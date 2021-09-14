Renewable energy

European Energy Prices set Records

3 hours ago
Andy May
47 Comments

By Andy May

According to the Wall Street Journal yesterday, due to a rare lack of North Sea wind, already high European energy prices are climbing higher.

“Gas and coal-fired electricity plants were called in to make up the shortfall from wind.

Natural-gas prices, already boosted by the pandemic recovery and a lack of fuel in storage caverns and tanks, hit all-time highs. Thermal coal, long shunned for its carbon emissions, has emerged from a long price slump as utilities are forced to turn on backup power sources.”

Prices in the U.K have jumped. The inset graph shows average U.S. wholesale electricity prices from the EIA for 2021 in $/MWh but scaled to be roughly equivalent to the EUROs in the larger graph.

“Two U.K. energy retailers—PFP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy—went out of business when electricity prices spiked this month. The companies, with a combined 94,000 gas and power customers, didn’t return requests for comment.

Winners include U.S. and Russian companies exporting gas to Europe, as well as renewable-power suppliers producing electricity with near-zero operating costs. Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., a major U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas, have risen 47% this year.”

Tom Halla
September 14, 2021 2:03 pm

One would think the goal of renewables is to jack up energy prices.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 14, 2021 2:12 pm

Of course, more money for the producer and grid owner.

2hotel9
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 14, 2021 2:20 pm

All while producing less energy.

2hotel9
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 14, 2021 2:19 pm

Yea, it is.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 14, 2021 2:30 pm

No, no, you don’t understand. Renewable Energy is making electricity cheaper every single day!

Yesterday it was cheaper than today. Today it’s cheaper than tomorrow.

Derg
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 14, 2021 2:36 pm

Nonsense Tom! Isn’t it obvious that if you add a solar panel or windmill costs go down 🤓

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 14, 2021 4:37 pm

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/12/13/grid-stability-basics/#comment-3145636

Good article, thank you.

I started writing about the abject failure of grid-connected wind and solar power generation in 2002.

Wind and solar power do NOT contribute significant economic electric power to the grid. Both fail due to intermittency and diffusivity – they vary too much and take up too much land.

These are proven facts, yet trillions of dollars have been wasted globally on this green energy fraud.
 
I posted the following , probably circa 2010, for our idiot politicians and the mainstream media:

“WIND POWER: IT DOESN’T JUST BLOW – IT SUCKS!”

“SOLAR POWER: STICK IT WHERE THE SUN DON’T SHINE!”

Apparently that is still too complicated for most media and politicians.

griff
September 14, 2021 2:05 pm

Lowest UK wind for this time of year since 1961… so, not usual…

n.n
September 14, 2021 2:14 pm

Clean, renewable, progressive green[backs], and lowered expectations.

SxyxS
Reply to  n.n
September 14, 2021 3:18 pm

Isn’t it strange that e Europe is suffering from the same higher energy prizes Obama promised for the USA years ago,
and that Joe Biden does everything to keep them rising,
and that the low oil prizes skyrocketed that moment ,when some billionaires made biden president the climate science way(=after data adjustment).

As if the USA & EUssr are run by the same people and the only reason EU exists is to force countries into submission.

Rud Istvan
September 14, 2021 2:15 pm

And it’s not winter yet. Going to get worse. Hard to feel bad about self inflicted wounds.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 14, 2021 2:24 pm

Rud, Another cold winter is forecast for Texas, probably other areas as well. This nonsensical dependence upon wind may cost lives – again. Expect quickly rising natural gas and electricity prices. Total storage is way down and exports are up. Natural gas is ~$5 in Texas, $18 in Asia and Europe, or higher. As usual, the poor will suffer the most.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Andy May
September 14, 2021 2:29 pm

Andy, another indication. I heat my Chicagoland townhome with natural gas. Usually NICOR offers in August a nat gas lock in rate for the winter. This year they did not. A price Ouch is coming.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 14, 2021 2:32 pm

You got that right!

Steve Case
Reply to  Andy May
September 14, 2021 2:34 pm

 Expect quickly rising natural gas and electricity prices.

Expect natural gas to be banned some time in the future. It’s already happening in California. You can read about that here

ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 2:16 pm

I guess it was an off day for Griff and the troll network. Those don’t count, don’t ya know.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 2:57 pm

Prices don’t lie, so Griff can’t troll.

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 14, 2021 3:05 pm

LOL!!! Post of the day!

2hotel9
September 14, 2021 2:21 pm

Coal is King, Gas is the Queen, people had best start figuring this out.

Chaswarnertoo
September 14, 2021 2:21 pm

Mr Nut Nut PM’s insanity is showing.

ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 2:23 pm

A perfect storm could form with further cooling in the north Atlantic, continued shortage in NG markets for another year out, full speed ahead on wind power projects, closure of coal plants, and speedy rollout of EVs. I would suggest rental units in Miami or the desert Southwest of the U.S. along with the regular snowbirds if you can get a plane ticket.

6
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 2:38 pm

Expectations for Europe:
comment image

“Schnee” is snow 😀

comment image

B Clarke
September 14, 2021 2:23 pm

Just a small point, the wind is normally dominant from the west the north Sea is east of uk , are there more wind turbines in the east than the west , one would not think so ,but coal and gas operations had to increase because of a lack of wind in the east!

Edit, theres more off shore wind farms in the east, that does not bode well for the land based ones.

ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 2:31 pm

Looks like it’s going to be the UK vs all of east Asia in the LNG marketplace.

Good luck with that…

Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG, Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar – Bloomberg

tomo
September 14, 2021 2:32 pm

Hmmm…. Nord Stream 2 pipe from Russia just completed – one might sensibly expect that to play into driving prices down.

So… what’s going on? – is it high demand+low supply or are we seeing manipulation and speculation in the UK? – it’s happened before as it doesn’t take much to nudge the market price higher… Yes British Gas, I’m talking about you.

Saw claims earlier that EU are messing with gas buys from Russia – refusing to allow contracts unless Moscow makes deals with Kiev…

ResourceGuy
Reply to  tomo
September 14, 2021 2:38 pm

Putin is aiming to cut gas flow through overland pipelines in Ukraine and Poland and send more through Nordstream leaving net gain of about zero. Better start blowing hard on the windmills.

auto
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 3:12 pm

That nice chap Poisoner Putin is well aware that Western Europe needs to boost gas storage ahead of winter.
But, since the Nordstream 2 pipeline, it appears that there is no increase in gas being sent to Europe; so no replenishment of storage; so very tight winter – even if the wind blows very well; so Russia can either

  • make a killing by charging fancy prices for the gas it does deliver
  • or
  • blackmail Europe over support for – say – Taiwan or Israel [whichever suits the Poisoner].

And Boris is birthing another Boris-let, while chuntering about ‘The Saudi Arabia of Wind’ – oblivious to the green disaster he is permitting.
or encouraging.
I’ve bought candles – inside the M25.

Auto

MarkW
September 14, 2021 2:36 pm

Something that happens every few months is rare?

Rich Davis
Reply to  MarkW
September 14, 2021 3:05 pm

I’m sure that the griffendope will be along shortly to explain that this is a once in a billion year event and anyway once the UK spends £300 trillion on batteries it won’t be a problem and anyway it’s all totally predictable days in advance and look! Squirrel!!

B Clarke
Reply to  MarkW
September 14, 2021 3:34 pm

Exactly. Its a cover up, the offshore wind farms are in the east ,can’t cast doubt over millions of £s investment.

Edit
Its no coincidence that the Welsh are considering offshore wind farms

Last edited 1 hour ago by B Clarke
Derg
Reply to  B Clarke
September 14, 2021 4:52 pm

No kidding, who doesn’t love a subsidy.

Michael in Dublin
September 14, 2021 2:44 pm

If all the UK politicians had incomes at the level of lower earners they would be horrified at their energy bills and certainly not promote expensive green renewable solutions.

RickWill
September 14, 2021 2:52 pm

as well as renewable-power suppliers producing electricity with near-zero operating costs. 

The prices would be high because the random energy generators were at low output. Hence it is unlikely they made much during the peak price period.

UK will need to do the same as Australia and subsidise dispatchable capacity to ensure the BEVs can be charged.

Can you imagine the utter disgust the woke BEV owners will have when they go to drive off to work in the morning and their battery has not been charged!

Notanacademic
Reply to  RickWill
September 14, 2021 3:28 pm

That morning cannot come soon enough. Hopefully it’ll be the morning these pious virtue signalling look at me I’m saving the world idiots finally wake up, and yet somehow I think it’ll take more than that.

0
Reply
Rhee
September 14, 2021 2:52 pm

…the answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind; the answer is blowin’ in the wind

rbabcock
September 14, 2021 2:58 pm

I think the Northeast US is in for a big shock this winter as well. All that NG just the the west of there and no pipelines to get it to their homes. The irony is global warming is going to freeze them to death.

The Emperor's New Mask
September 14, 2021 2:59 pm

Elections have consequences.

Or:

What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate. Some men you just can’t reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants it; well, he gets it. I don’t like it any more than you men.

Chris Hanley
September 14, 2021 3:10 pm

“… due to a rare lack of North Sea wind …”.

Wind energy potential from the North Atlantic based on short-term observations from the late 1990s may be optimistic as this paper suggests.
Annual average wind speeds in the German Bight have been increasing since 1970 and could be naturally cyclical similar to the AMO.
Low and no wind periods could become more frequent or longer in future.

David Wells
September 14, 2021 3:15 pm

wind drought is not rare. In 2017 UK experienced 7 consecutive windless months. 2 months in 2020 and for most of 2021 so far only on rare days have wind turbines got close to boiler plate capacity. Ironically only on those days when storms which turbines are supposed to stop happened.

gbaikie
September 14, 2021 3:37 pm

This what happens.
Corruption and poverty, enslavement.
The decaying into it’s small world after all.
World would be a lot better with a country or two which had some basic freedoms.

Steve Case
September 14, 2021 3:40 pm

Calm weather in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland last week. Source

John Garrett
September 14, 2021 3:46 pm

More than a decade ago, V. Putin expressed his puzzlement over European energy policies, posing the question,

﻿“The German public does not like the nuclear power industry for some reason, …But I cannot understand what fuel you will take for heating. You do not want gas, you do not develop the nuclear power industry, so you will heat with firewood? Then you will have to go to Siberia to buy the firewood there,” he said, adding that Europeans “do not even have firewood.”

old engineer
September 14, 2021 3:50 pm

“Thermal coal, long shunned for its carbon emissions, has emerged from a long price slump as utilities are forced to turn on backup power sources.”

Coal-fired, steam turbine electric generating plants are not just “turned on.” Years ago when I was in the U.S. Navy, almost all Navy ships were steam turbine powered. It took 4 hours to go from “cold iron” (boilers not operating) to “ready for sea.” And while the turbines were not operating they had to be “jacked over” (shaft manually turned) several times a day to keep the shaft from warping.

﻿You can’t just walk away and leave a steam turbine generating plant to sit. More than likely these plants were at “spinning reserve” or close to it.

Rhs
September 14, 2021 3:58 pm

Quite likely to be a very expensive winter for them:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/energy-crunch-deepens-u-warns-082628076.html

Chris Hanley
September 14, 2021 4:19 pm

Is a blackout during COP26 too much to hope for?

Marc
September 14, 2021 4:47 pm

The problems will only get worse in Europe. At some point the great unwashed masses will scream in unison “To hell with saving the planet, I can no longer pay my bills- Let somebody else save the planet”.

Marc
September 14, 2021 4:51 pm

The gas market could get very tight in the US this winter with an early cold winter. Gas storage currently sits about 7% below the 5 year average and hurricane Ida has left sizable amounts of GOM gas production offline which could pressure injection rates the next few weeks.

