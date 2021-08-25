Sign the Petition to Serve Vegan Food at COP26

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Heura Foods is horrified that their petition to put climate friendly Vegan food on the menu at the upcoming Glasgow COP26 climate conference is being ignored.

Plant-Based Food Is Critical In the Fight Against Climate Change. So Why Isn’t It a Priority at COP26? CLIMATE CHANGE VEGAN

By Jill Ettinger

Published on Aug 25, 2021 In a petition posted to Change.org, Spanish vegan meat brand Heura Foods is urging UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bring vegan food to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) scheduled to take place in November in Glasgow. “We have listened to your words. We have noticed your (lack of) actions. Now it’s time to act and address diet as a key way to drive positive impact on the climate crisis,” the brand’s co-founders Mark Coloma and Bernat Ananos Martinez wrote in a post to LinkedIn. The two-week summit’s aim is to accelerate dialogues and actions around Paris Agreement and the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change. To that, Heura Foods says there is “more than enough data” to validate plant-based foods as a means to help slow the climate emergency. Yet the COP26 menu options are not entirely plant-based, according to the brand. … Read more: https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/plant-based-food-climate-change-cop26/

I think everyone at WUWT shares my horror that climate friendly vegan foods might be underrepresented at COP26. Imagine the misery; How will our leaders live with having to consume high carbon food like roast beef and caviar, texan style BBQ brisket, Italian pasta, cheese cake, bacon, ham, salmon and cream cheese, when what they really want is to lead by example, by turning COP26 into a showcase for climate friendly salads?

Imagine if COP26 host British PM Boris Johnson was deprived of the option of choosing vegetarian food, and had no option other than to tuck into a big juicy tender rare steak instead, dripping with gravy, sauce, condiments and CO2 emissions, one guilt ridden bite at a time?

We at WUWT urge everyone to sign the petition now, the ensure our leaders are properly provided with climate friendly vegan food options.

