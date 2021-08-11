Ridiculae

Critical Rock Theory

2 hours ago
David Middleton
54 Comments

Guest “Surely you can’t be serious” by David Middleton

“I am serious and don’t call me Shirley!”

H/T to Willie Soon for the article and the catchy phrase: Critical Rock Theory!

Critical Rock Theory?

UW-Madison to remove 70-ton boulder some view as reminder of campus’ racist past
From the Chamberlin Rock: Rediscovery and removal series
Erin Gretzinger Aug 5, 2021

Erin Gretzinger
UW-Madison will remove a 70-ton boulder from the heart of campus Friday morning following calls over the past year from students of color who view the rock as a symbol of the university’s racist past.

Chamberlin Rock, located on top of Observatory Hill, is named in honor of Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, a geologist and former university president. But for some students of color on campus, the rock represents a painful history of discrimination.

[…]

Wisconsin State Journal

I don’t know if this deserves a Larry the Cable Guy or a Ron White award?

Or maybe, just a Tommy Lee Jones…

Although, I have to admit that I am surprised that it took them this long to cancel T. C. Chamberlin… He’s probably the main reason why geologists tend to be skeptical of Gorebal Warming and all other dogmatic hypotheses.

When I was studying geology, way back when The Ice Age Cometh in the 1970’s, we were taught to avoid getting hooked on paradigms or “ruling theories”. Geology, as a science, has very few unique solutions. Climate “science” has an even larger susceptibility to “non-uniqueness”.

This is why we were were taught to embrace Chamberlin’s Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses:

The following is a modern reprise of T.C. Chamberlin’s famous paper on Multiple Working Hypotheses. Chamberlin’s paper is too long, too high-blown, and too sexist for modern students, but Chamberlin’s idea of multiple working hypotheses is, in my opinion, more important than ever (see Geology 1990 v. 18, p. 917-918.) If you want to generate paper copies, there’s also a PDF file. The text below was written in about 1990, was made available on-line in the mid-1990s, and was published in the Houston Geological Society Bulletin (v. 47, no. 2, p. 68-69) in October 2004 at the request of the editor of that publication.

T. C. Chamberlin’s “Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses”: An encapsulation for modern students

L. Bruce Railsback

Department of Geology, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia 30602-2501 USA

Introduction

Scientific study designed to increase our knowledge of natural phenomena can follow at least three different intellectual methods. These can be called the method of the ruling theory, the method of the working hypothesis, and the method of multiple working hypotheses. The first two are the most popular but they can, and often do, lead to ineffective research that overlooks relevant data. Instead, the method of multiple working hypotheses offers a more effective way of organizing one’s research.

Ruling Theories and Working Hypotheses

Our desire to reach an interpretation or explanation commonly leads us to a tentative interpretation that is based on relatively hasty examination of a single example or case. Our tentative explanation, as such, is not a threat to objectivity, but if we then begin to trust it without further testing, we can be blinded to other possibilities that we ignored at first glance. Our premature explanation can become a tentative theory and then a ruling theory, and our research becomes focused on proving that ruling theory. The result is a blindness to evidence that disproves the ruling theory or supports an alternate explanation. Only if the original tentative hypothesis was by chance correct does our research lead to any meaningful contribution to knowledge.

Seemingly less insidious is the working hypothesis. The working hypothesis, we are told, is a hypothesis to be tested, not in order to prove the hypothesis, but as a stimulus for study and fact-finding. Nonetheless, the single working hypothesis can imperceptibly degenerate into a ruling theory, and our desire to prove the working hypothesis, despite evidence to the contrary, can become as strong as the desire to prove the ruling theory.

Multiple Working Hypotheses

The method of multiple working hypotheses involves the development, prior to our research, of several hypotheses that might explain the phenomenon we want to study. Many of these hypotheses will be contradictory, so that some, if not all, will prove to be false. However, the development of multiple hypotheses prior to the research lets us avoid the trap of the ruling hypothesis and thus makes it more likely that our research will lead to meaningful results. We open-mindedly envision all the possible explanations of the phenomenon to be studied, including the possibility that none of explanations are correct (“none of the above”) and the possibility that some new explanation may emerge.

The method of multiple working hypotheses has several other beneficial effects on one’s research. Careful study often shows that a phenomenon is the result of several causes, not just one, and the method of multiple working hypotheses obviously makes it more likely that we will see the interaction of the several causes. The method also promotes much greater thoroughness than research directed toward one hypothesis, leading to lines of inquiry that we might otherwise overlook, and thus to evidence and insights that single-minded research might never have encountered. Thirdly, the method makes us much more likely to see the imperfections in our knowledge and thus to avoid the pitfall of accepting weak or flawed evidence for one hypothesis when another provides a more elegant solution.

Possible Drawbacks of the Method

The method of multiple working hypotheses does have drawbacks. One is that it is impossible to express multiple hypotheses simultaneously, and thus there is a natural tendency to let one take primacy. Keeping a written, not mental, list of our multiple hypotheses is often a necessary solution to that problem.

Another problem is that an open mind may develop hypotheses that are so difficult to test that evaluating them is nearly impossible. An example might be where three of our hypotheses are testable by conventional field work, but a fourth requires drilling of a deep borehole beyond our economic resources. This fourth hypothesis need not paralyze our research, but it should provide a reminder that none of the first three need be true.

A third possible problem is that of vacillation or indecision as we balance the evidence for various hypotheses. Such vacillation may be bad for the researcher, but such vacillation is preferable to the premature rush to a false conclusion.

An Example

The field discovery of a breccia provides an excellent example of the application of the method of multiple working hypotheses. A breccia may form in many ways: by deposition as talus, by collapse after dissolution of underlying evaporites or other soluble rocks, by faulting, by bolide impact, or by other means. Each of the possibilities can be supported by various field evidence, for which we could look if we were evaluating all these hypotheses. However, if we chose just one hypothesis, we might ignore other evidence more clearly supportive of a different hypothesis. For example, if we hypothesized that our breccia was the result of cataclasis during faulting, we might find that the breccia occurred along a fault. We would then accept our single hypothesis and quit looking for additional information. However, if we were using multiple working hypotheses and looked for evidence supporting or disproving all our hypotheses, we might also notice that the breccia was localized in a circular pattern along just one part of the fault. Further examination might show that it was accompanied by shatter cones. Armed with this additional information, we would be more inclined to an interpretation involving an impact that was by chance coincident with a fault. By looking for evidence supportive of a variety of hypotheses, we would have avoided an incorrect interpretation based on coincidence.

Summary

In using the method of multiple working hypotheses, we try to open-mindedly envision and list all the possible hypotheses that could account for the phenomenon to be studied. This induces greater care in ascertaining the facts and greater discrimination and caution in drawing conclusions. Although our human tendencies lead us toward the method of the ruling theory, the method of multiple working hypotheses offers the best chance of open-minded research that avoids false conclusions.

T.C. Chamberlin and the method of multiple working hypotheses

The geologist Thomas Chrowder Chamberlin (1843-1928) was president of the University of Wisconsin, director of the Walker Museum at the University of Chicago, president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the founder and editor of the Journal of Geology.

Chamberlin read his paper on “The method of multiple working hypotheses” before the Society of Western Naturalists in 1889, and it was published in Science in 1890 and the Journal of Geology in 1897. It was reprinted in several journals during the subsequent seventy years.

This is a short modern encapsulation of some of the ideas in Chamberlin’s original paper, and it should not be considered an adequate substitute for the original paper. This encapsulation is based on a version of the original paper republished in Science in 1965.

Chamberlin, T.C., 1890, The method of multiple working hypotheses: Science (old series) v. 15, p. 92-96; reprinted 1965, v. 148, p. 754-759.

Chamberlin, T.C., 1897, The method of multiple working hypotheses: Journal of Geology, v. 5, p. 837-848.

To a web-based copy of Chamberlin’s paper (apparently from the 1965 reprint)

Back to Railsback’s main page

Back to the UGA Geology Home Page

L. Bruce Railsback

Now that I think of it, Chamberlin was probably cancelled back in the 1990’s or early 2000’s, when CO2 suddenly became the long-term driver of Phanerozoic climate change… Because… Models!

shrnfr
August 11, 2021 6:07 pm

Obviously a case of rock it science.

John Tillman
August 11, 2021 6:07 pm

Somehow MWH theory has survived postmodern consensus, GIGO computer game “science” to survive into the deepest, darkest 21st century, even in the highly corrupted Royal Society:

https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.200231

A modern method of multiple working hypotheses to improve inference in ecology

Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 6:14 pm

The old name for an erratic boulder was quite rude, and would result in a woke jihad against anything associated with it. But as they were probably English Lit or Woman’s studies majors, they should be ignored as a matter of good practice.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 6:57 pm

Not rude at the time. Simply a description.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2021 7:06 pm

The word was generally low class,and therefore rude.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 7:35 pm

It was not too low class for a good joke in the movie The Young Dr. Frankenstein with Gene Wilder.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 7:06 pm

Which came first? The field description or the alternative meaning?

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 11, 2021 7:38 pm

For those who don’t have a clue, and because this is about geology:

In this manner, where did knockers come from?

The name comes from the knocking on the mine walls that happens just before cave-ins – actually the creaking of earth and timbers before giving way. To some miners, knockers were malevolent spirits and the knocking was the sound of them hammering at walls and supports to cause the cave-in.

https://findanyanswer.com/why-do-they-call-them-knockers

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 11, 2021 7:39 pm

The glacier… 😎⛏️⚒️

Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 7:21 pm

I was confused about what this was about. Yes I heard the term years ago and had forgotten it. So the woke liberals have unearthed the memory for me and a few others. I hope they are proud of themselves. if it weren’t for Tom’s post, I would have never put Two and two together.

Sara
August 11, 2021 6:16 pm

Ah, well, those who forget the past tend to repeat it. So it looks like these bozos who are afraid of “symbols” want to dismember, hide, squelch, paint over (etc.) the past so that they can repeat it. I hope that they confine their repeats to themselves and that they leave behind no traces of their own existence. 🙂

Oh, the times, they are a-tryin’….!

MarkW
Reply to  Sara
August 11, 2021 7:24 pm

From the article that I read, these shining examples of social justice found a single reference to the rock in a 100 year newspaper article.

Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 6:19 pm

So instead of going in a technical direction, this will become just another idpol blog.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 6:36 pm

You’ve over stayed your welcome, son and righteously deserve the universal opprobrium of this community. Clearly you haven’t even familiarized yourself with what WUWT is about:

About Watts Up With That? News and commentary on puzzling things in life, nature, science, weather, climate change, technology, and recent news by Anthony Watts”

No one is forcing you to stick around.

Mark ingraham
Reply to  Rory Forbes
August 11, 2021 7:50 pm

They are because I’m banned literally everywhere.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 7:58 pm

That made more sense than anything else you have ever posted here… 👍👍

MarkW
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 7:27 pm

Leftists really do get their panties in a wad whenever facts emerge that they don’t want to deal with.
This guy really does remind me of those students who petitioned to have the rock removed.
He’s been triggered, and he will make everyone’s life miserable until everyone acknowledges his feelings.

Regardless, the rock was only the first couple of sentences. The rest was about science.
Either you stopped reading at the picture, or you aren’t able to recognize real science when you see it.
Though I do have to acknowledge that both may be the case.

Mark ingraham
Reply to  MarkW
August 11, 2021 7:50 pm

Idpol is leftist.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 7:57 pm

We’re just having a bit of fun tonight; it’s the only sane response to the self-adulatory insanity that passes for progressive opinion these days. If you don’t like it, you can always click on the little “x” at the top right corner of your screen. That usually works for me.

rbabcock
August 11, 2021 6:36 pm

Getting a crane that can lift and a trailer that can haul a 70 ton boulder is a task in itself. Maybe the better thing would be to split it into pieces, scatter it around the area and tell everyone they took it away. Or dig a big hole and roll it into it.

WXcycles
Reply to  rbabcock
August 11, 2021 6:47 pm

Reminds me of the term, “If thine eye offend thee, pluck it out.” Which is kinda fundamentalist and a bit self-defeating. Some guy said people tend to give to the poor in public, “to be seen of others”. Otherwise known as virtue-signalling. And then there’s the saying, “Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done.” [… not Judge Judy].

So an alleged injustice must be irrationally made into a proper farce to undo a totally imaginary ‘injustice’. Advanced Virtue-Signalling: 101

Still think they should stick with plucking out their eyes.

Have no idea why a lump of Granite is the bad guy.

Last edited 1 hour ago by WXcycles
IAMPCBOB
Reply to  WXcycles
August 11, 2021 7:08 pm

Only in the minds eye of these ‘victims’! By the way, how long has it been since the campus was ‘racial’? I doubt whether ANY of the current crop of would-be scholars was around then! Prove me wrong on that?

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  WXcycles
August 11, 2021 7:41 pm

I think it’s gneiss… 😎⛏️⚒️

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  WXcycles
August 11, 2021 8:00 pm

Because it’s not gneiss to fool Mother Nature… 😎

ATheoK
Reply to  rbabcock
August 11, 2021 7:51 pm

Or have a sculptor contest.
Have them submit sketches and plans, choose the most beautiful sketch, (Not the most woke), and have that sculptor do the job.

Should be cheaper than having some crane and truck remove the granite rock.

The etch into the bottom “In Memoria Thomas Crowder Chamberlin”

Dave Fair
Reply to  rbabcock
August 11, 2021 7:54 pm

As long as they don’t call the smaller rock pieces picka….ies.

Nick Schroeder
August 11, 2021 6:40 pm

Meanwhile back at the ghetto:

Rights come with responsibilities, expectations, behaviors.
Obeying the laws is big one.
Disobey the laws, lose some rights.
In a capital case, the right to breath.
Civil behavior is another.
 
Chicago, Heyjackass.com:
YTD 470 shot & killed!!!!!! Every 10 h 42 m.
YTD 2,275 shot & wounded!!!!!!!!!!!! Every 1 h 56 m
WTF?!
83.3% BLACK!!
WTF^2!!!
Chicago, where black lives really do not matter.
Same in Detroit, Baltimore, KC……

Shot by police: 4 dead, 8 wounded. Police shot, 11.
I guess not newsworthy enough for the fake news MSM woke talking heads to foment riots.

If Garfield Park, Austin, Englewood, Humboldt were plantations the Massa would roll through with shot guns and dogs and put an end to that shit – it’s bad for the bottom line.
Maybe blacks NEED slavery!
Kaepernick, Rahm and Obama should hold a “cease fire” kneeling celebration.
Ballistic vest and helmet recommended.
 
FBI Table 43 & US Census
Blacks are about 13% of the US population yet commit 27% of the violent crimes.

BLM & SJW should be be collectin’ guns

Mark ingraham
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
August 11, 2021 7:51 pm

Meh

E382CEE9-B35E-492A-BB78-FB31ACCEE13E.jpeg
H.R.
August 11, 2021 6:43 pm

That was really good, David Middleton. I learned a lot from such a short read.

That’s why I’m a loyal WUWT reader.

I’m just a dumb ol’ engineer (retired) so I really enjoy getting exposed to ideas that I didn’t and wouldn’t encounter in my schooling and over my career.


I’m trying to think of an equivalent to the multiple working hypotheses for my field. The best I can come up with is when a piece of equipment goes wonky. Sometimes, something just snaps and breaks and the solution is obvious. Other times, you’re chasing an intermittent failure and the question becomes animal, vegetable, or mineral electrical, mechanical, or digital.



As to the r-a-a-a-a-c-i-i-i-s-t nonsense, that kid need to get slapped upside the head with a 2 x 4 clue stick.

I’m willing to bet that student never had to walk 3 miles to school, uphill both ways, through two feet of snow, while carrying his little brother on his back with a lard sandwich in one hand to share with his brother at lunchtime… and stopping by the railroad tracks in hopes of finding a lump of coal to bring home to heat the shack for the night.

We’ve had the immigrants and pioneers who built America, followed by “The Greatest Generation”, followed by the greatest educated and well off generation, followed by the greatest whiners and wussies who got everything they wanted generation.

What’s next?

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  H.R.
August 11, 2021 6:59 pm

Sheer luxury. I had to do that without feet.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2021 7:41 pm

The first liar doesn’t have a chance!

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2021 7:47 pm

Hilarious sketch … Particularly the version in The Secret Policeman’s Ball!

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  H.R.
August 11, 2021 7:45 pm

My specialty is making engineers laugh, particularly well completion engineers… They always want to know whether the objective will be a blocky or laminated sandstone. I always answer, yes… unless it’s not… 😎

H. D. Hoese
August 11, 2021 6:48 pm

One of my favorite books is C. E. Warren, BIOLOGY AND WATER POLLUTiON CONTROL. 1971. W. B. Saunders Company. He quotes Chamberlin, along with Darwin, Aristotle, Thyucydides, Pasteur, even Malthus in the proper context. Many others who I won’t mention should someone from there happen to read this, but the book is rare, hard to get and beyond cancel types’ comprehension. I have been on the campus, they produced lots of real ecologists concerned with, guess what, real ecology. My best friend educated there always said he was going to “ go check on things.” Problem solver. Great agricultural stuff also like cheese and ice cream.

Warren’s point was that MWH are just as applicable to other real sciences, he didn’t say real, back in those days, taken for granted. I got a copy of Chamberlin’s paper buried somewhere, also completely quoted in Walcott’s SOURCE BOOK IN GEOLOGY, inherited from my geologist uncle, under Internal Structure of the Earth. He was given a whole chapter from pages 604-630.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
August 11, 2021 7:50 pm

Thyucydides… I may have drilled a Thyucydides trap a couple of years ago… 😳

Scott
August 11, 2021 6:50 pm

I grew up in Madison and attended the University of Wisconsin. This degree of stupid has been cooking for a long time It was inevitable that it would boil over.

Izaak Walton
August 11, 2021 6:53 pm

That is a very selective quoting from the article. Reading the linked article it clearly gives a good reason for removing the rock. And also notes that it is being moved elsewhere on the University grounds. Finally the article states that “The university plans to erect a plaque in Chamberlin Hall to honor the former university president”
so nobody is trying to cancel Chamberlin but just remember him in a non-racist way.

MarkW
Reply to  Izaak Walton
August 11, 2021 7:32 pm

Referring to a rock, 100 years ago, in a racially insensitive way is grounds to spend thousands of dollars so that social justice warriors can sleep comfortably at night, knowing they have once again saved the world from sanity.

That you agree with and champion such nonsense is hardly a surprise.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  MarkW
August 11, 2021 7:54 pm

I am guessing that it is an ongoing issue and not just something that happened once 100 years ago. Beyond that it is just a rock and if people are happier with it being moved then why not move it?

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Izaak Walton
August 11, 2021 7:44 pm

I take it that you advocate expunging anything that has become offensive in modern slang, regardless of the original meaning or alternative meanings. You are a liberal through and through!

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 11, 2021 8:02 pm

Clyde,
It is a rock. If moving it makes people happier then why not move it?

Ed Hanley
August 11, 2021 6:56 pm

I was given Chamberlin’s paper to read as an assignment in Freshman year geology at Boston College. It served me well for more years than I can count in a career as an economic geologist. If you’re going to do science, do science. If you’re going to reject a single piece of evidence in order to preserve your hypothesis, rather than modifying your hypothesis then repeating the experiment to account for the evidence, you’re not doing science. Period.

I’m glad this little piece of woke stupidity has at least brought Chamberlin back into the limelite for a few minutes. Even bad publicity is better than none, and “fake science” can be reminded once again how REAL science is done. If they’ll pay attention.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Ed Hanley
August 11, 2021 7:14 pm

The requirement for reading Chamberlain’s masterpiece as an undergraduate is probably the defining difference between geology and the other sciences, which tend to resort to appealing to authority. It may also help explain why there seems to be an inordinate number of geologists on this blog.

Clyde Spencer
August 11, 2021 7:04 pm

What was the rationalization for associating Chamberlain with racial discrimination? Did he have a preference for rhyolite over basalts?

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 11, 2021 7:52 pm

comment image

Robert of Texas
August 11, 2021 7:09 pm

I hate racist rocks. I had one out back for a while – I bashed it with a hammer.

Steve Case
August 11, 2021 7:13 pm

Off Topic:

Tomorrow is the 40th birthday of global warming in the popular press. Thames TV ran a documentary titled “Warming Warningl 12 August 1981.

If you Search that on the you tube, it will come right up.

TonyL
August 11, 2021 7:20 pm

Anther take in this mess, if you will.
The term in question is “niggerhead”, for those who did not know.
I came across this term within a history of sailing and sailing ships.
By 1750, the term was commonly used in the British Navy. It referred to a reef or a sunken rock, especially one that could punch a hole in your hull, as opposed to a reef or shallows you would simply go aground on. As such, this term was a term of art for navigators and helmsmen, and of sailors in general. In short, there was no racial connotation attached to it. The term was used to describe many things over the years.

Another history goes all the way back to about 1300. Then, it is said, the term referred to the type of a winch on a ship we now call a capstan.
Somewhere along the line, geologists adopted it for their use.
Reading the history of the term now, it appears that the racial connotation was “back fitted” or retrofitted to the term to provide the required “That’s Racist” narrative.

Clyde Spencer
August 11, 2021 7:22 pm

Why would the sensitive critics want to remove such a gneiss rock?

Rick C
August 11, 2021 7:23 pm

Actually, to be fair, the removal of the rock has nothing to do with T.C. Chamberlin as far as I know, The issue is that the rock had been referred to as the n—-head using the taboo word until some time around mid-1900s. It was later named for Chamberlin in the hope that its previous moniker would be forgotten. But the PC crowd never forget and never forgive.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Rick C
August 11, 2021 7:54 pm

But the irony is soooo ironic… 😆

Smart Rock
August 11, 2021 7:28 pm

The rock in question was stolen from Canada in an act of Pleistocene cultural appropriation. It must be returned to its home and given a proper burial among its own kin.

And then we can talk about restitution for past acts of colonial oppression.

And don’t forget, to cross the border, it will need two vaccinations and a negative covid test.

John in Oz
August 11, 2021 7:28 pm

When seeing the outputs and predictions of their multiple models the ‘climate scientists’ do appear to be using multiple working hypotheses.

Unfortunately, they then tend to average them in order to announce that they are all correct.

Abolition Man
August 11, 2021 7:38 pm

Aaaah, the cult of victimology!
I can not recall ANY great religion or philosophy from history that teaches that becoming a perpetual victim is beneficial! Every one that I have read or studied deems being a self-made loser a harmful personality trait! It does rather make one easier to program and manipulate, as one’s emotions must always be atwitter at the injustice of it all!
The ChiComs must be laughing with glee as they, one of the most racist criminal organizations in history, teach the children of the Anti-slavery Movement to be ashamed of their past! The CCP can buy US politicians and even elections apparently; now they are financing nihilism and societal suicide!

