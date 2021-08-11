British Climate Czar Alok Sharma. By Chris McAndrew, CC BY 3.0, Link
Climate Hypocrisy

Telegraph: “[UK] Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Charles; British climate Czar Alok Sharma, leader of Britain’s push to ban gasoline vehicles, who regularly ignores quarantine when returning from countries on the Covid-19 red list, has promised to trade his diesel automobile for an electric vehicle at an unspecified time in the future.

Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car

Alok Sharma, the Tory cabinet minister and Cop26 chief, makes admission before vowing his next vehicle will be electric

By Ben Riley-Smith,  POLITICAL EDITOR10 August 2021 • 6:46pm

The president of the Cop26 UN climate change conference has revealed he still drives a diesel car.

Alok Sharma, a Tory MP and member of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, added swiftly that his next car would be electric.

The remarks came in a BBC Newsnight interview on the day a damning climate change report said it was “unequivocal” humans had caused global warming.

Asked “what do you drive” by the presenter, Mr Sharma responded: “I actually have a diesel car along with millions of other people.

“I don’t drive it very much. I take public transport from Reading [his constituency] into London every day. And I can assure you that my next car will most certainly be an electric vehicle.”

Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/08/10/government-climate-tsar-still-drives-diesel-car/

What can I say – whether its President Obama’s epic maskless birthday bash, Gavin Newsom’s shameful visit to the French Laundry restaurant, Nancy Pelosi’s Hair appointment during a lockdown, the Chicago teachers union leader partying in Peurto Rico, while claiming its “too risky” to return to work, Sharma’s contempt for quarantine rules and travel restrictions everyone else in Britain has to observe, or Sharma’s love for his diesel vehicle, a kind of vehicle he is working to deny to everyone else in Britain, one thing is clear.

Our elites no longer even try to hide their disdain for living by the rules they inflict on ordinary people.

Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 10:12 pm

Im going to say something way more intelligent than has ever been posted on this blog for a decade. But, then again. Nobody cares.

Renewables are actually fail.

Say a wind turbine needs just a 10 meter foundation for a mw. That’s 1,000 tons of concrete.

It costs 10mwh to heat a ton and concrete needs 2 tons water per ton. So 30gwh.

Your turbine makes 2gwh a year. It’s useless.

Now if you raise the capacity factor, that just costs more. And it costs 1kwh per ton to even heat something 1 degree, and 1mwh to 1,000 degrees. And given steam has a hundred times more area the heat transfer equation means it loses 1mwh as water or 100mwh as steam.

And if you try to reduce concrete, your turbine is absorbing 2 mw at half efficiency so the 100m2 foundation against 1 meter per second wind is 20 kilo newtons per square meter per second. It doesn’t matter if we use E glass or concrete because the Young’s modulus is 70gpa and area is same.

So, after 3 million seconds (a month), we reach the turbine has deformed on itself by double its original length. Adding the blade and steel might make this three months. Assuming half goes to energy that’s six months.

Just from basic physical equations the turbine is going to be totally destroyed after six months. This is if the wind is blowing constantly so at 20% capacity it might last three years. Then with maintenance that can be extended. Eroi is 1:5 unfavorable in that case. It’s 1:266 with 200 tons of steel at 50% waste with 400 tons water.

You’re living on the infrastructure of decaying liberals. Steel is 99% recycled, industrial civilization only exists at all because it built up the steel stock over centuries and is collapsing to contamination. Liberals will be physically annihilated.

Tl;dr the EROI of wind turbines is 1 energy invested to 266 lost

-1
Reply
Mike
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 10:59 pm

”Im going to say something way more intelligent than has ever been posted on this blog for a decade.”

Not a very good start is it?

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Mike
0
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Mike
August 11, 2021 11:06 pm

The eroi of wind turbines is 1:266

0
Reply
Matthew Sykes
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 11:13 pm

Is that an attempt at humour?

0
Reply
Stephen Mueller
August 11, 2021 10:14 pm

vote him out

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
August 11, 2021 10:39 pm

I think what he drives is pretty trivial. The major issue is the credibility of COP26. There’s a welcome note of scepticism here and there in the public prints – import of virus variants, jetting in, attacks on IPCC’s AR6. This will mount perhaps a few brave journos may get round to looking at ‘futility’ with non-support by China, India, Indonesia etc
I drive a 1600cc four year old French diesel. With AdBlu I pay only £20 a year road tax and get 500 miles for £55.in five minutes.

1
Reply
Mike
August 11, 2021 11:01 pm

Mmmm, diesel….

0
Reply
