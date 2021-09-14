Climate Politics Ridiculae

Forbes: “Biden’s Plan To Expand Climate Disclosure Requirements Means Higher Prices For Consumers”

48 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A few days ago WUWT warned Biden’s attack on Fossil Fuel would slam consumers with higher gasoline pump prices. This warning has been echoed and amplified by Forbes, and outlet which is frequently sympathetic to Biden’s green energy push.

Biden’s Plan To Expand Climate Disclosure Requirements Means Higher Prices For Consumers

Dan Eberhart
Contributor, Energy
Dan Eberhart is CEO of Canary, LLC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to roll out as soon as October expansive new regulations requiring public companies to disclose how their operations contribute to climate change and what they are doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Members of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee may want to ask SEC Chairman Gary Gensler about the impact of the new climate regulations on consumer energy prices when he testifies before the committee at Tuesday’s oversight hearing

The move to strengthen climate-related disclosures by requiring companies to collect and disclose data on all indirect upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions that occur outside their core operations, including their supply chains, has long been foreshadowed by the SEC. Still, it represents the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s escalating war on America’s domestic oil and natural gas sector. 

The administration is steamrolling ahead with punitive requirements while at the same time begging Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel to increase global oil production to keep a lid on prices. If it seems counterintuitive, it is. It’s anti-American. 

Requiring companies to account for any greenhouse gases emitted along their supply chains and using their products is an incredibly burdensome standard that will disproportionally affect domestic energy producers, including the financial institutions that underwrite the sector. 

Read more: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/09/11/biden-democrats-pursue-extreme-climate-change-domestic-energy-agenda/

What can I say – in business as in life, it usually makes more sense to create the new system, before you attempt to destroy the old system.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
B Clarke
September 14, 2021 10:13 am

I don’t think its bidens plan hes clearly not capable of putting together a plan and negotiating with stake holders, hes a face ,theres nothing left behind the face, his plan is the left destroying America.

” The administration is steamrolling ahead with punitive requirements while at the same time begging Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel to increase global oil production to keep a lid on prices. If it seems counterintuitive, it is. It’s anti-American. ”

So five years down the line American oil,gas and coal companies don’t exist, imports of the same are stopped by some world crisis and China threatens America or Russia or whoever,

Is every democrate on board with this ,do they understand how vulnerable America is going to become?

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 10:22 am

Worse than that is the silly allowance/incentive for carbon capture in place of more productive projects for investors and the tax base. It’s really the litmus test for net zero policy insanity.

1
Reply
John Chism
September 14, 2021 10:33 am

Again… whenever the cost of energy goes up, it costs more to make, grow, transport, store everything and that cost increase is passed to the consumer. This prices increase therefore increases the taxes you pay for things you buy. You lose in many ways as the government from local to federal get more taxes.

2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John Chism
September 14, 2021 10:39 am

I think you are correct, John, and increased taxes are only one way the CAGW scam is looking to redistribute wealth. The irony is that the economically compromised, who can least afford increased consumer costs and higher taxes, will be hit hardest by this nonsense, but go ahead and vote for the left anyway.

0
Reply
sendergreen
September 14, 2021 10:43 am

Yes even at the risk of repetition, Biden is not planning or directing. He has a mid stage of dementia, and “handlers” of the Democratic Party that are unknown to the voters are the actual executives. America has a “Shadow Presidency”. Even in the mass murderous Soviet Union, and National Socialist Germany everyone knew who “The Boss” was before Stalin’s Death, and Hitler’s suicide.

I think Biden is on some state of the art meds to keep him where he is today. At some point when the Democrat leadership is ready with Stage Two, the meds will be withdraw and Biden will collapse like arm jello.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

Walmart, Murdoch Climate Action Initiatives Dismissed as Greenwashing

17 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Are China’s climate promises just a load of hot air? (Yes!)

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

Climate Crisis Shape Shifting vs Natural Diversity

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Flex Alert + CA Recall = Timing

5 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Politics Ridiculae

Forbes: “Biden’s Plan To Expand Climate Disclosure Requirements Means Higher Prices For Consumers”

48 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Sorry, World Bank and Mainstream Media, Climate Change Not Driving Immigration

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic Weather

Researchers find the dynamics behind the remarkable August 2018 Greenland polynya formation

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate FAIL Electric Vehicles

UK: E-car chargers will turn off to prevent blackouts

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: