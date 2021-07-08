Commentary Opinion

The Climate News Cabal Just Can’t Quit

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
15 Comments

Opinion by Kip Hansen – 9 July 2021

The Climate News Cabal:  a loose association of pseudo-journalists who have enlisted like-minded souls to strive to promote Climate Alarm in every news and media outlet in the world, and it should be noted that there is more than one of these nefarious outfits, are still at it.  Worse than ever.  I call them pseudo-journalists because they have abandoned all the mores of journalism for the thrill of viewpoint and political advocacy masquerading as journalism.   One of these groups is Covering Climate Now which corrupts journalism out of, ironically, the Columbia Journalism Review.

I’m on their mailing list (Sun Tzu – “Keep Your Enemies Closer”).  They email all their thoroughly nonsensical plans for making the world believe we are all going to die in . . . . countdown . . . 10 – 9 – 8  – 7 –  …   years  if  we-the-people  “don’t do as we-the-elites say!”  It is always a threat and the things that all of us must do is always the same – there is a prescribed list from the UN/IPCC/SDGs/Green-New-Dealers and everyone left of Ike Eisenhower:   Give up all petroleum products, give up your gasoline and diesel automobiles, give up 24/7 electrical power (only those who have it must give it up, those who don’t yet have it must never be allowed to have it in the first place).  And a few other odd little things:  give up eating meat, give up having families with children, traveling anywhere you can’t walk or bicycle to. 

Here’s CCNow’s latest tirade delivered to my email in-tray:

Do climate deniers really believe their nonsense?
JULY 8, 2021

It’s a trope in political journalism to wonder whether high profile climate deniers are “in on the joke.” That is, do they realize privately that the science is unequivocal but cynically choose to claim the opposite in public? Or are they truly, hopelessly uninformed?

In a video obtained this week by CNN, US Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, said the following in June during a luncheon with GOP women: “I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is bullshit.” (Johnson mouthed the operative word, as if that makes a difference.) He further claimed, falsely, that “more and more” scientists are debunking climate change—and he unironically said that taking climate action will be “a self-inflicted wound.”

That’s pretty straightforward. And given the private setting, it’s reasonable to conclude that Johnson—a man with virtually unlimited access to expertise and resources—actually believes it. 

It’s not only politicians, of course. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board called an effort by French President Emmanuel Macron to amend his country’s constitution to account for climate change “the latest example in Western democracies of the disconnect between elites obsessed with climate change and the public.”

In fact, studies and surveys repeatedly show that the public is urgently concerned about climate change. A June report by the Yale Program for Climate Communication found that majorities in each of 31 countries surveyed, often by large margins, want governments to make climate change a priority; in the US, the majority is smaller but nevertheless clearly in favor of taking action. This, despite the fact that only one in five Americans realize that scientists agree that climate change is real, human caused, and very dangerous.

Climate denial and misinformation will likely get worse now that meaningful action is finally on the table. Today’s weather extremes are making the emergency increasingly obvious, yet misperceptions still pervade segments of both elite and mass opinion, particularly in the US. Some climate deniers doubtless don’t want to know any better. Some of the misperceptions, however, are rooted in years of inadequate media coverage. Journalists must now make the facts unambiguously clear to all audiences–including the fact that only rapid, far-reaching action will preserve a livable climate for all of us.

No author taking credit, of course (who would put their name to that if they could dodge it?)  As you can imagine, I might have written it this way:

“It’s a trope in skeptical  journalism to wonder whether high profile climate alarmists are “in on the joke.” That is, do they realize privately that the science is nonsensical but cynically choose to claim the opposite in public? Or are they truly, hopelessly uninformed?”

“I mean, do Al Gore or Emma Thompson or Jane Fonda or Brad Pitt actually believe that flying around the world in private jets to spread climate alarm in countries where the people don’t even have toilets or electric lights is the right thing to do?”

That just might be me, but really? 

You see how CCNow works, they try to shame a sitting US Senator, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, for admitting his true personal understanding in public (of all places, after all, he is a politician):

“In a video obtained this week by CNN, US Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, said the following in June during a luncheon with GOP women: “I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is bullshit.” (Johnson mouthed the operative word, as if that makes a difference.) He further claimed, falsely, that “more and more” scientists are debunking climate change—and he unironically said that taking climate action will be “a self-inflicted wound.”

Hmmm, Ron Johnson thinks climate change is BS – so what?  He thinks that “’more and more’ scientists are debunking climate change” – we can’t fact check Senator Johnson’s opinion – its an opinion.  But are “more and more” scientists debunking climate change?  Let see.  Try a brief Amazon search for recent books skeptical of climate change and climate change policy.  Gee, more and more scientists are writing books debunking climate alarmism.  As always, no one (almost . .  some nut-cases out there)  claims that the climate or climates don’t  change.

Will some types of radical climate action be “a self-inflicted wound.”?  You betcha!  Some nations have already suffered self-inflicted wounds through their misguided climate policies.  That’s supported by even more scientists, politicians and economists than are skeptical of climate change in general. 

So, Senator Johnson, gives his unvarnished opinion on climate change (“BS”) and points out two true things but CCNow pretends that they are two false things.

But, wait, there is more! The link on the word “bullshit” in the CCNow email links to a progressive political hit-job show on CNN, ”Kfile”, from which these quotes are taken:

“In a statement, Johnson told CNN, “My statements are consistent. I am not a climate change denier, but I also am not a climate change alarmist. Climate is not static. It has always changed and always will change.” The senator offered a similar statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week, and later posted a response with his opinion on climate change on his Senate website, in which he said humanity could “easily adapt” to climate change.”

“Also in 2010, Johnson falsely suggested that the country Greenland was “actually green at one point in time,” to dismiss the effects of climate change.”

My goodness, his sin is noticing that the climate has changed and changes, and admitting to not being a climate alarmist (which seems to be required in the eyes of CNN).  Johnson foolishly, apparently believes that mankind can adapt to climate change (as we have done for all of the modern warm period).  But to state that Greenland was actually green at one time — that must be labelled false.

Do you think that anyone at CCNow or our striving CNN climate alarmists have actually been to Greenland?  Can they really not know that much of it’s coastal area is green today and much more of it was green during the last two previous warm periods?

That looks pretty green to me, all except the mountain tops – which is true in Los Angeles, California in the winter too. 

To add insult to injury, CCNow goes beyond any supportable truth and claims:  “scientists agree that climate change is real, human caused, and very dangerous.”  That is NOT true.

This is my opinion which I believe to be far closer to the truth, closer to actuality:

“Most scientists agree that some notion of “climate change” is real – it ranges from ‘climate is always changing’ through ‘the Earth appears to be warming slightly’ to full-blown climate alarm.   Many scientists agree that human changes to the environment – our many massive cities, ubiquitous land use changes, deforestation, widespread agriculture and so-called greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere – may or probably have caused some of that change.  Only very few scientists public state, in published work, that climate change is currently “very dangerous” – many more are willing to state that it might become, some vague time in the future, dangerous enough to require adaptation.  – Kip Hansen”

CCNow, Climate Desk, and other efforts of this type are destroying the trust that the general public once had in journalists and journalism and especially in science journalism – these advocacy cabals stretch, distort, misrepresent and warp both the facts and current events intentionally to “move the public mind” – which used to be called brainwashing – to make what is not real appear real.  Despicable. 

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

I have strong opinions on this topic, but have restrained myself.  Most importantly, readers should realize that their friends, neighbors, colleagues and relatives – all around the world – are being fed this type of intentional misleading climate news every day in every news story that climate alarm can be shoehorned into, whether it fits or not.  It is no wonder that they are scared. 
I haven’t bothered to debunk much of the obviously false and misleading stuff in the CCNow email … those wishing to contribute can do so in comments. 

# # # # #

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Stokes
July 8, 2021 10:11 pm

“That looks pretty green to me, all except the mountain tops “
They do. But they are Alaska, not Greenland. The photo on the left is the Tongrass National Forest.

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 9, 2021 12:24 am

No it isn’t Nick ! The picture of Tongrass National Forest is just very similar.
But if you look closely: the shore opposite to the mountain in this article is a grass plain.
In the picture of Tongrass (see link below), this shore is a dense forest with a sharp drop.
The shape of the lake is also slightly different.
comment image

0
Reply
Hartog
July 8, 2021 10:19 pm

Someon should explain to them what ‘Greenland’ means.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
July 8, 2021 10:23 pm

Thank you for a thorough-going statement of the insane position of the Climate News Cabal. I am glad that you were able to restrain yourself from the colourful language that I would have employed myself.  We are all being constantly fed this crap daily, hourly and it is great to see it being thoroughly demolished on a public site.
Unfortunately these people are immune to rational argument as they possess, at best, only half a brain.

