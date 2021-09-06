Climate Propaganda

Climate Propaganda Causing ‘Climate Despair’

1 hour ago
David Middleton
26 Comments

Guest “WTF?” by David Middleton

Report: Mental Health Concern over ‘Climate Despair’ Sweeps Nation

by PENNY STARR 5 Sep 2021

Some people are so upset over climate change they are suffering from mental health concerns considered “climate despair,” a new Washington Post report said.

The devastating and deadly Hurricane Ida has energized activists, including the Post, which published a lengthy piece that claims “more people than ever could experience serious challenges to their mental health as a result” of climate change.

The Post reported on what it refers to as “climate despair”:

[…]

The Post cited heat warnings, wildfires, and floods in recent years as proof of climate change, which is “suddenly feeling a lot more real for many Americans who have not seen it up close until now, clinicians say, leading many to seek one-on-one therapy.”

WaPo Quote:

A nonprofit organization called the Good Grief Network, a 10-step program inspired by the structure of Alcoholics Anonymous whose meetings provide “social and emotional support to people who feel overwhelmed about the state of the world,” says it has reached over a thousand people in four years. Steps in the program range from accepting “the severity of the predicament” to reinvesting “into meaningful efforts.”

Young adults are among the groups most vulnerable to feelings of depression and anxiety related to climate change, said Leslie Davenport, a climate psychology educator and consultant who is a member of a directory of climate-aware therapists.”

End Quote

[…]

The Post report continues:

WaPo Quote:

A nonprofit organization called the Good Grief Network, a 10-step program inspired by the structure of Alcoholics Anonymous whose meetings provide “social and emotional support to people who feel overwhelmed about the state of the world,” says it has reached over a thousand people in four years. Steps in the program range from accepting “the severity of the predicament” to reinvesting “into meaningful efforts.”

Young adults are among the groups most vulnerable to feelings of depression and anxiety related to climate change, said Leslie Davenport, a climate psychology educator and consultant who is a member of a directory of climate-aware therapists.

End Quote

“Mental health professionals help people face reality, because we know living in denial can ruin a person’s life,” Lise Van Susteren wrote in a report by the American Psychological Association and ecoAmerica. “As the climate crisis unfolds, we see people whose anger, anxiety, and depression, caused by the shortcomings of a previous generation, prevent them from leading productive lives themselves,” Van Susteren is also the founder of the Climate Psychiatry Alliance.

The Post also interviewed Katharine Wilkinson, an author and strategist who co-edited an anthology on fighting climate change called All We Can Save.

Wilkinson said that over the past year more than 600 people have signed up to lead book discussion groups she started “as an outlet for climate grief, signaling a growing demand for climate-related support in group formats.”

And Daniel Masler, a therapist in Washington, said in the Post report that requests for climate-related treatment at his practice has grown.

[…]

Breitbart
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

I don’t know who is most to blame:

  • Our FUBAR educational system, that has churned out at least a couple of generations of scientifically illiterate morons.
  • A “participation trophy” culture, churning out snowflakes.
  • The purveyors of climate crisis porn, masquerading as climate “scientists.”
  • The celebrity climate hypocrites (Al Gore, John Kerry, George Clooney, Harry & Me-Again, etc.) jet-setting around the world, trying to scare the Bejesus out of scientifically illiterate morons.
  • Greta Thunberg, the poster child for Climate Despair… Too bad her poster isn’t a milk carton… If I have to tell you when I’m being sarcastic, it takes all the fun out of sarcasm!
  • The sensationalistic left-wing media exaggerating everything except the truth.
  • Fascistic social media platforms suppressing the truth.
  • Power-hungry Marxist politicians, hell-bent on destroying capitalism and controlling every aspect of our lives.
  • Or the depraved mental health “professionals” taking advantage of these witless fools.
5 13 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
26 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bernie1815
September 6, 2021 2:10 pm

What is worrying me is the lack of critical thinking and the failure to know and come to terms with basic facts such as that the current rate of sea level rise is just over 1″ in 10 years and that by the end of the century Boston might be as warm as New York.

5
Reply
Klem
Reply to  Bernie1815
September 6, 2021 2:26 pm

And for the sake of my children and theirs, i hope and pray that warming continues for at least another 1000 years. The end of the Holocene Interglacial is a nightmare too horrible to imagine.

4
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Bernie1815
September 6, 2021 2:40 pm

by the end of the century Boston might be as warm as New York

And even that is unlikely (sarcasm side). Different locations … different climates. This planet doesn’t have a climate. Averaging unique things has gotten out of hand.

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Rory Forbes
September 6, 2021 3:09 pm

30+ identified discrete climate zones around this planet at last count.

Averaging their characteristics to construct one value to represent the “health” or otherwise is risible.

1
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Bernie1815
September 6, 2021 2:45 pm

Consider also that in any given year there are colder days in Boston than the warmest days at the north pole and warmer days in Boston than the average temperature at the equator. Compared to the full seasonal temperature range, 1 degree is nothing at all.

The alarmists have trapped the general public in a fallacy that if something is true it must also be significant.

It’s apparently true that there has been a slightly milder temperature since the end of the Little Ice Age. That does not make it a significant effect.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
September 6, 2021 2:11 pm

So the Washington Compost is in “Look what you made me do!” mode?

5
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 6, 2021 2:41 pm

“Look what you made me do!” mode?

The go to phrase for the true sociopath.

1
Reply
Gordon Otto
September 6, 2021 2:15 pm

That’s a great list.
Thank you.

