CNN: “Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
UN officials, British and US politicians are urging Aussies to take Australia’s alleged ongoing climate devastation more seriously.
Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks
Analysis by Angela Dewan, International Climate Editor, CNN
Updated 1152 GMT (1952 HKT) September 13, 2021
London (CNN)If Australia’s allies were worried that the country might cause them problems at upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, the events of the past week should leave little doubt in their minds. It will.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday all but confirmed a report that his country had pressured the UK into dropping key climate commitments from their bilateral trade agreement, showing no sign of regret or embarrassment at being caught out.
And on Monday last week, when a senior UN official warned Australia’s climate inaction would eventually “wreak havoc” on its economy, Australia’s resources minister, Keith Pitt, dismissed the UN as a “foreign body” that should mind its own business. He even bragged about Australia’s plans to keep mining coal “well beyond 2030,” while much of the developed world is already well on its way to phasing out the fossil fuel.
Australia is becoming increasingly isolated from the rest of the world with its obstinate approach to the climate crisis. Leaders like US climate envoy John Kerry and COP26 President Alok Sharma have been focused recently on the climate challenge of China — but it’s Australia that’s emerging as the real pariah of the COP26 talks.
Australia stands by coal ‘beyond 2030’ after UN warns of economic havoc “Of all the developed countries, Australia has the poorest standing on climate. It’s clear that Australia will just be absent, basically, from the talks,” Bas Eickhout, a Dutch member of the European Parliament, told CNN.
“They were quite happy with the role the United States played until last year, and now of course they seem to be the last-man standing from the Western countries to block progress,” he said, referring to the US’ absence in global climate efforts during the Trump years.
…
Australia experienced devastating wildfires in 2019-20, events that scientists said were made more likely by human-induced climate change.
The recent UN state-of-the science climate report found that Australia is already experiencing more heat extremes and higher sea level rises than the global average because of climate change. Heat, sea level rise and drought are all projected to increase in Australia the more the Earth warms.
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/12/australia/australia-climate-cop26-cmd-intl/index.html
I suspect the lack of local enthusiasm for Australia stepping into a climate victim role may be out greatest outrage. The Biden administration, UK PM Boris Johnson’s administration, and outlets like the British BBC and CNN spent a lot of effort building the false narrative that nations like Australia are in the midst of suffering climatic devastation, only to see that narrative spoiled by the total lack of interest from Australia.
Quite apart from the hilarious spectacle of globalist climate busybodies urging Australia to take our own climate devastation more seriously, what I find funniest about this is they are blaming Australia for selling the coal many of them buy.
If other countries want Australia to stop exporting coal, all they need to do is stop buying it.
The talk of Australia’s amazing renewable energy opportunity is also funny. The reason nobody is developing Australia’s alleged renewable energy superpower potential, all those endless empty deserts for solar panels, is so far nobody has put up the money.
If renewable energy investments do not make sense in a place as sunny as Australia, renewables do not make economic sense anywhere.
Note: The picture at the top is Federal Minister Keith Pitt, whom CNN mentioned, who is the backbone of our parliamentary UN Renewable Energy resistance. An electrical engineer by trade, before he entered federal parliament, Pitt is one of the few MPs who can do math, who can calculate for himself the devastation a net zero push would inflict on the Australian economy. He tireless campaigns for continued access to affordable energy, and has repeatedly stiffened spines in parliament when it comes to resisting globalist green bullying.