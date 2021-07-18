Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

The lurking threat to solar power’s growth

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

Interesting article on the economics of Solar Power from The MIT Technology Review.

Plummeting sunny day solar prices are undermining the economic case to build more solar farms – and putting climate goals at risk.

by James Temple July 14, 2021

A few lonely academics have been warning for years that solar power faces a fundamental challenge that could halt the industry’s breakneck growth. Simply put: the more solar you add to the grid, the less valuable it becomes.

The problem is that solar panels generate lots of electricity in the middle of sunny days, frequently more than what’s required, driving down prices—sometimes even into negative territory.

Unlike a natural gas plant, solar plant operators can’t easily throttle electricity up and down as needed, or space generation out through the day, night and dark winter. It’s available when it’s available, which is when the sun is shining. And that’s when all the other solar plants are cranking out electricity at maximum levels as well.

After this introduction, the article goes into what’s happening in Cali

new report finds that California, which produces one of the largest shares of solar power in the world, is already acutely experiencing this phenomenon, known as solar value deflation.

The state’s average solar wholesale prices have fallen 37% relative to the average electricity prices for other sources since 2014, according to the Breakthrough Institute analysis, which will be published on July 14. In other words, utilities are increasingly paying solar plants less than other sources overall, due to their fluctuating generation patterns.

Wholesale prices are basically the amount that utilities pay power plants for the electricity they deliver to households and businesses. They shift throughout the day and year, edging back up for solar operators during the mornings, afternoons and other times when there isn’t excess supply. But as more solar plants come online, the periods of excess supply that drive down those costs will become more frequent and more pronounced.

Lower prices may sound great for consumers. But it presents troubling implications for the world’s hopes of rapidly expanding solar capacity and meeting climate goals.

It could become difficult to convince developers and investors to continue building ever more solar plants if they stand to make less money or even lose it. In fact, California construction has already been flat since 2018, the study notes. But the state will need the industry to significantly ramp up development if it hopes to pull off its ambitious clean energy targets.

The rapidly dropping price of solar power has transformed how we think about clean energy. But it needs to still get a whole lot cheaper.

This could soon become a broader problem as well.

“California is a little sneak peek of what is in store for the rest of the world as we dramatically scale up solar,” says Zeke Hausfather, director of climate and energy at the Breakthrough Institute, and author of the report.

That’s because while solar accounts for about 19% of the electricity California generates, other regions are rapidly installing photovoltaic panels as well. In Nevada and Hawaii, for instance, the share of solar generation stood at around 13% in 2019, the study found. The levels in Italy, Greece and Germany were at 8.6%, 7.9% and 7.8%, respectively.

The race

So far, heavy solar subsidies and the rapidly declining cost of solar power has offset the falling value of solar in California. So long as it gets ever cheaper to build and operate solar power plants, value deflation is less of a problem.

But it’s likely to get harder and harder to pull off that trick, as the state’s share of solar generation continues to climb. If the cost declines for building and installing solar panels tapers off, California’s solar deflation could pull ahead in the race against falling costs as soon as 2022 and climb upward from there, the report finds. At that point, wholesale pricing would be below the subsidized costs of solar in California, undermining the pure economic rationale for building more plants, Hausfather notes.

The state’s SB 100 law, passed in 2018, requires all of California’s electricity to come from “renewable and zero-carbon resources” by 2045. By that point, some 60% of the state’s electricity could come from solar, based on a California Energy Commission model.

The Breakthrough study estimates that the value of solar–or the wholesale average price relative to other sources–will fall by 85% at that point, decimating the economics of solar farms, at least as California’s grid exists today.

Read the full article here.

18 Comments
BallBounces
July 18, 2021 2:10 pm

So, peak solar?

Curious George
July 18, 2021 2:12 pm

So cheap that it does not need subsidies?

M Courtney
Reply to  Curious George
July 18, 2021 2:53 pm

When it’s around, even if no-one needs it, yes.
Like wind it should be used for something other than electricity generation. Electricity cannot be stored.

Water desalination or moving bulk materials on conveyers, those are some good uses for intermittent energy sources. Maybe long-term tunnel excavation too.

Anything for which the exact time is not important

Rich Davis
Reply to  M Courtney
July 18, 2021 3:57 pm

I can see where desalination might make sense for California, but I think you still need the solar and wind on the grid to be able to make use of sources relatively far from the desalination plant.

It seems like the idea would be to follow the supply, only operating when there is surplus power. Likewise for any other “asynchronous” application that might be able to be set up to consume surplus solar or wind.

One problem here, if we don’t have a desalination plant now, then building one and having it soak up excess generation doesn’t reduce fossil fuel consumption. Isn’t that supposed to be the whole point of why we’d use unreliables in the first place?

What mine or factory can afford to have bulk materials moved at random times if there isn’t a completely automated (labor-free) process?

As far as I’m aware there are already industrial power customers who agree to having interruptible supply in return for lower rates, but this is usually for extreme peak loads, not a daily routine, and often those customers may have diesel generators for the times of power interruptions.

David Dibbell
July 18, 2021 2:14 pm

Wow, who could have seen this coming? Allow solar farms and wind turbines to inject cheap kWh into the grid whenever it is being produced, with no responsibility to supply any energy at all when it is dark or calm: What could possibly go wrong? It was always a parasitic concept, diverting revenue from reliable sources. How about changing the rules so that a solar or wind source must also provide or contract for a certain amount of alternate capacity?

P Wells
July 18, 2021 2:35 pm

Hard reality is tough for a lot of people to face up to.

old engineer
July 18, 2021 2:36 pm

Just had to read the first few paragraph of the Breakthrough Institute’s report to find reason for the report:

“As a result, we find that some degree of future subsidies — either in the form of current tax incentives or future nominally technologically-neutral mechanisms like carbon pricing or a clean energy standard — will likely be needed to sustain cost-effective deployment of the high levels of solar over the next three decades….” 

So there it is – subsidies forever.

Robber
July 18, 2021 2:39 pm

In Australia the national electricity market also has to cope with problems from intermittent wind and solar. During the last week, dispatachable generators had to vary output daily from a low of 13.4 GW to a peak of 27.2 GW as wind and solar delivered a low of 1.4 GW and a high of 10.4 GW. As a result, 30 minute spot prices vary from a low of zero to a high of $100/MWhr, average $82. The grid continues to cope because of legacy hydro and peaking gas generators. But the warning signs are there if wind and solar increase from their average contribution of 22% towards 50% by 2030, and then “net zero” by 2050.

Mr.
Reply to  Robber
July 18, 2021 3:21 pm

I know it would be rejected outright by wind & solar acolytes, but Shirlley the proper way to account for wind & solar contributions to grid electricity needs is kw/hrs DISPATCHED.

(Not nameplate capacity or kws generated)

Andy Pattullo
July 18, 2021 2:39 pm

In the minds of zealots solar power and real economics exist in different universes. While facts and history show why solar cannot be a large part of a reliable affordable electricity supply, believers till think it is free energy for everyone all day.

James Snook
July 18, 2021 2:44 pm

No surprise. The problem became apparent in Germany a couple of years back.

Installers naturally want to aligned panels to capture max sunshine intensity, resulting in them all peaking at the same time. The German Government was trying to get them to align the panels, not to maximise their output, but to capture the sun lower in the sky in the early evening and early morning. Don’t know how they went about it, or if they have succeeded. Installers certainly wouldnt do it unless they are compensated with hard cash.

MAL
July 18, 2021 2:51 pm

“But it needs to still get a whole lot cheaper.” What is that going to fix, its problem it over produces when it not needed and produce zip, when its need most. It is a toy for the rich that has duped the poor to pay for it. Just like EVs!

Tom Halla
July 18, 2021 2:55 pm

There are also the distortions wind and solar cause in the electricity market. As the non-dispatchables are not charged for the needed conventional backup, the owners of said backup have difficulty making a profit.
That sort of thing was partly responsible for the February Texas blackouts.

Chaswarnertoo
July 18, 2021 2:57 pm

Oh dear! ‘Ow sad. Never mind.

Shoki Kaneda
July 18, 2021 2:58 pm

But it presents troubling implications for the world’s hopes of rapidly expanding solar capacity and meeting climate goals.”

It is not the world’s hopes. It is the dictate of a small group of delusional elites.

Rud Istvan
July 18, 2021 3:00 pm

Been obvious for years. The CA solar pricing/return dilemma is a direct result of the California ‘duck curve’, which has worsened every year for over a decade. Not something that more regulation or bigger subsidies can fix. And SoCalifornia is near ‘ideal’ for solar: mostly sunny, with peak loads summer afternoons… If it doesn’t work there, it doesn’t work anywhere.

A little renewable penetration into a dispatchable grid is manageable. A lot isn’t.
Greens want more than lots.

tonyb
Editor
July 18, 2021 3:05 pm

Interesting. So Zeke Hausfather has branched out from Berkeley Earth and into this organisation who have written this report on solar

Zeke Hausfather | The Breakthrough Institute

Rich Davis
July 18, 2021 3:15 pm

They’re talking about California here. How do the economics look in Seattle or Dublin? We had to spend trillions on an experiment to figure this out?

How about Glasgow in November? It would be great if COP26 had to rely 100% on wind and solar. When the time comes, we need to keep track of what % of Glasgow demand is supplied by wind and solar. It should be instructive.

