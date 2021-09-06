Dr. Willie Soon Shredding Wildfire Alarmism. Source Youtube.
Alarmism

Watch Dr. Willie Soon Surgically Shredding Climate Change Forest Fire Alarmism

1 min ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Video of Dr. Willie Soon at his awesome best, meticulously picking apart the absurd climate driven wildfire narrative.

One of the most shocking slides in Dr. Soon’s video was an environmentalist and climate activist, who was convicted in court of deliberately setting fires.

As an Australian I’m acutely aware that screaming alarmists like the BBC in Britain and CNN in the USA painted a wildly sensationalist picture of the impact of the 2019-20 fires on Australia. I had friends in Britain contacting me to ask me if I was OK.

Watching Dr. Soon rip apart their flimsy exaggerated claims is like a breath of fresh air.

