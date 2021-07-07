Alarmism Sea level

Did Manmade Climate Change Cause the Surfside Condo Collapse?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

by Anthony R. Lupo

In the middle of the night on June 24, 2021, two major sections of Champlain Towers, a 12-story residential condominium in Surfside, FL, just north of Miami, suddenly collapsed. Waking up to the news was surreal, evoking memories of other building disasters from the last 30 years.

On July 4, the remaining part of the building, which had become unstable, was demolished to provide safer working conditions for rescuers. As of July 7, the death toll was 46, with 11 injured and 103 unaccounted for.

Buildings collapses seemingly out-of-the-blue are rare, but they have happened before. Often, the causes can be linked to the degradation of building materials by natural weathering, or age. Sometimes they may be due to the underlying ground shifting or subsiding. It is well known that land can subside and compact under the weight of large buildings, or if moisture evacuates from beneath the surface.

Some experts say it might be years before the immediate cause of this building failure is known. That did not stop others from immediately speculating that climate change may be the reason for the building collapse, specifically pointing to global or local rises in sea level.

Some, like E&ENews.net, National Geographic, and Time, were cautious, reporting that climate change and sea-level rise driven by it might have played a role while adding that the true cause remains unknown. Yet they treated it as an opportunity to warn afresh of the dangers of rising sea levels. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm quickly connected the event with climate change. Though she stopped short of direct blame, she immediately faced accusations of using the tragedy for political purposes.

Others were less reticent. In an article headlined “Sea level rise due to climate change eyed as contributing factor in Miami-area building collapse,” Yahoo News Senior Editor David Knowles wrote of “the possibility that sea level rise caused by climate change may have contributed to the disaster.” USA Today was less cautious, headlining “Rising seas are dangerous. Florida collapse is a tragic wake-up call.”

Attributing tragic events to climate change is almost a default response these days. Additionally, a few scientists and politicians repeatedly claim that global sea level may rise 20 feet or more by the end of 2100. Such sea-level rise could be the result of extreme changes in climate projected to occur by 2100, due to emissions of greenhouse gasses by human activity.

Such extreme climate change projections are meant to frighten the public into supporting more and more regulation of the economy. But they lack solid scientific basis.

Let us set the record straight, first by distinguishing global from local sea-level changes. Global sea level has risen and fallen in the past due to thermal expansion or contraction as the global ocean warms or cools. These changes can also occur due to growth or melt of land-based ice. Local sea level changes can be due to land compaction or rebound as weight is added to or removed from it, e.g., as glaciers grow or shrink. Sedimentation also makes local sea-level change differ from global.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Reports have tracked global sea level changes over the years. The Fifth Assessment Report was issued in 2013–2014; the next is due in 2022. In the interim, the IPCC released a Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. This reported global sea-level rise of 1.4 millimeters annually for most of the 20th century—about six inches in total. It also reported that the rate for the decade leading up to the report was almost 2.5 times faster, or 14 inches per century. However, it is difficult to compare the mean change of a quantity over the course of a century with short-term changes over the course of a decade because the long-term rate includes short-term faster and slower rates. It follows that it is fallacious to project a more rapid long-term future rate based on a short-term recent rate.

Further, this same report offers no support for claims that global sea level could rise 20 feet or more in this century. Instead, it projects about 17 inches under the lower-end climate change scenarios, and about 33 inches under the highest-end scenarios. The latter could be problematic for coastal areas, but the IPCC has less confidence in the higher end scenarios. Further, peer review journal articles have shown that climate models can’t reproduce past temperatures without ad hoc adjustments, entailing that they don’t properly misrepresent the climate system, and those that project high-end warming are plagued by theory bias and other errors. Meanwhile, observed changes in climate are at the lowest end of the model-projected changes in climate.

Historically, sea-level changes have been faster than today. Researchers believe they have not been constant, and may have been very little during some centuries, but as much as 7–15 feet in others. If sea levels rose at a constant rate from the end of the last ice age to today, that increase would be about one to two feet per century, depending on when the end of the ice age was identified.

Sea level itself has always differed over time as well. For example, during the last interglacial period (about 120,000 years ago), sea level could have been 20 to 30 feet higher than today. During the last ice age, when vast amounts of water were bound up in glaciers covering large parts of the Northern Hemisphere, it was likely about 390 feet lower than today.

Sea level rise may be faster now than a century ago, but it has been faster before, and we have the means and technology to adapt to it now.

Anthony R. Lupo, Ph.D., is Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Missouri, a Research Fellow of the Independent Institute, a Contributing Writer for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, and co-author of the third edition of Hot Talk, Cold Science: Global Warming’s Unfinished Debate. 

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
July 7, 2021 6:08 pm

Champlain Towers is much more likely to be some combination of bad maintenance, bad design, and bad constriction than climate change.
Claims otherwise are pure pandering.

6
Reply
Smart Rock
July 7, 2021 6:15 pm

Of course climate change caused the collapse. There’s nothing that climate change can’t do (except good things).

The only question remaining is – did climate change do it all by itself, or did Donald Trump lend a hand?

/sarc off

8
Reply
cirby
Reply to  Smart Rock
July 7, 2021 6:35 pm

No need for sarcasm – in the days after the collapse, I saw quite a few people online who were absolutely certain that Trump had a direct role in it, because he owned property in South Florida, and that proved everything. (waves hands convincingly)

Others were pretty sure he had at least some investment in Champlain Towers, or had direct business dealings with the guy who originally built and ran the place. It was just going to be a matter of time before someone found out exactly what that connection was.

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  cirby
July 7, 2021 7:32 pm

Madness. TDS.

Sorry I can’t click more than once on the upvote to your comment, cirby.

You’re just reporting what you’ve seen and it is pure nutso.

0
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Smart Rock
July 7, 2021 7:14 pm

According to to our dearly Canadian Pravda, the heat wave in the PNW was virtually impossible without global warming, I mean, climate change, I mean, climate urgency, I mean, climate .,..

AGW is super powerful.

1
Reply
Duane
July 7, 2021 6:18 pm

Nobody knows what specifically caused this building to collapse. But climate change can be ruled out categorically. Sea level rise over the 40 years this building was in service was only 3 inches. The building featured hundreds of pilings driven into the bedrock far below sea level, so this building foundation was always designed for, built, and planned for exposure below ground surface to salt or brackish groundwater, and for millions of structures built in coastal areas all over the world, this is no big deal. Yet nearly all such structures – not just buildings but also marine structures like docks, piers, sea walls, revetments, drydocks, lighthouses etc. – exist in this environment yet last vastly longer than 40 years.

It will take years of detailed investigations by multiple authorities to analyze this failure. The cause, or more likely multiple causes, will be in some combination of defects in design, construction, and/or maintenance.

But climate change? Not only no but he’ll no.

3
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Duane
July 7, 2021 7:42 pm

What?!?

You’re nuckin’ futtz pointing out common sense facts, Duane.

Where’s the OMG! WE’RE ALL GONNA D-I-I-I-E!!! boilerplate, d-u-u-u-d-e?

Otherwise, someone just might pee on your Facebook account.

Can’t have that now, can we? Gotta up your game.
😜

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 7, 2021 6:39 pm

Ahhh . . . sea-level rise, the go-to meme for anything “bad” happening near the world’s costal regions.

How about a little science to counter this sophomoric line of reasoning:

Part 1. Shouldn’t the tides already have “disappeared” the beaches?
The best scientific measurements of global sea-level rise (that from satellites with instruments built specifically to measure this, such as the TOPEX and Jason 1-3 satellites) show that the rate over the last 20 years has been essentially CONSTANT at +3 mm/year (ref: https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/sod/lsa/SeaLevelRise/LSA_SLR_timeseries.php ).

So, in the next 80 years, extrapolation would predict a total rise of 240 mm, or a little under 9 inches, from today’s levels. This is nowhere near the 17 inches/33 inches values mentioned in the above article.

So . . . how, exactly, is 9 inches (+/-) of increased sea-level going to “wipe out” existing beaches and adjacent building structures? Most beaches in the world experience low tide-to-high tide variations many times this amount.

Part 2. Don’t overlook (pun intended) land subsidence.

The large variation in tide gage measurements around the world, as inferred to measure global sea-level rise, is in part—maybe large part—due to geographic variations in both land uplift and land subsidence. To wit:

“In this study we evaluate the contribution of land subsidence to the increasing flooding hazard in Miami Beach using Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) observations.
“Preliminary InSAR results detected localized subsidence, up to -3 mm/yr, mainly in reclaimed land located along the western side of Miami Beach.
“Although the detected subsidence velocities are quite low, their effect on the flooding hazard is significant, because houses originally built on higher ground have subsided since the city was built, about 80 years ago, by 16-24 cm down to flooding hazard zones.”
— Simone Fiaschi, Department of Geosciences, University of Padua, Padua, Italy, and Shimon Wdowinski, RSMAS, University of Miami, Miami, USA
“Geological changes along the East Coast are causing land to sink along the seaboard.”

“New research using GPS and prehistoric data has shown that nearly the entire coast is affected, from Massachusetts to Florida and parts of Maine.
“The study, published this month in Geophysical Research Letters, outlines a hot spot from Delaware and Maryland into northern North Carolina where the effects of groundwater pumping are compounding the sinking effects of natural processes”
—John Upton, “Sinking Atlantic Coastline Meets Rapidly Rising Seas”, Scientific American, 14 April 2016

Things are not always as they seem to be on the surface (again, pardon the pun). 

Hence, the aforementioned satellite measurements of global SLR are probably more accurate than any collection of tide gage measurements (excluding those that zero out accurately-known land uplift/subsidence at the specific location of the tide gage).

Land subsidence has NOT YET been asserted to be an effect of climate change . . . but give it time.

1
Reply
Art
July 7, 2021 6:43 pm

My guess is given the timing of the construction, there was simply too much cocaine mixed in with the concrete.

1
Reply
Paul Johnson
July 7, 2021 7:12 pm

Apparently, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” has a corollary:
“Never let a human tragedy deter you from making a cheap political point.”

1
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
July 7, 2021 7:25 pm

Sure, everyone was so concerned about climate change, they ignored the warnings.

0
Reply
Old.George
July 7, 2021 7:42 pm

As long as we’re pulling it out of our you-know-where let’s blame the Iceland volcano. Just as likely.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Ridiculae

CNRS: “Global warming can lead to increased frost damage!”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Academic: Miami Building Collapse an “Early Warning” of Climate Change

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

The Conversation: Earth Exhibits a Cold Climate Species Distribution

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Bjorn Lomborg: “Climate Change Coverage Ignores the Heavy Impact of heat on cold deaths”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism Sea level

Did Manmade Climate Change Cause the Surfside Condo Collapse?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate sensitivity

Climate Sensitivity to CO2, what do we know? Part 2.

6 hours ago
Andy May
Alarmism Ridiculae

CNRS: “Global warming can lead to increased frost damage!”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Economy-health Weather

Czech Extreme Weather Fatalities Study Finds “Statistically Significant Falling Trend”…Most Related To Cold!

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: