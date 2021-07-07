Climate Models

Claim: Machine Learning can Detect Anthropogenic Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the big computer we are doomed to suffer ever more damaging weather extremes. But researchers can’t tell us exactly why, because their black box neural net won’t explain its prediction.

Human activity influencing global rainfall, study finds

Anthropogenic warming of climate has been a factor in extreme precipitation events globally, researchers say

Charlotte Burton
Wed 7 Jul 2021 15.00 AEST

While there are regional differences, and some places are becoming drier, Met Office data shows that overall, intense rainfall is increasing globally, meaning the rainiest days of the year are getting wetter. Changes to rainfall extremes – the number of very heavy rainfall days – are also a problem. These short, intense periods of rainfall can lead to flash flooding, with devastating impacts on infrastructure and the environment.

“We are already observing a 1.2C warming compared to pre-industrial levels,” pointed out Dr Sihan Li, a senior research associate at the University of Oxford, who was not involved in the study. She said: “If warming continues to increase, we will get more intense episodes of extreme precipitation, but also extreme drought events as well.”

Li said that while the machine-learning method used in the study was cutting edge, it currently did not allow for the attribution of individual factors that can influence precipitation extremes, such as anthropogenic aerosols, land-use change, or volcanic eruptions.

The method of machine learning used in the study learned from data alone. Madakumbura pointed out that in the future, “we can aid this learning by imposing climate physics in the algorithm, so it will not only learn whether the extreme precipitation has changed, but also the mechanisms, why it has changed”. “That’s the next step,” he said.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/07/human-activity-influencing-global-rainfall-study-finds

The abstract of the study;

Anthropogenic influence on extreme precipitation over global land areas seen in multiple observational datasets

Gavin D. MadakumburaChad W. ThackerayJesse NorrisNaomi Goldenson & Alex Hall 

The intensification of extreme precipitation under anthropogenic forcing is robustly projected by global climate models, but highly challenging to detect in the observational record. Large internal variability distorts this anthropogenic signal. Models produce diverse magnitudes of precipitation response to anthropogenic forcing, largely due to differing schemes for parameterizing subgrid-scale processes. Meanwhile, multiple global observational datasets of daily precipitation exist, developed using varying techniques and inhomogeneously sampled data in space and time. Previous attempts to detect human influence on extreme precipitation have not incorporated model uncertainty, and have been limited to specific regions and observational datasets. Using machine learning methods that can account for these uncertainties and capable of identifying the time evolution of the spatial patterns, we find a physically interpretable anthropogenic signal that is detectable in all global observational datasets. Machine learning efficiently generates multiple lines of evidence supporting detection of an anthropogenic signal in global extreme precipitation.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24262-x

As an IT expert who has built commercial AI systems, I find it incredible that the researchers seem so naive as to think their AI machine output has value, without corroborating evidence. They admit they are going to try to understand how their AI works – but in my opinion they have jumped the gun, making big claims on the basis of a black box result.

Consider the following;

Amazon ditched AI recruiting tool that favored men for technical jobs

Specialists had been building computer programs since 2014 to review résumés in an effort to automate the search process

Amazon’s machine-learning specialists uncovered a big problem: their new recruiting engine did not like women.

But by 2015, the company realized its new system was not rating candidates for software developer jobs and other technical posts in a gender-neutral way.

That is because Amazon’s computer models were trained to vet applicants by observing patterns in résumés submitted to the company over a 10-year period. Most came from men, a reflection of male dominance across the tech industry.

In effect, Amazon’s system taught itself that male candidates were preferable. It penalized résumés that included the word “women’s”, as in “women’s chess club captain”. And it downgraded graduates of two all-women’s colleges, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Amazon edited the programs to make them neutral to these particular terms. But that was no guarantee that the machines would not devise other ways of sorting candidates that could prove discriminatory, the people said.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/oct/10/amazon-hiring-ai-gender-bias-recruiting-engine

In hindsight it is obvious what happened. The Amazon AI was told to try to select the most suitable candidates, and it noticed more male candidates were being accepted for technical jobs, likely because there were more male candidates applying. So it concluded men are more suitable for technical jobs.

It is important to note this male bias in technical jobs is purely a Western cultural issue. When I visited a software development shop in Taipei, there were just as many women as men developing software. The women I have met, in Western IT shops and in that IT shop in Taipei, were just as smart and technically capable as any man. Somehow we are persuading our women not to pursue technical careers.

My point is, when scientists unleash a black box AI on a set of data, they have no way of knowing whether the output of that AI is what they think it is, until they painstakingly rip the AI apart to work out exactly how it formed its conclusions.

The climate scientists think they have discovered a significant camouflaged anthropogenic influence. Or they may have discovered a large hidden bias in their data or models. To be fair they admit there might be problems with their training data, and the climate models they use to hindcast what conditions would have been without anthropogenic influence. “… In addition, the training GCMs might be undersampling the low-frequency natural variability such as Atlantic Multidecadal variability and Pacific Decadal Oscillation. …“. This admission should have been their headline.

Until they break their black box system down, work out exactly how their AI is reaching its conclusion, and present the real method for review, the method which is currently hidden inside their AI, it seems remarkably premature to go for a big announcement, just because they like the look of their result.

3.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John the Econ
July 7, 2021 10:28 pm

When I was in school so many decades ago, I was frequently required to show my work to demonstrate how I came to certain conclusions. With anything less, the answer was considered to be little more than a guess.

Perhaps these AI systems should be required to show their work as well.

2
Reply
dk_
Reply to  John the Econ
July 7, 2021 10:40 pm

Anytime one is working with software, the way to show the work is to allow an auditor complete access to software source code, design documentation, and trouble reports, and to runtime parameters, all test data, and have all runtime executions witnessed by a third party with multiple signature signoffs. Somehow, academics in climate modeling don’t have to do any of this. AI means “we don’t know how it works, but it looks good” in vaporware land.

0
Reply
Russell
Reply to  dk_
July 7, 2021 11:07 pm

Try making that observation on Ars Technica forums and see how you get flamed. Just the first sentence will get 100 plusvotes but adding the 2nd sentence will reverse that to 1000 negvotes. Go figure the techo biases in this world.

1
Reply
dk_
July 7, 2021 10:35 pm

Indistinguishable from magic. Did they explain about the chicken entrails?

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  dk_
July 7, 2021 10:45 pm

Good with onions and garlic

0
Reply
pigs_in_space
Reply to  dk_
July 7, 2021 11:04 pm

Feynmann would have said, “it is wrong”, then explained extremely simply why.

0
Reply
Gord
July 7, 2021 10:58 pm

AI & Machine Learning – so overhyped. If you read “The Man Who Solved The Market” by Gregory Zuckerberg, basically it took about 100 top mathematicians and programmers 10 years to put together a program that would make money of 51% of trades. – and they still manually intervene sometimes. Great if you are a hedge fund, and good someone put their money on the line, but colour me skeptical on machine learning for now.

0
Reply
george1st:)
July 7, 2021 11:11 pm

Computers can spit out whatever the programmer tells it to do .
Programmers are not scientists, just machine language experts .
The complexity of the Earths weather system with past , present and future climate cycles is far beyond any computation even with a 1000 Einstein programmers .
So they do what they are paid to do , make us all feel guilty for the world warming as we come out of an ice age because they can parallel the rise in CO2 .
The western world is in a fast state of decline , not from climate change but from all the enforcers of those that think they can change climate change .

0
Reply
oebele bruinsma
July 7, 2021 11:16 pm

Indeed Feynman would say wrong: “The intensification of extreme precipitation under anthropogenic forcing is robustly projected by global climate models, but highly challenging to detect in the observational record. “

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models

CMIP6 ECS

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Climate Models: Worse Than Nothing?

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Aerosols Climate Models

Models In Turmoil: Underestimation Of Satellite-Based Cloud-Aerosol Interaction “Hampering Climate Change Projections”

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Climate models fail in key test region

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Models

Claim: Machine Learning can Detect Anthropogenic Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Sea level

Did Manmade Climate Change Cause the Surfside Condo Collapse?

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate sensitivity

Climate Sensitivity to CO2, what do we know? Part 2.

10 hours ago
Andy May
Alarmism Ridiculae

CNRS: “Global warming can lead to increased frost damage!”

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: