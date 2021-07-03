Oceans

Off By More Than 99%? It Changes Nothing!

[If I interpret this press release correctly, I believe it claims: Ocean plastic pollution is less than 1% of what we’ve been screaming for decades, but is still as big a problem as ever! MAYBE EVEN BIGGER!~cr]

The missing ocean plastic sink: Gone with the rivers

The mysterious ocean plastic sink

UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA

Research News

IMAGE: A MICROPLASTIC UNDER THE MICROSCOPE. view more CREDIT: CEFREM/UPVD

Plastics are a growing problem for natural ecosystems around the globe, and in particular for our marine and freshwater environments. Rivers are the leading source of plastic pollution, as it has been estimated that they deliver several million metric tons of plastic annually to our oceans from poor land-based waste management. The problem is that the estimates made for plastics flowing from the rivers are tens to hundreds of times higher than the quantity of plastics floating on the ocean’s surface. So where is all of this river-derived plastic actually going – is there a missing plastic ‘sink’ somewhere in the ocean? Are the estimates correct?

In a paper published today in Science, Dr. Lisa Weiss and her colleagues from the Centre of Education and Research on Mediterranean Environments (CEFREM), a joint research laboratory between the University of Perpignan (UPVD) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), and a team of researchers from a number of research institutions in France and the University of Barcelona in Spain demonstrate that current river flux assessments are overestimated by two to three orders of magnitude from previous estimates. This would explain why a large volume of microplastics seems to disappear into a mysterious ocean ‘plastic sink’.

However, these findings do not suggest that plastics are less of a problem than previously thought. In fact, through their analyses, researchers actually found that plastics remain at the ocean’s surface much longer than previously estimated – further exacerbating the effects of plastic pollution on natural systems.

The mysterious ocean plastic sink

Rivers are the main source of plastic discharge into the oceans. According to current assessments, the floating stock of microplastics on the ocean’s surface – from tens to hundreds of metric tons – is just a small fraction of the millions of metric tons that are discharged by rivers each year. This unequal balance has led to the ‘plastic sink’ hypothesis whereby the amount of microplastics in the ‘plastic sink’ plus the plastics at the surface would equal those presumably discharged by rivers into the sea.

According to the study’s lead author Dr. Lisa Weiss from the CEFREM laboratory at the University of Perpignan, ‘The in situ data that we now have for microplastics in rivers, compared to early empirical modelling studies, allowed us to assemble a robust database which we were then able to analyse to obtain a more reliable estimate for the quantity of microplastics being discharged from rivers into the sea. This process revealed several significant methodological errors in previous flux estimates. When we then corrected these mistakes we found that the global river flux estimates are two to three orders of magnitude less than previously thought. Further, we found that the average residence time for microplastics at the surface of the oceans may actually be a few years as opposed to only several days, as previously estimated.”

“We can now confirm that the search for the missing ‘plastic sink’ is over, as the missing plastics have been found through the correction of the river flux estimate”, states Professor Miquel Canals, head of the Consolidated Research Group on Marine Geosciences at the University of Barcelona and one of the co-authors of the study.

The new study identifies the main methodological mistakes which led to inaccurate assessments of the fluxes and overall mass of microplastics discharged by rivers into the sea at a global scale. In particular, mistakes were made because of a systematic overestimation of the average microplastic particle weight in river samples; from the integration of incompatible data that were obtained through different sampling techniques; and from assessments based on the relation between microplastic fluxes and the MPW index (mismanaged plastic waste)

.A fight without borders to preserve our planet’s oceans

Marine waste does not care about borders and has reached the most remote corners of our oceans and seas. According to Dr. Wolfgang Ludwig, the Director of the CEFREM laboratory and co-author of the study, “the only way we are going to have a chance at winning the fight against microplastic pollution will be to target the sources where microplastic waste is generated. We need to take action at the human level. We need to change our consumption habits, better manage our waste and we need to do this at a global scale.”

“Our study shows that marine microplastic pollution not only comes from developing countries – with little to no waste management – as one might think, but also comes from countries with well-established waste management systems. If we were to stop the discharge of microplastics from rivers to the sea today, the amount of floating particles and their harmful effects on marine ecosystems would persist for at least another several years”, states Dr Ludwig.

Next steps…

The impacts of plastics on the marine environment is an emerging field of scientific research that has generated a large number of scientific publications over the last few years. Still, we have only just begun to understand how plastics cycle in the oceans. There are many plastic size classes, oceanic compartments and land-to-sea transfer processes for which further research is urgently needed to properly evaluate the stock sizes and exchange fluxes between compartments. Going forward, we will need the best available science if we are to have a chance at winning the battle against plastic pollution. To do this, the scientific community must work together to overcome inertia from the past, correct mistakes and work with common protocols and guidelines in order to provide the best possible decision-making advice needed to protect our oceans and seas.

From EurekAlert!

Brooks H Hurd
July 3, 2021 2:32 pm

Here is a brief synopsis:
The methodology we have used in the past overestimates the plastic waste entering the ocean from rivers by 3 orders of magnitude.
Furthermore, we don’t know the residence time for plastics at the ocean’s surface. It may also be off by 3 orders of magnitude (years rather than days).
We really need more money to study what is happening.
Rest assured, even with such large errors, this is still a problem, so send us more money.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Brooks H Hurd
July 3, 2021 2:53 pm

And it mostly comes from developing countries, but developed countries need to do more to combat the problem. Possibly 3 orders of magnitude more. (that last bit was tongue in cheek, but not really).

Bob Hoye
July 3, 2021 2:36 pm

I know where all the discarded bits of plastic are going.
To the same place where all of the crude oil went on that horrendous disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
Into the mysterious “Bermuda Triangle”.
Never to be seen again.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Bob Hoye
July 3, 2021 2:54 pm

It’s vibing with the ‘hidden heat’ deep in the ocean!

Steve Case
Reply to  Bob Hoye
July 3, 2021 2:54 pm

And the oil from the Excon Valdez is still there too, right under surface, you can’t see it, but it’s still there and it’s gonna getcha.

R Grubb
Reply to  Bob Hoye
July 3, 2021 2:55 pm

Along with the millions of ball point pens from pockets and the millions of socks from washing machines and dyers that disappear annually.

Bob Hoye
Reply to  R Grubb
July 3, 2021 3:20 pm

Many years ago, the Wall Street Journal published an article about stockings mysteriously disappearing from washing machines.
Someone suggested establishing a Sox Exchange such that mismatches could be put together.

Rud Istvan
July 3, 2021 2:53 pm

There are four ‘confusions’ in this synopsis.
First, Plastic pollution IS mainly a third world problem. Harbor pictures prove that.
Second, in the rivers the stuff isn’t micro, it’s still macro.
Third, in the oceans sunlight and waves convert it to micro. That does not take days, nor years. It’s months.
Fourth, ocean microorganisms then eat the micro plastics quite efficiently, as Kip Hansen has shown here. No different that the Gulf Macando spill got mostly eaten. After all, plastics are derived from crude oil and natural gas.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 3, 2021 3:28 pm

Gee, I wonder which country is the largest source?

Doonman
July 3, 2021 3:23 pm

“We need, we need, we need”

We need to increase the mining of metals and the harvesting of cellulose if “we need” to eliminate plastics from our daily lives.

All plastics are non toxic. That why your food and medicine is put into them and you can wear them without issue. The same cannot be said of metal and cellulose.

Wade
July 3, 2021 3:34 pm

Since most of the plastic in the ocean comes from poor Asian countries, the obvious solution is to chastise and shame the rich countries with a lot of freedom. When a plastic straw that came from an poor Asian country is found in the nose of the turtle, it just makes good sense to ban plastic straws in the rich United States. It also makes good sense for the rich countries with a lot of freedom to send a lot of money to environmental groups who, in turn, only use all that money to live in big mansions. What doesn’t make sense is to address the reasons why poor Asian countries put so much plastic waste in the ocean. Why should environmental groups help others improve their lives? They are living in the utopia the environs want for everyone outside their cabal.
(end sarcasm)

