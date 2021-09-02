Appalachian Basin Shale Gas Production Hits Record High

Guest “Frac on!” by David Middleton

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

Shale natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin sets records in first half of 2021 Dry natural gas production from shale formations in the Appalachian Basin that spans Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio has been growing since 2008, and monthly production has recently set new record highs. Production in the region reached 32.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in December 2020, and it averaged 31.9 Bcf/d during the first half of 2021, the highest average for a six-month period since production began in 2008. The Appalachian Basin contains two shale formations, Marcellus and Utica, which accounted for 34% of all U.S. dry natural gas production in the first half of 2021. On its own, the Appalachian Basin would have been the third-largest natural gas producer in the world the first half of 2021, behind Russia and the rest of the United States. […] Principal contributors: Corrina Ricker, Warren Wilczewski EIA

Source: Graph by U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on state administrative data collected by Enverus Drillinginfo Inc.

This is pretty amazing:

On its own, the Appalachian Basin would have been the third-largest natural gas producer in the world the first half of 2021, behind Russia and the rest of the United States. EIA

Gas production million cubic feet/day Region Aug-21 Sep-21 change Appalachia 34,366 34,386 20 Permian 17,947 18,019 72 Haynesville 13,413 13,537 124 Anadarko 6,192 6,132 -60 Eagle Ford 5,971 5,965 -6 Niobrara 5,032 5,041 9 Bakken 3,005 3,004 -1 Total 85,926 86,084 158 Drilling Productivity Report (EIA)

The most recent full year of data for all of the top 10 natural gas producing nations was 2019. Here are the August 2021 US “shale” plays compared to the top 10 gas producing nations:

Nation 2019 (Bcf/d) | Region Aug 2021 (Bcf/d) United States 93.06 | Total Shale 85.93 Russia 65.58 | Appalachia 34.37 Iran 22.98 | Permian 17.95 China 17.35 | Haynesville 13.41 Canada 17.29 | Anadarko 6.19 Qatar 16.20 | Eagle Ford 5.97 Australia 14.12 | Niobrara 5.03 Norway 11.10 | Bakken 3.01 Saudi Arabia 10.91 | Algeria 8.50 | Bcf = Billion cubic feet

FRAC ON!

Oh… I almost forgot this…

Bash: “Thank you, Mr. Vice President. Just to clarify, would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?” Biden: “No, we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel.” CNN

Fracking A! MAGA!

