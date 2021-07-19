Proterra EcoRide in Louisville, Kentucky Date 16 January 2015, 14:28:19 Source https://www.flickr.com/photos/dariuspinkston/16283149836/ Author Darius Pinkston
Report: Philadelphia's Electric Bus Fleet in Complete Shambles

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 19, 2021

By Paul Homewood

More than two dozen electric Proterra buses first unveiled by the city of Philadelphia in 2016 are already out of operation, according to a WHYY investigation.

The entire fleet of Proterra buses was removed from the roads by SEPTA, the city’s transit authority, in February 2020 due to both structural and logistical problems—the weight of the powerful battery was cracking the vehicles’ chassis, and the battery life was insufficient for the city’s bus routes. The city raised the issues with Proterra, which failed to adequately address the city’s concerns.

The city paid $24 million for the 25 new Proterra buses, subsidized in part by a $2.6 million federal grant. Philadelphia defended the investment with claims that the electric buses would require less maintenance than standard combustion engine counterparts.

“There’s a lot less moving parts on an electric bus than there is on an internal combustion engine,” SEPTA chief Jeffrey Knueppel said in June 2019. Knueppel retired from the post just months later.

Proterra, which had Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on its board of directors when Philadelphia pulled the buses off the streets last year, has been highlighted by the Biden administration as a business of the future. President Joe Biden visited the company’s factory in April and pledged in his initial infrastructure package proposal to include federal money for the electric vehicle market. The company has since been touted by top officials including White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, who in a public meeting asked Proterra’s CEO how the federal government could spur demand for Proterra buses.

The cost of Proterra’s electric buses has gained attention in recent weeks. On a recent trip by Biden to La Crosse, Wis., it was revealed that two buses the city ordered from Proterra for $1.5 million in 2018 have still not been delivered. Over the past five days, Proterra’s stock price has fallen over 25 percent.

Philadelphia’s Proterra buses were first rolled out for the 2016 DNC convention with a promise that the city was “plugging into an emissions free future.”

Granholm was on Proterra’s board from 2017 until earlier this year. It was during that time that both SEPTA and Proterra learned that the heavier buses were cracking, according to the WHYY report.

Philadelphia placed the Proterra buses in areas where it thought they could succeed but quickly learned it was mistaken. Two pilot routes selected in South Philadelphia that were relatively short and flat compared with others in the city were too much for the electric buses.

“Even those routes needed buses to pull around 100 miles each day, while the Proterras were averaging just 30 to 50 miles per charge,” WHYY reporter Ryan Briggs wrote. “Officials also quickly realized there wasn’t room at the ends of either route for charging stations.”

Similar problems have been found in other cities that partnered with Proterra. Duluth, Minn., which, like Philadelphia, waitedthree years for its Proterra buses to be delivered, ultimately pulled its seven buses from service “because their braking systems were struggling on Duluth’s hills, and a software problem was causing them to roll back when accelerating uphill from a standstill,” according to the Duluth Monitor.

Proterra did not respond to a request for comment.

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/report-philadelphias-proterra-fleet-in-complete-shambles/

griff
July 19, 2021 10:04 am

Proterra has sold over 1,000 electric buses.

It seems the rest are working just fine.

michael hart
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 10:12 am

So like windmills and solar farms, they probably work fine as long as the are placed in an environment chosen to be good for them. Ask them to to the real work and they break pretty quickly?

rbabcock
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 10:29 am

You don’t know if they are working “just fine”. Obviously Philadelphia’s aren’t.

Curious George
Reply to  rbabcock
July 19, 2021 10:58 am

Never underestimate griff’s crystal ball. It is very active.

MarkW
Reply to  Curious George
July 19, 2021 11:56 am

Perhaps even radioactive.

Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 10:30 am

Do you have any data to support that statement or are you just assuming because you don’t know?

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 10:36 am

Why did you ignore this statement in the article?

More than two dozen electric Proterra buses first unveiled by the city of Philadelphia in 2016 are already out of operation, according to a WHYY investigation.

﻿

The entire fleet of Proterra buses was removed from the roads by SEPTA, the city’s transit authority, in February 2020 due to both structural and logistical problems—the weight of the powerful battery was cracking the vehicles’ chassis, and the battery life was insufficient for the city’s bus routes. The city raised the issues with Proterra, which failed to adequately address the city’s concerns.

AWG
Reply to  Sunsettommy
July 19, 2021 10:42 am

Yeah, but none of those thousand other buses don’t have heavy batteries, fragile chassis or inadequate batter life. Philadelphia just happened to get the only lemons out of the whole supply.

Willem Post
Reply to  AWG
July 19, 2021 10:56 am

AWG,
That is called Dem/Prog statistical sampling.
They selected the buses, based on a lack of judgment, and what would yield them the most GW brownie points
They got what they deserved

Biden’s deficit-financed “INFRASTRUCTURES” bill, would multiply idiocy by factors of ten.

A simple analysis by an energy systems engineer would immediately show, the imagined, fairly tale project was doomed to fail.

Starry-eyed Dem/Progs in Boston had the same results with electric school buses.

Writing Observer
Reply to  Willem Post
July 19, 2021 11:50 am

Doesn’t take an engineer, @Willem. I just took a look at the Route 8 here in Tucson (just about completely flat). It does a ~20 mile round trip, 28 times a day. That’s 14 buses, just to cover this one route (two round trips per bus, before they go in for charging the rest of the day – maybe the first two or three can use solar, the rest will have to use the grid). Not counting cloudy days, or having a spare or two when one breaks down. I’m also wondering if that 30-50 mile range is with the A/C running? A bus that loses its A/C in the summer here HAS to be taken out of service for repair.

willem post
Reply to  Writing Observer
July 19, 2021 12:09 pm

Writing Observer,

Thank you,

Plenty of anecdotal evidence exists regarding electric buses being gross failures.

But those stories are “after the fact”

An energy systems engineer would have blown that out of the water “before the fact”.

I made an electric school bus analysis, sent it to at least 50 people in the government, and they went ahead with electric school buses anyway, which, led to failure, even worse than I expected, not to MY surprise.

The problem is the starry-eyed RE idiots are in charge.

c1ue
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 10:45 am

Given the long wait times documented in the article – maybe it is just that very few of these $1M+ buses are actually in operation because very few have actually been delivered.

c1ue
Reply to  c1ue
July 19, 2021 10:48 am

I was curious what “regular” buses cost. According to this article: https://www.liveabout.com/bus-cost-to-purchase-and-operate-2798845, a diesel bus costs around $550K.
So if we’re talking about $1M per bus – how many years of diesel “savings” does it take to make up for the $450K extra cost.
Even at $4/gallon for diesel and say, 10 mpg, each electric bus would have to be driven 1.1M miles to make up for the difference.
I am fairly sure there are no 1M mile odometer buses being used in public transit?

Sparko
Reply to  c1ue
July 19, 2021 11:35 am

approx 250 miles a day = 1750 miles a week. 15 years years will get you to a million.

Kevin
Reply to  Sparko
July 19, 2021 11:54 am

But if you have to replace an electric bus every 5 years or sooner, you lose money on each one but make up for it on volume.

Don Perry
Reply to  Sparko
July 19, 2021 11:58 am

That’s assuming you take zero time off for maintenance during that 15 years. Your calculation assumes 7 days a week 52 weeks a year, uninterrupted for 15 years. Good luck with that, pal.

Randy Stubbings
Reply to  c1ue
July 19, 2021 11:42 am

What you lose in lifetime, cost, and efficiency compared to diesel buses, you get back in virtue points.

Richard Page
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 10:46 am

Misleading data again Griffy? Proterra have sold over 1,000 buses to customers around the USA but have delivered only about 375 of them. That means a significantly larger proportion of them are failing.
If you act like a mentally challenged child in this way, then people will treat you as such – you reap what you sow Griff.

MarkW
Reply to  Richard Page
July 19, 2021 11:59 am

How many of those delivered are as old as the Philadelphia busses?

H.R.
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 10:48 am

griff – Over 1,000 buses sold. How many have been delivered?

La Crosse, WI is still waiting for the two buses they ordered in 2018. Isn’t it a bit premature to declare any as-yet-to-be-delivered bus a success when they haven’t yet been driven the first mile?

 I honestly don’t know how many of those that were sold have been delivered, and of those delivered, how many are still in service.

Derg
Reply to  H.R.
July 19, 2021 10:52 am

It is sad to read that La Crosse is dumb enough to waste taxpayers money 😞

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 11:06 am

The other 976 are probably static exhibits in transport museums around the world.

Mike Bryant
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 11:13 am

O wonder!
How many goodly creatures are there here!
How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world
That has such people in’t!

michel
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 11:16 am

1) There is no global heating and no climate emergency

2) Even if there were such a thing, trying to move everyone to battery powered transport will not have any effect on it.

The committed need to accept that if they really do believe in the global heating emergency, start advocating the kinds of changes to living and working which that requires. One of the lesser changes would be to transport.

It would not be replacing ICE vehicles with battery powered. On the contrary, it would be abolishing cars and replacing them with public transport, light rail, trolley buses, trams. They can all be electrically powered and there’s a long history of them working just fine. And they don’t need any lithium.

And as soon as you accept that, you realize that the collateral changes to how we live and work would be immense. So figure them out, start advocating them too. Maybe people will buy in. Though there is little or no sign of that yet, and the campaign has been going 30+ years.

And start demonstrating outside the Chinese embassy, till they get on board also.

Writing Observer
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 11:37 am

Sold. Delivered? In service? An imaginary bus, or a yard queen is certainly “working just fine.”

saveenergy
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 11:47 am

“It seems the rest are working just fine.”

In the same way as stopped clocks always show the correct time twice a day !

Electric buses / trams are definitely the way forward for urban transport … they just need connecting to a reliable electricity supply via overhead cables (as was done successfully in the 20th century).

The history of electric road transport started in the 1830s & ever since then, batteries have always been the Achilles Heel.

Jim Whelan
Reply to  saveenergy
July 19, 2021 12:15 pm

Electric buses / trams are definitely the way forward for urban transport … they just need connecting to a reliable electricity supply via overhead cables (as was done successfully in the 20th century).

But why did they go away in the 20th century if they were so “successful”? The fact is that they weren’t competitive with the private automobile and that the need for overhead wires and rails severely limited where service could be supplied. They are “the way forward” only if government regulation forces it in defiance of their economic disadvantage.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
July 19, 2021 11:56 am

In griff’s world, if the Guardian doesn’t cover something, it didn’t happen.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 19, 2021 10:05 am

The post opens with, ” More than two dozen electric Proterra buses first unveiled by the city of Philadelphia in 2016 are already out of operation, according to a WHYY investigation.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdOPBP9vuZA&w=560&h=315%5D

Regards,
Bob

Jeff in Calgary
July 19, 2021 10:09 am

What is funny is that we used to have electric busses, but got rid of those because of the unsightly cables all over roadways.

Timo, not that one
Reply to  Jeff in Calgary
July 19, 2021 10:35 am

We had them in Toronto too. They were far more efficient than the battery ones are because they were much lighter, not needing to haul around a gigantic battery. Cleaner for the environment too, for the same reason, and they never ran out of charge.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Jeff in Calgary
July 19, 2021 11:47 am

Funny, I was thinking of those trolleys when I first learned of the electric bus debacle in Philly. They were very efficient but I can remember difficulty drive over their tracks in some parts of the city. Then they came up with track-less trolleys and pulled up all the tracks. These track-less trolleys were very successful for a long time.

Tom Halla
July 19, 2021 10:14 am

At least the busses didn’t catch fire.

Dan Sudlik
July 19, 2021 10:27 am

What a joke, and a very expensive one. But I bet they feel so good!

Shoki Kaneda
July 19, 2021 10:29 am

Maybe SEPTA should hire the folks who committed massive voter fraud in Philly. They seem to know how to get things done. 😉

Richard Page
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
July 19, 2021 10:50 am

A possibility. Unfortunately in order for it to work, you’d probably need to tell them that Proterra was owned by Trump or something similar!

Caligula Jones
July 19, 2021 10:48 am

Wow, on the same day this came across my newsfeed:

https://www.ibtimes.com/united-airlines-invests-electric-planes-dont-count-them-taking-flight-soon-3254706

Of course, if Al Gore volunteered for the first test flight, I might be interested…

willem post
Reply to  Caligula Jones
July 19, 2021 12:14 pm

Please let me know where I can contribute $$ to pay for his very risky flight.

Rud Istvan
July 19, 2021 10:48 am

Researched this and Proterra. A fuster cluck all around.

Proterra’s new bus uses a Proterra designed modular battery with LiIon cells. They claimed 300 mile bus range but in Philly were getting at best 50 on the two relatively flat short routes requiring 100 miles per day.
So Proterra just doubled the battery (and battery weight).

To compensate for battery weight, Proterra uses a composite chassis. With the now doubled battery weight the chassis cracked and all the buses had to be taken out of service as unsafe. Lawsuits now flying.

Hybrid diesel electric busses make sense. Downsize the diesel, use the electric machine for acceleration and regen braking. Typical city bus never gets much over 35mph and starts/stops every couple of minutes. All of the newer buses in Fort Lauderdale are hybrids bought from Europe. Batteries are on the roof, add maybe a foot of height and are air cooled. Last life of bus (about 10 years) because never deeply discharged or fully charged.

Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 19, 2021 11:45 am

Hybrid vehicles of many kinds make practical and economic sense for the right applications.

It’s the looney idea that battery-powered machines are up to the job right across the board that’s doomed to failure.

(but like socialism, “it’ll work good next time . . . “)

Writing Observer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 19, 2021 11:54 am

Bought from Europe? Awfully hard for the P*T*S and his cronies to get kickbacks from those. Just won’t fly.

MarkW
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 19, 2021 12:05 pm

Did you mean that the battery lasted 10 years? Seems to me that the bus should be able to last a lot longer than the battery does. If it’s properly maintained.

John Bell
July 19, 2021 10:51 am

Hilarious! That is priceless, and dang those are $$$ buses! Green dreams keep on crumbling.

Steve Z
July 19, 2021 10:57 am

If a city wants to “go green” with its bus system, they would be better off with natural-gas powered buses. They emit much less CO2 than conventional diesel-powered buses, and also also much less particulates, especially during frequent starts and stops. They also have a much longer driving range than electric buses.

The only major drawback to natural-gas powered buses is the weight of the compressed-natural gas tank, which makes it heavier than a diesel-powered bus. But their increased driving range allows the buses to be refueled at night, during periods of low demand (such as between midnight at 5 AM).

MarkW
Reply to  Steve Z
July 19, 2021 12:07 pm

I’ve read that the engine oil lasts longer in nat gas engines, because nat gas burns cleaner.

fretslider
July 19, 2021 11:01 am

The bigger the cock-up the greater the reward

BlueCat57
July 19, 2021 11:02 am

Government has ZERO incentive to maintain anything. You can’t put your name on maintenance. Ever see a headline praising anyone for their vote or donation to maintain something? No, voting for an “infrastructure bill” does NOT count. Have you ever read one of those bills? A SMALL fraction for “maintenance”, the vast majority for new pork-barrel projects with the local elected employee’s name on them.
Olde Wisdom from Thee Frugal Curmudgeon

Pariah Dog
July 19, 2021 11:04 am

This calls for a Nelson.

nelson-haha-gif-3-1[1].gif
dmanfred
July 19, 2021 11:31 am

Duluth Mn is the last place you’d want to use electric busses. It’s built on the side of 600 foot mountain. And it get -30 in the winter.

Mr.
July 19, 2021 11:36 am

“Nothing ‘green’ ever works properly”
– Tim Blair

alastair gray
July 19, 2021 11:41 am

bloomin’ heck How can you spend a million bucks on a bus.. A london deisel bus costs about $400000 and they used top last about 20 years

Matt
July 19, 2021 11:47 am

Don’t throw them away. Stick a tow truck on the front of each one and Robert’s your relative.

Kevin
July 19, 2021 11:50 am

I’m sure they included maintenance staff reductions in the budget for purchasing these these marvels, right?

Pamela Matlack-Klein
July 19, 2021 11:51 am

So, a million bucks each and they got five whole years of use out of the things? This should give anyone contemplating the purchase of an EV something to think about.

MarkW
July 19, 2021 11:55 am

A range of 30 to 50 miles, yet the batteries are so heavy they are cracking the frame.

So much for the claim that electric busses are the perfect choices for cities.

PS: I wonder if that 30 to 50 miles was in the summer or the winter?
Summer, need to run big AC unit, heat decreases effective battery charge.
Winter, need to run big heater units, cold decreases effective battery charge,.

willem post
July 19, 2021 11:57 am

Here is an article about a failed electric school bus program in Massachusetts.

EXCERPT

ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS SYSTEMS NOT COST-EFFECTIVE IN NEW ENGLAND AND CANADA
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/electric-bus-systems-likely-not-cost-effective-in-vermont-at

Vermont’s Governor“Investing in more energy-efficient public transportation is important for our economy and environment,” the governor said. He added that the COVID money is enabling the transportation agency to replace as many as 30 buses and fund energy-efficient projects.”
http://www.truenorthreports.com/governor-and-senators-seeking-more-
 
NOTE: Each $325,000 electric school bus reduces CO2 by about 10 metric ton/y, compared to a $100,000 diesel bus. Vermont has much better CO2 reduction options. See Appendix.

The Vermont House Energy/Environment Committee, the VT Transportation Department, VEIC, EAN, etc., echo the same message, to “convince” legislators, people in the Governor’s Office, and Vermonters, to use COVID money and Volkswagen Settlement money to buy expensive electric buses to deal with a minor pollution problem in a few urban areas in Vermont.

Such an electric vehicle measure would be much more appropriate in the over-crowded, down-town Boston Area and the Connecticut Gold Coast.
 
The cabal urge Vermonters to buy electric buses at about:
 
$750,000 – $1,000,000 per mass-transit bus, plus high-speed charging systems.
standard diesel mass-transit bus costs $380,000 – $420,000

$330,000 – $375,000, per school bus, plus high-speed charging systems.
A standard diesel/gasoline school bus costs about $100,000
https://atlaspolicy.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Electric-Buses-a
 
“Free” Federal COVID Money for Expensive Electric School Buses
 
The Governor and bureaucrats are throwing COVID money, meant for suffering households and businesses, into another climate-fighting black hole.
  
Spending huge amounts of capital on various projects that yield minor reductions in CO2, is a recipe for low economic efficiency, and for low economic growth, on a state-wide and nation-wide scale, which would adversely affect state and US competitiveness in markets, and adversely affect living standards and job creation.
 
Costs of Government RE Programs
 
Vermont’s government engaging in electric bus demonstration programs, financed with COVID money, likely would prove to be expensive undertakings, requiring hidden subsidies, white-washing and obfuscation.
 
Lifetime spreadsheets, with 1) turnkey capital costs, 2) annual cashflows, 3) annual energy cost savings, 4) annual CO2 reductions, and 5) cost of CO2 reduction/metric ton, with all assumptions clearly stated and explained, likely will never see the light of day.
  
Including Amortizing Capital Cost for a Rational Approach to Projects
 
RE proponents do not want to include amortizing costs, because it makes the financial economics of their dubious climate projects appear dismal. This is certainly the case with expensive electric buses. If any private-enterprise business were to ignore amortizing costs, it would be out of business in a short time, per Economics 101
 
Capital cost of electric bus, plus charger, $327,500 + $25,000 = $352,500
Battery system cost, $100,000, for a 60 to 80-mile range.
Capital cost of diesel bus, $100,000
Additional capital cost, 352500 – 100000 = $252,500
Travel, 12,000 miles/y, the average of diesel school buses in Vermont.
https://afdc.energy.gov/data/10310

willem post
July 19, 2021 11:59 am

Charging Electric Vehicles During Freezing Conditions
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/electric-bus-systems-likely-not-cost-effective-in-vermont-at

﻿ 
School Bus Normal Operation at 32F and below: On cold/freezing days, an electric bus would use on-board systems to heat the battery, as needed, during its daily route.

EV Parking: When at home, it is best to keep EVs plugged in during periods with 32F and below, whether parked indoors or outdoors.
When parking at a motel, or an airport, it is best to fully charge EVs prior to parking, to enable the on-board systems to heat the battery, as needed, during parking.

Charging at 32F and below: Li-ion batteries must not be charged when the batterytemperature is at 32F or less.
Turn on “pre-conditioning”, i.e., the battery heating/cooling system (which could be a heat pump) very slowly heats up the battery to about 40F. After the battery is “up to temperature”, normal charging can be started, either at home, or on the road. 

Pre-conditioning can be set to:
 
1) Preheat the car cabin and/or seats
2) Defrost windshield wipers, windows, door handles and charge port, etc.; Tesla has a charge port heater. See URL
https://getoptiwatt.com/news/tesla-extreme-weather-considerations-how-to-optimize-your-tesla-driving-for-winter-months/

Power Failure, while parked at 32F and below: Partially charged batteries, connected to dead chargers, could use much of their remaining charge to prevent freezing of batteries. 
See URLs.

NOTE: Li-ions (pos.) are absorbed by the anode (neg.) at lesser rates at a batterytemperature of 32F and below. Any excess Li-ions plate out on the anode, which further reduces the absorption rate. This condition increases charging percentage, increases kWh/mile, and reduces range. This condition is permanent, i.e., cannot be reversed.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/06/12/electric-bus-inferno-in-hanover-germanyexplosive-fire-causes-millions-in-damages/
https://electronics.stackexchange.com/questions/263036/why-charging-li-ion-batteries-in-cold-temperatures-would-harm-them
https://batteryuniversity.com/learn/article/charging_at_high_and_low_temperatures

NOTE:
– Batteries have miscellaneous losses to provide electricity to on-board systems, similar to Tesla and other EVs  
– On cold/freezing days, an electric bus should be ready for service as soon as the driver enters the bus
– On cold/freezing days, the driver would need at least 70% charge, because travel would require more energy per mile

NOTE
If the battery temperature is less than 40F or more than 115F, it will use more kWh/mile
The higher efficiency range, charging and discharging, is 60F to 80F. 
Batteries have greater internal resistance at lower temperatures. 
Pro-bus folks often point to California regarding electric buses, but in New England, using electric buses to transport children would be a whole new ballgame, especially on colder days. See URLs
 
NOTE: Where would the electricity come from to charge and protect from cold, expensive batteries during extended electricity outages, due to multi-day, hot and cold weather events, with minimal wind and sun, as occur in California, Texas and New England?
Emergency standby diesel-generators? Emergency standby batteries?
 
https://www.wired.com/story/electric-cars-cold-weather-tips/
https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1127610_keep-your-parked-electric-car-and-its-battery-healthy-with-these-simple-tips

PaulH
July 19, 2021 12:05 pm

Two pilot routes selected in South Philadelphia that were relatively short and flat compared with others in the city were too much for the electric buses.

Maybe they should have tried this softball test before committing millions of taxpayer dollars.

Nick Werner
July 19, 2021 12:06 pm

“The next stop is… Recycle Depot.”

