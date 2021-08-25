Sign the Petition to Serve Vegan Food at COP26

Vegan salad plate. FranHogan, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Heura Foods is horrified that their petition to put climate friendly Vegan food on the menu at the upcoming Glasgow COP26 climate conference is being ignored.

Plant-Based Food Is Critical In the Fight Against Climate Change. So Why Isn’t It a Priority at COP26?

By Jill Ettinger 
Published on Aug 25, 2021

In a petition posted to Change.org, Spanish vegan meat brand Heura Foods is urging UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bring vegan food to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) scheduled to take place in November in Glasgow.

“We have listened to your words. We have noticed your (lack of) actions. Now it’s time to act and address diet as a key way to drive positive impact on the climate crisis,” the brand’s co-founders Mark Coloma and  Bernat Ananos Martinez wrote in a post to LinkedIn. 

The two-week summit’s aim is to accelerate dialogues and actions around Paris Agreement and the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change. 

To that, Heura Foods says there is “more than enough data” to validate plant-based foods as a means to help slow the climate emergency. Yet the COP26 menu options are not entirely plant-based, according to the brand.

Read more: https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/plant-based-food-climate-change-cop26/

I think everyone at WUWT shares my horror that climate friendly vegan foods might be underrepresented at COP26. Imagine the misery; How will our leaders live with having to consume high carbon food like roast beef and caviar, texan style BBQ brisket, Italian pasta, cheese cake, bacon, ham, salmon and cream cheese, when what they really want is to lead by example, by turning COP26 into a showcase for climate friendly salads?

Imagine if COP26 host British PM Boris Johnson was deprived of the option of choosing vegetarian food, and had no option other than to tuck into a big juicy tender rare steak instead, dripping with gravy, sauce, condiments and CO2 emissions, one guilt ridden bite at a time?

We at WUWT urge everyone to sign the petition now, the ensure our leaders are properly provided with climate friendly vegan food options.

Ron Long
August 25, 2021 10:02 am

They’re probably eating bearded seals.

Randy Stubbings
Reply to  Ron Long
August 25, 2021 10:35 am

Maybe they’ll eat polar bears to ensure there aren’t too many. There is a catastrophic narrative to uphold.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Randy Stubbings
shrnfr
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
August 25, 2021 10:53 am

I am ok with that so long as they eat the liver.

Poems of our Climate
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
August 25, 2021 10:57 am

Bear makes excellent sausage.

SMC
Reply to  Ron Long
August 25, 2021 10:39 am

I prefer bearded clams, myself.

Curious George
August 25, 2021 10:03 am

Is Scotch Whisky vegan?

Oldseadog
Reply to  Curious George
August 25, 2021 10:36 am

Barley, water, yeast; matured in wooden barrels, …… .
The distilling would have to be done using wood for the heat, though, a gas or oil fired still would be a no-no.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 25, 2021 11:11 am

I like the smokiness of Peat , plenty on that in Scotland

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Curious George
August 25, 2021 10:38 am

Fer be washin’ dun yer shank o mutton.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Curious George
August 25, 2021 11:30 am

Dont they chuck dead rats in it to improve the flavour?
Or is that Somerset Zyder?

ResourceGuy
August 25, 2021 10:03 am

Sign the petition to serve bugs at COP26.

Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
August 25, 2021 10:08 am

Sounds like a better idea.

Pauleta
August 25, 2021 10:05 am

My food is vegan, I don’t know why our leaders shouldn’t.

Poems of our Climate
Reply to  Pauleta
August 25, 2021 10:59 am

Shouldn’t what? No speakeda English?

saveenergy
Reply to  Pauleta
August 25, 2021 11:51 am

& All My food is vegan,
BUT… I employ chickens, cows, pigs & sheep to pre-digest it for me !!
They go very well with vegetables.

establ
Reply to  Pauleta
August 25, 2021 11:54 am

If Meat Eaters Acted Like Vegans

Old Retired Guy
August 25, 2021 10:08 am

Haggis for all!

Mr.
Reply to  Old Retired Guy
August 25, 2021 10:37 am

Yes, made in pangolin stomachs to support the cuisine of developing nations like, oh, China for example.

Hoyt Clagwell
August 25, 2021 10:14 am

I also think the meeting place, travel arrangements and hotels used by attendees should be strictly solar and wind powered.

Paul Buckingham
August 25, 2021 10:16 am

If it were a petition for that one occasion, it might be fun, however, that is not what the petition is about, so no.

n.n
August 25, 2021 10:16 am

Methane emissions are a first-order forcing of [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change. Think of the fetuses!

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  n.n
August 25, 2021 10:23 am

You’re like Peta, one-trick pony.

Alan
August 25, 2021 10:17 am

No, I can’t do that to another human being.

Mr.
August 25, 2021 10:18 am

I’ll sign a petition that requires ONLY vegan food at COPs, including taxpayer funded accommodations.

No point in having any half measures when it comes to fighting climate change, I say.

Opus
August 25, 2021 10:18 am

I don’t like Vegan food. I’m from Altair.

Jeff Alberts
August 25, 2021 10:22 am

They should serve Gov’t Cheese.

download.jpg
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
August 25, 2021 10:32 am

Cheddar is ok, I like it as any cheese

Oldseadog
August 25, 2021 10:27 am

Pie, beans and chips for everyone.
Chips are usually made from poatoes.
Vegetable.
Beans are, well, beans.
Vegetable.
Scotch Pie. Flour for the casing mostly wheat, so vegetable. Small amount of brown semi-solid material inside, allegedly lamb but sometimes impossible to tell. Could be passed off as vegetable. Thin brown gravy, probably water and some Oxo or Bovril. Vegetable.

Aoplogies to the makers of proper Scotch Pies – no conference in Scotland is complete without them. (That is the pies, not the makers.)

H.R.
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 25, 2021 11:42 am

When you’re talking COPs, you could have just left it at “No conference is complete.”

I’m sure advanced planning is going on right now for COP 143.
😜

Tom Halla
August 25, 2021 10:36 am

It would be appropriate for serve the attendees at COP 26 only vegan food or insects, which is the sort of thing they urge other people to do.

Randy Stubbings
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 25, 2021 11:47 am

It would also be appropriate for them to get there on wooden sailing ships. I hear Scotland has lots of sheep, from which the attendees could make their own clothing, blankets, and tents. Presentations should use chalk and blackboards, and all climate model calculations should use abacuses. (There would be no loss in model accuracy.)

Krishna Gans
August 25, 2021 10:37 am

I like vegan, but I never eat vegan without meat, imagine Chilli Sin Carne, impossible, so I eat Chili Con Carne, or green beans with lamb and savory.

Rob_Dawg
August 25, 2021 10:37 am

What about plastics?

saveenergy
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
August 25, 2021 11:42 am

“What about plastics?”

Try to not eat them !

StephenP
August 25, 2021 10:46 am

Apparently the average Scotsman is not too keen on vegetables.
A report 10 years ago highlighted this fact.
http://Www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-2057034/Scotlands-dreadful-diet.html
The Scottish Diet – Food Standards Scotland produced a report 3 years ago which said that not much has changed since. (Google Scottish Diet for the pdf of the report,)

John Shewchuk
August 25, 2021 10:49 am

JFK warned us … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOgqZ0_Cqzk

Charlie
August 25, 2021 10:50 am

Signed. Now where’s the petition to request the skies over Glasgow are not filled with private jets?

n.n
Reply to  Charlie
August 25, 2021 11:47 am

No props. No turbines. Only hydrogen filled balloons, with bird-friendly profiles.

Ed Zuiderwijk
August 25, 2021 10:57 am

I predict that November will be a bumper month for burgers in Glasgow. (But not for the burghers of Glasgow)

RPercifield
August 25, 2021 10:58 am

Vegan? Why not scavenging the countryside in a low carbon fashion like the early humans did who were attuned with nature than people are now? They could be given flint knives, and access to various places to fabricate the tools and other items necessary to survive. No polyester clothes, only hand woven fabric. No plastic for shoe soles, not be allowed to make a fire due to CO2 requirements, etc. Fortunately they would not last long, and we could kill 2 birds with one stone.

Christopher Simpson
August 25, 2021 11:03 am

I’d sign it if it were demanding that only vegan foods be served. Since the save-our-planet people are attempting to force everyone to eat only vegan plant-based foods it should start with our erstwhile leaders. Force them to eat salad at their luxury conference.

3
Reply
Jjk500
Reply to  Christopher Simpson
August 25, 2021 11:48 am

Agree.
Vegan menu every day, at every meal, no options. Are they totally committed or aren’t they? (They should be…..)

Bruce Cobb
August 25, 2021 11:23 am

Vegan haggis, neeps and tatties for all!

Kevin Stall
August 25, 2021 11:23 am

Not everyone likes vegan food in fact it is against doctors advice to eat it.the vegan diet is a backwards step. To poorer nutrition. It requires people to do detail charting to get the right combination of nutriates. Plus the b12 deficiency. Back to shorter people.

H. D. Hoese
August 25, 2021 11:31 am

It’s a tough world, don’t sit still too long and watch out for the vegetarians! Video didn’t show actual swallowing.

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/giant-tortoise-video-hunting-killing-eating-baby-bird

Leo Smith
August 25, 2021 11:31 am

For lunch I has beans, Human beans
For breafasst, I unzips a bwana.

n.n
Reply to  Leo Smith
August 25, 2021 11:43 am

Planned People, served with a nice Chianti, is so socially forward.

John Kelly
August 25, 2021 11:42 am

I strongly suspect this anti-red meat this is just another anti-Western idea. I read somewhere that the consumption of goat meat is 5 or 10 times that of beef. Why aren’t we banning goat meat as well? Surely goats fart too. Ohhhhhh, well of course, goat meat is only eaten by the poor in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Now we can’t harm these poor dears, can we?

Tom Halla
Reply to  John Kelly
August 25, 2021 12:01 pm

What? You have never seen Cabrito on the menu at a Mexican restaurant?

dk_
August 25, 2021 11:54 am

I vote to require a carbon-free diet and net zero energy delivery for 90 days quarantine of all attendees as a permanent, lasting solution to the entire issue.

Rich Lambert
August 25, 2021 12:06 pm

They should fast for the conference. Growing, cultivating, harvesting, distribution, and preparation of food takes energy, most likely from fossil fuel.

