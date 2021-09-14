CNN: “Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

UN officials, British and US politicians are urging Aussies to take Australia’s alleged ongoing climate devastation more seriously.

I suspect the lack of local enthusiasm for Australia stepping into a climate victim role may be out greatest outrage. The Biden administration, UK PM Boris Johnson’s administration, and outlets like the British BBC and CNN spent a lot of effort building the false narrative that nations like Australia are in the midst of suffering climatic devastation, only to see that narrative spoiled by the total lack of interest from Australia.

Quite apart from the hilarious spectacle of globalist climate busybodies urging Australia to take our own climate devastation more seriously, what I find funniest about this is they are blaming Australia for selling the coal many of them buy.

If other countries want Australia to stop exporting coal, all they need to do is stop buying it.

The talk of Australia’s amazing renewable energy opportunity is also funny. The reason nobody is developing Australia’s alleged renewable energy superpower potential, all those endless empty deserts for solar panels, is so far nobody has put up the money.

If renewable energy investments do not make sense in a place as sunny as Australia, renewables do not make economic sense anywhere.

Note: The picture at the top is Federal Minister Keith Pitt, whom CNN mentioned, who is the backbone of our parliamentary UN Renewable Energy resistance. An electrical engineer by trade, before he entered federal parliament, Pitt is one of the few MPs who can do math, who can calculate for himself the devastation a net zero push would inflict on the Australian economy. He tireless campaigns for continued access to affordable energy, and has repeatedly stiffened spines in parliament when it comes to resisting globalist green bullying.

