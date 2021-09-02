Appalachian Basin Shale Gas Production Hits Record High

Guest “Frac on!” by David Middleton
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
Shale natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin sets records in first half of 2021
Dry natural gas production from shale formations in the Appalachian Basin that spans Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio has been growing since 2008, and monthly production has recently set new record highs. Production in the region reached 32.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in December 2020, and it averaged 31.9 Bcf/d during the first half of 2021, the highest average for a six-month period since production began in 2008. The Appalachian Basin contains two shale formations, Marcellus and Utica, which accounted for 34% of all U.S. dry natural gas production in the first half of 2021. On its own, the Appalachian Basin would have been the third-largest natural gas producer in the world the first half of 2021, behind Russia and the rest of the United States.
Principal contributors: Corrina Ricker, Warren WilczewskiEIA
This is pretty amazing:
|Gas production
|million cubic feet/day
|Region
|Aug-21
|Sep-21
|change
|Appalachia
|34,366
|34,386
|20
|Permian
|17,947
|18,019
|72
|Haynesville
|13,413
|13,537
|124
|Anadarko
|6,192
|6,132
|-60
|Eagle Ford
|5,971
|5,965
|-6
|Niobrara
|5,032
|5,041
|9
|Bakken
|3,005
|3,004
|-1
|Total
|85,926
|86,084
|158
The most recent full year of data for all of the top 10 natural gas producing nations was 2019. Here are the August 2021 US “shale” plays compared to the top 10 gas producing nations:
|Nation
|2019 (Bcf/d)
|
|Region
|Aug 2021 (Bcf/d)
|United States
|93.06
|
|Total Shale
|85.93
|Russia
|65.58
|
|Appalachia
|34.37
|Iran
|22.98
|
|Permian
|17.95
|China
|17.35
|
|Haynesville
|13.41
|Canada
|17.29
|
|Anadarko
|6.19
|Qatar
|16.20
|
|Eagle Ford
|5.97
|Australia
|14.12
|
|Niobrara
|5.03
|Norway
|11.10
|
|Bakken
|3.01
|Saudi Arabia
|10.91
|
|Algeria
|8.50
|
FRAC ON!
Oh… I almost forgot this…
Bash: “Thank you, Mr. Vice President. Just to clarify, would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?”
Biden: “No, we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel.”CNN