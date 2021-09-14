DADAAB, SOMALIA - AUGUST 06: Refugee camp, hundreds of thousands of difficult conditions, Somali immigrants are staying. African people waiting to get in the water. August 06, 2011 in Dadaab, Somalia. Licensed from 123rf.com
Alarmism

Sorry, World Bank and Mainstream Media, Climate Change Not Driving Immigration

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

Reposted from ClimateRealism

By H. Sterling Burnett -September 13, 2021

A Google news search today of the term “climate change” turns up dozens of stories carried by the mainstream media claiming a study from the World Bank shows climate change could force more than 200 million people to migrate within the borders of their own countries from farms to cities. Like previous predictions made about climate change forced immigration, this is wrong. The claims are based on simulations from flawed computer models. Real world data paints a quite different story, showing crop production is increasing.

The Associated PressThe HillNBC NewsReuters, and Voice of America, were among the dozens of mainstream media outlets and news services publicizing a new report from the World Bank, titled “Groundswell.”

“Climate change is a powerful driver of internal migration because of its impacts on people’s livelihoods and loss of livability in highly exposed locations,” writes the World Bank. “[C]limate change, an increasingly potent driver of migration, could force 216 million people across six world regions to move within their countries by 2050.”

The main driver of internal migration, according to the World Bank, is that climate change will make farming increasingly difficult, forcing millions of people, mostly in agrarian developing countries, off their farms and into cities unprepared to handle the influx.

Had the media outlets hyping the Groundswell report bothered to examine existing data, they would have found the World Bank’s claims were unfounded. The World Bank’s immigration projections are based solely on computer models which the U.N. has recently admitted are flawed.

For example, CBS News’ coverage of the World Bank report highlights purported likely internal migration of tens of millions of people within Algeria, Bangladesh, and Tunisia as a result of climate change.

Wheat and barley are the two most important crops in Algeria and Tunisia. Between 2000 and 2019, a period the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has referred to as the warmest two decades on record, crop production data from the United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show:

  • Wheat production in Algeria increased by more than 409 percent and barley production increased by more than 909 percent.
  • Wheat production in Tunisia increased by more than 71 percent and barley production increased by more than 289 percent.

Rice is Bangladesh’s top crop by a large margin. Between 2000 and 2019, FAO data show rice production in Bangladesh increased by more than 45 percent, setting new production records 13 of the past 19 years.

What’s true of Algeria, Bangladesh, and Tunisia is true for every region studied by the World Bank. As explained in Climate at a Glance: Crop Production, almost every nation on Earth is benefiting from steadily increasing crop yields as the Earth modestly warms. And as documented by the United Nations, the number of climate-related disasters has been declining this century. (See the figure)

The above chart, published in the United Nations report, “The Human Cost of Disasters,” shows declining disasters by type in this century.

It is a shame the mainstream media seems to have swallowed the World Bank’s bogus climate- induced migration claims hook, line, and sinker. Journalists should be more skeptical, especially since international agencies have made similar false predictions repeatedly in the past two decades only to have their prognostications prove untrue. For example, as detailed in Climate at a Glance: Climate Refugees, in 1989, a senior U.N. environmental official claimed, “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” Also, in 2005, the U.N. claimed, “Rising sea levels…will create up to 50 million environmental refugees by the end of the decade.”

Neither of these predictions, both based entirely on computer model projections, came true. The latter projection became such an embarrassment for the U.N. it tried to “disappear” the claim.

Climate change may provide an impetus for migration from farms to cities, but for good reasons, not bad. As crop yields improve, fewer people are needed on farms to raise crops. As nutrition improves and incomes increase, the history of development in developed countries show, increasing numbers of people demand greater access to education and over time migrate to cities to take non-farm related industrial, commercial, and white collar jobs.

Surely the World Bank and the mainstream media can’t disapprove of economic development and the poor in developing countries raising themselves out of a poverty previously so intractable that generation after generation of people are farm laborers out of necessity rather than choice.

H. Sterling BurnettH. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D. is managing editor of Environment & Climate News and a research fellow for environment and energy policy at The Heartland Institute. Burnett worked at the National Center for Policy Analysis for 18 years, most recently as a senior fellow in charge of NCPA’s environmental policy program. He has held various positions in professional and public policy organizations, including serving as a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Task Force in the Texas Comptroller’s e-Texas commission.

12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Joao Martins
September 14, 2021 6:19 am

Climate change may provide an impetus for migration from farms to cities, but for good reasons, not bad. As crop yields improve, fewer people are needed on farms to raise crops.

Historically, it happened the other way: as industrial production evolved towards bigger factories and higher concentrations of works in the same place and living in multi-storey buildings with no space available for having the subsistence potatos and beans in their backyards, it became necessary to bring to them in the cities large quantities of foodstuffs produced in the countryside. This pushed to the concentration of farming/livestook in bigger enterprises and to scalling up the technology of production. Among the useful scientific apports was the selection of more productive species (vegetable and animal) and, in horticulture, the increment of vegetative propagation (e.g., in fruit production): the absence of recombination from generation to generation of seed-propagated crops created a uniformity of development and thus a capacity to predict when and how much would be cropped.

So, it was the development of industry that gave impetus to the increase in productivity in agriculture. Of course, industry took that role when in has grown and concentrated in big factories: a permanent salary income was atractive for people to leave agriculture and become workers: they did not leave because productivity of farms had risen, but because they got a better salary.

2
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Joao Martins
September 14, 2021 6:30 am

Interesting idea. It is true that working away from the farm is a whole lot easier that working on the farm Farm work is hard and never ending. Livestock needs care daily, so no days off unless one hires laborers. Farm work traditionally has paid poorly too. It is a good life but not everyone is suited to the farm life.

1
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 14, 2021 6:58 am

As people concentrate in cities, the small production of independent farmers becomes relatively less and less profitable. So, these small farmers become attracted by jobs in factories: they sell the small farm and go to live in a building in the city. Their bigger neighbours buy the small farm at a deprecated price, and thus create bigger units of production, themselves assuming a capitalist structure and hiring agricultural labour (!!!) — but scale and the selection of more profitable technologies increase the productivity of labour and the same amount of foodstuffs is now produced with less labour. To a certain extent, you can see the process working in our days, at different stages of its development (in the range from almost feudal third world countries to the capitalist developped economies). And, in connection with other stream of discussion, you can find it in the comparison that I have made between the urban areas around Lisbon and Porto.

2
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Joao Martins
September 14, 2021 7:07 am

The “impetus from farms to cities” is to a certain correct,as it is and was always part of Agenda 21 to force people to live in cities as it is easier to control them,to indoctrinate them ,to break up the family unit.
That ‘s why democrats,socialists and green parties get most of their votes there.(the less democracy,social competence and green plants exist the more people tend to vote for such parties = 100% Orwellian and that’s why inner city ghettos with 80%out of wedlock kids,high crime rates and zero nature vote 95% democrats,just as blacks voted 95% democrats during jim crow era,nothing has changed)

And this concept again is communist to the core.
They called it systematisation.

The indoctrination in your country towards systematisation started in the 60ies (alongside the hippie movement)when TV stations in your country systematically shut down successful rural TV shows(known as rural pur)and replaced them with failures like SOAP.
SOAP was a huge failure and made losses from day one but it had the first gay transsexual role(billy crystal )therefore it was kept artificially alive for several years.
(similar illogical antiprofit moves by tv stations where hundreds of millions of profit were sacrificed for the sake of the narrative were the Hunter Biden sex tape scandal,Arkancide aka Clinton Bodycount,the protection of Epstein by MSM CEO’s after he was already exposed by Amy Robach in 2015(there is no bigger news than a pedoisland for Hollywood Celebrities,top politician and british royals which is owned by a billionaire whose main childsextrafficer was the daughter of another(MSM) billionaire))

2
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
September 14, 2021 6:24 am

….climate change could force more than 200 million people to migrate within the borders of their own countries from farms to cities …..

R i i g ht … and who will feed them ?

Nobody . That’s their plan ?

1
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 14, 2021 6:25 am

“…World Bank shows climate change could force…”

Note the weasel word, could. Climate change is not forcing people to move, if anything, things are better in a lot of these places now thanks to more CO2 and increased harvests. It wasn’t climate change that forced the Irish migration to the US after the potato blight caused widespread starvation. But if that happened today it would surely be blamed on the mythical climate change emergency!

3
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 14, 2021 7:19 am

World Bank is just parrotting what CiA and Pentagon used to say in the 70 ies .
The only difference – they blamed global cooling 50 years ago.
This is just part of a bigger agenda as those words of the world bank are just going along with the threat /prediction of the World Economic Forum spot for the great reset – the one with the gay looking bearded man.
First they say “You will own nothing and you will love” (this can only be achieved with some global tools to circumvent democracy as,lets say Covid,AGW),
the next thing they claim is that 1 billion people eill be displaced by AGW.

2
Reply
stinkerp
September 14, 2021 6:28 am

Exactly. Agricultural production continues to improve, continuing a long term trend facilitated by human ingenuity, technological innovation, and additional CO2 to increase plant photosynthesis. Farmers can produce more food from less land, using less water than they could a hundred years ago. That has resulted in major economic shifts. In Europe and North America in the early 1800’s 90 percent of the population farmed. Now fewer than 10 percent do. That has generated a large migration from rural areas to cities where people generally have a higher standard of living.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/urbanization-last-500-years

It is estimated that another 330 million people will migrate from rural areas to cities by 2050, not because of climate change “global warming” but improvement in agricultural efficiency.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/urban-and-rural-population-2050?country=~OWID_WRL

Meanwhile malnourishment continues to decline worldwide for all the reasons above.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/prevalence-of-undernourishment-in-developing-countries-since-1970

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
1
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 14, 2021 6:34 am

Behind the Schumer curtain….

Democrats maneuver behind the scenes to secure amnesty provisions in Biden’s $3.5T spending bill
Senate Democrats argue that legalizing 8 million migrants would make them automatically eligible for federal benefits, which would deeply impact the federal budget. That’s one of the key tests for shoehorning policies into the reconciliation process.
“A pathway to citizenship is compatible with reconciliation,” said a senior Democratic aide, who requested anonymity to discuss the behind-the-scenes maneuvering. “The act of adding people, many of whom already pay taxes, to the federal rolls will have an immediate and direct impact on the budget.” 

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 14, 2021 6:56 am

Maybe the World Bank heard it from “Bloomberg Green”, who has an add on TV saying “climate change is everything”. The whole CAGW nonsense is a one-trick-pony that is looking a little weaker.

2
Reply
Disputin
September 14, 2021 7:21 am

Surely the World Bank and the mainstream media can’t disapprove of economic development

Oh no?

1
Reply
Sara
September 14, 2021 7:28 am

It’s jobs and cash money that send people from the farms into the cities.

1
Reply
