Biden Democrats Pursue High Cost Climate Change Domestic Energy Agenda

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Michel; Four weeks ago, the Biden administration was reduced to begging OPEC to produce more oil, to prevent disastrous gasoline pump price rises caused by Biden’s attempts to shut down the US energy industry. If you think the Biden administration might have learned anything from this humiliating experience, think again.

House bill would eliminate natural gas, impose sweeping changes on economy

From clean energy to EV chargers, wide-ranging bill would have lasting effects.

TIM DE CHANT –  9/11/2021, 6:47 AM

President Joe Biden’s climate ambitions will face a critical test on Monday as a major portion of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill comes up for a vote. If it passes, the sprawling legislation will push the American economy to rein in its carbon emissions by spurring advancements in clean energy, electric vehicles, grid modernization, and more.

On the supply side, oil and gas companies would have to overhaul their operations to reduce methane leaks throughout their operations. Currently, around 1.5 percent to 4 percent of methane seeps out of pipelines, gas fields, and refineries, depending on the estimate. The proposed law would require producers to plug a lot of leaks to bring total methane emissions down to 0.2 percent of sales. If the producers don’t succeed, they would be assessed a fee that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from other oil and gas operations and clean up lingering pollution in communities near refineries and other facilities.

It’s unlikely that the bill will reach Biden’s desk as written. Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee, will have significant input. But Democrats think that the recent spate of extreme weather makes a strong case for action sooner than later. 

Read more: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/09/heres-how-the-us-will-tackle-climate-change-with-the-3-5t-reconciliation-bill/

Will Biden go begging to OPEC again, when this latest attack on energy causes gasoline prices rise even further?

Because it is not just natural gas which will be affected by the proposed methane restrictions. Crude oil production will also be hammered by these proposed laws, because oil wells frequently also produce a lot of natural gas. That is why oil wells need separators. Any crackdown on methane will also impose massive new costs on the US domestic gasoline production line.

Tom Halla
September 11, 2021 10:13 am

The greens want to play silly buggers with the epitome of evil, the fossil fuel industry, and do not care much about the actual effects or costs. As it is a matter of morality, not a good faith attempt to reduce pollution, they are immune to considerations of costs and side effects.

John
September 11, 2021 10:20 am

Biden and Dems plan to kill our economy and what’s left of our competitive industries by a thousand cuts while further boosting China’s economy through solar power mandates.

Scissor
Reply to  John
September 11, 2021 10:25 am

The thousand cuts have been replaced by millions of jabs, and Crazy Joe Stolen will not quit his evil until Satan calls him home.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Scissor
September 11, 2021 11:53 am

Cackles came out of hiding to give a speech today trashing Americans:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/kamala-harris-trashes-americans-9-11-speech-muslim-americans-targeted-looked-video/

Dubya compared Jan. 6th protesters to murdering Jihadis today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/children-foul-spirit-george-bush-compares-domestic-extremists-islamic-terrorists-9-11-speech-video/

IanE
Reply to  John
September 11, 2021 10:28 am

Yep: the same thing is happening over here, in Blighty! And the MSM tried to make out that Bozo Johnson was the British Trump! {Oh, if only.}

B Clarke
September 11, 2021 10:32 am

Looks like Manchin hold the balance,

“The coal miner transition plan for coal is conspicuous in its absence, ” Manchin holds millions of dollars in coal , he’s not going to be impressed if there’s no transition plan, and what about his investment and others?

H.R.
September 11, 2021 10:36 am

Yah…., but… the Dems are for the little guy… to get screwed 9 ways from Sunday.

They Could.Not.Care.Less about the little guy despite anything they say.

That’s the observable facts on the ground.

MarkW
Reply to  H.R.
September 11, 2021 11:11 am

Democrats love poor people. That’s why they work so hard to make sure there are as many of them as possible.

SxyxS
September 11, 2021 10:38 am

Isn’t it strange that Biden and Obama have the exact same strategy in all aspects?
As if both are owned by the very same people and just execute plans that were written long time ago by someone else.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  SxyxS
September 11, 2021 10:49 am

It sure sounds like it, doesn’t it.

One of my questions is: Why does everything Obama and Biden do, advance the cause of radical Islamic extremists? It’s almost like it was intentional. Whether intentional or not, noone has helped radical Islam more than Obama and Biden. If it’s not intentional, then the only other conclusion to come to is they are both completely clueless and are living in a delusional world.

As an example of Biden’s cluelessness, I read yesterday that Biden is going to refuse medical care at Veterans hospitals across the country for any veteran who has no yet had a Wuhan virus vaccination. This is not going to play well, especially when we learn that Biden has exempted Postal Workers from having to get the vaccine. The Postal Unions give Democrats lots of money. Veterans don’t give much money to Democrats, so I guess that’s why we have them being treated differently.

I want to see Biden turn an unvaccinated veteran away from medical care. That ought to cause some sparks.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tom Abbott
B Clarke
Reply to  Tom Abbott
September 11, 2021 11:14 am

And were has the vice president been hiding, not been seen besides the president’s side since the afghan withdrawal, I think she’s distancing herself from these controversial decisions, she’s waiting in the wings.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Tom Abbott
September 11, 2021 11:43 am

Saw a guy in the supermarket this morning wearing Hiden/Cackles tee-shirt; was tempted to ask how this is working out for him, but held myself back.

Jjk500
Reply to  SxyxS
September 11, 2021 10:54 am

Biden is Pinocchio to Obama’s Geppetto

DMacKenzie
September 11, 2021 10:43 am

The methane”mostly nonsense” thing again.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/14/facts-about-methane-ignored-to-support-climate-narrative/

The bad boys, of course, are the oil and gas companies with their leaky pipelines….who actually sell the stuff and all have anti- leakage programs to maximize their profits….never rice paddies and new growth pine forests…..

John Garrett
September 11, 2021 11:08 am

The lunatics are in charge of the asylum.

Mencken was right. It is a “commonwealth of morons.”

Michael in Dublin
September 11, 2021 11:16 am

The bigger a government project, the greater the fraud, waste and mismanagement. However, when it comes to the folly of climate engineering this puts the biggest government projects to shame.

CD in Wisconsin
September 11, 2021 11:16 am

“It’s unlikely that the bill will reach Biden’s desk as written. Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee, will have significant input. But Democrats think that the recent spate of extreme weather makes a strong case for action sooner than later. ”

I’ve been very anxious about Biden’s somewhat radical leftist Eco-belief systems since Day One. If this bill or some version of it finds its way into law, it will only demonstrate how counter productive govt can be when it bases legislation and policy on bad and disputable science.

History has long shown how countries and civilizations lay the groundwork for their own decline and fall over time. If this is what is starting to happen here in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, it only serves to show how history does indeed repeat itself.

Or, to put it another way, those who ignore the lessons of history are doomed to repeat its mistakes. Biden keeps getting worse as time goes on.

Steve Oregon
September 11, 2021 11:20 am

Minor adjustment in headline:
Biden Democrats Pursue California’s High Cost Climate Change Domestic Energy Agenda for Entire Country

Shoki Kaneda
September 11, 2021 11:28 am

I doubt Biden is pursuing any agenda. He reads what’s on the teleprompter and does what he’s told (mostly). He cannot put a coherent thought together. His handlers, however…

michel
September 11, 2021 11:44 am

The problem with this nonsense is that the various policies that are being sold as ‘because climate’ actually have no effect on it. Cannot have any effect on it, if the alarmists are correct.

It is just like the argument, stop using gas because extreme weather in the country. But without giving any reason to think that stopping using gas will have any effect on weather in the country, which of course it will not and cannot.

Of course its even more insane when the effective policy becomes stop pumping in this country, instead buy it from other countries who raise their output.

In that case you cannot even argue that you are delivering a net reduction in the amount of fuel being used or the level of emissions.

It is complete insanity. The most basic sense of rationality would stop people making these kinds of arguments. What on earth is going on? Is there some environmental or medical development which is depriving political leaders of the ability to think?

Iain Russell
September 11, 2021 11:52 am

Dumb and dumber.

