"Will you remember that Texas?" The Trump / Biden debate moment when Biden realised he just promised to destroy the jobs of millions of oil workers
Climate Politics natural gas petroleum

Biden Suspends Federal Oil and Gas Permits, Because Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
45 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; As promised, Biden has launched a full frontal assault on the USA’s oil and gas jobs, while he investigates the impact of US domestic energy independence on climate change.

Biden administration suspends federal oil and gas permitting

By Nichola Groom

3 MIN READ

(Reuters) – The Biden administration has temporarily suspended oil and gas leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters while it evaluates the legal and policy implications of the program, according to a Department of Interior memo.

The move appears to be a first step in delivering on newly sworn-in President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to ban all new federal drilling permits, part of his wider agenda to combat global climate change.

The order was welcomed by environmentalists and derided by the oil and gas industry, whose largest onshore drilling companies have stockpiled permits here in anticipation of a change in federal policy.

U.S. federal lands and waters account for close to 25% of the nation’s crude oil output, making them a big contributor to energy supply but also to America’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Oil and gas industry trade groups American Petroleum Institute and Western Energy Alliance swiftly issued statements condemning the pause.

“With this move, the administration is leading us toward more reliance on foreign energy from countries with lower environmental standards and risks to hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in government revenue for education and conservation programs,” API President Mike Sommers said.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-drilling-interior/biden-administration-suspends-federal-oil-and-gas-permitting-idUSKBN29Q2N1

This comes hot on the heels of Biden cancelling the Keystone Pipeline.

To be fair, nobody can say this is any kind of surprise – Biden promised to shut down US domestic fossil fuel production during the October Presidential debate. So in that sense he is keeping his promise to do just what he said he would do.

So what do you do if you are a soon to be unemployed fossil fuel worker? Biden has a plan – Biden thinks you should “learn to code”, get a job with a big tech company.

John V. Wright
January 21, 2021 2:05 pm

There’s no cure for stupid.

SMC
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 21, 2021 2:22 pm

Yes, there is. Unfortunately, it’s illegal. It involves the high speed injection of a copper and lead based medication.

Steve Case
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 21, 2021 3:55 pm

They are not stupid. Scratch any left wing liberal, and they will tell you, “Hey ho ho, Western Culture’s Got to Go!”

In other words, they’ve been telling us exactly what they want to do for the last 60 years.

Scissor
January 21, 2021 2:06 pm

Promises made, you know the thing.

Pauleta
January 21, 2021 2:09 pm

Remind me they start some war in the ME, oil will go over 100 and gas in US over 5.

Tom Waeghe
January 21, 2021 2:09 pm

I say Libtards should go without any gas for their vehicles and make no airplane/jet trips for 6 months and see how they fare.

Don
Reply to  Tom Waeghe
January 21, 2021 2:24 pm

All we have to do is siphon gas from our liberal neighbor’s cars, I’m sure they’d be happy to stop contributing to global warming… and don’t forget to plug your car charger into their outlets, it’s all community property anyway in communist dictatorships.

Serge Wright
January 21, 2021 2:13 pm

The Chinese government are probably in party mode about now.

Don
Reply to  Serge Wright
January 21, 2021 2:25 pm

Of course, they’ve got their boy in the White House now. Time for him to start paying back their investment.

Phil
Reply to  Serge Wright
January 21, 2021 3:14 pm

The Russian economy has been described as one big giant service station. The low world oil prices have tempered Russia’s adventurism for many years. This action is the equivalent of funding terrorism.

Serge Wright
January 21, 2021 2:17 pm

“The Permit is hereby revoked,” Biden’s executive order says. “Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”

This appears to be an admission his economic imperative is to destroy the economy.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Serge Wright
January 21, 2021 2:55 pm

Yes, to that. And destroy the economy he will. Energy is the lifeblood of any economy. What would you call someone who tries to destroy our economy? Traitor comes to mind…

DMA
Reply to  Serge Wright
January 21, 2021 4:13 pm

Obama’s crew reviewed the KXL project and concluded it would have very little adverse effect on the environment and almost none on the climate. This repeal of a permit is not about the climate as Biden wrote in the order. It amounts to a government taking of assets and expenses and the pipeline contractors should sue Biden and company for their loss.

Joel O'Bryan
January 21, 2021 2:17 pm

Some serious voter’s remorse will be setting in by 2022 as gas and diesel prices double and more from where they are today in the US. Inflation like no one can believe will occur as food prices skyrocket as a result. You can’t eat an iPad even if they get cheaper. And the Fed will be helpless to raise interest rates as that would make US Treasury borrowing prohibitively expensive.

Democrat’s about to learn some very hard lessons on economics. And it is the average American like me and you who will pay for those mistakes.

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
Don
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 21, 2021 2:28 pm

They will never learn, they are hopelessly economically illiterate.

Wade
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 21, 2021 3:23 pm

It won’t matter.

When criminals get by with a crime, they do not go straight. They continue committing crime, but get bolder. Many criminals get caught because they do not stop, but keep going and escalate their crimes. Well, criminals got away with stealing an election. They will not go straight the next election. Since the criminals are democrats, and since most of the media literally worships the democrats, they will never get caught. And now the fraudsters know they won’t get caught, they will escalate; thus, they will be more brazen in the fraud. I keep saying it, and I mean it: This country is done. It is now a one-party state. 300 million could have voted for Trump, and he still would have lost.

markl
January 21, 2021 2:19 pm

Let’s so how long it takes before Americans realize they are headed for a massive recession if not depression before they understand the true direction the Left is taking the country.

Scissor
Reply to  markl
January 21, 2021 2:26 pm

One can register a complaint at http://www.antifa.com

Don
Reply to  markl
January 21, 2021 2:31 pm

Gonna be too late, China Joe is already talking about fast-tracking amnesty to the illegals and getting them the right to vote. There’s a mad dash for the border now, so that they can cash in on all the free money the DC commies are planning on giving them.

David Middleton
Editor
January 21, 2021 2:33 pm

There was little doubt that there would at least be a temporary freeze on leasing and permits.

The 60-day pause strips Interior Department agencies and bureaus from their authority to issue drilling leases or permits while the administration reviews the legal and policy implications of the federal minerals leasing program, according to a Department of Interior memo. The order does not limit existing operations, it said.

I haven’t seen any details about what this actually entails.

Thursday’s order does not impact drilling already underway or permits and leases that have already been issued.

https://www.klfy.com/local/president-joe-biden-issues-60-day-ban-on-new-oil-and-gas-drilling-permits-in-gulf-of-mexico/

They can legally halt lease sales. They can’t legally refuse to approve permits on leases they’ve already issued. Any prolonged refusal to approve permits on existing leases will be successfully challenged in court.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  David Middleton
January 21, 2021 2:40 pm

This is funny…

Norway to Award Arctic Offshore Drilling Permits in Q2
Terje Solsvik January 21, 2021

Norway expects to award oil and gas exploration permits in frontier regions of the Arctic in the second quarter, Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told parliament on Thursday.

The government in November said it would offer drilling permits in nine offshore regions containing 136 blocks, mostly in the Arctic Barents Sea, as it seeks to pave the way for a major expansion of exploration.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 23.

Environmental groups say Norway’s hunt for Arctic oil and gas contradicts the country’s international commitments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, a claim the government denies.

[…]

https://www.oedigital.com/news/484718-norway-to-award-arctic-offshore-drilling-permits-in-q2

bigoilbob
Reply to  David Middleton
January 21, 2021 3:55 pm

Otay by me. Norwegian drilling and production practices are qualitatively better than ours. And Norway, unlike most CONUS producers, has actual cash in fist put back for asset retirements. As a practical matter, this will result in some seismic, and maybe a pilot well or 2.

If we regulated activities like the Norwegians, and actually enforced existing regs later, then I would also have no problem with future US leasing, After all, it is mostly goat pasture, at prices available for at least the next decade.

But for US leases, drilling obligations are more like guidelines, there is almost always a beg for royalty reduction sooner or later, and asset retirements are delayed for decades after the obligations become due, for [fill in the blank]. David’s committed truth about incremental economics pointing to shirking these obligations as long as possible – while you’ll never see them in SEC runs – still rings true.,

Too bad. Lease boni are quite lucrative for us. The bidders mostly get head up and overbid…

DMacKenzie
Reply to  David Middleton
January 21, 2021 2:43 pm

“…They can’t legally refuse to approve permits on leases they’ve already issued….” they cancelled the Keystone pipeline permit that was already issued….They don’t agree with you….

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 21, 2021 2:56 pm

They can’t legally do this. They have illegally done so in the past, during the Deepwater Horizon drilling moratorium and subsequent “permit-toriam”. Leases are legally binding contracts. The Keystone XL permit was expressly subject to being cancelled at the sole discretion of the president.

Presidential Permit Revocation

On May 18, 2020, the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden reportedly stated that if elected, he would rescind Keystone XL’s Presidential Permit. It appears that a future President would have the authority to do so, as the current permit states that it “may be terminated, revoked, or amended at any time at the sole discretion of the President.” Whether Mr. Biden—if elected to the Presidency—would follow through with a revocation, and what recourse the pipeline owner and customers could have if he did, remain to be seen.

https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/IN11445.pdf

Hopefully TC Energy and Alberta will sue the schist out of the US for this… But Biden did have the lawful authority to revoke the permit.

DonM
Reply to  David Middleton
January 21, 2021 4:12 pm

Did they provide an environmental assessment with respect the of impact of shutting down the line?

