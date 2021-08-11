Telegraph: “[UK] Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Charles; British climate Czar Alok Sharma, leader of Britain’s push to ban gasoline vehicles, who regularly ignores quarantine when returning from countries on the Covid-19 red list, has promised to trade his diesel automobile for an electric vehicle at an unspecified time in the future.
Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car
Alok Sharma, the Tory cabinet minister and Cop26 chief, makes admission before vowing his next vehicle will be electric
By Ben Riley-Smith, POLITICAL EDITOR10 August 2021 • 6:46pm
The president of the Cop26 UN climate change conference has revealed he still drives a diesel car.
Alok Sharma, a Tory MP and member of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, added swiftly that his next car would be electric.
The remarks came in a BBC Newsnight interview on the day a damning climate change report said it was “unequivocal” humans had caused global warming.
Asked “what do you drive” by the presenter, Mr Sharma responded: “I actually have a diesel car along with millions of other people.
“I don’t drive it very much. I take public transport from Reading [his constituency] into London every day. And I can assure you that my next car will most certainly be an electric vehicle.”
…Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/08/10/government-climate-tsar-still-drives-diesel-car/
What can I say – whether its President Obama’s epic maskless birthday bash, Gavin Newsom’s shameful visit to the French Laundry restaurant, Nancy Pelosi’s Hair appointment during a lockdown, the Chicago teachers union leader partying in Peurto Rico, while claiming its “too risky” to return to work, Sharma’s contempt for quarantine rules and travel restrictions everyone else in Britain has to observe, or Sharma’s love for his diesel vehicle, a kind of vehicle he is working to deny to everyone else in Britain, one thing is clear.
Our elites no longer even try to hide their disdain for living by the rules they inflict on ordinary people.