Update 3 on Northwest US Heat Wave Predictions

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

June 26, 2021

A One-Hundred Year Heat Wave Event Comes Into Focus

 As we get closer to the big heat event, powerful new forecasting tools are becoming available.  Tools that provide a higher resolution and more nuanced view of the extreme heatwave event that is about to happen.

One such tool is ultra-high resolution numerical weather prediction models.  My group at the University of Washington runs the highest-resolution operational weather prediction system in the region, with a grid spacing of 1.3 km.  High enough resolution to get many of the local water bodies approximately correct, as well as the impacts of our regional terrain features.

Let me show you the surface air temperatures predicted today through Monday…all shown at 5 PM. 

Today, Portland and the lower Columbia Basin surges above 100F and Seattle rises into the upper 90s. The kind of conditions we typically experience once or twice each summer.


Sunday afternoon is a much warmer story.  Portland is above 104-108 and the central Puget Sound away from the water is above 100F.


What about humidity?  Will the air be so moist that evaporation on your skin won’t be effective?  The answer is no.   
Here is the predicted relative humidity at the same time (5 PM Sunday):  most of the region will have relative humidity below 30%.  Sweating or wetting your skin will provide substantial cooling.  Very good.


And then there is Monday, a day that will be the warmest in the past century for portions of western Washington.
Just madness. If you are right on Puget Sound temperatures will be tolerable (80s), but go inland a few miles and temperatures will zoom above 104F.  Go inland a bit more,  temperatures will be above 110F.  I have provided a zoomed-in view for better viewing below.   I never expected to see such temperatures in my lifetime.
Eastside communities like Bellevue, Redmond, and Woodinville will be hit much harder than Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett.

Another powerful tool is high-resolution ensembles of many forecasts, which allow us to see the uncertainty in the forecasts.   

Here is the University of Washington high-resolution ensemble prediction for the temperature at Seattle Tacoma Airport, with the black line indicating the mean of all the forecasts (a good forecast in general).  Today (00/27) has the ensembles on the same page (the upper 90s).  More variations on Sunday, but nearly all above 100F (man about 104-105).  And on Monday the mean is around 110F, with a range of 100-115.   Yikes.


Now I have been somewhat fixated on high temperatures, but nighttime lows are also important because they greatly influence the quality of our sleep and ability to cool down our homes and apartments. 
The ensemble predictions above indicate a substantial increase in daily minimum temperatures, with temperatures on SundayNight/Monday morning only dropping to around 75F.
Wow…that is more than our typical highs this time of year (~72F).  It will be very hard to cool off before the super warm day on Monday.  We will be breaking major low-temperature records–the highest low temperature in history–at many stations.
The good news in all this?  Tuesday will be considerably cooler, but still way above normal.  More on that in my next blog.
When this is all over, I plan to do a detailed examination of this event in the context of global warming.  

John
June 26, 2021 10:13 pm

I had 100 registered by my car thermo today in Bellevue. Can’t imagine what 110 will feel like Monday.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  John
June 26, 2021 10:20 pm

It will be so dry you will hardly notice the difference. It is like 120 in Las Vegas. Above body temperature is so hot you have to seek shelter and stay hydrated. Don’t hydrate with fizzy drinks except soda water. Add salt and sugar to a litre bottle of water, 1/2 cap salt and 8 caps sugar. There are other recipes with similar ratios.

Hari Seldon
June 26, 2021 10:38 pm

It would be interesting also to see the measured values and to compare them to the calculated (modelled) values. A practical experience from our holidays in Egypt: At dry conditions even 35-40 centigrades Celsius was easily bearable after 15-20 centigrades Celsius (with more humidity) in Germany.

Josh
June 26, 2021 10:49 pm

Will temps be skewed by weather station data located in hot urban locations (on asphalt, next to concrete buildings, by AC units, etc.) a la surfacestations.org? Will not the “hottest temps EVER” be affected by the concrete jungle? I was in Kirkland today and my truck thermometer measured 104° F in full sun in a big asphalt parking lot. By the time I got to Stevens Pass 1.5 hours later it was 80° (at 4000′). I am dubious of the accuracy of temps taken in urban areas due to poor station locations, and think that the temps will be higher due to their poor sighting and UHI. I doubt any media will take UHI or locations of surface stations into account. Fortunately I am now at our lake cabin in the mountains, and a dive into the lake provides a rapid cooling.

Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Josh
June 26, 2021 11:46 pm

Ditto that. The hysterical prediction for today was 104, but it never got higher than 94 at our place near Sweet Home OR. No tarmac here, thermometer on the deck in the shade.

Yes, it was warm, but I worked in the garden all day, with a couple of breaks. Took a dip in the kiddie pool. The garden is magnificent, best ever. The corn is already 5 ft tall. The folks around here hope for “knee high by the 4th of July”, but my early variety is already showing tassels. Watermelons and cantaloupes are flowering with tiny ‘lopes forming. Blueberries are huge and ripening. Harvesting lettuce, spinach, beets, broccoli. yellow squash, snap peas. Warm weather and plenty of water have made this Spring a gardener’s dream.

The hysterics are predicting 114 for tomorrow. I sincerely doubt it. If it gets to 100 I’ll be surprised. In any case, stuff is growing gangbusters. Warmth and water, the keys to green success.

Stuart Lynne
June 26, 2021 11:02 pm

Assuming this spills into California there could be some rolling blackouts.

Highly doubt much spare power available from Northern states or BC.

I’m in the Vancouver suburbs, heard on the news that BC Hydro was expecting record power usage today, and should set new records Sunday and Monday.

The (very) good news is it is a dry heat, so sweating and fans keep you cool.

Chris*
June 26, 2021 11:37 pm

These are normal summertime temperatures for us. As kids we played under the sprinklers during the very hot afternoons. Before air conditioning, we slept on the back lawn at night and counted stars.
My advise; get up early pre dawn – first exercise, then do all the jobs that need to be done outdoors before the heat starts to build. Keep hydrated, stay off alcohol and soft drinks.Use electrolyte drinks with discretion, too much can dehydrate you . Wear a hat and stay in the shade. Sunscreen can interfere with sweating – personal preferences are required here.

Greg
June 27, 2021 12:02 am

Hi Cliff, thanks for all the detail. What would be interesting is a map of ACTUAL temperatures for the previous day to see how well the models did.

I’m not sure I can see this “downslope warming” you were describing. Temps either side of the Cascades look pretty much the same. Air cools as it rises , warms as it comes back down and ends up the same. Maybe I’m missing what you were suggesting would happen.

