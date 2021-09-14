Keith Pitt. By Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website – www.dfat.gov.au, CC BY 3.0 au, Link
CNN: “Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

UN officials, British and US politicians are urging Aussies to take Australia’s alleged ongoing climate devastation more seriously.

Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks

Analysis by Angela Dewan, International Climate Editor, CNN
Updated 1152 GMT (1952 HKT) September 13, 2021

London (CNN)If Australia’s allies were worried that the country might cause them problems at upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, the events of the past week should leave little doubt in their minds. It will. 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday all but confirmed a report that his country had pressured the UK into dropping key climate commitments from their bilateral trade agreement, showing no sign of regret or embarrassment at being caught out. 

And on Monday last week, when a senior UN official warned Australia’s climate inaction would eventually “wreak havoc” on its economy, Australia’s resources minister, Keith Pitt, dismissed the UN as a “foreign body” that should mind its own business. He even bragged about Australia’s plans to keep mining coal “well beyond 2030,” while much of the developed world is already well on its way to phasing out the fossil fuel.

Australia is becoming increasingly isolated from the rest of the world with its obstinate approach to the climate crisis. Leaders like US climate envoy John Kerry and COP26 President Alok Sharma have been focused recently on the climate challenge of China — but it’s Australia that’s emerging as the real pariah of the COP26 talks.

Australia stands by coal ‘beyond 2030’ after UN warns of economic havoc “Of all the developed countries, Australia has the poorest standing on climate. It’s clear that Australia will just be absent, basically, from the talks,” Bas Eickhout, a Dutch member of the European Parliament, told CNN.

“They were quite happy with the role the United States played until last year, and now of course they seem to be the last-man standing from the Western countries to block progress,” he said, referring to the US’ absence in global climate efforts during the Trump years.

Australia experienced devastating wildfires in 2019-20, events that scientists said were made more likely by human-induced climate change.

The recent UN state-of-the science climate report found that Australia is already experiencing more heat extremes and higher sea level rises than the global average because of climate change. Heat, sea level rise and drought are all projected to increase in Australia the more the Earth warms.

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/12/australia/australia-climate-cop26-cmd-intl/index.html

I suspect the lack of local enthusiasm for Australia stepping into a climate victim role may be out greatest outrage. The Biden administration, UK PM Boris Johnson’s administration, and outlets like the British BBC and CNN spent a lot of effort building the false narrative that nations like Australia are in the midst of suffering climatic devastation, only to see that narrative spoiled by the total lack of interest from Australia.

Quite apart from the hilarious spectacle of globalist climate busybodies urging Australia to take our own climate devastation more seriously, what I find funniest about this is they are blaming Australia for selling the coal many of them buy.

If other countries want Australia to stop exporting coal, all they need to do is stop buying it.

The talk of Australia’s amazing renewable energy opportunity is also funny. The reason nobody is developing Australia’s alleged renewable energy superpower potential, all those endless empty deserts for solar panels, is so far nobody has put up the money.

If renewable energy investments do not make sense in a place as sunny as Australia, renewables do not make economic sense anywhere.

Note: The picture at the top is Federal Minister Keith Pitt, whom CNN mentioned, who is the backbone of our parliamentary UN Renewable Energy resistance. An electrical engineer by trade, before he entered federal parliament, Pitt is one of the few MPs who can do math, who can calculate for himself the devastation a net zero push would inflict on the Australian economy. He tireless campaigns for continued access to affordable energy, and has repeatedly stiffened spines in parliament when it comes to resisting globalist green bullying.

Mr.
September 14, 2021 10:14 pm

What’s a decent CoP panto without a villain.

“He’s behind you!”

Dennis G Sandberg
September 14, 2021 10:17 pm

An electrical engineer by trade, before he entered federal parliament, Pitt is one of the few MPs who can do math, who can calculate for himself the devastation a net zero push would inflict on the Australian economy.”

Wow, Australia is way ahead of the USA, if we have a single member in the House, Senate, Executive or Judiciary that can do math, the “cat’s got his tongue”.
﻿

Upfrontaussie
September 14, 2021 10:19 pm

Soooo happy to be the villain. Makes my heart swell.

Alexy Scherbakoff
September 14, 2021 10:40 pm

The population of Australia: 25 million
The population of UK: 68 million
The population of USA: 330 million
The population of EU: 448 million

On that basis:
Uk has 3 times the idiots of Australia
USA has 13 times the idiots of Australia
EU has 18 times the idiots of Australia

 Why should Australia pay any attention to you?

Waza
September 14, 2021 10:48 pm

The EU should punish Australia by asking China Japan Korea India and Taiwan to immediately cease purchasing coal from Australia.

StephenP
Reply to  Waza
September 14, 2021 11:08 pm

And stop buying any steel and any other items from these countries made with coal from Australia.

Mike Lowe
September 14, 2021 10:51 pm

Codswallop from the ignorant!

Geoff Sherrington
September 14, 2021 11:18 pm

Heatwave claims continue to be stupidly wrong.
They are NOT getting hotter in Sydney or Melbourne, see here –
http://www.geoffstuff.com/sydmel5.docx

These graphs show the average of 5 consecutive days of Tmax each year, ranked from hottest to coldest heatwave, then the Top 40 selected. They are for Sydney and Melbourne, home to about half of the Australian population.
You can see that heatwaves here, simply defined, are NOT getting any hotter over time.
This bad misconception affects real matters like hospital planning to cope with heatwave victims and fire emergency planning (if heatwaves are related to fires).
You can see that Melbourne heatwaves average far hotter than Sydney’s, for the reason that the heatwaves are sourced from the Australian interior, 1000 miles away. do local weather records from Melbourne or Sydney do not matter much until the N-W winds of summer come sweeping in.

Surely some official body like the BOM ought to correct the official blather about increased heatwave peril. But no, they sit back with their fibs and hope that nobody will do the calculations.

You all should do similar for your home towns. Geoff S

