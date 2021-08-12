IPCC AR6 Hockeystick. Source Climate Audit
Climate Science

Climate Audit: IPCC AR6 is Worse than you Thought

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Steve McIntyre is at it again, dissecting questionable climate science. If you thought Michael Mann’s original climate hockeystick was interesting, with its intriguing apparent use of upside down proxies and apparent data deletions, check out McIntyre’s deep dive into the product of an entire team of climate scientists who think like Mann.

The IPCC AR6 Hockeystick

Although climate scientists keep telling that defects in their “hockey stick” proxy reconstructions don’t matter – that it doesn’t matter whether they use data upside down, that it doesn’t matter if they cherry pick individual series depending on whether they go up in the 20th century, that it doesn’t matter if they discard series that don’t go the “right” way (“hide the decline”), that it doesn’t matter if they used contaminated data or stripbark bristlecones, that such errors don’t matter because the hockey stick itself doesn’t matter – the IPCC remains addicted to hockey sticks: lo and behold, Figure 1a of its newly minted Summary for Policy-makers contains what else – a hockey stick diagram. If you thought Michael Mann’s hockey stick was bad, imagine a woke hockey stick by woke climate scientists. As the climate scientists say, it’s even worse that we thought.

It’s hard to know where to begin. 

The idea/definition of a temperature “proxy” is that it has some sort of linear or near-linear relationship to temperature with errors being white noise or low-order red noise. In other words, if you look at a panel of actual temperature “proxies”, you would expect to see series that look pretty similar and consistent

But that’s not what you see with the data used by the IPCC. You’d never know this from the IPCC report or even from the cited articles, since authors of these one- and two-millennium temperature reconstructions scrupulously avoid plotting any of the underlying data. It’s hard for readers unfamiliar with the topic to fully appreciate the extreme inconsistency of underlying “proxy” data, given the faux precision of the IPCC diagram.

Read more: https://climateaudit.org/2021/08/11/the-ipcc-ar6-hockeystick/

Plenty more where that came from, well worth a few minutes read.

One of the most fascinating finds McIntyre interprets as a new attempt to “hide the decline”, though he has grave concerns about the entire reconstruction which was snipped. Read his full article to delve into the details of this latest episode of alarmist data torture.

What can I say, as long as we keep paying them, they will keep on producing.

4.8 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark ingraham
August 12, 2021 2:31 am

It’s literally a nothing burger, in their sp1 scenario temperature goes down.

-8
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 12, 2021 2:54 am

Isn’t that like saying that since one climate model, out of more than a hundred, produced semi-accurate predictions that that means that climate model predictions are accurate.

Just because a stopped clock is absolutely correct twice a day, you can’t claim that it is accurate.

“And oftentimes, to win us to our harm, the instruments of darkness tell us truths, win us with honest trifles, to betray’s in deepest consequence.” Something like that.

2
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  commieBob
August 12, 2021 3:20 am

It means this site is totally irrelevant and oil is all that matters.

-5
Reply
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 12, 2021 4:07 am

It means you are a braindead idiot and I wish you would just S.T.F.U

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
August 12, 2021 3:29 am

Why answer that idiotic provocation ?

4
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 12, 2021 4:08 am

Does little Markee down vote itself to appear relevant?

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 12, 2021 4:09 am

Correct, IPCC reports are literally nothing burgers. Good catch, Markeemark!

0
Reply
commieBob
August 12, 2021 2:44 am

… the faux precision of the IPCC diagram.

It’s the same with radiation budgets, carbon budgets, and temperatures. The public and policy makers are presented with data that is implausibly accurate/precise. Of course error bars aren’t presented on ‘their’ pretty diagrams.

The accuracy of a number is indicated by the number of significant digits. If you give a number as 147, that’s three significant digits, 150 is two significant digits and 147.0 is four. So, presenting a number with +/- 10% error bars as 147 is lying.

The graphical designers routinely (always) present imprecise data with a number of significant digits that imply accuracy that is not supported by research findings. The fact that those diagrams are published and not repudiated by the scientists who produced the underlying data means those scientists are OK with lying.

I am well aware that news reporters routinely misquote experts and it’s almost impossible to get a correction. Let’s just say, that when it comes to climate data presented to the public and policy makers, lying is a feature not a bug. ie. dishonesty is built in to the system.

5
Reply
fretslider
August 12, 2021 2:52 am

Worse than you Thought

Actually, I’d say [woke] climate modelling hobbyists are way more egregious than I thought

2
Reply
Steve Case
August 12, 2021 3:02 am

Off Topic:

Today 12 August 2021 is the 40th anniversary of the Thames TV documentary “Warming Warning” the first “Popular Press” coverage of Global Warming featuring Dr Stephen Schneider.

You can easily find it on the You Tube.

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Steve Case
August 12, 2021 3:08 am

Hilarious – Schneider appeared on In Search Of the Next Ice Age talking about using nuclear reactors to melt the ice caps.

4
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Steve Case
August 12, 2021 3:14 am

From the ever unreliable New Scientist:

…a 1971 paper by Stephen Schneider, then a climate researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, US. Schneider’s paper suggested that the cooling effect of dirty air could outweigh the warming effect of carbon dioxide, potentially leading to an ice age if aerosol pollution quadrupled.

This scenario was seen as plausible by many other scientists, as at the time the planet had been cooling (see Global temperatures fell between 1940 and 1980). Furthermore, it had also become clear that the interglacial period we are in was lasting an unusually long time (see Record ice core gives fair forecast).

https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn11643-climate-myths-they-predicted-global-cooling-in-the-1970s/#ixzz73JvYb5BJ

Schneider featured in the documentary “In Search of the Coming Ice Age”, presented by Leonard Nimoy, in which he told us we were going to freeze to death. The documentary has been largely ‘disappeared’ by YouCensor etc

Then he popped up in the 90s saying….

“On one hand, as scientists we are ethically bound to the scientific method, in effect promising to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but—which means that we must include all the doubts, the caveats, the ifs, ands, and buts. On the other hand, we are not just scientists but human beings as well. And like most people we’d like to see the world a better place, which in this context translates into our working to reduce the risk of potentially disastrous climatic change. To do that we need to get some broad-based support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. This ‘double ethical bind’ we frequently find ourselves in cannot be solved by any formula. Each of us has to decide what is the right balance between being effective and being honest.” – —Dr. Stephen Schneider, former IPCC Coordinating Lead Author, APS Online, Aug./Sep. 1996 

Who takes him seriously?

2
Reply
John Phillips
Reply to  fretslider
August 12, 2021 3:40 am

As I pointed out to you a few days ago, that is a selective quotation. Schneider actually wrote.

This ‘double ethical bind’ we frequently find ourselves in cannot be solved by any formula. Each of us has to decide what is the right balance between being effective and being honest. I hope that means being both.

Carefully removing the last sentence is highly dishonest in my view, as it shifts the whole meaning of the quotation. That you willingly repeat the dishonesty makes it hard to take you seriously.

Here is Schneider, with a little context:

Let’s turn to that other “oxymoron” problem: the role of the scientist as popularizer. In the real world, we want to make a lasting impression and ensure that our ideas are heard and our suggestions are followed, yet none of us is granted unlimited time to explain the nuances of complex issues. We are forced to be selective in our disclosure of facts, or we risk being ignored. However, intentionally distorting the likelihoods of certain outcomes is just dishonest. Balancing the need to be effective in sound-bite situations with the responsibility to be “honest” (i.e., fully disclosing complexities) is what I call the “double ethical bind.””

https://stephenschneider.stanford.edu/Mediarology/mediarology.html

-1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  John Phillips
August 12, 2021 3:53 am

Schneider – as we have seen – blows cold and hot.

Whether you like it or not, that is true

He is not to be taken seriously – except it seems by you.

1
Reply
Aynsley Kellow
Reply to  John Phillips
August 12, 2021 4:08 am

I’m sorry, but there is only one duty in any scholarship and scientific enquiry: honesty.
If you have a desire to be effective, you have moved into politics, and the is an activity best left to political actors who – in a democracy – are responsible to their citizens.
To quote the wonderful New Zealand poet, ARD Fairbairn:
‘What a tangled web we weave
When first we practise to deceive.
And when the art we have perfected,
We’re just the boys to get elected.’
If Schneider wanted to affect political affairs, he should have entered politics. He had no business trying to affect politics from a tenured university position to which he was appointed to pursue the truth.
And of story.

0
Reply
Aynsley Kellow
Reply to  Aynsley Kellow
August 12, 2021 4:09 am

Sorry: ‘End of story’ Damned autocorrect!

0
Reply
Ron Long
August 12, 2021 3:29 am

Eric, your comment “as long as we keep on paying them…” is at the heart of the issue. Enough “climate scientists” have discovered where the funding is and are going to ride that gravy train to the end of the tracks. It’s just like our parents told us “if you want to know why somebody does something stupid follow the money”. Of course nowadays we should add “…follow the woke mob racist ideology…”.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
August 12, 2021 4:05 am

As McKitrick notes, this is a case of using stripbark bristlecone pines again. Plus, there is no actual study cited for the basis of the new IPCC hockey stick graph.
But as it looks scary, it remains in use.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Science

Curry: The State of Climate Science in 5 Minutes

4 weeks ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Science

Japan’s Canon Institute For Global Studies (CIGS) Presents New Working Paper On Climate Science Data Inconsistencies

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Science

When Dr. Will Happer speaks, people listen

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
censorship Climate Science

Memory Holes Are Greatly Improved

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Science

Climate Audit: IPCC AR6 is Worse than you Thought

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy

Telegraph: “[UK] Government climate tsar’s dirty secret: he still drives a diesel car”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Critical Rock Theory

10 hours ago
David Middleton
Wildfires

National Public Radio’s Misinformation on Wildfires and Climate: Part 2

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: