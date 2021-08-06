COP conferences

UK Government Climate Czar Busting Covid Quarantines, Flights to 6 Countries on the Red List

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t William L – Rules are only for the little people? In a breathtaking act of COP26 Covid hypocrisy, Bojo’s Climate Czar Alok Sharma has had a flight schedule which makes an utter mockery of travel restrictions, and potentially puts British lives at risk.

Government climate tsar criticised for avoiding quarantine

Alok Sharma has criticised for avoiding quarantine on his return from a series of red list countries.

The Government’s climate tsar has travelled tens of thousands of miles over the past seven months to conduct business ahead of the Cop26 summit, but he has not had to quarantine in hotels after being in at least six red list countries because of a ministerial exemption.

However, Downing Street sought to defend the Cop26 president’s international travel and said it was within the rules for him to avoid quarantine on his return to the UK.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As Cop26 president, Alok Sharma is leading climate negotiations with countries including major emitters to cut emissions and secure ambitious action ahead of the Cop26 summit.

“The majority of this work is done remotely but some travel to key countries for face-to-face talks is essential.”

The spokesman added: “Ministers conducting essential travel such as this are exempted from quarantine, as set out in the rules.”

Read more (paywalled): https://telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/08/06/governments-climate-tsar-flew-30-countries-seven-months/

I wonder what kind of climate negotiations are so sensitive they can’t be conducted via teleconferencing?

If BoJo’s government is so willing to flout Covid rules when it suits them, what kind of omni-shambles will the Glasgow Covid26 event itself be?

Would you want to shake Alok’s hand if you met him, after his rapid series of visits to all those high risk countries? Or breath the same air as his advisors?

And what does it say to families who have been denied final visits to loved ones, if special people like Alok Sharma don’t even have to observe quarantine rules?

The physical COP26 event should be cancelled, or at the very least revised as an online event.

And for goodness sake someone please explain to Alok Sharma how teleconferencing works, so he doesn’t have to keep making excuses about why he and his advisors have to expose everyone in Britain and the nations he visits, to new Covid strains from red list countries.

Or perhaps Alok Sharma could come clean on exactly why some sensitive COP26 climate negotiations have to be conducted in person.

Patrick MJD
August 6, 2021 10:18 pm

Covid restrictions do not affect people with money. The rich, the famous, politicians, police etc etc. Ordinary plebs, sorry, I mean citizens, have to comply with, unlawful, restrictions and travel bans.

This is not going to end well for those who implemented these “rules”.

4
Reply
John the Econ
August 6, 2021 10:22 pm

We’re now living “Animal Farm” in realtime.

3
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 6, 2021 10:25 pm

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7852271/
>Moreover, B.1.351 is markedly more resistant to neutralization by convalescent plasma (9.4 fold) and vaccinee sera (10.3–12.4 fold). B.1.351 and emergent variants13,14 with similar spike mutations present new challenges for mAb therapy and threaten the protective efficacy of current vaccines.

//

The antibodies vaccines produce do not even work against variants. Vaccines are placebo, and this also retroactively refutes any previous vaccine being effective because COVID was the most effective one.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
August 6, 2021 10:35 pm

As long as they’re unvaccinated they’ll be just fine … not so much if they haven’t. Covid is as much of a political game as “climate change”. Remember, they have all the inside info on the disease so clearly they know something us plebes don’t.

0
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Rory Forbes
August 6, 2021 10:37 pm

There’s not really any inside info. It’s just a bio weapon, everyone knows that. Has HIV genes.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 7, 2021 12:03 am

You need to learn what irony looks like when you read it.

0
Reply
george1st:)
August 6, 2021 10:36 pm

Incentives for votes do not work over zoom or skype .
Face to face and a diplomatically unsearched briefcase does wonders .

1
Reply
Coeur de Lion
August 6, 2021 11:05 pm

Shift of theme. What was Sharma doing at these meetings? What was said? “Look, red country, you must do much more to impoverish your people like we in Britain have promised. Keep up for the planet’s sake”. Red country “Eff off”

0
Reply
H B
August 6, 2021 11:49 pm

Do they sense that climate charade is being exposed time for threats and bribes

0
Reply
Vincent Causey
August 6, 2021 11:56 pm

Neo feudalism.

0
Reply
%d bloggers like this: