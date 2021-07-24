Emissions

California’s carbon mitigation efforts may be thwarted by climate change itself

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

UCI study: Higher heat will limit ecosystem’s role in removing atmospheric CO2

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – IRVINE

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: REDWOOD FORESTS SUCH AS THIS ONE IN CALIFORNIA’S HUMBOLDT COUNTY ARE KEY COMPONENTS OF THE STATE’S CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION EFFORTS, BUT UCI RESEARCHERS SUGGEST THAT ONGOING GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS MAY… view more CREDIT: SHANE COFFIELD / UCI

Irvine, Calif., July 22, 2021 – To meet an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, California’s policymakers are relying in part on forests and shrublands to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, but researchers at the University of California, Irvine warn that future climate change may limit the ecosystem’s ability to perform this service.

In a paper published today in the American Geophysical Union journal AGU Advances, the UCI Earth system scientists stressed that rising temperatures and uncertain precipitation will cause a decrease in California’s natural carbon storage capacity of as much as 16 percent under an extreme climate projection and of nearly 9 percent under a more moderate scenario.

“This work highlights the conundrum that climate change poses to the state of California,” said lead author Shane Coffield, a UCI Ph.D. candidate in Earth system science. “We need our forests and other plant-covered areas to provide a ‘natural climate solution’ of removing carbon dioxide from the air, but heat and drought caused by the very problem we’re trying to solve could make it more difficult to achieve our objectives.”

Trees and plants draw CO2 from the atmosphere when they photosynthesize, and some of the carbon ends up stored in their biomass or the soil. California’s climate strategy depends in part on enhanced carbon storage to offset some of the emissions from transportation, power generation and other sources. The combination of this natural carbon sequestration system and measures to promote green energy is hoped to help the state reach its target of not contributing net carbon to the environment by 2045.

But the UCI scientists suggest that an even more aggressive approach to curtailing emissions may be necessary.

“The emissions scenario that we follow will have a large effect on the carbon storage potential of our forests,” said co-author James Randerson, who holds the Ralph J. & Carol M. Cicerone Chair in Earth System Science at UCI. “A more moderate emissions scenario in which we convert to more renewable energy sources leads to about half of the ecosystem carbon [sequestration] loss compared to a more extreme emissions scenario.”

Coffield said that current climate models are not in agreement about California’s future precipitation, but it’s probable that the northern part of the state will get wetter and the southern part drier. He also said that coastal areas of Central and Northern California and low- and mid-elevation mountain areas – sites of large offset projects – are the most likely to lose some of their carbon sequestration powers over the next several decades.

In addition, the researchers were able to estimate the effects of climate change on specific tree species. They project that coast redwoods will be constrained to the far northern part of their range by the end of the century and that hotter, drier conditions will favor oak trees at the expense of conifers.

While the study used statistical modeling to peer into the future of the state’s ecosystems, the research also highlights the importance of present-day drought and wildfire as key mechanistic drivers of carbon sequestration losses. Other studies have estimated that the 2012-2015 drought killed more than 40 percent of ponderosa pines in the Sierra Nevada range. Another issue the researchers describe is the loss of trees from California’s worsening wildfire situation.

“We hope that this work will inform land management and climate policies so that steps can be taken to protect existing carbon stocks and tree species in the most climate-vulnerable locations,” Randerson said. “Effective management of fire risk is essential for limiting carbon [sequestration] losses throughout much of the state.”

###

Joining Coffield and Randerson on this project were Kyle Hemes, from the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University; Charles Koven, from the Climate & Ecosystem Sciences Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; and Michael Goulden, UCI professor of Earth system science and ecology & evolutionary biology. The study received funding from the National Science Foundation, the UC National Laboratory Fees Research Program, and the California Strategic Growth Council’s Climate Change Research Program.

From EurekAlert!

2.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krishna Gans
July 24, 2021 10:29 am

Draw CO2 out of the air as much you like, later you will see starving forests and the natural CO2 sink will disappear so fast, you can’t follow it.

6
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 24, 2021 11:27 am

Do these “scientists” deny the greening of the planet?

0
Reply
Doonman
July 24, 2021 10:32 am

Other studies have estimated that the 2012-2015 drought killed more than 40 percent of ponderosa pines in the Sierra Nevada range.

Not a single mention of the Mountain Pine Beetle population explosion that is actually doing the destruction, or the failure of government to remove infected trees to prevent the spread of more infections.

10
Reply
John H. Adams
July 24, 2021 10:38 am

We are DOOMED! Send money. I’ll try to fix it.

5
Reply
rms
July 24, 2021 10:58 am

Couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people.

1
Reply
rbabcock
July 24, 2021 11:00 am

How will it go if the climate cools over the next 30 years?

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  rbabcock
July 24, 2021 11:07 am

They sell it as their success, what else ? 😀

1
Reply
Ron Long
July 24, 2021 11:00 am

Kalifornia’s climate strategy is to buy electricity from their neighboring states and turn a blind eye towards how it is generated.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
July 24, 2021 11:10 am

From the Abstract:

RCP8.5 projections of temperature and precipitation are estimated to drive decreases of 16.1% ± 7.5% in above ground live carbon by the end of the century, with coastal areas of central and northern California and low/mid-elevation mountain areas being most vulnerable. With RCP4.5 projections, declines are less severe, with 8.8% ± 5.3% carbon loss. In either scenario, increases in temperature systematically cause biomass declines, and the spread of projected precipitation across 32 CMIP5 models contributes to substantial uncertainty in the magnitude of that decline.”

RCP 8.5 comes riding to the rescue to find significant impact in diverse ecology fields. These researchers are just riding the Climate Scam gravy train to publication success by duping the public with unrealistic modelling scenarios.
RCP 8.5 is being the honey pot trap it was intended to be when the IPCC scammers set it up. They knew the lure of “significant impacts” would be too irresistible for hungry researchers in crowded biodiversity and ecology fields looking for publication success by selling scaremongering.

Last edited 58 minutes ago by joelobryan
3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 24, 2021 11:16 am

Link to paper here:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021AV000384

2
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 24, 2021 11:51 am

What is “live carbon”?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
July 24, 2021 11:53 am

research gobblydegook for “trees and green brush” i.e. plants.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
July 24, 2021 12:00 pm

“… To meet an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, California’s policymakers are relying in part on forests and shrublands to remove CO2 from the atmosphere….”

Meanwhile in Canada we have over 300 billion trees, about 9000 per person, each of which only needs to add 2kg of cellulose per year to completely offset our CO2 emissions. This does not include new growth where the permafrost is supposedly racing northward at 75 km per year emitting CO2 faster than foamy beer according to the climate liars…..but our government has increased the carbon tax to $30 per tonne….because our policymakers insist that as Canada’s forests are mature, growth balances (death + logging) so we are “trees net zero”. Maybe California and Canada policy makers needs to get together to explain this quite different viewpoint.
It should be noted that California and the province of Quebec did get together on carbon credit trading for Hydro Quebec’s credits on electrical power generation….so one government and another enabling each other’s big monopolies to reduce their government imposed carbon taxes by trading credits at government approved rates so that governments can look eco-friendly to eco-voters. Net actual CO2 reduction nil, carbon taxes paid by consumers…substantial.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Emissions

China’s carbon-monitoring satellite reports global carbon net of six gigatons

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Emissions

‘One of the most damaging invasive species on Earth’: wild pigs release the same emissions as 1 million cars each year

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Emissions

Global Man-made CO2 emissions 1965 – 2020: BP data

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions

Contribution Of Anthropogenic CO2 Emissions To Changes In Atmospheric Concentrations

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Emissions

California’s carbon mitigation efforts may be thwarted by climate change itself

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Emissions

China’s carbon-monitoring satellite reports global carbon net of six gigatons

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
natural gas wind power

The Guardian: Japanese Green Energy Targets Threaten Australia’s Gas Exports

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Solar

Can we predict long-term solar variability?

14 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: