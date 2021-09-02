natural gas

Appalachian Basin Shale Gas Production Hits Record High

David Middleton
Guest “Frac on!” by David Middleton

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
Shale natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin sets records in first half of 2021

Dry natural gas production from shale formations in the Appalachian Basin that spans Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio has been growing since 2008, and monthly production has recently set new record highs. Production in the region reached 32.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in December 2020, and it averaged 31.9 Bcf/d during the first half of 2021, the highest average for a six-month period since production began in 2008. The Appalachian Basin contains two shale formations, Marcellus and Utica, which accounted for 34% of all U.S. dry natural gas production in the first half of 2021. On its own, the Appalachian Basin would have been the third-largest natural gas producer in the world the first half of 2021, behind Russia and the rest of the United States.

[…]

Principal contributors: Corrina Ricker, Warren Wilczewski

EIA
Source: Graph by U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on state administrative data collected by Enverus Drillinginfo Inc.

This is pretty amazing:

On its own, the Appalachian Basin would have been the third-largest natural gas producer in the world the first half of 2021, behind Russia and the rest of the United States.

EIA
Gas production
million cubic feet/day
RegionAug-21Sep-21change
Appalachia34,36634,38620
Permian17,94718,01972
Haynesville13,41313,537124
Anadarko6,1926,132-60
Eagle Ford5,9715,965-6
Niobrara5,0325,0419
Bakken3,0053,004-1
Total85,92686,084158
Drilling Productivity Report (EIA)
US Shale/Tight Oil & Gas Plays

The most recent full year of data for all of the top 10 natural gas producing nations was 2019. Here are the August 2021 US “shale” plays compared to the top 10 gas producing nations:

 Nation 2019 (Bcf/d)|RegionAug 2021 (Bcf/d)
        United States           93.06|Total Shale                    85.93
        Russia           65.58|Appalachia                    34.37
        Iran           22.98|Permian                    17.95
        China           17.35|Haynesville                    13.41
        Canada           17.29|Anadarko                      6.19
        Qatar           16.20|Eagle Ford                      5.97
        Australia           14.12|Niobrara                      5.03
        Norway           11.10|Bakken                      3.01
        Saudi Arabia           10.91|
        Algeria              8.50|
Bcf = Billion cubic feet

FRAC ON!

Oh… I almost forgot this…

Bash: “Thank you, Mr. Vice President. Just to clarify, would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?”

Biden: “No, we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel.”

CNN
Blank Looks Matter

Fracking A! MAGA!

2hotel9
September 2, 2021 2:06 pm

Frac, Babee, Frac!!!!! My gas bill is down and many of my friends who own farms are building new structures and buying new equipment, all thanks to the Evil Marcellus Shale. God Bless America!

2
Reply
Tom Halla
September 2, 2021 2:08 pm

And that production level is with a ban on producing in New York State, which probably has quite a lot of gas.
Perhaps with Cuomo out, that could change.

2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 2, 2021 3:16 pm

Do you mean with Cuomo out there will be less gas? His diet is also bad?

0
Reply
J Mac
September 2, 2021 2:32 pm

Meanwhile, the north eastern states (ex: New York) are refusing additional pipelines as they experience winter shortages in natural gas for home heating.

Now that is stuck on stupid!

Last edited 1 hour ago by J Mac
4
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 2, 2021 2:47 pm

More good news. Most of the gas production is from the Marcellus, which is shallower that the Utica so cheaper to drill/frac. The Utica is thicker, so maybe has more resource in place, especially in NY (where fracking is presently banned). A lot of the western shallower Utica has been drilled mainly for crude, with gas as a big ‘byproduct’. Eastern Deeper Utica is past the oil window and is likely only gas.

3
Reply
John Garrett
September 2, 2021 3:02 pm

Mr. Middleton,
I have no doubt you are well aware of what a typical decline curve for Marcellus production looks like.

The Baker Hughes rig count reported by EIA currently shows ninety-seven (97) rigs drilling for natural gas (nationally) compared to over 1,500 back in 2009.

You can connect the dots.

It ain’t a matter of “if,” it’s only “when.”

Last edited 52 minutes ago by John Garrett
-1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John Garrett
September 2, 2021 3:22 pm

David is a Black Gold Exploration/Development geologist, whereas I am a Yellow Gold Exploration/Development geologist, and each of us can find additional plays/resources when a reasonable product price supports exploration/development. The Club of Rome was even worse than the CAGW crowd at predictions. Frack both of them.

2
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Ron Long
September 2, 2021 3:35 pm

Exploration geologists are some of my favorite people.

You and I both know that throughout the history of the natural gas industry, it has always been cyclical with lots of price volatility.

1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
September 2, 2021 3:49 pm

I look for Yellow/Gold too…

Fluorescence can be an extremely sensitive indicator of the presence of hydrocarbons in drill cuttings. Sample fluorescence is evaluated in terms of color (ranging from brown to green, gold, blue, yellow or white), intensity and distribution. Fluorescence color may indicate oil gravity; dark colors are suggestive of low API gravity heavy oils, and light colors indicate high API gravity light oils. Following application of a solvent on the samples, hydrocarbon fluorescence will appear to flow and diffuse into the solvent as the oil dissolves. This diffusion is known as cut fluorescence, or more commonly just cut. Under UV light, hydrocarbons may be seen to stream from the rock pores into the surrounding solvent, turning the solvent cloudy.

https://www.slb.com/resource-library/oilfield-review/defining-series/defining-mud-logging

0
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  John Garrett
September 2, 2021 3:38 pm

All wells exhibit decline curves. Marcellus actually exhibits one of the shallower decline curves.


Shale Gas Decline Curves Demystified

New Marcellus wells have been brought on at steadily higher rates as the rig rate has fallen and the decline rate of legacy wells is flattening out (as exponential decline curves do).


https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/drilling/pdf/dpr-full.pdf

The Marcellus/Utica production will eventually peak… But as long as natural gas prices do this…

The longer it will be before that peak occurs.

Most of the Marcellus players easily make money when natural gas is >$2.00/mcf.

0
Reply
paul courtney
Reply to  John Garrett
September 2, 2021 3:52 pm

Mr. Garrett: I see other dots connected. These dots begin before fracking came on, when the price was 4-5 times higher. The drop in price allowed B. Obama to win his war on coal, but it ruined his plan to skyrocket electric bills. If the number of rigs has dropped as you say, how has the supply stayed up and price low? Price down=good supply, as you are no doubt well aware. AFAIK price of NG still low, I’m hoping Biden Admin does not launch program to keep price down (given what he thinks “success” looks like).

1
Reply
Frank Hansen
September 2, 2021 3:38 pm

It might be a good idea to measure the gas production in cubic meters per day, so the rest of the world may follow the discussions. It is absolutely ridiculous to measure anything in feet.

0
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Frank Hansen
September 2, 2021 3:42 pm

It would be a better idea for y’all to convert to cubic feet.

 Nation  2019 (Bcf/d) | Region Aug 2021 (Bcf/d)
        United States            93.06 | Total Shale                     85.93
        Russia            65.58 | Appalachia                     34.37
        Iran            22.98 | Permian                     17.95
        China            17.35 | Haynesville                     13.41
        Canada            17.29 | Anadarko                       6.19
        Qatar            16.20 | Eagle Ford                       5.97
        Australia            14.12 | Niobrara                       5.03
        Norway            11.10 | Bakken                       3.01
        Saudi Arabia            10.91 |
        Algeria               8.50 |
Bcf = Billion cubic feet
0
Reply
wsbriggs
September 2, 2021 3:46 pm

Do we still have numbers of Drilled Not Completed wells? At one time there were ~5300 DNCs in Texas.

0
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  wsbriggs
September 2, 2021 3:51 pm

See the DUC Wells by Region tab… https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/drilling/

0
Reply
