Oceans

Scientists Use NASA Satellite Data to Track Ocean Microplastics From Space

33 mins ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment

From NASA

Jun 25, 2021

An assortment of microplastic fragments, filaments, and fibers from the North Atlantic Subtropical Gyre displayed in a disposable water bottle.
An assortment of microplastic fragments, filaments, and fibers from the North Atlantic Subtropical Gyre displayed in a disposable water bottle.Credits: Courtesy of Nicole Trenholm / Ocean Research Project

Scientists from the University of Michigan have developed an innovative way to use NASA satellite data to track the movement of tiny pieces of plastic in the ocean.

Microplastics form when plastic trash in the ocean breaks down from the sun’s rays and the motion of ocean waves. These small flecks of plastic are harmful to marine organisms and ecosystems. Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents, making it difficult to track and remove them. Currently, the main source of information about the location of microplastics comes from fisher boat trawlers that use nets to catch plankton – and, unintentionally, microplastics.

The new technique relies on data from NASA’s Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS), a constellation of eight small satellites that measures wind speeds above Earth’s oceans and provides information about the strength of hurricanes. CYGNSS also uses radar to measure ocean roughness, which is affected by several factors including wind speed and debris floating in the water.

Working backward, the team looked for places where the ocean was smoother than expected given the wind speed, which they thought could indicate the presence of microplastics. Then they compared those areas to observations and model predictions of where microplastics congregate in the ocean. The scientists found that microplastics tended to be present in smoother waters, demonstrating that CYGNSS data can be used as a tool to track ocean microplastic from space.

The results were published online on June 9, 2021 in IEEE Transactions of Geoscience and Remote Sensing. The work was done by Chris Ruf, professor at the University of Michigan and principal investigator for CYGNSS, and undergraduate student Madeline C. Evans.

Scientists from the University of Michigan have developed a new way to find sources of ocean microplastics and track their movements using NASA satellite data.Credits: University of Michigan

By Sofie Bates
NASA’s Earth Science News Team

Last Updated: Jun 25, 2021

Editor: Sofie Bates

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
June 27, 2021 2:31 am

This looks like a fairly naive false correlation. Their video clip claims the garbage patch is in the north. Then as as winter arrives it disappears and reappears off the coast of S. Am.

It seems pretty clear from that, that either the Klingons are using some kind of teleporter device to sneakily shift our “garbage patch” from one hemisphere to the other, or they are making spurious assumptions about water roughness and presence of garbage.

There is very little mixing of waters between N.Pac and S.Pac and the idea that a massive patch of garbage can just “evaporate” with the seasons and reappear in a different ocean is so rediculous that this should never have seen light of day except as NEGATIVE result showing that this was NOT a method to track micro plastics.

I guess we can safely class this one a garbage science, pun intended.

Last edited 59 seconds ago by Greg
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oceans

ICCC-14 Preview, Ep. 4: Roy Spencer on “What Recent Ocean Warming Suggests About Future Warming”

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Oceans

Good news for Australia’s Barrier Reef you’ll likely not hear about in the media

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Oceans

Claim: Climate change is making ocean waves more powerful, threatening to erode many coastlines

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
NASA Oceans

NASA’s S-MODE Takes to the Air and Sea to Study Ocean Eddies

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Oceans

Scientists Use NASA Satellite Data to Track Ocean Microplastics From Space

33 mins ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather heat wave

Update 3 on Northwest US Heat Wave Predictions

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate sensitivity Paleoclimatology

A global context for Man-made Climate Concerns

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Earth Geology Lessons

The Earth Has a Pulse: 27.5-Million-Year Cycle of Geological Activity Discovered

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: