Drug Inquiry: Fear of Climate Change is Destroying the Lives of Young People

On the 18th of this month, Dr. Alex Wodak, a high profile Australian expert on drug rehabilitation, named fear of climate change as one of the major problems driving young people into the kind of despair which leads to addiction to hard drugs, during his testimony to the NSW Government Ice Inquiry.
An excerpt of the transcript which has just been made available is below;
First, the threshold step is redefining drugs as primarily a health and social issue rather than primarily a law enforcement issue. Second, drug treatment has to be expanded and improved until it reaches the same level as other health services. Third, all penalties for personal drug use and possession have to be scrapped.
Fourth, as much of the drug market as possible has to be regulated while recognising that part of the drug market is already regulated, such a methadone treatment, needle and syringe programs, medically supervised injecting centres. It will, of course, never be possible to regulate the entire drug market. We have regulated parts of the drug market before. Edible opium was taxed and regulated in Australia until 1906 and in the United States Coca-Cola contained cocaine until 1903.
Fifth, efforts to reduce the demand for powerful psychoactive drugs in Australia have had limited benefit and require a new focus. Unless and until young Australians feel optimistic about their future, demand for drugs will remain strong. Young people, understandably, want more certainty about their future prospects, including climate, education, jobs and housing affordability. Change will be slow and incremental, like all social policy reform.
As Herb Stein, as adviser to President Nixon said:
Things that cannot go on forever don’t.
Drug prohibition cannot go on forever and will be replaced by libertarian paternalism. Thank you.
…Source: https://www.iceinquiry.nsw.gov.au//assets/scii/transcripts/Decriminalisation-round-table/Decriminalisation-Roundtable-Transcript.pdf
How widespread is fear of extreme climate change?
According to a recent Rasmussen poll, 51% of people under 35 believe it is at least “somewhat likely” that humanity will be wiped out in the next 15 years (h/t ClimateDepot).
51% OF YOUNG VOTERS BELIEVE HUMANITY COULD BE WIPED OUT WITHIN 15 YEARS
Posted on September 23, 2019 | by Scott Rasmussen
Over the next 10-15 years, 29% of all voters believe it is at least somewhat likely that the earth will become uninhabitable and humanity will be wiped out. A ScottRasmussen.com national survey found that 71% disagree and find it unlikely.
The totals include 10% who consider it Very Likely and 37% who say Not at All Likely.
There is a dramatic difference by age on this question. Half (51%) of voters under 35 believe it is at least somewhat likely humanity will be wiped out in the next decade or so. Only 12% of senior citizens agree (and only 4% of seniors believe it is Very Likely).
In the early days of the Cold War, many young people had similar concerns that the world would be destroyed by nuclear weapons. Another generation was convinced that overpopulation would devastate the human race by the 1980s. While we do not have comparable polling data for those periods, the response of young people today seems very similar.
…Read more: https://scottrasmussen.com/51-of-young-voters-believe-humanity-could-be-wiped-out-within-15-years/
Obviously most people under 35 will grow out of their climate fears, just as a previous generation overcame their fears of the cold war and nuclear armageddon.
But not everyone will make it.
How many children’s lives are being ruined right now, because over half of young people in the USA believe there will be no tomorrow?
When will the educators, the alarmist scientists, the sensationalist media, the unscrupulous politicians, who have promoted climate fear and destroyed economic opportunities with their regressive carbon taxes and expensive green energy plans, who have helped drain our young people of hope and a reason to make positive life choices, be made to face the horrific consequences of their selfishness?
Makes perfect sense. I have always suspected a number of climate scientists must be on drugs.
So being addicted to drugs is based on the anxiety produced by the propaganda promulgated by the global warming alarmists. So, it is easy to assign fault and guilt here. No one who understands the natural dynamics of climate are guilty of any of the syndromes suffered by current (clueless) youth.
The difference is, the Cold War and the potential of nuclear Armageddon was very real, not ideological fantasy as is climate hysteria. People – not just the young – got relief when the Cold War came to an end … not because people decided it was all a fantasy. 60,000+ nukes on alert was no fantasy.
If half of Aussie youth now believe the world will end in 15 years due to climate change, they will quickly learn it is all BS, simply with the passage of a few years.
The climate hysterics of course know that, which is why they are now amping up the hysteria for immediate radical action. Otherwise, they realize that the mere passage of a few years time will soon prove them to be the snake oil salesmen/charlatans that they are. There is in fact a limit on how long you can predict imminent doom before the masses figure out you’re bullshitting them.
Precisely. Gorebull Warbling – shifting goal posts for generations and those to come.
Many drug addicts have irrational fears…but it’s a bit of a chicken/egg issue…
The best way to reduce fear is to provide factual information without the political spin…
Half of Australian youth believe the world will end in 15 years due to climate change. They will, in due course learn that it is all false, after a few years pass by, but what damage will they do to industry, society and the environment in the interim?
I suspect under educated, under challenged, under performing, over-entitled (to “the good life”), emotionally immature people with little or no critical thinking skills can find any number of reasons to do drugs.
So who’s fault is that? The skeptics or the doomsayers? (rhetorical question) We’ve already passed many “tipping points”/prognostications so how many more years before they figure out they’ve been duped?
Even if there is a risk of a dangerous future by climate change the draconian measures proposed to mitigate climate guarantees a dismal poverty stricken future.
Better to confront the enemy we know and let the climate do what it always has which is change.
Young people see weather that is new to them and may interpret it as climate change. I have been an adult all of the 50 years of climate doomsaying and know that there has not been significant change. Certainly nothing new of the dangerous variety. The world is a much better place than 50 years ago and is most likely to continue to get better if policy makers do not panic
The fear (unfounded, but real) is the fault of, and the responsibility of, those who cynically and knowingly whip up that for their own gain.
Speaking as a parent, grandparent and retired educator, I am apalled that so many adults are feeding so much despair and bad science to vulnerable children and young adults. I am even further incensed that much of the negative pressure is generated within the Western Education system itself.
Many adults, who should no better, are damaging the geberations they are supposed to preparing to o out into the world , not with terrible burdens, but with the sunny optimism that is normal for the young.