1
Reply
John in Oz
July 8, 2021 10:47 pm

Could this be why it was called Greenland?

Greenland.jpg
1
Reply
John in Oz
Reply to  John in Oz
July 8, 2021 10:56 pm

Also, from Wiki:

The Saga of Erik the Red states: “In the summer, Erik left to settle in the country he had found, which he called Greenland, as he said people would be attracted there if it had a favorable name.”

Interestingly, as I apparently have Norse ancestry (as do many other UK-born people), there is also a note that Erik the Red travelled there:

Along with his extended family and his thralls (i.e. slaves or serfs)

Am I from Viking or slave ancestry? Can I get on the ‘my ancestors were slaves’ band-wagon? Do Viking Slaves Lives Matter? (apologies for the off-topic mention)

1
Reply
Rod Evans
July 8, 2021 11:16 pm

If the climate alarmists could de platform Descartes, they would, and are probably working on how to do that.
“I think therefore I am”

0
Reply
Izaak Walton
July 8, 2021 11:22 pm

Kip,
The statement that “more and more scientists are debunking climate change” is false. It is not an opinion but rather an assertion of fact. And trying to support it by a few books trying to debunk climate alarmism is nonsense since climate change can be both man made and true irrespective of whether or not people should be worried about it.

Anyone reading the scientific literature would realise that the number of papers in support of human caused climate change is increasing. In fact fewer and fewer scientists are claiming to debunk climate change.

-1
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 8, 2021 11:45 pm

You are talking at cross-purposes.
It’s not that climate is changing that is being disputed. It’s the false allegation that climate change is dangerous that is disputed.

And you would be hard-pressed to find evidence of scientists writing papers saying that climate change is dangerous.

Indeed, the extreme scenarios that are used for the most alarmist discussions (RCP8.5) are now being objected to quite openly by more and more scientists.

2
Reply
HAS
Reply to  M Courtney
July 8, 2021 11:54 pm

Incl. Zeke Hausfather https://www.carbonbrief.org/explainer-the-high-emissions-rcp8-5-global-warming-scenario

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 9, 2021 12:22 am

Science is founded on empirical evidence, reproducible experiment and falsifiable hypotheses. None of those are present in AGW. The term “climate change” can be completely ignored because it’s simply equivocation. The literature supposedly promoting AGW is founded solely on models and relying on manipulated “data”, therefore it is NOT science at all.

0
Reply
Vincent Causey
July 8, 2021 11:41 pm

I am not sure if I have quoted this before on WUWT before, but here goes –

During the Nuremberg trial an American told Herman Goering that “it couldn’t happen in America [the mass control and manipulation of the German people] because we are a democracy.” Goering replied “it doesn’t matter what kind of system you have – fascism, communism or a democracy – if you make the people afraid of something you can control them”.

When you see this kind of fear mongering going on today, you can see what it meant.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Vincent Causey
July 8, 2021 11:46 pm

Fake quote

-3
Reply
HAS
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 8, 2021 11:59 pm

OK take that back, to quote your source is seems he’s reported as saying: “voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”

Your point was …

0
Reply
James Stagg
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 9, 2021 12:20 am

Pretty close: http://libertytree.ca/quotes/Hermann.Goering.Quote.65D2

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Delusion Opinion

SMH: Trump’s Fault that China is Not Trying Harder on Climate Change

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Opinion

As US and Europe push climate policies, Middle East and Russian state oil producers stand to benefit

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Politics Opinion

Climate Scientist: “Politics Is Now The Battleground For Climate Change”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
EPA Opinion

Corrupt EPA stacks CASAC panel with agency grant cronies; Chair is top agency grant crony

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Commentary Opinion

The Climate News Cabal Just Can’t Quit

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Oil and Gas

Biden Puts OPEC & Russia First, US Oil Industry Last

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar

A Tale of Two States: A Warning About Joe Biden’s Power Plan

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
It's Worse Than We Thought! PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Claim: 5 million deaths a year caused by global climate related abnormal temps

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: