all about themselves, as represented by money and getting re-elected. So what sector of the voting public is he addressing? In the USA the Biden Handlers are addressing minorities and loonies, and with reckless disregard for the truth.

Mark
September 16, 2021 3:07 am

Doesn’t matter how many green eco-babble and technology is available, or at what cost.

In winter, the nights are long, the days are cold, and the wind often doesn’t blow.

Once the lights go out for any extended (or repeat event) more people will realise the folly…..

Hopefully…..

AndyHce
September 16, 2021 3:25 am

The overwhelmingly important factor in this report is the fact checking. Unlike the general social media and mass media censorship “because we know it ain’t true” “fact checking” this report specifies the particular points disputed, the actual values which it claims are correct, and the sources for those values. While that alone may not prove or disprove anything, it gives the reader something tangible to investigate, should said reader have questions of trust. The usual method just provides a fuzzy feeling in the middle of the head.

Michael in Dublin
September 16, 2021 3:28 am

Correction:
It is critical that Britain’s decarbonisation policies are both affordable and technologically feasible” OR EVEN NECESSARY?

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Michael in Dublin
HotScot
September 16, 2021 3:41 am

Parliamentary discussion with Dr. Constable of the GWPF on the subject.

To say this man is highly intelligent and well informed would be a masterly understatement. I have never seen MP’s so contrite, he even dealt with the witch who trotted out “climate deniers” in a beautifully calm and factual manner.

Around an hour long but every reader of WUWT will both greatly appreciate, and understand what he’s saying.

https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/132b6724-c396-4b61-aad4-bad9dd936d53?mc_cid=be43086da0&mc_eid=5f2cfb8234

observa
September 16, 2021 3:43 am

The MP described his constituents of the future as “sitting around a tepid radiator” powered by an expensive heat pump and worrying about the payments for an electric car they didn’t want either.

They might be about to find out what weather dependent power is all about as this may be the winter of their discontent-
Power prices soar after key electricity cable between UK and France catches fire (msn.com)

