Climate Politics

No Police Patrols in Your Neighbourhood? Perhaps They are Busy Chasing Extinction Rebellion

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

h/t Breitbart; How many Londoners are being assaulted, raped, robbed and injured every day, because police have to keep diverting manpower to neutralising Extinction Rebellion protests?

London has significant crime levels, around 50 violent crimes per 100,000 population per annum. Imagine if all the police who are currently busy racing to stop Extinction Rebellion messing up everyone’s lives with roadblocks could spend more time protecting Londoners from violent criminals.

I am not suggesting Extinction Rebellion wants people to be hurt. But protecting Londoners against Extinction Rebellion’s rolling roadblock campaign, and protecting Extinction Rebellion members from angry commuters, Extinction Rebellion must be tying up a lot of police manpower.

I support people having a right to protest. But Extinction Rebellion seem to go out of their way to create misery for ordinary people.

There has to be a balance, between people’s right to protest, and ordinary people’s right to get home from work in time to spend a few hours with their kids.

John Bell
September 2, 2021 10:05 am

XR need to set a good example and lead agrarian peasant life styles and walk the walk, not just talk the talk! The bloody HYPOCRITES!

Tom Halla
Reply to  John Bell
September 2, 2021 10:12 am

Sentence the leadership to spending a few years herding sheep on one of the out islands in the Falklands, or the Hebrides. As they advocate a simple life, actually living one might be educational.

ResourceGuy
September 2, 2021 10:08 am

That’s reason enough to bring lawsuits in the U.S. The same is being used in court for Saudi liability for 911 victims fund.

2hotel9
September 2, 2021 10:10 am

They need a thorough beat down, followed by chaining them to bollards on sides of streets so citizens can drive by and throw rotting food on them.

TonyL
September 2, 2021 10:21 am

and protecting Extinction Rebellion members from angry commuters
Now why on Earth would anybody want to do this????

Many problems, like this one, are self-limiting, if you only allow it.
Sometimes in life, the solution to a vexing problem is simple. Do Nothing.

Joe Crawford
September 2, 2021 10:27 am

They should consider themselves lucky they aren’t treated more harshly. Protesting is everyone’s right. Interfering with other peoples rights isn’t.

Neil Lock
Reply to  Joe Crawford
September 2, 2021 10:52 am

The way I like to put it is, you have a right to protest, but if through your protest you damage innocent people, you owe them compensation for the damage you caused.

fretslider
September 2, 2021 10:43 am

Most of the time they’re busy policing speech and thought on social media and non-crime hate incidents

They don’t bother with burglary or shoplifting under£200.

Most of the police stations have closed anyway. On our closed police station someone painted

“Forgive Us”

That’s a tall order

Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 2, 2021 10:47 am

There are enough parks in London that these dritziks should have no problem taking over one of them for a peaceful demonstration. Instead they insist on interfering with traffic and commuter trains, which is neither peaceful nor legal! They should be arrested and carted off to jail when they deliberately cause major disruptions.

Joel O'Bryan
September 2, 2021 10:51 am

Well in Australia, they’re just arresting people just trying to go outside and be free from the totalitarianism. A totalitarianism that has quietly, but viciously, engulfed the population whilst they slept or distracted by the nonseniscal “fighting climate change” superstitions.

Joe Gordon
September 2, 2021 10:58 am

If they wish to “protest” unencumbered by a police presence or risk of prosecution, perhaps they should follow the US model and combine their theatrics with the ritual looting and burning of a nearby department store.

Coeur de Lion
September 2, 2021 11:05 am

Perhaps they need one or two martyrs to help their cause? Volunteers?