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  David Middleton
January 21, 2021 3:05 pm

Here’s the relevant passage from the actual order…


The Interior Department has issued a Secretarial Order that temporarily elevates review of relevant agency decisions, including final agency actions, regulatory actions, and energy development. During the 60-day window that the Order may be in effect, decision-making over these matters will be reserved for Department leadership for the purposes of reviewing questions of fact, law, and policy they raise.

The Order does not impact existing ongoing operations under valid leases and does not preclude the issuance of leases, permits and other authorizations by those specified. In addition, any actions necessary in the event of an incident that might pose a threat to human health, welfare, or safety will continue.

https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/fact-sheet-interior-department-welcomes-day-one-executive-orders-restore-public-lands

CarGuy Pete
January 21, 2021 2:33 pm

These dumbocrats and especially dementia Joe are just plain dangerous to the USA.

saveenergy
January 21, 2021 2:42 pm

The US just swapped one nutter for another.
Keep control freak politicos out of running ruining countries !

In the UK our control freaks have driven most manufacturing to the far east, killed 1,000s by the inapt way they’ve acted over covid, they are putting more draconian laws on the statute books with little or no scrutiny (the ‘opposition’ just rubber stamps everything).

But just wait until the next election …
we’ll vote the same thieving crooks back in !!

Derg
Reply to  saveenergy
January 21, 2021 3:47 pm

What Trump policy did you find nutty?

jani129
January 21, 2021 2:49 pm

I don’t understand this, how does Biden or anyone else profit from this? The beneficiaries of this kind of action are foreign oil companies right? Any oil company whose business sin’t hurt by this. I read a lot how Biden took bribes from here and there, I don’t recall Biden being accused of taking Bribes from foreign oil companies? I mean, I totally don’t see where this is going?

Kevin kilty
Reply to  jani129
January 21, 2021 3:04 pm

There are many ways for insiders to make enormous sums of money manipulating markets. Remember the Obama era assault on for profit schools? We know that some of the Obama minions bought up assets of those entities cheaply. I have no idea if they made lots of money doing so, and I don’t know that people similarly positioned plan to use this order, but I am telling you the politicians are the ultimate insiders.

Rich Lambert
January 21, 2021 2:53 pm

My wife went to the grocery store today and they were out of eggs. What gives?

Kevin kilty
January 21, 2021 2:55 pm

These aren’t just oil and gas industry jobs at peril. Any state deriving a substantial portion of its tax revenue from royalties or severance taxes will have to make adjustments. It is a good bet that the budget cuts will eventually include education, perhaps even university faculty, and, heaven forbid, administrators and staff. The effects will eventually touch every state and industry.

David Kamakaris
January 21, 2021 2:57 pm

What do Sleepy Joe, Commiela, Schumer, Pelosi, AOC; and their congress of flying baboons think will be the effect upon the Earth’s climate after all their climate crisis-mitigating policies have been fully implemented?

Griffie-poo, Loy’doh, Slimon, Nyholist, thrill us with your acumen.

bluecat57
January 21, 2021 2:57 pm

Should do wonders for all those suffering from covid when they can’t afford anything.

Babe
January 21, 2021 3:02 pm

Big Joe must own some oil stock.

Kevin kilty
January 21, 2021 3:17 pm

Comment vanishes:

Shutting down the oil and gas industry does not just imperil direct oil and gas jobs. Revenue from severance tax and royalties funds many government operations, and so, eventually even teachers, and those professors at university could be affected.

Artificially raising the cost of petroleum and natural gas in this country will have impact on the price of a huge range of products from asphalt to zip ties. People simply do not fathom the penetration of fossil hydrocarbons into every segment of the economy.

The only thing worse than having children operate as emotional environmental spokespeople, is letting children run energy policy.

starzmom
January 21, 2021 3:22 pm

The Chinese, Ukrainians and Russians are getting a return on their investment. Who would have expected otherwise?

Burgher King
January 21, 2021 3:22 pm

It’s more like Iran, Venezuela, Russia, and China — acting through Valerie Jarrett and Joe Biden himself — have suspended Federal oil and gas permits.

verdeviewer
January 21, 2021 3:28 pm

When is the National Park Service going to resume indoctrinating children?

Dennis Topczewski
January 21, 2021 3:32 pm

A ban on fracking is next.

bigoilbob
Reply to  Dennis Topczewski
January 21, 2021 3:57 pm

No need. It’s a hot house flower, dying on it’s own….

ResourceGuy
January 21, 2021 3:48 pm

The assaults on rural America are back in vogue.

JON P PETERSON
January 21, 2021 3:53 pm

He and Kamala said they were not going to ban fracking. Didn’t they do just that?

joe long
January 21, 2021 4:06 pm

As US oil production declines, Joe Biden will appoint an oil czar to ensure adequate supplies from Saudi Arabia, etc. during the transition.

The czar…?

Hunter Biden