4
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Gordon Otto
September 6, 2021 3:03 pm

It is a great list, and I think you could add shyster lawyers looking to make some money from lawsuits.

1
Reply
commieBob
September 6, 2021 2:20 pm

We’ve got all these experts, each pursuing their own agenda, blissfully unaware of whatever unintended consequences their antics may cause.

A group of young people should sue the IPCC for stealing their childhood.

4
Reply
Alan
September 6, 2021 2:21 pm

Good grief is right.

1
Reply
Opus
September 6, 2021 2:23 pm

The cure is obvious: read WUWT.

4
Reply
Rich Davis
September 6, 2021 2:24 pm

Good Grief Network?

I guess you really can’t make this stuff up.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 6, 2021 2:29 pm

WaPo failed to make me feel guilty about being a climate denier and upsetting Greta Thunberg. OTH, am really enjoying the sense of Schadenfreud such a stupid article delivered.

4
Reply
Alastair Brickell
September 6, 2021 2:34 pm

…”Harry & Me-Again”.

Fantatastic, must remember that…can use it? It’s just so true.
Surely you can think up a good one for Charles too…

3
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Alastair Brickell
September 6, 2021 2:37 pm

That was Mrs. Middleton’s contribution to the post… She also forwarded me the Breitbart article… 😎

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
September 6, 2021 2:36 pm

You’ve ticked all the boxes except one, David. You didn’t mention the war on humour. ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus‘ could not be made today … and that’s a tragedy!

4
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
September 6, 2021 2:37 pm

I don’t know who is most to blame

My $0.02 worth: I think the primary blame lies with the education establishment — it is rotten from top to bottom. For the last 40 years they have been producing a product of steadily declining quality while charging an ever increasing price. All the while managing to convince pretty much everyone that they need more and more of it.

Stopping all federal student loan guarantees would be a good start.

2
Reply
Mr.
September 6, 2021 2:37 pm

It’s always the hypocrisy on display from the media that warrants the disdain most feel for them.

I think it was The Guardian fairly recently that was bemoaning the situation that people were needing psychologist support for climate dread.

Not a skerrick of admission in the article though that The Guardian itself (part of the Covering Climate Now alarmist cabal) was one of main boosters of climate alarmism porn

1
Reply
aussiecol
September 6, 2021 2:43 pm

Meanwhile…The planet is greener, less severe storms hitting landfall, sea level rise is not getting worse, Arctic ice is still there, polar bears are thriving, quality of life for humans has never been better…Yet the population is being brain washed to the extent that civilisation will cease to exist unless we can change the climate. Oh the despair.

0
Reply
M Courtney
September 6, 2021 2:52 pm

It’s the universities. They are the seminaries of the new faith.
See this Guardian article for evidence:
‘No point in anything else’: Gen Z members flock to climate careers | Environment | The Guardian

There is a reason why the 1st commandment forbids other Gods, even before the 6th. Murder is wrong (obviously). But it’s a one-off.

Other Gods lead to good intentions…. a road to Hell.

0
Reply
Solar Mutant Ninjaneer
September 6, 2021 2:56 pm

“Power-hungry Marxist politicians, hell-bent on destroying capitalism and controlling every aspect of our lives.”
Is what gives me “climate despair,” but not the way its supposed to. The climate will be fine. What we do about it in the name of “social justice,” could be catastrophic and is infinitely more likely than any man-made global warming scenario.

0
Reply
n.n
September 6, 2021 3:03 pm

The modern science of plausible, but not probable, and not actual, with an em-pathetic appeal and threats of extortion, are the modes and methods of social and political advocacy and activism, and cargo cult science, for-profit extraction from green or kneed populations.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
September 6, 2021 3:11 pm

“Sticks and Stones may break my bones, but words will always hurt me.” Or is “I never made a mistake that was wrong” more appropriate. Actually this fits in with all the negativity in scientific papers, journalism, and junk like this.– From the University of Texas “Diversity Action Plan”–“Though our percentages reflect a majority of non-white students, diverse students are underrepresented in certain areas of study including business, engineering, and the sciences. …..Support the new Hate and Bias Incident Policy (HOP_9-1810) implemented in March 2017: This new policy applies to all UT Austin students, faculty, staff, university affiliates, visitors, and applicants for admission to or employment with the university and others conducting business on campus….” They just had a Supreme Court case on race where they may have been given them some relief, but are slow learners.

They need to go to the Texas border to see real pain.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
September 6, 2021 3:22 pm

An oldie but a goodie:

0
Reply
John Bell
September 6, 2021 3:22 pm

Just ran in to another liberal today, she paid lip service to ‘climate change’ and when i asked her how much it had warmed in the last 20 years she said she did not know the statistics, but of course she drives an SUV and uses fossil fuels every day. HYPOCRITE!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda Opinion

SMH: Paul Ehrlich Got Almost Everything Wrong, but We Should have Listened to his Climate Warning

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Propaganda IPCC AR6 Opinion

IPCC AR6 WG1 Author: “more and more starting to get scared … hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote”

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Propaganda Opinion

CJR: Climate Reporting is Like Covering the Invasion of Poland

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science Climate Propaganda Opinion

A New Kind of Denialism

3 months ago
Kip Hansen

You Missed

Climate Propaganda

Climate Propaganda Causing ‘Climate Despair’

1 hour ago
David Middleton
Agriculture

In a blow to climate whiners, a new breakthrough creates crops that can grow 50% more potatoes and rice

6 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Economics

Woke companies must wake up on ESG

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #469

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: