Climate Models

CMIP6 ECS

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

By Rud Istvan

This post was motivated by May’s second here on paleoclimate, by comments to  Bradley Jr’s  climate models repost from AIER, and my previous posts and comments about climate models and equivalent (observational) or equilibrium (modeled) climate sensitivity (aka ECS). All are hyperlinked below. This post summarizes some of the most important climate basics at a simple high level, while pulling together the myriad underlying specifics via linked references to a lot of stuff posted at WUWT over the years. Hopefully this is helpful at both levels for the many newer WUWT commenters. It also indirectly takes scientific aim at some of the extreme skeptics who also comment here, like those who deny that the greenhouse effect exists, or that ECS cannot be significantly positive.

First, the green house effect (GHE) is real although often misunderstood. Unlike a real greenhouse (which works by inhibiting surface convective cooling), the GHE works by inhibiting radiative cooling in the troposphere. “Greenhouse” gases (GHG) absorb and omni-directionally re-emit infrared radiation (IR), inhibiting (retarding) cooling IR escape to space. Greenhouse gasses (so also their ‘backradiation’) cannot warm—incoming insolation is solely responsible for that. But as first shown experimentally by Tyndall in 1859, GHG can inhibit radiative cooling. The level in the troposphere where the GHE ceases to be a factor is called the effective radiating level (ERL). The ERL is also why the GHE can never saturate. More GHG just raises ERL, meaning the ERL emission temperature is cooler so less efficient thanks to the troposphere temperature lapse rate. Which is why Guy Callendar realized in his 1938 paper that increasing CO2 has a decreasing logarithmic effect. For what follows, that also means that whatever the ECS per CO2 doubling might be, it remains about constant over a much broader concentration range.

Second, the notion that there must be some positive ECS to doubled CO2 is logically valid. Given steady insolation heating but reduced offsetting radiative cooling, Earth’s surface temperature must rise until the resulting increase in IR offsets the GHE so that TOA radiation ‘equilibrium’ is re-established. ECS can be established two basic ways. First is by problematic climate models that predicted about 3C in AR4 (CMIP3), about 3.4C in AR5 (CMIP5), and now about 3.7-4.5C in upcoming AR6 (CMIP6, specifics follow). Second is via various observational methods all suggesting about 1.7C. This 2x discrepancy was so great that AR5 explicitly declined to provide a central ECS estimate because of it.

Third, the climate models ARE problematic for an inescapable reason. Thanks to computational intractability of important climate phenomena size scales (e.g. Willis Eschenbach’s many TStorm posts here), they are forced to parameterize. Parameterization drags in the attribution problem, both on long time scales as Andy May just showed, and on short time scales of just the past century. Attribution very simply is how much of the observed past temperature change was natural, and how much was CO2 ‘forcing’. IPCC assumes (by charter!) all forcing, ignoring natural variability. MBH 1999 attempted to remove millennial time scale natural variability (erroneously) via its infamous hockey stick handle—erasing the historically well documented but only natural MWP.

Now we have coming soon for AR6 the newest and ‘best’ CMIP6 climate models. While their results are not yet finalized, it is already apparent that the climatariat and reality continue to diverge. The interim CMIIP6 ECS results are as follows.

Untitled-1.jpg
Untitled-1.jpg

The high ECS from the 40 reported models is 5.6C, the low is 1.8C (INM CM5, the Russian model close to observational methods). The mean is now 4.5 (yellow/blue), very far from observational methods. The median has risen to 3.7C. So, CMIP6 has significantly INCREASED ECS uncertainty (the opposite of what ongoing science is supposed to do), while further raising its modeled central tendencies ( now at greater variance from the observations that caused AR5 heartburn). As the text around the linked carbonbrief.org graphic above shows, the warmunists there find this both plausible, and cause for mild celebration!?!

It is apparent that those who believe in anthropogenic global warming do not understand the intractable fundamental problem with their climate model approach. They are digging themselves a deeper hole. The Army’s first rule of holes is, when in one and wanting out, first stop digging.

Or to paraphrase a very famous Feynman lecture summation:

‘It does not matter how beautiful your theory is. If it disagrees with observations (experiments based on the theory), IT IS WRONG.’

4.2 11 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
TheFinalNail
June 25, 2021 6:15 am

IPCC assumes (by charter!) all forcing, ignoring natural variability.

I don’t think that’s the case. Changes in solar irradiance were considered and quantified in AR5 IPCC report. See fig. SPM5

FigSPM-05-1024x872.jpg
Last edited 49 minutes ago by TheFinalNail
1
Reply
Philip Mulholland
June 25, 2021 6:19 am

First, the green house effect (GHE) is real although often misunderstood. Unlike a real greenhouse (which works by inhibiting surface convective cooling), the GHE works by inhibiting radiative cooling in the troposphere.

Dear Rud,

One day, maybe at the end of time, you will realise that planetary atmospheres are bound by gravity, have mass and as such they store potential energy.

I live in hope.
Philip

3
Reply
Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
June 25, 2021 6:50 am

Planetary atmospheres are energy distribution systems that cool the surface at the solar zenith energy collection point and transport this collected energy to warm the planet’s surface both at the poles and during the night.
The climate functions as a heat engine with a working fluid; the surface temperature of which is solely determined by atmospheric mass for a given radiation loading. The radiant opacity properties of the constituent gases are irrelevant. It is the phase change and latent heat of the relevant condensing volatiles that powers the engine.

0
Reply
Meisha
June 25, 2021 6:26 am

Rud says, “Greenhouse gasses (so also their ‘backradiation’) cannot warm—incoming insolation is solely responsible for that. But as first shown experimentally by Tyndall in 1859, GHG can inhibit radiative cooling.”

While technically true, this phrasing tends to cause confusion and is the sort latched onto by those who deny the effect of CO2 on global temperatures. Would it not be better to say something like, Greenhouse gasses (so also their ‘backradiation’) cannot add new heat to our atmosphere—incoming insolation is solely responsible for that. But as first shown experimentally by Tyndall in 1859, GHG can inhibit radiative cooling.”

The analogy between the “greenhouse” gas effect and a real greenhouse is not a bad one in that real greenhouses cause the temperature within to be higher than it would other wise be due to the prevention of heat escape via their glass. CO2 cause the temperature within the atmosphere to be higher than it would be because it causes radiation to “bounce back” into the atmosphere and be thermalized through its interactions, whereas that radiation would have otherwise escaped directly to space with no thermalization on the way out. Therefore, the difference is reduced convection through greenhouse glass versus reduced radiation escape through CO2 absorption/ re-emission.

One last point about your statement, Rud, relates to the timeframe about insolation being solely responsible for warming our atmosphere. That is true only in the very long run (>1,000 years if we are to believe ocean circulation models), but possibly not true over time-frames relevant to most human activity. If there is water warmer than current surface waters trapped in our oceans below current surface waters, then that trapped heat if it circulates to the surface could get added to the atmosphere and would cause atmospheric temperatures to rise if they were to circulate to the surface. So, on time scales less than ~1,000 years insolation might not be the only source for added atmospheric heat and increased global temperatures.

0
Reply
Jim
Reply to  Meisha
June 25, 2021 6:56 am

Tyndall use a gas flame to identify a spectral response. Nowhere on earth is it that hot. Tyndall failed to identify H2O as a greenhouse gas.
Go figure.

0
Reply
Phil Rae
June 25, 2021 6:36 am

The dishonesty of the whole enterprise and the now-widespread corruption of science in the name of “climate change” is what always astounds me about this whole sorry mess. We know this is a complex problem but, when the facts in the real world consistently disagree with all the projections and prognostications of doom from climate “scientists” and their models, that should be a cause for major soul searching by those same individuals.

Instead, we just get more hysteria from the mainstream media and ever-more strident calls for action to address the fictitious “climate emergency”. The world is sleepwalking into disaster by dismantling the robust and reliable infrastructure we have built up over the past 100 years or so and replacing it with all manner of inefficient, distributed power generation. And all this in the name of a completely bogus problem.

How can so many scientists ignore the facts and just stand on the sidelines while this nonsense becomes ever more dangerous?

3
Reply
Sara
June 25, 2021 6:37 am

I’m still waiting for the reasoning behind this fear of a warm, life-friendly planet (with so MUCH good stuff on it included) as opposed to a cold, ice-bound snowball where nothing will grow (like Pluto, for instance).

Is it too much to ask for a REAL answer to that question?

I prefer warm (and maybe rainy) weather over cold and snow and ice, because I like getting out on the local forest preserve trails with camera. This spring, the Mayapples and the purple trilliums (a WIDE variety of species) were abundant. Got lots of shots of them. Now it’s chicory, which may have tiny lavender flying bugs sitting on the blossoms, as well as several different species of vetches and before long, the blazing star (Listaria) will be blossoming.

In addition, the gosling groups near me are starting to fledge out, which means that they’ll start training flights before long, along with the various species of ducks around here (buffleheads, mallards, teals, mergansers), and never mind the fish that can be caught in the local lakes.

So with all that in mind, just what IS IT about a warm, habitable planet which puts these ecohippies in such a tizzy that they can’t see the bounty right under their silly noses???

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
June 25, 2021 6:38 am

Where do the values in the chart come from?

Examining this range chart and the corresponding histogram leads one to suspect that ECS is not a value that drops out of the climate model outputs.The histogram shows a strong bimodal behavior, possibly even trimodal. Otherwise it might be expected that the values would have a normal distribution due to random sampling.

That the distribution is highly non-normal provides evidence that ECS is in fact an input to the models, selected by the programmers/operators, rather than an output (yes, this could vary from model-to-model, but this would only reinforce the artificiality plus there is apparently no information for any individual model).

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
June 25, 2021 6:41 am

No issues with the first two summaries of climate basics (GHE and ECS). However, criticizing GCM’s because they are forced to “parameterize” seems a weak argument that the Nicks of the world will just steamroller. Why not just point out that these models are invalid because they are error propagation machines, are obviously not converging over time and continue to erroneously predict a mid-tropospheric hot spot that doesn’t exist?

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/03/14/the-problem-with-climate-models-2/#comment-3206701

0
Reply
leitmotif
June 25, 2021 6:44 am

More BS from a lukewarmist on the evidence-free hypotheses of the warming effects of back radiation and ECS.

But as first shown experimentally by Tyndall in 1859, GHG can inhibit radiative cooling.”

This is the sort of stuff warmists refer to, John Tyndall, Eunice Foote and Svante Arrhenius. Do you not have any more up-to-date references?

And what the hell is an “extreme sceptic”? Someone beyond lukewarmism?

Also, quoting Feynman on top of this evidence-free BS takes the biscuit.

Show me the evidence.

1
Reply
Nick Schroeder
June 25, 2021 6:48 am

“First, the green house effect (GHE) is real although often misunderstood.”

Well, yeah.
And NOT subject to question.

1) the 30% albedo makes the earth cooler with the atmosphere NOT warmer.
2) the GHGs require “extra” energy from someplace
3) which RGHE theory says comes from the surface radiating as an ideal BB.
4) which I have demonstrated by experiment
is
not
possible.

Understand!?

K-T Handout.jpg
0
Reply
Jim
June 25, 2021 6:52 am

The greenhouse effect was properly given as the restriction/control of convective properites of energy transport. Then the author establishes the concept of radiation restrictions and improperly equates it to and calls it the GREENHOUSE EFFECT. BAD SCIENCE

1
Reply
Jordan
June 25, 2021 6:57 am

Thanks Rud. Without wishing to paint myself as an “extreme sceptic”, I still have some big doubts and I’d like to offer some comments as follows.

First, we need to remember the phrase “enhanced greenhouse effect”. This is how the FAR puts it: “An increase in concentrations of greenhouse gases is expected to raise the global-mean surface-air temperature which, for simplicity, is usually referred to as the global temperature’ Strictly this is an enhanced greenhouse effect – above that occurring due to natural greenhouse gas concentrations The word enhanced is frequently omitted, but should not be forgotten in this context.”

I take this to mean the “enhanced greenhouse effect” (EGHE) would be quantified by the slope of the GHE, for varying concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, and from starting base value.

I struggle to accept the ERL concept. It is an appealing concept, but how would it be observed. If it cannot be observed, I’ll struggle to convince myself that it’s worth paying attention to.

I could also say the same for climate sensitivity (the slope of the enhanced greenhouse effect). Charney put an estimate on this some 42 years ago, and a massive research effort has failed to improve on the original estimate, as I understand things. This leads to the question of whether CS (and therefore the EGHE) is observable. There is a box waiting to be ticked, and I’ll struggle to convince myself it is worth paying attention to in the meantime.

Finally, I’d like to reason from conservation of energy. Specifically for the EGHE, imagine one additional photon comes back the surface due to the EGHE. The origin of the energy in this photon must have been the surface, according to the EGHE. At this point we have photon-for-photon, imagined a perfect, lossless mirror. But that’s not the EGHE – this is a process of energy absorption and re-emission. For every photon coming from the surface, the atmosphere may absorb the photon, but re-radiation would be divided (we could consider the flux to be upwards or downwards). Therefore, for every photon coming back down to the surface due to the EGHE, we must assume two photons emerging from the surface due to the EGHE. Where did the extra photon come from?

0
Reply
Larry
June 25, 2021 6:58 am

Rud,

You say (rightly) that reality and CMIP6 diverge. But this is is just the opening act for AR6. The “warm-up”, so to speak.

WG1 in AR4 and AR5 failed to endorse most of the climate activists’ claims about current and future climate disasters. But the movement has gained power since then, and leaks suggest that WG1 of AR6 will be a doomsters’ delight.

This will undercut the foundation for most skeptical scientists’ positions. Many are already repositioning themselves to support, even lukewarmly, the Climate Emergency claims. I see this every week on Twitter.

The press will go hysterical, and political action probably will follow.

People often misinterpret the “s” curve of change. That first segment only looks flattish by comparison with the steep fall that follows. When in that segment it feels like dangerous rapids. That’s where we are in the political conflict over climate change.The period of rapid change lies ahead.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
June 25, 2021 6:58 am

“It also indirectly takes scientific aim at some of the extreme skeptics who also comment here, like those who deny that the greenhouse effect exists, or that ECS cannot be significantly positive.”

Please aim “the science” on this..

https://pubpeer.com/publications/728B93557E2BDC0771B38B30C9FA7A#null

And this..

https://greenhousedefect.com/the-beast-under-the-bed-part-1

It will help to understand some of the biggest blunders in the “GHE” theory. And that should help to understand, why at least on the emission side, the GHE rather looks like the figure below.

GHE3.png
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models

Climate Models: Worse Than Nothing?

21 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Aerosols Climate Models

Models In Turmoil: Underestimation Of Satellite-Based Cloud-Aerosol Interaction “Hampering Climate Change Projections”

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Climate models fail in key test region

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

GEOCARBSULF

4 weeks ago
Willis Eschenbach

You Missed

Climate Models

CMIP6 ECS

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Green Group Accuses Europe of Climate Change Colonialism

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications

“Hell No” to RGGI ( Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative) Says Morano at PA Hearing

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather heat wave

Update on Northwest US Heat Wave Predictions

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: