Telegraph: “[UK] Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Charles; British climate Czar Alok Sharma, leader of Britain’s push to ban gasoline vehicles, who regularly ignores quarantine when returning from countries on the Covid-19 red list, has promised to trade his diesel automobile for an electric vehicle at an unspecified time in the future.

Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car

Alok Sharma, the Tory cabinet minister and Cop26 chief, makes admission before vowing his next vehicle will be electric

By Ben Riley-Smith, POLITICAL EDITOR10 August 2021 • 6:46pm

The president of the Cop26 UN climate change conference has revealed he still drives a diesel car.

Alok Sharma, a Tory MP and member of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, added swiftly that his next car would be electric.

The remarks came in a BBC Newsnight interview on the day a damning climate change report said it was “unequivocal” humans had caused global warming.

Asked “what do you drive” by the presenter, Mr Sharma responded: “I actually have a diesel car along with millions of other people.

“I don’t drive it very much. I take public transport from Reading [his constituency] into London every day. And I can assure you that my next car will most certainly be an electric vehicle.”

…