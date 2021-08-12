Oil and Gas

Peak Oil—Facts and Fictions

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
by Rud Istvan

I decided to draft this possible guest post, based on my three ebooks, (all available very affordably on iBooks and Amazon Kindle) because newbie poster MI will not go away on WUWT, and keeps posting OT false peak oil stuff partly directed to his blog, all the while not responding to my several comments to him. I for sure cannot direct any one anywhere, even to my published eBooks. So, here is a simple WUWT ‘peak oil’ fact summary gratis drawn from those. May Dave Middleton forgive my geological layman’s possible detail errors in the big picture portrayed here, for which he certainly has better SME knowledge than I. Plus, I know from previous comments that there are those reading here since years who think no such peak oil thingy exists. Sort of like no GHE, or no ECS. This post is mainly aimed at those who still don’t, in addition to MI.

Peak Oil

It surely must exist somewhen, since almost nobody claims oil is not a fossil fuel.  So somewhen, current rapid extraction must exceed all past slow accumulation, producing some eventual peak in annual production. The two abiotic oil ‘hypotheses’ (Gold 2001 and Ukraine 2011) have both been objectively disproven. The only remaining questions are when the peak in fossil fuel oil production occurs, and how sharp that post peak decline in production will be. These simple questions relate directly to two NOT so simple questions. First, how much more fossil fuel oil remains to be discovered? And second, how much of that can be usefully extracted? There are for the second question two further subquestions: at what price; and all at any price? I do not address those here.

Peak Oil Discovery Models

There are three basic statistical modeling methods to estimate this almost certain future peak in fossil oil DISCOVERIES. The most familiar is Hubbert’s for the US using a logistics (fat tail) symmetric probability curve. He was about right for US conventional oil, and about wrong for everything else. There are also the probit transforms and the by basin hyperbolic creaming curve methods, the latter illustrated below by the North Sea. (All explained in my ebooks, but not here.)

The problems with Hubbert’s originally hypothesized logistics curve method come in various parts.

First, the conventional oil field recovery curve is NOT his logistics curve. It has a long fat tail thanks to secondary and tertiary oil recovery. Technically it is a gamma function curve. A good example is the US North Slope.

Second, his hypothesis applied only to ‘conventional oil’, defined as viscosity API>10, produced from a reservoir with >5% porosity and permeability >10 millidarcies. That ignores all ‘heavy oil’ such as in the Canadian ‘Tar’ Sands or the Venezuelan Orinoco (largest such heavy oil reserve in the world), and also all of the newly fracked ‘tight’ shale oil.

Third, his estimate by definition did not recognize at all the later technology advances of fracked shale (tight) oil. But the potential of fracked shale oil has also been grossly overstated, as pointed out in my ebook ‘Blowing Smoke’ essays Matryoshka Reserves and Reserve Reservations. Following is an image example of why the Monterey shale oil reserve went from an official over 15 trillion barrels per EIA to almost nothing per USGS Monterey Shale ‘fold’ revision:

Gaviota State Park on the rocky coast of the Pacific Ocean in Goleta, Santa Barbara County, California

Nothing was left in the Monterey Shale by plate tectonics to horizontally drill/frack…. a bit of a geological horizontal drill/frack oil recovery problem.

But, when you add all those things together, then figure them through in detail (in my ebooks), you still get roughly the following possible oil production peaks from the (still wrong tail) original Hubbert logistics curve:

So yup, about 2023-2025 will be for sure the peak of all oil production.

This can also be shown another way, summarized from the ebooks. For conventional oil, a 2008 IEA survey of the world’s largest about 800 producing oil fields measured an annual production decline rate of about 5.7%. Those about 800 fields comprised about 85% of that year’s total conventional oil production. So conventional oil production actually measurably peaked about 2005 per the IEA, close to the various post Hubbert projections. There is no way that unconventional oil (given low recovery factors) can make that up for many decades into the future.

But because of the oil field depletion gamma curves, it will not be a ‘sudden’ end to the world, nor even close to it as falsely depicted by this Hubbert’s logistics curve peak oil model or by newish poster MI. Just a slow decline, maybe overtaken by food even given virtual water. Like climate change, the devil is in the details.

Scissor
August 12, 2021 6:10 pm

Any projection when the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline might be shutdown?

Devils tower
Reply to  Scissor
August 12, 2021 6:26 pm

There is plenty of oil to last for a long time. It will just take a Governor with the balls to kick the feds out…

John Shewchuk
August 12, 2021 6:15 pm

That is logical there will be a slow decline — and plenty of time to develop nuclear — like China is already doing. Too bad Biden doesn’t know that and didn’t stop our pipeline and drilling projects — and then I wouldn’t have needed to make this video … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQOViWPeY7k

Loren C. Wilson
Reply to  John Shewchuk
August 12, 2021 7:06 pm

It isn’t him knowing that fact, he is following the ultra-left playbook. They don’t care how many people will suffer and how much pollution is caused by energy-poor countries and communist countries.

John Tillman
August 12, 2021 6:18 pm

The record of failed peak oil predictions is sorry.

Since no one can know what the price of crude will be in the future, peak production can’t be known with any degree of certainty. Could be 2025, 2035, 2045, 2055 or 2065, just as it wasn’t 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010 or 2020, as per forecasts from 1956 et seq.

I don’t think that peak oil production occurred in 2019. Supply and demand might not recover this year, or even next, but pre-pandemic crude production is IMO liable to be exceeded soon.

Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
August 12, 2021 6:29 pm

When I was a kid, I seem to recall that Walter Cronkite promised flying cars.

John Tillman
Reply to  Scissor
August 12, 2021 6:31 pm

So did the Jetsons.
comment image

With AI, could still happen while some of us yet remain above ground.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Scissor
August 12, 2021 7:53 pm

You don’t have one yet? Sorry to hear that. Anti-gravitons are all the rage here in the Bay Area. Socialism works here too if you have a net worth over $10 Million.

nicholas tesdorf
August 12, 2021 7:10 pm

No one knows with any certainty how oil and natural gas deposits form on the planet. We do know they are not directly associated with tectonic plates and structures, but otherwise, any theory offers potential answers. The term ‘Fossil Fuel’ was originally coined to imply that supplies were limited and that high prices were justified. How ‘fossil’-made fuel is found at 40,000 feet below the surface is hard to explain. How preserved dinosaur bodies are found embedded in coal seams is another mystery.
Either way increasing usage is likely to dent availability at some time in the future but we do not know the date.

Jimmy Joe Meeker
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
August 12, 2021 7:52 pm

Oil has been found so very deep in the earth that for it to be of biological origin from things that lived on the earth’s surface would require a complete re-writing of the present accepted understanding of Earth’s history. We’re talking stuff like growing earth, hollow earth, catastrophism on a huge scale, and other things the mainstream considers kookism to explain it. The other option is a mechanism where at least some oil is not produced by decaying surface biological matter but is there as a natural substance from the formation of the earth, produced by bacteria, etc. Which of course is equally damaging to mainstream narratives. So we are just supposed to ignore the problem very deep oil poses for the present accepted narratives.

Len Werner
August 12, 2021 7:10 pm

I returned to UBC in 1973 for another degree; in very early September of that year I went to a lecture by Dr. King Hubbert presenting his Peak Oil analysis. Shortly after that in a graduate petroleum geology course Dr. Jim Murray presented his fracture porosity analysis predicting that NE BC natural gas production would be short-lived.

Today, almost half a century later, we are still waiting for peak oil, and are building LNG plants on the northern BC coast to export natural gas after supplying all of BC’s and some of Washington State’s needs for that half century.

Both were very intelligent people, both presented their cases in a clear and un-arguable fashion, yet both were wrong in some way–they were (without fault) wrong in not being able to consider things which they could not know at the time.

I predict that anyone making predictions on such things today will be just as intelligent, make just as logical and well thought out predictions as Drs. Hubbert and Murray did–and yet will still be wrong. And that is because, unless the idiocy of ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Covid’ and the politics that promotes them destroy all quest for discovery, there simply are future advances that today they just cannot know.

Tim Folkerts
August 12, 2021 7:41 pm

 There are for the second question two further subquestions: at what price; and all at any price? I do not address those here.”

This seems like a rather important idea to skip over. I have seen a great graphic that summarizes oil reserves availablevat various price points. The exact numbers could be debated, but Saudi Arabia could continue to make money even at very low oild prices, but Canada and Venezuela can only produce at much higher prices per barrel.
comment image

John Aqua
August 12, 2021 7:53 pm

I have been a watcher of this website for nearly a decade and find the comments hilarious at times but sad at other times. I have a background in geology and that gives me insight to time horizons that most non geologists fail to recognize or fathom. This recent commenter, MI, appears to be a troll to solicit visits to his website and is, at best, a luddite, carnival barker or just an out and out charlatan. For those who are legitimate scientists, skeptics, rational thinkers, please continue to provide the valuable counter point discussion that our MSM fails to report objectively. If only there were more people who would be open minded about contrary hypotheses regarding the end of the world predictions from our idiot politicians whose mission is to scare rather than provide rational, educational discussions with scientific backing.

%d bloggers like this: