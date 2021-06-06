Atmospheric physics

A WUWT “Comment Rebuke”

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
350 Comments

Guest post by Rud Istvan

A few days ago, I posted another Lindzen Bode ECS reconciliation. It should have been controversial, stimulating many comments because of the divergence to higher climate models and also to Monckton’s often here posted much lower estimates. It was only mildly so, most about my penetration f/(1-f) versus Bode 1/(1-f) one phrase in one sentence goof, which did not affect the post’s conclusions since it only used Lindzen’s correct curve posted here decade ago.

Recently, Dr. Wentworth posted a ‘mathematical proof ‘ that the GHE must exist, even though misnamed (because real greenhouses retard local convective cooling, while greenhouse gases retard radiative cooling to space). This misnomer is no different than the equivalent ocean acidification misnomer we are also forced to live with in popular discourse. Warmunists long ago picked their definitional terms of debate, and WUWT skeptics are mostly stuck with them.  Definitional quibbling may satisfy some, but probably isn’t an effective tactic.

I was very surprised at the number of negative comments at WUWT (now well over 600) to this rigorous post with an obviously verifiable conclusion. They spanned the gamut from epistemological (really a proof, or something else?), to the old Venus/Mars ‘analogies’, to the new ignores convection (true, but convention only moves heat around in the atmosphere; it cannot not make it go away like radiation to space does), to even the very old gravitational density heating canard (ignoring that since Earths atmosphere got densified (aka ‘pumped up’) by gravitational consolidation about 4.5 billions years ago, unlike a newly pressurized bicycle tire it has had a LONG time to cool back down).  I chose not to name names; this possible guest post is only a general rebuke.

The surprisingly controversial post’s conclusion is also easily personally verified by simple observation. Tyndall proved in 1859 that both CO2 and H2O were GHG, while N2 and O2 are not. So a personal experiment can be conduced in any desert (mine was a summer day in the Mohave outside Palm Springs during a boring conference). The dry desert heats up a lot from insolation during the day, and cools down a lot at night thanks to desert low specific humidity, so not much GHG except well-mixed CO2, and therefore not much GHE at night. Burrr!

There are only two even semi-rational (but still erroneous) arguments why the CO2 GHE might not exist despite Tyndall’s experimental GHG evidence.

  1. The CO2 window overlaps the H2O window. Note, this does not say the GHE does not exist; only that CO2 ‘cannot’ be a contributor so IPCC is wrong. This assertion is frequently found on the internet in graphical form, but erroneously portrayed for two reasons (both errors are present in negative WUWT comments). The usual stuff omits radiation intensity; and while some windows do overlap, others don’t. Fine IR scale matters. The actual overlaps/windows plus their radiative intensities were provided in essay Sensitive Uncertainty in ebook Blowing Smoke. The essay’s illustration is reproduced below. Forgive the unfortunate insolation extra zero K typo, which I just caught myself. Absorption is a metric of the degree of a gas GHE effect at some frequency (wavelength), from 0 (none) to 100% (full).

Reality has to do with radiation intensity and window ‘shoulders’.

  • GHG are saturated, so can have not have any further effect. This misunderstands saturation, since it depends on the effective radiative level (ERL). As CO2 increases, the ERL rises unconstrained, since CO2 is unaffected by the lapse rate, while H2O is and so decreases. This also reduces their mid troposphere’s overlapping radiative windows. More CO2 raises the ERL. As Callendar’s 1938 curve reproduced below (from Climate Audit) first showed, the GHE never saturates.

          Also note that over the region of Callendar’s curve of present interest, the curve is approximately linear, which is why in my comment to UAH’s most recent report, I did not bother to make the log correction correctly suggested in subsequent comments to my back of the envelope implied 1.7C ECS fraction that Roy’s new update nicely implicitly brackets. ‘Good enough for government work’.

To summarize without any math, the GHE exists. It experimentally must, and easily provably does. The GHE issues are how much when (ECS), not if. Any  ‘skeptical’ arguments to the contrary are fairly easily rebutted, as done here.

Subscribe
350 Comments
Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 6:11 am

Neither you nor Bob Wentworth have successfully rebutted a GHE from convection.
Convection does not just move energy around.
It converts kinetic to potential in uplift and converts potential to kinetic in descent.
That process takes time and is slower than radiation so the system must heat up.
The process is renewed in every successive convective overturning cycle so the ‘time to cool down’ concept does not apply.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 7:01 am

It converts kinetic to potential in uplift and converts potential to kinetic in descent.

What you are describing is a perpetual motion machine of the first kind. Here is an example of exactly what you describe, if my embedded link works correctly. Donald Simanek (proprietor of the Museum of Unworkable Machines) calls it the “heavier on one side seduction”. In reality, these convection cells as you are describing them are always converting potential energy locally to kinetic, and the potential energy is constantly being renewed locally through heat transfer. The kinetic energy is perpetually dissipated through friction and heat transfer. It is a heat engine, and you should employ the first law of thermodynamics to offer a complete description (du=dQ-dW). You cannot just examine the dW side of this machine, and get a correct description.

Last edited 1 day ago by Kevin kilty
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 7:09 am

Not correct because you ignore the underlying radiative energy throughput which is constant at hydrostatic equilibrium. In the equilibrium state new energy coming in matches old energy going out and the process continues indefinitely as a disturbance in the flow.

Trick
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 7:32 am

Stephen, hydrostatic equilibrium means the atm. is stable up/down, which is largely observed at any time but not all times in local disturbances (storms). The parcels along the hydrostatic lapse rate are equilibrated with local surroundings and cannot descend as you imagine. Your whole imaginary concept “converts kinetic to potential in uplift and converts potential to kinetic in descent”.is not actually observed. Pistons and cylinders do not inhabit the atm. to perform lab “adiabatic heating” as you imagine.

The winds at the surface hit you in the face not the top of your head since as the surface parcels warmed above the local surroundings uplift the replacement air flows in laterally at ambient (meaning no surface heating in the convection process) and at each level above in ascent until the parcels equilibrate with surroundings.
 
I’ve pointed Stephen to youtube videos showing how convection works in reality but Stephen continues to write convection works as Stephen imagines and not as in nature.

I do know Stephen will never change to face reality (because of a book he read in the 60’s but cannot recall) and this circumstance needs to be pointed out from time to time.   

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Trick
June 6, 2021 7:42 am

The downward legs of the Hadley, Ferrel and Polar cells show Trick to be incorrect.

-3
Reply
Trick
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 8:31 am

And the upward legs of the cells exactly balance the mass movement down simply moving existing thermodynamic internal energy around within the system. The cells do not allow convective energy to escape the system to deep space for no global temperature change within the system due these cells.

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Trick
June 6, 2021 10:46 am

Maybe I am not following this correctly, but if you move hot air higher up into the atmosphere, the CO2 and water vapor molecules can then radiate any excess heat they have captured. The radiation, because it is higher in the atmosphere, is now more likely to escape the Earth’s atmosphere completely – so more likely to move up and away. The Earth’s surface is curved so at a higher altitudes the Earth’s surface becomes less of a target. Therefore heat that is trapped in an upward convection is more likely to escape – increase the convection and more heat escapes.

Lateral movement is important in that it will take heat from a warmer place to a cooler place, thus moderating heat buildup near the equators. If the heat is moved over an area where more water is available, then evaporation can increase. The higher amount of water vapor will lower the air density, and once again you get vertical air movement taking heat upwards.

These are not controversial claims, we know that they occur. It is completely ignored in any explanation of the “Greenhouse Effect” because it makes it too complicated, not because it isn’t there.

11
Reply
Trick
Reply to  Robert of Texas
June 6, 2021 11:59 am

“It is completely ignored in any explanation of the “Greenhouse Effect”

Robert, when observed over 4-15+ annual cycles the weather related upward convection you describe removes as much relevant energy from near the surface as downward convection adds. Convection is NOT ignored, it’s just that measurement shows convective processes (mostly resident in the troposphere) remove no meaningful net thermodynamic internal energy from surface to deep space, natural convective processes are observed to only move that energy around within the atm. 

-2
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Trick
June 6, 2021 2:49 pm

Another thing that you can observe in the desert – if you stick around for a little while – is microbursts.

Colder and therefore denser air falling from a great height in the atmosphere. Thunderstorm NOT required!

Upward convection is warmer, less dense air. Downward convection is colder, denser air.

Warmer air becomes cooler air by losing energy. Just where do you think that energy is lost to?

3
Reply
gbaikie
Reply to  Robert of Texas
June 6, 2021 12:32 pm

“Maybe I am not following this correctly, but if you move hot air higher up into the atmosphere, the CO2 and water vapor molecules can then radiate any excess heat they have captured.”

It’s not like room in a house {room is too small- it doesn’t lower air density with the short room elevation. Warm air rises and becomes less density. But it’s really “all” about warm air mass movement- convection is more than a body/mass of air going up or down, rather average velocity of gas will equalize in energy/temperature, but lower density air has less mass per volume and so has less energy even as it has same average velocity of gas.

-2
Reply
Roger Clague
Reply to  Trick
June 7, 2021 3:42 am

Trick says
“And the upward legs of the cells exactly balance the mass movement down simply moving existing thermodynamic internal energy around within the system.”
I agree.
However gravity is 0.3% less at 20 km height.
This gravity gradient causes the temperature gradient
Gravity potential energy GPE is changed to kinetic energy KE
GPE =mgh
KE = mcT
mgh = mcT

T/h = g/c

Gravity causes change of velocity
change of velocity of molecules causes change of T

Philip Rose
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 7, 2021 4:45 am

Look at those cumulous clouds rising and falling. There are a lot of water droplets and Ice particles in there circulating vertically and losing heat accordingly. Convection is indeed a powerful heat engine in UK.

AndyHce
Reply to  Trick
June 6, 2021 3:44 pm

Adiabatic heating of as much as 100 degrees F has be measured. It often effects large areas (much of Europe and Australia in recent years, various areas quire regularly on an annual basis). Since energy is radiated away, the heating could not continue without solar input but the process does often warm the surface considerably.

gbaikie
Reply to  AndyHce
June 6, 2021 4:24 pm

Adiabatic heating is certainly a thing. Many times I have cited
this effect in regards to the drying out of the Mediterranean basin
{Messinian salinity crisis}:“…As winds blew across the “Mediterranean Sink“, they would heat or cool adiabatically with altitude. In the empty Mediterranean Basin, the summertime temperatures would probably have been extremely high. Using the dry adiabatic lapse rate of around 10 °C (18 °F) per kilometer, the maximum possible temperature of an area 4 km (2.5 mi) below sea level would be about 40 °C (72 °F) warmer than it would be at sea level. Under this extreme assumption, maxima would be near 80 °C (176 °F) at the lowest points of the dry abyssal plain,..”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Messinian_salinity_crisis

And every night and everywhere on Earth one gets such warming. But I refer to it as the large thermal mass of the atmosphere. But Adiabatic heating generally means increase in temperature cause higher air masses falling. Every night, it reduces the surface air cooling. Or one might have say 1 C cooling per hour of night, and having large air mass, slows this cooling {not normally making night air warmer, but that could happen in some places and time.
What is global temperature is the surface temperature of the ocean which covers 70%, and ocean is roughly, level. Is really anything to do with land and higher elevation and lower elevations- isn’t a global thing.

gbaikie
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 12:19 pm

“What you are describing is a perpetual motion machine of the first kind. Here is an example of exactly what you describe, “
That roughly depicts, but rather than 2 d it’s 3 d.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 9:34 pm

Kevin, I think you are missing a pithy point in taking the larger bite (I agree you were offered the large bite by Steven). Consider Willis E’s view of tropical thunderstorm as a chimney that whisks enormous volumes of warm water vapor evaporated from the ocean’s surface quickly to the stratosphere where it can emit LWIR directly to space. In this case, although this shift of water vapour is rapid, it still has the effect of delaying exit of LWIR, thereby causing some degree of warming of the atmosphere. Am I making any sense here? (My wife and I are10 days into contracting Covid so that may be a factor)

JCM
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 7:06 am

Please see my comment with respect to the surface energy balance components. Wentworth’s ideas do not make any reference to the various real energy exchange mechanisms between the surface skin and the atmosphere. These concepts may help consolidate the radiative components and surface properties with your views on atmospheric convective overturning. I could have written more concisely in the comment but the general concepts are there. Please let me know if you have any thoughts. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/06/04/mathematical-proof-of-the-greenhouse-effect/#comment-3263069

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  JCM
June 6, 2021 7:22 am

HelloJCM.
The point you made is broadly correct. The thing is that S-B only applies to black bodies but neither the unevenly lit surface of a sphere nor the mobile atmosphere around it constitute a black body on their own because non radiative energy transfers are also ongoing. They should properly be described as grey bodies which are beyond the S-B parameters.
However, once in hydrostatic equilibrium the surface and atmosphere are also in thermal equilibrium and so S-B can be applied when viewing the two grey bodies together from outside the system.
Furthermore, objects within the system will also act as black bodies because they will be in thermal equilibrium with the mobile gases surrounding them.
Climate scientists usually show a flat surface for their radiative energy budgets and include upward convection as a surface cooling effect so they have to counter that with an assumed heating effect from back radiation.
They forget that we are dealing with spherical geometry so that upward convection on the lit side then comes down on the unlit side for an equal and opposite surface warming effect there. When correctly accounting for that spherical geometry one gets a balanced energy budget without any warming effect from back radiation.
One could say that they are ‘flat Earthers’.
Since Earth is a rapid rotator the ascent and descent regions get split up and spread all around the sphere.

Trick
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 7:43 am

 “S-B only applies to black bodies.. objects within the system will also act as black bodies”

There no black bodies existing Stephen. Maybe you can learn how black body radiation exists in spite of that reality but I doubt it.

“assumed heating effect from back radiation.”

Actually measured heating effect from radiation emitted by all-sky toward the surface from a hemisphere of directions.

“convection on the lit side then comes down on the unlit side”

For no change in thermodynamic internal energy of the earth/atm. system control volume thus the process described cannot alone change the global median surface temperature since only radiation can escape the control volume of interest (around earth/atm.) to deep space and no convection/conduction escapes to space.

JCM
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 8:34 am

I tend to think of surface energy balance with the atmosphere as complementary to total radiative energy budget of the surface skin. The surface energy balance is partitioned among various flux mechanisms described in boundary layer concepts. I make no specific mention of S-B theory. Boundary layer balances are useful and demonstrated to adequately partition net flux at various scales. It can be used for the surface budget of an individual leaf on a tree to the entire earth surface (and every scale in between). I encourage you to revisit this idea as it is meant to be complementary to your observations and completely fits within the hydrostatic equilibrium idea your propose. It is also meant encourage the radiatively minded to think beyond their knowledge horizon. The notion that different perspectives are mutually exclusive is not correct. The boundary layer concepts are meant to provide a link between these various perspectives. For convenience I will provide the key concepts HERE. Cheers.

JCM
Reply to  JCM
June 6, 2021 8:48 am

The key here in the overall climate change debate is that while the surface energy balance does rely on the concept known as GHGs for certain mechanisms, the overall surface energy balance partitioning is easily able to adapt to minor perturbation of GHG concentration to maintain the average density profile required for hydrostatic equilibrium. The main mechanism of this is adaptability is the turbulent energy flux.

gbaikie
Reply to  JCM
June 6, 2021 12:41 pm

Yeah.
But I would say this largely about the tropics which receive more sunlight, the turbulent nature of tropical ocean heat engine warms the entire world.

Dave Burton
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 9:58 am

Stephen Wilde wrote, “S-B only applies to black bodies…”

Here’s the Stefan-Boltzman relation:

   E = ε σ T⁴

where:
   sigma σ is the Stefan-Boltzman constant, 5.670374419E−8 W/m²K⁴
   Temperature T is in Kelvin
   E = radiative emission.

So, if you think that S-B relation only applies to back bodies, then what is ε ?

I’ll give you a hint. ε is always between 0 and 1, and it is actually a function of frequency, except for emissions from a perfect _____-body. (Can you fill in the blank?)

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Dave Burton
June 6, 2021 10:46 am

Stefan-Boltzmann law, statement that the total radiant heat power emitted from a surface is proportional to the fourth power of its absolute temperature. Formulated in 1879 by Austrian physicist Josef Stefan as a result of his experimental studies, the same law was derived in 1884 by Austrian physicist Ludwig Boltzmann from thermodynamic considerations: if E is the radiant heat energy emitted from a unit area in one second (that is, the power from a unit area) and T is the absolute temperature (in kelvins), then E = σT4, the Greek letter sigma (σ) representing the constant of proportionality, called the Stefan-Boltzmann constant. This constant has the value 5.670374419 × 10−8 watt per metre2 per K4. The law applies only to blackbodies, theoretical surfaces that absorb all incident heat radiation.

From here:

https://www.britannica.com/science/Stefan-Boltzmann-law

Trick
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 12:09 pm

Since no blackbodies exist in nature (“theoretical surfaces”) that ref. is telling Stephen that the S-B law applies to no surface in existence. Yet inexpensive IR thermometers based on S-B work fine to measure real surface temperature.

There is a reason one needs to consult modern meteorological and/or science texts which will show Stephen has not done so (preferring to go with his imagination) or Stephen would have recognized the issue. 

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 12:10 pm

The thing is that since the S-B Law only applies to black bodies then it follows that the greyer a body the greater the departure from the S-B Law.
So, the more competition there is from non radiative energy transfers the greyer the body becomes. That competition arises from the mass density of an atmosphere because it is upward convection that removes surface KE before it can be radiated to space.
Thus the lit side will have an E figure of less than 1.
It then follows that the unlit side will have an E figure of more than 1 because irradiation is zero but yet energy is still being supplied to the surface from descending air.
On the face of it that balances out at equilibrium but we are left with the unlit side warmer than it otherwise would be if there were no descent warming and that less cold air circulates back to the lit side where the additional surface energy must be added to full irradiation and the temperature rises on the lit side as well.
So. what we actiually have is two separate grey bodies interacting via convection until they reach thermal equilibrium at which point the system viewed from space appears as a black body.
But the surface and the atmosphere always remain grey bodies on both the lit and unlit sides.
The S-B Law should never have been applied to such grey bodies.

Trick
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 12:35 pm

“The thing is that since the S-B Law only applies to black bodies…”

No. BBs don’t exist. Consult a relevant meteorology text Stephen. The math will be beyond Stephen but maybe not the prose.
 
Planck’s law is idealized for intensity of blackbody radiation at a temperature and frequency. S-B law converts Planck’s ideal law across the spectrum to real body radiation and computes brightness temperature with a measured factor for emissivity of the material being illuminated. Inexpensive IR thermometers work fine Stephen. 

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 9:14 pm

So, the more competition there is from non radiative energy transfers the greyer the body becomes. 

This is an unjustified belief you have apparently invented with no empirical evidence or support from mainstream science.

Every single book on thermodynamics and heat transfer would disagree with you.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 9:11 pm

Citing an entry from an encyclopedia does not establish truth. Wikipedia’s entry includes grey bodies.

What is known is that:

  1. black bodies obey M = σT⁴
  2. all matter obeys M = 𝜀σT⁴ where 0 < 𝜀 ≤ 1.
  3. 𝜀 has been measured for a wide variety of materials

If you don’t consider #2 to be the Stefan-Boltzmann Law, that’s just semantic nit-picking. It’s still a valid, well-established physical law.

You just pointlessly make conversations more difficult if you refuse to call #2 the S-B Law.

Trick
Reply to  Bob Wentworth
June 7, 2021 7:34 am

Bob 9:11 pm: “all matter obeys M = 𝜀σT⁴ where 0 < 𝜀 ≤ 1.”
 
This is not quite true Bob even with semantics considered; even you can learn that you haven’t read your Planck close enough.
 
A well-known meteorology professor once had his grad. students measure the emissivity of various materials. He well knew one material sample would show an emissivity greater than 1 and wanted to thereby teach a lesson as the students struggled with their conclusion that they must have made a mistake.
 
There is a clue in Planck’s writing: “Throughout the following discussion it will be assumed that the linear dimensions of all parts of space considered, as well as the radii of curvature of all surfaces under consideration, are large compared with the wave lengths of the rays considered.”

Jonas
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 7, 2021 2:14 am

Boltzmann did not derive any radiation law (see his original work). He used thermodynamics and Maxwells equations to show that the internal energy and the radiation pressure is proportional to the temperature raised to 4 – at thermodynamic equilibrium in a cavity.
He commented that there is a resemblance between his expression for internal energy and Stefans observed radiation law.

Thermal radiation is generated by lattice vibrations (phonons). To me it seems logical that there should be similarities between the vibration spectum (phonon dispersion relations) and the emitted radiation spectrum – since the radiation spectrum is generated by the phonon spectrum.

If so, it is very likely that there exist more terms than only one T^4.
As long as people use this correction factor – emissivity – it will always be possible to fit SB law to the observed radiation.

Main point – radiation generated from lattice vibrations is not the same as thermodynamic equilibrium in a cavity.

I have never seen any theory that derive the thermal radiation from it´s source (lattice vibrations).

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 7:17 am

The conversion from kinetic to potential energy in lofting air masses is balanced by the opposite conversion in falling air masses – these things are occurring simultaneously. The net kinetic energy vs potential energy in the system is not changing. The only way for the earth system to lose energy is via radiation to space, so it is the radiative balance at the top of the atmosphere that determines the planetary temperature.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Weekly_rise
June 6, 2021 7:33 am

I agree that at hydrostatic equilibrium the total amount of potential energy is constant. It also follows that total KE plus total PE is also a constant because KE becomes PE with height.
Anything that attempts to change those constants will destroy hydrostatic equilibrium and the atmosphere will be lost. That is why the radiative theory is a physical impossibility.
What happens in reality is that any destabilising influence from back radiation is neutralised by convective adjustments which are made possible by the changes in lapse rate slopes caused by those destabilising influences. Those adjustments restore hydrostatic equilibrium in the face of massive disruptions such as from volcanoes or meteorite strikes. Radiative imbalances are trivial in comparison.
Convection always changes to balance energy going out with energy coming in.

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 8:22 am

“Convection always changes to balance energy going out with energy coming in.”

It is not possible for convection to maintain earth’s energy balance with sunlight because convection does not carry energy away from the earth system.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Weekly_rise
June 6, 2021 9:35 am

Convection controls the rate at which the kinetic energy from the initial ascent is returned to the surface in descent ready for radiation to space.
Therefore, it does control the rate at which energy flows through the system and can adjust as necessary.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Weekly_rise
June 6, 2021 9:53 am

That doesn’t seem right. That would imply that radiation to space does not vary with altitude, wouldn’t it?

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  philincalifornia
June 6, 2021 10:03 am

If radiative gases are present then there must be radiation to space from within the atmosphere and it would vary with the temperature at the radiating height.
For a largely transparent atmosphere such as that of Earth the vast majority goes from the surface.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 11:08 am

I thought it would be implicit in my question that I was talking about 13 – 18 micron wavelength photons and, of course, I’m ignoring water vapor. My question related to convection and altitude, linearity versus logarithmic. I’m trying to learn more about it.

DocSiders
Reply to  philincalifornia
June 6, 2021 12:26 pm

Moist warm air rises convectively. At altitude (above lots of humid air and other hothouse gasses) it gives up lots and lots of its heat in a couple HOH phase changes… condensation and freezing)…lots of which is free to radiate into space way up there (actually enhanced by increased CO2 concentrations…collisions add Q to CO2 and other GHG’s which they can then release in radiation).

The air returning to the earth is way colder…and heavier because —> drier (else it wouldn’t be falling)…and the cold liquid rain and frozen solid ice falls.

So, where is there some balance between the energy rising and energy falling from convection?? Rising (and escaping) energy easily exceeds falling energy by at least an order of magnitude… No?

Last edited 19 hours ago by DocSiders
Dave Fair
Reply to  DocSiders
June 6, 2021 4:42 pm

Uh, I’m not sure that “balance between the energy rising and energy falling from convection?” is a physical thing. Pure energy has many ways to go, not just falling. Show me some math.

Ron
Reply to  Weekly_rise
June 6, 2021 10:03 am

Convection dampens the day to night side amplitude thereby really “trapping” heat.

The temperature amplitude between day and night times and poles vs. equator decreases by atmospheric mass which can “store” heat due to the pressure-temperature relation given by the ideal gas law.

And that doesn’t even touch the latent heat capacity of the oceans.

gbaikie
Reply to  Weekly_rise
June 6, 2021 12:55 pm

“It is not possible for convection to maintain earth’s energy balance with sunlight because convection does not carry energy away from the earth system.”
But it carries energy within the earth system.
If topic energy balance and global temperature- such why we in an icehouse climate v a greenhouse climate. It about the average temperature of the entire ocean which averages about 3.5 C.
A greenhouse climate would would have ocean 10 C or more warmer than 3.5 C

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Weekly_rise
June 6, 2021 6:22 pm

I do not understand why there seems to be an underlying “one or the other” mentality.
Is that just my imagination?
Obviously both processes, and many others, are going on at the same time.

DocSiders said what I was gonna say: The energy that escapes via radiation after lifting processes (convective + orographic + any other lifting mechanisms) move air to altitude is not present when that air descends, obviously.
More moisture in the air when it is lifted by any such mechanism, increases the energy transported aloft tremendously.
The higher air is lifted, the more chance that the energy contained in the moisture as latent heat, will be released by phase changes.
Every gram of water that changes from vapor to liquid droplets releases 540 calories per gram, and each gram of liquid that freezes releases another 80 calories per gram.
This is a gigantic amount of energy compared to the amount of energy it takes to cool or heat liquid water between 0° and 100° C, which is of course 100 calories per gram.
It is also gigantic compared to the amount of thermal energy in dry air.
It is mostly dry air which is descending, after much or most of the latent heat which was in the moist ascending air has been released.

Not all of the latent heat which was released is radiated away to space in any single cycle of lifting and descent, but again, much of it has been.
And these cycles of lifting and descent are repeated over and over again.
The diurnal cycle only adds more layers of complexity to an already enormously complicated set of processes.

Dave Fair,
I think you misunderstood the part of what DocSiders said that you commented on. He was questioning that there is a balance there, as you correctly doubted yourself.

Convection accelerates the radiative process that allows the atmosphere to shed head to space. More heat at the surface adds more moisture to rising air on a global and even a local scale, and so enhances this accelerated transport of energy aloft and so further enhances radiative losses to space.

Ultimately, it is moisture that is responsible for regulating the temperature of the atmosphere.
The warmistas seem to think that there is a tight constraint on heat loss to space, and that CO2 constrains it all the more, but they ignore that at night, there is plenty of excess cooling capacity. We see this every night when cooling slows and then stops long before the following Sunrise starts a new cycle of daytime heating.
Likewise, there is a nearly unlimited amount of cooling capacity at high latitudes, especially during the long polar nights.

Moisture is what keep the Earth from becoming frigidly cold every night.

If CO2 was as important as warmistas claim, it’s effect would be particularly evident in Antarctica, and yet that place has not warmed as CO2 has risen.

1
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
June 6, 2021 6:38 pm

I do not understand why, among some who are commenting, there seems to be an underlying “one or the other” mentality.
Is that just my imagination?
Obviously both processes, and many others, are going on at the same time.

DocSiders said what I was gonna say: The energy that escapes via radiation after lifting processes (convective + orographic + any other lifting mechanisms) move air to altitude is not present when that air descends, obviously.
More moisture in the air when it is lifted by any such mechanism, increases the energy transported aloft tremendously.
The higher air is lifted, the more chance that the energy contained in the moisture as latent heat, will be released by phase changes.
And on top of that, the higher it is lifted, the easier it will be for it to radiate away to space.
When air starts out warmer at the surface, or when it starts out more moist, the more buoyant it will tend to be and hence the higher it will tend to ascend.
So as the air near the ground grow’s warmer or more moist, for whatever reason, the more easily this accumulating energy (the energy contained in warmer air or the latent heat contained in more moist air) can be transported aloft and lost to space.

Every gram of water that changes from vapor to liquid droplets releases 540 calories per gram, and each gram of liquid that freezes releases another 80 calories per gram.
This is a gigantic amount of energy compared to the amount of energy it takes to cool or heat liquid water between 0° and 100° C, which is of course 100 calories per gram.
It is also gigantic compared to the amount of thermal energy in dry air.
It is mostly dry air which is descending, after much or most of the latent heat which was in the moist ascending air has been released.

Not all of the latent heat which was released is radiated away to space in any single cycle of lifting and descent, but again, much of it has been.
And these cycles of lifting and descent are repeated over and over again.
The diurnal cycle only adds more layers of complexity to an already enormously complicated set of processes.

Dave Fair,
I think you misunderstood the part of what DocSiders said that you commented on. He was questioning that there is a balance there, as you correctly doubted yourself.

Convection accelerates the radiative process that allows the atmosphere to shed head to space. More heat at the surface adds more moisture to rising air on a global and even a local scale, and so enhances this accelerated transport of energy aloft and so further enhances radiative losses to space.

Ultimately, it is moisture that is responsible for regulating the temperature of the atmosphere.
The warmistas seem to think that there is a tight constraint on heat loss to space, and that CO2 constrains it all the more, but they ignore that at night, there is plenty of excess cooling capacity. We see this every night when cooling slows and then stops long before the following Sunrise starts a new cycle of daytime heating.
Likewise, there is a nearly unlimited amount of cooling capacity at high latitudes, especially during the long polar nights.
And again, when there is more energy in the air, more energy will be transported to polar regions by winds and water currents.
Where it will be far easier for it to wind up being transferred to space.

Moisture is what keeps the Earth from becoming frigidly cold every night.

Weather is the set of processes that transport energy aloft and to higher latitudes within the atmosphere, and climate is the average of this weather in any given location.

If CO2 was as important as warmistas claim, it’s effect would be particularly evident in Antarctica, and yet that place has not warmed as CO2 has risen.

Last edited 12 hours ago by Nicholas McGinley
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
June 7, 2021 2:05 am

“I do not understand why, among some who are commenting, there seems to be an underlying “one or the other” mentality.
Is that just my imagination?
Obviously both processes, and many others, are going on at the same time.”

Nicholas, I, too seem to detect some kind of muddying the waters in discussions of late. Perhaps this is a new suttle onslaught against the effectiveness of WUWT? Do Wentworth’s recent papers have “strawman polarizing” characteristics, or are they being abused by those muddiers. And the use of unprecedented volume of negative dissing of comments. I think the trashing of Rud’s posting on Lindzen (an obvious target in climate jostling), is a good example.

Alasdair
Reply to  Weekly_rise
June 6, 2021 10:46 am

Forget energy balances for the moment. There are three ways energy moves up through the atmosphere. Radiation, convection and buoyancy. Sadly the latter two get conflated in the literature; but are totally different; the latter not dependent on temperature differential. The energy that arrives, by whatever means, at the Tropopause then relies on Radiation alone for balance, as you suggest. The fact that the Cirrus Clouds have growing ice crystals means that there here we have a net radiation of energy to space; this being alongside other radiation and due primarily to the buoyancy factor.
Attempting to explain matters purely in radiative terms just does not work unless the buoyancy factor is incorporated into the equations. There are large energies involved here which should not be ignored.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Alasdair
June 6, 2021 11:38 am

The fact that the Cirrus Clouds have growing ice crystals means that there here we have a net radiation of energy to space

Alasdair,
Thank you! At last someone who recognises that solid ice crystal particles in Cirrus clouds at the tropopause are efficient and effective thermal radiators to space (both day and night), while at the same time acting as a daytime albedo control.

Trick
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
June 6, 2021 12:15 pm

Philip, those icy cirrus clouds also add radiation absorbed at the L&O surface above that of clear sky. Dr. Spencer a few years ago showed how to detect icy cirrus moving in overnight with ambient surface water thermometer temperature probes increasing water temperature over nearby ambient water not in view of the icy cirrus radiation.  

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Trick
June 6, 2021 3:56 pm

nearby ambient water not in view of the icy cirrus radiation. 

Trick,
I would need a link please.
A while back we had some observational comments from a crop grower in Florida on the subject of night frosts and cirrus veils.
He reported significant surface temperature variations associated with the advection of high level cirrus.
I would be genuinely interested to know the height and distribution of these jet stream veils and if the surface temperature effect he observed is a mirror reflection of the thermal radiation sourced from the warm surface waters of the adjacent Gulf of Mexico.

Trick
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
June 6, 2021 4:16 pm

Philip, it’s good you are interested to learn, see here:

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2015/06/can-infrared-radiation-warm-a-water-body-part-ii/#comments

Last edited 15 hours ago by Trick
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
June 6, 2021 6:49 pm

Hi Phillip.
Here I am.
Yes, glad at least someone saw my recent comments regarding the possibility that the sudden increases that can be observed when cirrus moves in on cold nights, could possibly be due to reflection effects from warmer areas nearby.

It should be possible to get answers to questions such as these, although it would likely entail numerous careful observations over wide areas during conditions that occur somewhat infrequently in any given location.
Infrequently, but repeatedly, I should add.
Or at least the occurrence of such large effects as to be readily apparent may be what is infrequent: It seems to me that such effects may be more common that I observed, just not as dramatic under less optimal conditions for observing the effect.

Or it may be that Florida on cold nights undergoing radiational cooling represents a rather special case, being that the peninsula is surrounded by and contains within it, bodies of very warm water, even on these cold nights.

Last edited 12 hours ago by Nicholas McGinley
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
June 6, 2021 7:10 pm

One way to get at something like an answer might be to quantify the effect on many occurrences, and then look for instances in which the local ground and sky conditions were close to identical, but the water temperature over the Gulf (or other adjacent areas) was substantially different.
If it is indeed a reflection effect, one might suppose that the effect is going to be greatest when the water is warmest.
The effect can be observed during months ranging from October to April, when it can be expected the Gulf of Mexico as well as lakes and rivers and bays would be at substantially different temperatures.

On at least one of the recent occasions when I was talking about this here on WUWT, I did a quick search for media accounts of this phenomenon, and was able to find several mentions of occasions where local meteorologists in various parts of the country noted that cirrus clouds had prevented or lessened the expected occurrence of k i lling frosts.
So this is not something that is unknown, or localized to rural areas of Florida.

Last edited 12 hours ago by Nicholas McGinley
Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 7:25 am

Here’s an accurate graphic.
This set of equations is used by heat exchanger design engineers to design heat exchangers.
The atmosphere is just an ordinary surface heat transfer problem.

Earth Heating PPt Video 021518.jpg
-6
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 8:54 am

Stephen,

“That process takes time and is slower than radiation so the system must heat up.”

This only matters as a change is talking place. Once a steady state has been achieved, the temperature is what it is and non radiant energy can have no further effects.

Ask yourself the following question:

What effect does convection, latent heat and other non radiant transfers of energy between the surface and the atmosphere have on the steady state temperature, once that steady state has been achieved?

Take a look at Trenberth’s obfuscated steady state energy balance that includes non radiant energy in the radiant balance. If you subtract the return of non radiant energy from the back radiation term, all that’s left are the W/m^2 required to offset the surface emissions. Whatever effect non radiant energy entering the atmosphere has is already accounted for by the steady state average temperature and its subsequent emissions.

To the extent that a Joule of energy emitted by the planet can trace its origin to latent heat entering the atmosphere, a Joule of surface emissions that would have otherwise left the planet must be returned to the surface in order to offset the lost latent heat. The same goes for convection.

Latent heat and convection have a zero sum influence on the steady state radiant behavior of the planet and the subsequent RADIANT sensitivity of the surface temperature and this is another of those physical truths obfuscated by sloppy alarmist pseudo science that calls irrational arguments settled science.

5
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  co2isnotevil
June 6, 2021 5:00 pm

Oh, Christ. The system (Earth and its atmosphere) gets energy (Sun) and releases an equal amount of energy (LW at TOA). The internal machinations of the atmosphere (dynamically and radioactively) both amplifies and reduces energy flows. Radiatively active molecules modulate energy flow within the atmosphere. Convection, conduction and clouds also modulate energy flow within the atmosphere. So called GH gasses retard outward bound LW energy and convection and conduction within the atmosphere affects the outcome.

The TOA is at a lower emissive temperature than that of the surface. Get over it. None of you keyboard cowboys know what the hell is actually going on.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 9:31 am

Thank you Rud – I always enjoy your posts.

My previous comment on this subject is excerpted below. I remain surprised by how many commenters find the GHE controversial. I know and have corresponded over the decades with most of the leading climate skeptics in academia, and not one of them has ever raised this question! So I called it a red herring – apparently it is not, at least on this website – but I just don’t care. In my opinion, the GHE exists, and the entire discussion is a diversion.

The real climate question has always been the alleged magnitude of Climate Sensitivity, (CS). Global warming alarmists (aka “warmists”) say CS is large and thus CO2-driven warming is very-scary and dangerous; climate skeptics say CS is small and warming is small and beneficial. There is ample Earth-scale evidence that the skeptics are much more correct – the upper bound of CS is only about 1C/doubling – and the warmists are not only wrong, but know they are wrong and have known that for ~50 years.

As we correctly published in 2002, “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”
https://friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/KyotoAPEGA2002REV1.pdf

If one wants to dive into the detail, it is probable that both sides are technically wrong, and that CS does not significantly exist in physical reality – because for CS to exist temperature changes must lag atmospheric CO2 changes, and we know that in fact CO2 changes lag temperature changes at all measured time scales. Cart before horse!

I suspect it’s a scale-up issue – what might exist at a molecular scale (“CO2 is a MINOR greenhouse gas”) changes entirely when one scales up from molecular to full-Earth-scale. In engineering, we often find surprises during scale-up of processes, and most will agree that molecule-to-Earth is one very large scale-up.

My previous comment, abridged, follows:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/06/04/mathematical-proof-of-the-greenhouse-effect/#comment-3261556

I know many veteran climate scientists and do not recall any of them denying the existence of the green house effect (GHE) – accordingly this paper is a bit of a “red herring”.
 
Earth’s temperature is warmed and moderated by the GHE. The primary greenhouse gas (GHG) is water vapour; atmospheric CO2 is a bit player – NOT significant – NOT a primary GHG and NOT a significant driver of global warming.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
June 6, 2021 9:53 am

Thread invasion – my apologies but this needs to be published, now:

Peter Foster’s National Post take-down of “Marxist-Mark Carney”, former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, now UN climate czar.

MARK CARNEY, MAN OF DESTINY, ARISES TO REVOLUTIONIZE SOCIETY. IT WON’T BE PLEASANT
What Carney ultimately wants is a technocratic dictatorship justified by climate alarmism
by Peter Foster  Jun 05, 2021 
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/peter-foster-mark-carney-man-of-destiny-arises-to-revolutionize-society-it-wont-be-pleasant

MY PREVIOUS SITUATION ASSESSMENT
 
It’s ALL a leftist scam – false enviro-hysteria including the Climate and Green-Energy frauds, the full lockdown for Covid-19, the illogical linking of these frauds (“to solve Covid we have to solve Climate Change”), paid-and-planned terrorism by Antifa and BLM, and the mail-in ballot USA election scam – it’s all false and fraudulent.
 
The Climate-and-Covid scares are false crises, concocted by wolves to stampede the sheep.
 
The tactics used by the global warming propagandists are straight out of Lenin’s playbook.
 
The Climategate emails provided further evidence of the warmists’ deceit – they don’t debate, they shout down dissent and seek to harm those who disagree with them – straight out of Lenin.
 
The purported “science” of global warming catastrophism has been disproved numerous ways over the decades. Every one of the warmists’ very-scary predictions, some 80 or so since 1970, have failed to happen. The most objective measure of scientific competence is the ability to correctly predict – and the climate fraudsters have been 100% wrong to date.
 
There is a powerful logic that says that no rational person can be this wrong, this deliberately obtuse, for this long – that they must have a covert agenda. I made this point circa 2009, and that agenda is now fully exposed – it is the Marxist totalitarian “Great Reset” – “You will own nothing, and you’ll be happy!”
 
The wolves, proponents of both the very-scary Global Warming / Climate Change scam and the Covid-19 Lockdown scam, know they are lying. Note also how many global “leaders” quickly linked the two scams, stating ”to solve Covid we have to solve Climate Change”- utter nonsense, not even plausible enough to be specious.
 
Regarding the sheep, especially those who inhabit our universities and governments:
The sheep are well-described by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the landmark text “The Black Swan”, as “Intellectual-Yet-Idiot” or IYI – IYI’s hold the warmist views as absolute truths, without ever having spent sufficient effort to investigate them. The false warmist narrative fitted their negative worldview, and they never seriously questioned it by examining the contrary evidence.
 
More, for those who can and do read and think:

CLIMATE CHANGE, COVID-19, AND THE GREAT RESET
A Climate, Energy and Covid Primer for Politicians and Media
By Allan M.R. MacRae, Published May 8, 2021 UPDATE 1e
Download the WORD file
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/climate-change-covid-19-and-the-great-reset-update-1e-readonly.docx
 
 

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
June 6, 2021 10:14 am

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/peter-foster-mark-carney-man-of-destiny-arises-to-revolutionize-society-it-wont-be-pleasant
 
Mark Carney was successful at the Bank of Canada because of events that he had no role in – the huge success of the Alberta oilsands carried the Canadian economy through his tenure and made everyone look good, regardless of their lack of contribution to Canada’s success.
 
Here is what really happened that made Canada so prosperous then, as written by an esteemed colleague, one of the most respected engineers in Canada:
 
INITIATIVES THAT DROVE MAJOR ECONOMIC GROWTH OF SYNCRUDE CANADA, THE ALBERTA OIL SANDS AND THE CANADIAN ECONOMY
 
In the 1980’s and 1990’s, Allan MacRae initiated (or co-initiated) and successfully proposed three of the four major changes that drove the successful growth of the Alberta oil sands. Changes included new income tax terms, new Crown royalty terms and a low-cost 50% production increase that reduced Syncrude unit operating costs by 30%. MacRae also recommended that Syncrude acquire new leases for growth, and technical innovations that improved performance and reduced costs.
 
MacRae incorporated these initiatives into a comprehensive strategy for Syncrude, which was implemented and was instrumental in the successful evolution and growth of Syncrude and the Alberta oil sands industry.
 
The oil sands industry became the mainstay of the Canadian economy for 15 years, with over $250 billion in new capital investments and approximately 500,000 new jobs created. Canada became the fifth-largest oil producer in the world, the largest foreign supplier of energy to the USA and the most successful economy of the G8 countries.
 
 

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
June 6, 2021 3:03 pm

Allan—as is well-known, the climate scientists talk of the ‘E’ adjective: equilibrium CS, which has always troubled me greatly, how could an equilibrium ever be attained, much less measured? This issue also extends to CMoB’s work: although he talks about ECS, it seems like it is really instantaneous (I do realize that he is using the term the same ways climate scientists do).

Any comments?

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
June 6, 2021 6:26 pm

RE Transient Climate Sensitivity or Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (To TCS or ECS, that is the question).
 
In short, I don’t care much if at all about the alleged difference between TCS and ECS – I say it is the climate equivalent of the medieval “How many angels can dance on the head of a pin”? Why?
 
Climate Sensitivity CS is an artificial construct based on the ASSUMPTION that CO2 is a significant and measurable driver of global temperature, yet the best evidence and the cutting edge of climate science suggests that CS does not really exist – so who really cares if it is TCS or ECS?
 
Let me explain further. For clarity, I like and respect Lord Monckton, as I like and respect fellow climate skeptics John Christy, Richard McNider, Nic Lewis and Judith Curry. They have all published about CS (see below), but they are really quantifying an UPPER BOUND for CS based on the aforementioned ASSUMPTION (“that CO2 is a significant and measurable driver of global temperature”). They conclude that their calculated maximum probable CS is very low, approximately 1C/(hypothetical doubling of atmospheric CO2), such that there is no real global warming crisis, climate emergency, climate cock-up, or whatever the global warming propagandists are calling their favorite scam this week.
 
In summary, all these esteemed climate skeptics are correctly stating that “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.” (Baliunas, Patterson and MacRae, 2002). This is very good of them – it’s an honest, courageous but high-risk statement in this dystopian world of rampant academic corruption, based on the 50-year-old fraud of catastrophic human-made global warming.
 
Global Warming (aka Climate Change”) alarmism is a multi-trillion-dollar political and financial fraud, and those who dispute it get vilified and sometimes get destroyed.
 
The following is the cutting edge of the science:
 
The huge decline in fossil fuel consumption during the year-plus Covid-19 lockdown had NO impact on atmospheric CO2 increase – more evidence that Ed Berry’s latest book and paper are correct – see below.
 
My friend Ed says the increase in atmospheric CO2 is primarily natural, not man-made. The smartest people on the planet think he is correct.
 
More evidence supporting Berry:

Atmospheric CO2 changes lag temperature changes at all measured time scales. (MacRae, 2008). Humlum et al (2013) confirmed this conclusion.
 
Kuo et al (1990) and Keeling (1995) made similar observations in the journal Nature, but have been studiously ignored.
 
IF CO2 is a significant driver of global temperature, CO2 changes would lead temperature changes but they do NOT – CO2 changes lag temperature changes.
 
Think about that: Kuo was correct in 1990, and for 31 years climate science has ignored that conclusion and has been going backwards!
 
Climate Sensitivity (CS) to CO2 is a fiction – so small, if it even exists, it is practically irrelevant.
 
“The future cannot cause the past.” Here is the proof, from my 2008 paper:
https://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/esrl-co2/from:1979/mean:12/derivative/plot/uah6/from:1979/scale:0.18/offset:0.17
 
In the modern data record, the lag of atmospheric CO2 changes after atmospheric temperature changes is ~9 months. This is an absolute disproof of the CAGW hypothesis, which states that increasing CO2 drives temperature. “The future cannot cause the past.”
 
In my 2019 paper below, I explained why the lag is ~9 months – it is basic calculus, the 90 degree (1/4 cycle) lag of the derivative and its integral, which is the ~3 year ENSO period.
 
My 2008 paper remains very important. My 2008 conclusion was confirmed and expanded by Humlum et al in 2013, for which I am grateful.
 
My 2008 paper has been cited by Ed Berry in his 2020-21 book and related paper, which is at the cutting edge of climate science.
“CLIMATE MIRACLE: THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS – NATURE CONTROLS CLIMATE”
amazon.ca/Climate-Miracle-climate-crisis-controls-ebook/dp/B08LCD1YC3/
 
“CARBON CYCLE MODEL SHOWS NATURE CONTROLS CO2 LEVEL”
edberry.com/blog/climate/climate-physics/preprint3/
All warmists and most skeptics argue about the magnitude of climate sensitivity to increasing CO2, and whether the resulting CO2-driven global warming will be hot and dangerous or warm and beneficial. Both groups are probably wrong.
 
There is a high probability that the mainstream climate debate about the magnitude of CS is wrong – a waste of decades of vital time, tens of trillions of dollars of green energy nonsense and millions of lives. Vital energy systems have been compromised, damaged with intermittent, unreliable wind and solar generation – a debacle.
 
It is important to note that Global Cooling is happening now, even as CO2 concentrations increase – another disproof of the global warming fraud.

Cheap abundant reliable energy is the lifeblood of humanity – it IS that simple. The green sabotage of our vital energy systems, whether innocent or deliberate, has cost lives and could cost very many more.
 
Scientific details here:
“CO2, GLOBAL WARMING, CLIMATE AND ENERGY June 15, 2019”
wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/15/co2-global-warming-climate-and-energy-2/
 
Repeating, “The future cannot cause the past.”
__________________________
 
Reference:


THE CATASTROPHIC ANTHROPOGENIC GLOBAL WARMING (CAGW) AND THE HUMANMADE CLIMATE CHANGE CRISES ARE PROVED FALSE January 10, 2020
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2020/01/the-catastrophic-anthropogenic-global-warming-cagw-and-the-humanmade-climate-change-crises-are-proved-false.pdf
[excerpt]


CATASTROPHIC: THE ALLEGED WARMING IS NOT CATASTROPHIC.
 
Based on the evidence, Earth’s climate is relatively INsensitive to increased atmospheric CO2 – climate computer models greatly exaggerate future CO2-­‐driven warming and there is no catastrophic global warming crisis.
 
Both Christy & McNider (2017) and Lewis & Curry (2018) proved that climate sensitivity to increasing CO2 is too low to cause dangerous warming. To calculate an upper-­‐bound on climate
sensitivity to CO2, both papers made the same very conservative assumption:

Both papers assumed that ALL the observed global warming is ascribed to increasing atmospheric CO2, and then calculated the maximum climate sensitivity to a hypothetical doubling of atmospheric CO2 of only about 1 degree C, which is too low to cause dangerous global warming.
 
1.     Christy and McNider (2017) analysed UAH Lower Troposphere data since 1979:
“Satellite Bulk Tropospheric Temperatures As A Metric For Climate Sensitivity” By John R. Christy and Richard T. McNider
Asia-­‐Pac. J. Atmos. Sci., 53(4), 511-­‐518, 2017
 
2.     Lewis and Curry (2018) analysed HadCRUT4v5 Surface Temperature data since 1859:
“The Impact of Recent Forcing and Ocean Heat Uptake Data on Estimates of Climate Sensitivity”
By Nicholas Lewis and Judith Curry
 
Climate computer models used by the IPCC and other global warming alarmists employ climate sensitivity values much higher than 1C/doubling, in order to create false fears of catastrophic global warming.
__________________________

Herbert
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
June 6, 2021 9:01 pm

Allan,
I agree with you that CO2 lags temperature on all time scales from decades to Millenia.
When faced with this conundrum, warmists try to counter with Shakun et al (2012).
The paper acknowledges that whereas temperature normally leads CO2, during the interglacial which commenced some 20,000 years ago, CO2 from the warming oceans kicked in and led the distinct warming that followed.
Put directly, the claim is “Temperature is correlated with and generally lags CO2”.
Ergo, CO2 rules the climate system.
Further the assertion is that without CO2 the normal climate forces were insufficient for the planet to escape the last Ice Age.
This paper fails to be convincing,in my opinion, because the claim that they know that the Ice Age would have continued without strong greenhouse gas accretions seems to be the rankest speculation.
Do they really know how Ice Ages terminate?

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Herbert
June 6, 2021 9:50 pm

One does not need to examine every paper by warmists and individually refute it – warmists are serial bullsh!tters, and they can fabricate new lies faster than you and I can refute them
 
Based on their dismal predictive track record. we can safely dismiss everything the warmists say and write.
 
Warmists have made 48 consecutive very-scary climate predictions to end-2020, and all have failed to happen. At 50:50 “idiot odds” for each prediction, the probability against that happening is 281 trillion to one! Serial bullsh!tters!
 
I published this new Law in early 2020. Edit: Please delete the word “Virtually”.
 
“MACRAE’S MAXIM”:
“VIRTUALLY EVERY SCARY PREDICTION BY GLOBAL WARMING ALARMISTS IS FALSE.”
 
 Best regards, Allan

stinkerp
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
June 6, 2021 5:11 pm

Can you explain how they arrived at an “upper bound” of climate sensitivity of 1C when CO2 is doubled? Or point to an article that explains it. Climate alarmists increase CS with positive feedback. For example they theorize that if global temperature increases 1C, reduced glacier size reduces reflected sunlight further adding some amount to warming. It’s this fudge factor that gives them latitude to make scary claims. So far their fudge factor in the climate models has resulted in predicted warming that is far greater than measured. I’d like to see experimental evidence that doubling CO2 increases warming by (no more than? ) 1C.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  stinkerp
June 6, 2021 7:30 pm

Experimental evidence of what would happen to an entire planet if xyz occurs instead of abc?
How?

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  stinkerp
June 6, 2021 10:08 pm

These authors both used full-Earth-scale observations to calculate their upper-bound CS. Repeating, see underlined below:

Both Christy & McNider (2017) and Lewis & Curry (2018) proved that climate sensitivity to increasing CO2 is too low to cause dangerous warming. To calculate an upper-­‐bound on climate sensitivity to CO2, both papers made the same very conservative assumption:
Both papers assumed that ALL the observed global warming is ascribed to increasing atmospheric CO2, and then calculated the maximum climate sensitivity to a hypothetical doubling of atmospheric CO2 of only about 1 degree C, which is too low to cause dangerous global warming.
 
1.     Christy and McNider (2017) analysed UAH Lower Troposphere data since 1979:
“Satellite Bulk Tropospheric Temperatures As A Metric For Climate Sensitivity” By John R. Christy and Richard T. McNider
Asia-­‐Pac. J. Atmos. Sci., 53(4), 511-­‐518, 2017
 
2.     Lewis and Curry (2018) analysed HadCRUT4v5 Surface Temperature data since 1859:
“The Impact of Recent Forcing and Ocean Heat Uptake Data on Estimates of Climate Sensitivity”
By Nicholas Lewis and Judith Curry
 
Climate computer models used by the IPCC and other global warming alarmists employ climate sensitivity values much higher than 1C/doubling, in order to create false fears of catastrophic global warming.
____________

That approach is as good as it gets – full-Earth scale so no scale-up errors, and a conservative assumption that ALL observed warming is due to increasing CO2 – so it is an upper bound solution for CS. If NO warming was due to CO2. calculated CS would be zero. Theoretically, CS could be zero or even negative, but it is highly improbable that it is more than ~1C/doubling.

More extreme/esoteric arguments are possible, but not that credible.

philincalifornia
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
June 6, 2021 10:18 pm

CS could be zero or even negative, but it is highly improbable that it is more than ~1C/doubling.”

That just about sums it up Allan. Well said.

﻿

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
June 6, 2021 7:20 pm

Allan,
You said, “…the entire discussion is a diversion.”

And I could not agree more.
I remain conflicted on the question of what to do about it…ignore it, or keep trying to settle it.
﻿

gbaikie
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 12:15 pm

“Neither you nor Bob Wentworth have successfully rebutted a GHE from convection.”

Nor can anyone.
“Convection does not just move energy around.”
But this moving energy around is important aspect of related to global air temperature

“It converts kinetic to potential in uplift and converts potential to kinetic in descent.”

Or there lapse rate, and due to kinetic energy of gas molecule and gravity- if air warms at surface by say 5 C, the air above it, is also warmed. And if surface air cools, the air above likewise cool. A thinner atmosphere would more quickly warm and more quickly cool.
Our atmosphere has a lot thermal mass and the whole column of air warms and cools.

But I say Earth is warm because it’s water planet. The atmosphere is about 1/2 the story.

Dave Fair
Reply to  gbaikie
June 6, 2021 5:04 pm

Pleas logically construct a mathematical formulation describing your epiphany.

gbaikie
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 6, 2021 8:01 pm

Nothing I can think of which  Richard Lindzen has said, that I disagree with- he probably got some mathematical formulations for you look at.
But a lot he talks about is just commonly accepted stuff.

gbaikie
Reply to  gbaikie
June 6, 2021 8:42 pm

A WUWT blog post: Ie:
“The following description of the climate system contains nothing that is in the least controversial, and I expect that anyone with a scientific background will readily follow the description. I will also try, despite Snow’s observations, to make the description intelligible to the non-scientist.
The system we are looking at consists in two turbulent fluids (the atmosphere and oceans) interacting with each other. By ‘turbulent,’ I simply mean that it is characterized by irregular circulations like those found in a gurgling brook or boiling water, but on the planetary scale of the oceans and the atmosphere.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/10/09/richard-lindzen-lecture-at-gwpf-global-warming-for-the-two-cultures/

But anything I have said, which anyone disagree with, I am very interested in being corrected. Let make a short list:
We have cold ocean and that why we have low CO2 levels and why in
a 34 million year Ice Age.
Average ocean surface temperature is about 17 C {which is commonly said/cited]
Average land surface air according to Berkeley Earth analysis is about 10 C
3.5 C or 90% or more ocean less than 3 C, is said everywhere.
Why enter glacial and interglaciation is somehow related the Milankovitch cycles.
IPCC correctly says all models can’t predict future.
And have yet to find anyone who seriously believes in CAGW.
Most blame idea of false media news stories that ill informed and are hyping things {which is what they do with everything}

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 6, 2021 8:57 pm

Neither you nor Bob Wentworth have successfully rebutted a GHE from convection.

My recent post does, in a sense, disprove “GHE from convection.” In particular, the argument rigorously establishes that, in the absence of LW-absorbing/scattering materials in the atmosphere, and given the same planetary albedo and emissivity, the average surface temperature would need to be at least 24℃ colder—no matter how much convection happens, and no matter what other processes are occurring in the atmosphere.

It’s a valid rebuttal, even if not a successful one (in the sense of persuading you).

gbaikie
Reply to  Bob Wentworth
June 6, 2021 9:16 pm

There are many problems with this.
But in terms of global temperature it is related to the average temperature of our Ocean. And entire ocean average temperature is about about 3.5 C.
And much higher global temperature occur in greenhouse global climates which have a much warmer ocean then we have have during the last 34 million years.
But within our Ice Age the ocean temperature has been about 5 C, and this has large effect upon global average temperature. All interglacial periods which are warmer have ocean temperature closer to 5 C

Robert W Turner
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
June 7, 2021 5:22 am

The pseudoscience here at WUWT is stronger than ever isn’t it?

Proclamations such as “(ignoring that since Earths atmosphere got densified (aka ‘pumped up’) by gravitational consolidation about 4.5 billions years ago, unlike a newly pressurized bicycle tire it has had a LONG time to cool back down).” show how ignorant the dogmatic defenses of the pseudoscience GHG back radiation hypothesis are.

I suppose they think the magic unicorns “pumped up” the atmosphere 4.5 billion years ago and left the system is magic thermodynamic equilibrium. It’s not the sun and the sun’s heating isn’t continuously “pumping up” the atmosphere. NA, if the sun stopped shining the perpetual motion machine of the second kind that is the GHG back radiation would keep things going.

I have shown time and time again how the hypothesis has been refuted for over 100 years and that conversation lead to Dr Wentworth coming back with:

“Are you thinking that the momentum transferred by photons to molecules will warm and cool and equal number of molecules?
If so, then I agree with that assertion.
But, momentum change is not the only effect that photon absorption has.
It also has the effect of exciting a molecule into a flexing vibration. This happens regardless of whether the molecule was moving in the -x or +x direction.
The energy in this flexing vibration can and will be transferred to other molecular modes, in that molecule or other molecules, via collisions.
Thus, photon absorption contributes to heating, even if the momentum transfers do not lead to any net heating.”

So now we see that the mental gymnastics of the GHG back radiation cult are now leading to violations of 1st Law of Thermodynamics. Dr Wentworth is now admitting that the quantum theory of radiation is correct, and that gas molecules are equally warmed and cooled when a gas is in random isotropic motion, but then goes on to claim that there will always be warming even when there is no warming. This must be the missing heat, the heat created out of the ether when incident radiation causes a gas to cool via stimulated emission rather absorption, but the gas molecule increases in temperature regardless.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Robert W Turner
dk_
June 6, 2021 6:15 am

I read all of both posts. Perhaps I’m in the minority on this one as well. Thanks.
Grumpiness about “green house” metaphors does not signify dissent.

Curious George
Reply to  dk_
June 6, 2021 7:24 am

I do believe that the greenhouse effect exists. It is just that I am not satisfied with Bob Wentworth’s “mathematical proof”.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Curious George
June 6, 2021 5:07 pm

Damnit! Provide your own “mathematical proof” that the GHE doesn’t exist! Otherwise, STFU. I’m getting tired of keyboard cowboys.

RickWill
June 6, 2021 6:16 am

Linear analysis fails in its application to the global energy balance.

There is no “GHE”. Easily provable by looking at how emissivity and albedo respond to surface temperature.

Emissivity of water at 271K reduces from 0.96 to 0.3 after 50 days without any surface insolation because ice is an insulator.

10mm of water in the atmosphere below 273K reduces heat loss. The same water above 273K reduces energy input. Earth’s albedo over tropical oceans goes from 0.1 to 0.9 depending on where that water is located.

Linear analysis simply does not handle these complexities.

Both albedo and emissivity are complex functions of surface temperature. No linear analysis can handle these non-linear effects.

The nearest analogy for water on the surface and in the atmosphere are diodes for an electrical circuit or a non-return valve in a flow circuit. Anyone using linear analysis on such a system demonstrates their poor understanding on the system realities.

Last edited 1 day ago by RickWill
philincalifornia
Reply to  RickWill
June 6, 2021 9:55 am

Yes and sadly, although I’m most definitely not averse to being educated, I don’t feel that I have been by this thread. For example, there’s no discussion, unless I missed it about radiation with respect to altitude of the greenhouse gas molecule, and convection.

Also, I would add that linear effects of convection (i.e. not even feedbacks, positive or negative) can wipe out the logarithmic-reduced purported effects of CO2, and also remember this also has to be calculated for at least above 280ppm for it to be again purportedly man-made. There’s a lot missing here in this discussion, with the latter point being strangely and ubiquitously missing..

Dave Fair
Reply to  philincalifornia
June 6, 2021 5:09 pm

Show your work! [The math.] Phil, otherwise you are BSing.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 6, 2021 8:35 pm

I have no work. I was asking questions of people who know more than me.

philincalifornia
Reply to  philincalifornia
June 6, 2021 9:43 pm

Furthermore, what else are Sunday’s for, that and watching International cricket? That’s when I get my best bullshitting done. As a very good friend from the University of Georgia told me “The only thing you get better at as you get older is bullshitting”.

I could go one, but I’m trying to develop something more concrete regarding things that aren’t feedback, but are intrinsically linear from the get-go (correcting people on the linearity of the Calvin Cycle wrt CO2 started it).

…. and, as ever, I would like to start above 280ppm CO2.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  philincalifornia
June 6, 2021 11:41 pm

I am better at resting, personally.
I used to be very restless, but no more.

When I was younger, I had to contend with a very strict dad, who seriously cramped my style.
He was very sharp, too, and had a saying that “You cannot bullshit a bullshitter.”
I had a daily exercise in disproving that maxim.
But at some point I decided to focus on things that are true, and so have had not a lot of bullshitting practice time in recent decades.
But I am pretty sure my experience from younger days has given me a real nose for malarkey.
I can smell that crap from a long ways off.

Last edited 7 hours ago by Nicholas McGinley
Bob Wentworth
Reply to  RickWill
June 6, 2021 9:21 pm

There is no “GHE”. Easily provable by looking at how emissivity and albedo respond to surface temperature.

You are jumping from claiming that there is a flaw in my analysis to concluding that this “proves” there is no GHE. Even if you were 100% correct about having identified a flaw in my argument (you haven’t), that wouldn’t constitute your having “proved” anything.

Identifying a flaw in a proof of “A” does not constitute a proof of “not A”.

You are totally misinterpreting the nature of the analysis when you call it “linear.”

RickWill
Reply to  Bob Wentworth
June 6, 2021 10:14 pm

Bob claimed:

You are totally misinterpreting the nature of the analysis when you call it “linear.”

When you can show me where your values for emissivity and albedo are functions of time and temperature with non-linearities then you will having something worthwhile.

I know you were surprised to see that the water surface does not get colder than 271K. You are similarly surprised that the water surface does not exceed 303K.

Any analysis has to have these hard limits. Once included you will realise there is no “GHE”. It is a myth for people unable to accept non-linearities.

None of your equations have the hard limits. This is the average temperature function for the global oceans:
TLat >-80<80 = 271.3K
For Lat -80 to +80, TLat= 271.3 + 32/80*ABS(80 – Lat)
The temperature is non-linear.

The ocean temperature only exists in the range 271.3K to 303K because hard limits prevent it from going beyond it.

Two easily demonstrated non-linearities.

If there was no atmosphere then the ocean temperature would be higher – easily verified.

Last edited 9 hours ago by RickWill
Tom
June 6, 2021 6:23 am

There are way too many commenters here who fall into the category of people whose comprehension of math and science is fully constrained by politics and preconceived notions.

fretslider
Reply to  Tom
June 6, 2021 6:54 am

Can you share your data showing that?

Thanks.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie,
Reply to  fretslider
June 6, 2021 7:32 am

Just read them…

Tom
Reply to  fretslider
June 6, 2021 7:34 am

The raw data exists in the comments which I have no way to compile and analyze, but it is there for all to see.

B Clarke
Reply to  Tom
June 6, 2021 8:07 am

The vast majority of posters here,when discussing “the science ” discuss the science theres very little prejudice on the science, political opinion will of course be discussed when climate change is the topic,the two can not be separated, when politics is the main driver of climate science, when climate science is funded by governments with agendas ,when the IPCCs main function is to prove global warming. There is two sides to a debate ,there are two sides to a argument, unfortunately in climate science,( the science is settled) according to the MSM and politicians, here on WUWT no one is barred from thier opinion nothing is settled and opposing views are welcomed in open debate , you are fortunate to be able to discuss here,what ever the outcome.

Earthling2
Reply to  B Clarke
June 6, 2021 3:10 pm

“There is two sides to a debate ,there are two sides to a argument”

Actually, there are 3 sides to a debate or argument. My side, your side and the truth or facts of the matter. But humor aside, it never hurts to have more discussion on some matters, but I thought the GHE was established science here at this blog…the only issue up for real debate is what are the feedbacks, whether they be positive or negative. IMHO, it is the ECS that needs debating until the cows come home, not the existence of a GHE, which might be moot if ECS is negative. But it would still be incorrect to say there is no GHE, even if it ultimately causes cooling in the final analysis.

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Earthling2
June 6, 2021 3:16 pm

I don’t decide the debate, l don’t believe the science is settled,

Hence the debate,sounds like you have a lot to add to the debate.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Earthling2
June 6, 2021 7:45 pm

I think there are many other issues up for debate.
-For example, what factors are responsible for all of the huge changes in GAST and/or local climate regimes, prior to the industrial revolution?

-What are the relative magnitudes of these factors?

-Do they or do they not overwhelm any possible effects from humans, including changes in land use, the effect of the actual energies we release into the environment, etc?

-Is net warming really something that will have negative consequences, regardless of the cause or causes?

-Are we or are we not reaching the end of the interglacial, and can we possibly do anything about it if we are?

-How much benefit will adding CO2 to the air have in the biosphere, crop growth, health, and yields?

-Will having more CO2 continue to cause global greening, including shrinking of marginal desert/arid regions by drastically lowering how much water plants need to grow and thrive?

  • And many more.
Last edited 11 hours ago by Nicholas McGinley
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Tom
June 6, 2021 12:32 pm

The raw data exists in the comments which I have no way to compile and analyze, but it is there for all to see.

What you’re describing is merely your own unsupported opinion. If there is “raw data” observable to all, it can be compiled and analyzed by anyone with the time patience and will to do it. Hell, the entire idea of a “climate crisis” and the AGW position “is fully constrained by politics and preconceived notions”. Those is bound infiltrate any discussion of climate.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Tom
June 6, 2021 5:15 pm

FU, too. My response is about the level of your comment. Your comment is similar the level of the “racist” epithet. I have far more intellect, education and experience than many of the asshole on this Thread. The GHE is real and dipshit deniers are idiots.

-2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 6, 2021 5:20 pm

Hey! Rereading that really felt good!

Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 6:28 am

Two observations:

First, mechanical engineers have been designing furnaces and boilers for a very long time. Heat transfer within those devices depends on radiation transfer in an atmosphere of CO2 and water vapor, which are the residuum of combustion within them. The physics of the process is essentially the greenhouse effect. Engineers do not employ the exact physics but rather a workable approximation.

Second, I have heard no one here dispute the correctness of the transfer equation (here) and so how is it that the greenhouse effect doesn’t exist even though the transfer equation demands that it does, and enables one to calculate its effect?

There are several bits of magical thinking that pop up here from time to time and which seem to be impossible to snuff out — non-existance of the greenhouse effect and PV=nRT determines gas temperature independently of any other factors are two of them.

AC Osborn
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 7:12 am

Re “Second, I have heard no one here dispute the correctness of the transfer equation”.
First of all gases are not Black Bodies.
Second if you do the transfer function in the direction of Cold Object to Warm Object you get a massive NEGATIVE number which say’s that the Warmer Object has been COOLED.
How do you explain that?

Take 2 bodies one at 200K and one at 280K, transfer from hot to cold = + 4546560000
transfer form cold to hot = -4546560000

Explanation please.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 7:29 am

First, Those are some pretty big numbers you have there — what are they? What units?

Second, the transfer equation does not depend on the ” total blackness” of the medium which is radiating and absorbing. Most of the time we think of the gaseous medium as being “grey”. That is, described by an emissivity.

Third, a warm body in the presence of a cool body does cool — it transfers net energy to the cool body. You cannot just use the stefan boltzmann law to calculate the transfer as you also need 1) the true angular distribution of radiated energy from both bodies (an emissivity < 1.0 is just the first order approximation), and 2) you have to employ a view factor between the two unless one body is completely enclosed by the other. If the total view of the world of either body is not solely of the other body, then you had better take into account what else is in the view or your calculations are incomplete.

Nick Schroeder
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 8:55 am

In his heat radiation lecture notes Planck observed that for heat radiation to interact with stuff they had to have similar dimensions.
Short wave x-rays, cosmic rays, etc. are high energy and short wave. They go together.
UV waves are shorter and cause minerals to fluoresce.
LWIR are , well, long wave and low energy and are too large too interact at the molecular level.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 8:00 pm

The radio antenna on my car “interacts with” radio waves that are hundreds of meters long and have a tiny fraction of the energy of LWIR.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 9:26 pm

LWIR are , well, long wave and low energy and are too large too interact at the molecular level.

So, every scientist and engineer who has ever measured the absorption and emission properties of matter composed of molecules was lying? And the industrial processes that depend on these interactions don’t really work?

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 12:06 pm

AC Osborn,

You asked for an explanation.

First, your example of two bodies, one at 200 K and the other at 280 K is nonsense for reasons of missing units, emissivity values, radiating areas, and separation distances.

Second, any physical body with a surface temperature above absolute zero will emit thermal radiation (although such radiation does not have to conform to the Stefan-Boltzmann radiation law for ideal black bodies). For a uniform body surface, such radiation will be isotropic and will be unaffected by the presence of other bodies that may intercept some of this radiation. Ask yourself, how is it possible that one body physically separated from another body would “know” that there is/are one or more external object to which radiation should be directed?

Third, the steady-state radiative power shift at one object caused by receiving radiation from a second separated object, both with temperatures above absolute zero, is simple to calculate: new power radiated by object 1 = old power radiated by object 1 + power newly received from object 2.

In the above case, the fact that object 2 also happens to be intercepting radiation from object 1 only comes into play to the extent that such radiation happens to also increase the steady-state radiating power of object 2. Yes, it is an iterative process that converges to a final steady-state equilibrium for both bodies in this given gedanken experiment.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
June 6, 2021 9:35 pm

For a uniform body surface, such radiation will be isotropic

I appreciate your comment, and I wonder about this particular claim.

﻿Recently, it was pointed out to me that reflectivity is a function of angle of incidence, so absorptivity and emissivity would also need to be a function of angle of incidence.

Wikipedia seems to support this idea “[Directional spectral emissivity] depends upon the wavelength and upon the angle of the outgoing thermal radiation. Kirchhoff’s law actually applies exactly to this more complex emissivity: the emissivity for thermal radiation emerging in a particular direction and at a particular wavelength matches the absorptivity for incident light at the same wavelength and angle.”

angech
Reply to  Bob Wentworth
June 7, 2021 4:45 am

Bob.

“reflectivity is a function of angle of incidence, “”
Yes
Bounces off so not absorbed.

“so absorptivity and emissivity would also need to be a function of angle of incidence.”
No.

Absorption can occur from any direction.
Emission can go in any direction.

Meisha
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 2:02 pm

Very simple. You’re making the wrong analysis. GHE says the colder object would be COLDER (than otherwise) if there were no radiative feedback because the 280K surface would be “facing” an object at 3K (outer space—i.e., atmosphere transparent to IR) instead of one at 200K which is NOT transparent to IR. “Greenhouse” is comparing surface temps as they are versus what they would be if radiating directly from the surface to a 3K outer space. Is that so hard to understand?

Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 8:51 am

My depression era parents knew a quality education was a good investment, so I earned my BSME from CU in ’78. I then retired after 35 years of applying that education in the power generation industry, 25 involving O&M, testing and design of fossil fired power boilers. Was also lucrative, btw.
Radiative heat transfer plays a major role between that bright orange fireball and the furnace walls.
But once flue gas begins to cool and exits the furnace radiation plays a rapidly diminishing role and conduction and convection an increasing share. Fourth power, ya’ know.
There seems to be a contingent that assumes radiation operates independently from the molecular non-radiative processes.
They are mistaken.
This is why the K-T and other diagrams have a non-radiative component leaving the surface (sensible + latent) and then a separate BB radiative component. This effectively doubles the energy in the system out of S-B calculated thin air.
That is incorrect.
And without it the entire RGHE house of cards collapses.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 5:27 pm

Do you even understand the K-T diagram? The radiative component only depends on the temperature of the surface. Conduction and convection are entirely separate quantities and have nothing to do with the radiative properties of the surface. The atmosphere is the mediating medium between the surface and outer space. Stop “thinking” and read and understand science. And CliSciFi is not science.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 9:42 pm

There seems to be a contingent that assumes radiation operates independently from the molecular non-radiative processes.

They are mistaken.

I dare you to find a single credible text on thermodynamics or heat transfer that supports your contention that radiation depends in any way on molecular non-radiative processes.

You are mistaken.

This is why the K-T and other diagrams have a non-radiative component leaving the surface (sensible + latent) and then a separate BB radiative component. 

No, that’s not why the diagrams who two different energy transfer processes for energy leaving the surface. That show two different components because there are two different components, radiative and non-radiative processes.

There is no implication that one somehow depends on the other.

This effectively doubles the energy in the system out of S-B calculated thin air.

No, it doesn’t. This demonstrates that you haven’t payed any attention to the mathematics of energy transfer within the system.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 11:09 am

Kevin kilty posted: “First, mechanical engineers have been designing furnaces and boilers for a very long time. Heat transfer within those devices depends on radiation transfer in an atmosphere of CO2 and water vapor, which are the residuum of combustion within them. The physics of the process is essentially the greenhouse effect.”

The second sentence quoted is only minimally correct. Thermal conduction and thermal convection are very important physical heat transfer processes that occur in both furnaces and boilers. In fact, radiation transfer (of thermal energy) is basically INSIGNIFICANT in (water) boilers, which invariably operate at metal-liquid interfaces below “burnout” point for maximum heat transfer capability.

The third quoted sentence, “The physics of the process is essentially the greenhouse effect.” , is flat out absurd.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
Nowhere do I say that radiation is the sole heat transfer mechanism.

My long ago graduate school textbook on heat transfer written by Alan Chapman treats radiant transfer in Chapter 11, and looks extensively at transfer in enclosures with high temperature walls. 10% of the problems at chapter end deal with furnaces explicitly. Section 11.9 of that chapter covers transfer in enclosures with IR active gases inside. Sounds like a furnace to me. This section begins with the transfer equation. Sounds like equivalent of greenhouse effect to me.

The book I taught from four times, Incropera and deWitt, contains two chapters on radiant transfer. Dozens of the end of chapter problems deal explicitly with furnaces, processing ovens, boilers, heat recovery units, tube boilers in thermal power plants, and with transfer in enclosures containing IR active gases. Sections 13.5.1 and 13.5.2 deal with the transfer equation.

Sometimes these arguments are absurd, as there should be no argument in the first place.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Kevin kilty
“Heat transfer within those devices depends on radiation transfer in an atmosphere of CO2 and water vapor . . .”

Dave Fair
Reply to  Kevin kilty
Thank you, Kevin, for shaming the poseurs. The poseurs seem to have the need to beat-up others to prove their own worth. Stick with modern physics and mathematical textbooks and one may become educated. CliSciFi is not of the same caliber.

Loren C. Wilson
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 6, 2021 3:48 pm

A lot of heat transfer in a boiler is due to convection of the combustion gasses into the heat exchanger tubes, not just radiative heat transfer.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  Loren C. Wilson
June 6, 2021 6:24 pm

Did I ever use the word “just”?

-1
June 6, 2021 6:32 am

The first graph of absorption and emission spectra explains everything. CO2 has only three absorption peaks, equivalent to IR radiation temperatures of 800,400 and -80 deg C objects. In daylight, all of these frequencies would be active, both absorbing and emitting EM energy and emitting IR. These frequencies would be saturated and have no net effect on downwelling insolation other than to divert a little solar energy back to space, a tiny cooling effect.The same is true for water vapor.

It is during night time, with no solar energy input, that CO2 and water vapor actively convert thermal energy in the air to IR. The upper two absorption frequencies of CO2 would be inactive, without any sunlight input, and the remaining -80 deg C band would emit IR constantly. CO2 thus is constantly trying to cool the air to -80 deg C. It has an effect but night is too short. There is something to the saying that, “It is always coldest just before dawn.”

This is why the air cools so rapidly after sundown and little breezes kick up so quickly in the shadows of cloud on a sunny day with scudding clouds. These gases, properly called “radiative gases” simply do not warm the climate, but instead cool the climate.

The GHE was cobbled up and does not exist, but some twist into pretzels to make it work. The warmist stand is that it is the upper tropical troposphere that is warming the fastest and then warming the surface. This warm region is never been observed after years of searching (it does show up in climate models, but not the real world). In fact, NASA has found that this region has been cooling gently for decades. Again, this does not exist and is junk science.

Indeed, having an atmosphere has a real cooling effect during the day and a warming effect at night, which prevents our surface from being the same as on the Moon, with only IR radiation as a means of losing solar heating energy. The atmosphere carries solar energy from the surface very efficiently by conduction and convection (~85%). At night, the cooling air down convects and serves to slow down that cooling of the surface by lowering the temperature differential.

Tom
Reply to  Charles Higley
June 6, 2021 7:40 am

If there were in fact no GHE, it would be a simple matter to prove it experimentally. Have you evidence of such experiments?

Brian R Catt
Reply to  Tom
June 6, 2021 11:36 am

The whole beauty of claiming CO2 controls the climate WAS that it was a presumptive theory that could not be proven right or wrong, Feynman’s “vague theory”. This was the case when it was carefully planned and self identifying “climate scientists” were created and funded by IPCC money to “prove” this presumption right with models, rather than test it with observations. But then came proxy temperatures, from ice cores to tree rings, tree lines, etc. And universal satellite coverage of global temperatures from consistent repeatable instruments with universal coverage, New we CAN check what is normal – by observation of past climate change cycles, short and long, that allow anomalous behaviour to be identified.
comment image?dl=0

If there was a significant anomaly then it would show in the overtly cyclic records of the interglacial conditions with a tropical saturated region region that we currently enjoyed for 10Ka. It does not. There would also be a monotonic signal associated with any AGR There is not.
comment image?dl=0

Even without the frequency analysis the range and rate of the current variations are overtly almost identical with those in past interglacial warming cycles, cooling from a maximum at 8Ka BP, and most recently rising ina normal rate and range from the coldest minimum this interglacial period. Clue there.

So where is the claimed anomaly? To claim CO2 is a cause because it is rising as temperature rises when the warming phase of this cycle is observably in line with past warmings in fact proves it has no detectable effect. To add to this, you can examine the change of CO2 with Interglacial warming and cooling cycles. It is very clear CO2 lags the temperature decline towards the glacial phase, as well as the temperature rise to the interglacial. CO2 levels are an effect that lags temperature change in natural past. They are not a cause of change then..

Of course GHE is real, but how much is there? The claims for CO2 within the overall GHE as a control of climate, or significant contributor to the lapse rate, are both clearly false on the observed science fact – that is not debated by those expert on either side of this debate. The actual contribution of GHE to the overall lapse rate is small and diminishing exponentially with concentration. I also cover that elsewhere.
comment image?dl=0

LAPSE RATE: Meteorology 101 teaches how what Maxwell described as the adiabatic convective equilibrium occurs. Convection of water vapour by the atmosphere, heated by the surface, from the ocean to the troposphere, is the dominant control of climate, and also the determining factor in the Lapse rate from the surface to 0.1 Earth Bars, driven purely by surface heating of the atmosphere that drives convection, plus gravity that controls the atmospheric density gradient to space by pressure. This happens on all the planets studied to date with a surface where there is a liquid, gas and solid substance in equilibrium around its Triple Point, be it Water, or Methane or Ammonia in colder places.Just is. Physics 101. The lapse rate on such so;ar system Moons and Planets can be modelled very simply with two variables, using orbital diameter and pressure as a surrogate for density.
comment image?dl=0

THE EFFECT OF RADIATIVE HEAT LOSS FROM THE SURFACE This is a small amount of the overall heat loss, 58W/m^2 out of 240W/m^2. And the atmosphere is transparent to most of the 58W/m^2 emitted IR energy leaving the surface, so that has no warming effect on the atmosphere. The warming effect of the small amount of surface radiation, the 18W/m^2 of the IR that does act on the atmosphere through the scattering of GHE, is poorly understood, and certainly a small and diminishing effect on the overall lapse rate with concentration.

Ot is much than the dominant control of the response to SST change, The slightest error in modellers guestimates of the control feedback to the tiny 1.6W/m^2 of total heat loss out of 240W/m^2, that the IPCC say is the net AGW effect, would make the supposed effect cooling, not warming. And again, the record shows no anomaly vs. past change, in range or rate.

If the observations don’t match the theory, it’s wrong. Whatever GHE there is is small, well controlled, and the change predicted by models has not been detectable as an anomaly in the natural record since they really began to today. QED

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Charles Higley
June 6, 2021 8:09 am

Charles, you are making a few fundamental errors…

  1. The outgoing radiation is a lot of frequencies from the earth’s surface with as peak what the temperature of the surface does emit, not the temperature of the air above it (a matter of mass…).
  2. Water and CO2 and other active gases absorb IR in several frequencies over the spectrum of what the surface emits.
  3. Some of that absorbed energy is distributed over other (inert) molecules by collisions, which heat up the atmosphere.
  4. Some of the collisions get CO2, water and other active gases in exited state, which ends with re-radiation of IR by CO2 and other active gases in all directions.
  5. Points 2 and 4 together send a part of that re-radiation back to the surface. That is measured at several stations on the surface, which even show the seasonal variation of the CO2 level in the NH and the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere over the years in the level of backradiation: https://newscenter.lbl.gov/2015/02/25/co2-greenhouse-effect-increase/
  6. That reduces the amount of IR, thus energy, emitted to space. The only way the energy balance can be restored is by heating up the surface, until incoming and outgoing energy are equal.

Thus in short, it is not the temperature of the atmosphere that dictates the amount of outgoing energy, but the temperature of surface plus the amount of energy that is absorbed and back radiated to the surface.

Further, the -80ºC peak frequency for the absorption of CO2 is for a black body, not for radiation active gases. A CO2 laser at that frequency can melt steel at 1200ºC… Would be impossible according the black body frequency.
https://lightmachinery.com/lasers/co2-lasers/

Gretl
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
June 6, 2021 10:40 am

“Observational Determination of Surface Radiative Forcing by CO2 from 2000 to 2010” is a paper anybody serious should be citing unless it is supporting the argument that some will infer a trend from noise based on religious faith, and give their instrumentation captain marvel-esque super powers.

Had the authors shifted their observations by 2 years the 0.02 watts/m^3 per year of “forcing” due to a 21 ppm increase would have resulted in significant global cooling… or maybe they could have said a 21 PPM increase caused -0.02 forcing!

The idea that that they controlled for every other variable and singled out CO2 as the cause of whatever they saw in a huge amount of noise is ludicrous. They picked two years with the largest temp difference and ascribed that difference to CO2!

They claimed to be able to detect the amount of forcing seasonally but apparently not year to year (CO2 forcing is magic that way).

Their findings confirm the models though! Too bad the models out in 3 sigma land with observations even with huge unjustified “corrections” to the data.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Gretl
June 6, 2021 1:39 pm

Gretl, they didn’t use or calculate anything that is called temperature. All what they have done is measuring the whole IR spectrum and subtracting water vapor with its spectrum leaving the lines caused by CO2 and thus its change in W/m2. That is all. If that caused warming, cooling or nothing is of zero interest in this case.
That models have their influence of CO2 (as W/m2) right is no surprise, as that is quite straight-forward physics. The problem in the models is the assumed “positive feed-backs”, which hardly or don’t exist…

BTW, that is how hand-held CO2 devices work: They measure the IR absorption in the main CO2 band and another line in a water band where CO2 is not active. By calculating the effect of water in the CO2 band out of the water band and subtracting it from the CO2 band signal, the remainder is the CO2 absorption.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
June 6, 2021 2:22 pm

It seems that modern CO2 measurements don’t use a second wave in the water band:
https://www.co2meter.com/blogs/news/6010192-how-does-an-ndir-co2-sensor-work
Anyway, they should compensate for any water vapor present, maybe using their temperature and relative humidity measurements to calculate the interference with water vapor. But that is not mentioned in the description…

Gretl
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
June 6, 2021 6:29 pm

Did you read the paper? That is not what they did.

Gretl
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
June 6, 2021 6:48 pm

If you read the paper, they supposedly used incredibly sophisticated equipment to measure all downwelling radiation and very very very carefully subtract everything that didn’t have a very very specific “CO2 signal,” and yadda yadda yeah right.

What is obvious is they in fact just chose 2000-2010 rather than 1998-2008 because it was easier to force the data to imply CO2 was the cause… and they were somehow able to identify which CO2 molecules came from fossile fuel. I bet they also have one of those benchtop gas chromatographs from “medicine man” that can calculate and display the tertiary structure of a 50kDa protein.

Silliness

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Gretl
June 7, 2021 6:27 am

Gretl, there is nothing unusual in the equipment they used: a spectrometer which shows every single line in the whole IR spectrum in very detail.
And there is nothing unusual in knowing what lines correspond to any specific molecule. I have worked with chlorine detection which has its specific lines of absorption to warn for any outbreak or leaks.

So there is nothing unusual to subtract what is known as lines from water vapor, CH4, N2O, O3, … from the whole spectrum and show that the remainder is from CO2.

If they had chosen 1998-2008, the results would have been similar, as the increase in total CO2 was similar.
Again, the measured CO2 induced forcing is in W/m2 and any resulting temperature change is out of the calculation.

And if you don’t trust that the CO2 increase (as mass, not the original molecules!) is 96% from humans, you don’t trust any type of observation…
http://www.ferdinand-engelbeen.be/klimaat/co2_origin.html

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Charles Higley
June 6, 2021 8:12 am

The warmist theory of a warming upper tropical atmosphere is based on more water vapor at that height in a warming world. But there is not more water vapor, therefore also no faster increase than at the surface…

Tom Abbott
June 6, 2021 6:38 am

From the article: “The GHE issues are how much when (ECS), not if.”

I’ll go along with that.

Now we just have to figure out if more CO2 in the atmosphere results in net warming or net cooling of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The other GHE article is now up to 729 comments. 🙂

Philip Mulholland
June 6, 2021 6:40 am

In Geoscience the notion of Continental Drift was derided.
It was necessary to invent the new name of Plate Tectonics before the concept of the movement of continents was generally adopted.
N.B. It was the proposed mechanism for the movement of the continents that was wrong, not the concept.

Erl Happ
June 6, 2021 6:43 am

Well, if you want to retain energy in a warm body you need to surround it in a vacuum. Once you let the air at it (any gaseous medium), the temperature rapidly declines and the faster the flow of gas around the body the quicker it will lose its warmth. That’s called the wind chill factor.

As soon as a parcel of air accepts energy from a warm body, either via conduction or radiation, the gaseous particles so affected are displaced upwards and so long as the parcel retains the differential in the kinetic energy that it possesses in relation to the gas that it is passing through, that warmed parcel will keep lifting. Because of a negative lapse rate its always moving into a zone where the temperature is less so its ,likely to maintain its density differential……until its high enough to radiate to Space.

The atmosphere is very thin. 90% of its mass is found within 10km of the surface. Long before that parcel of gas reaches an elevation of 10 km it is free to radiate to space. If you live in the inland you soon find out that the energy gained in the daytime is very rapidly lost at night.

No, I cant agree with this notion of a greenhouse effect. What I believe is that the ocean is transparent to solar radiation, absorbs the suns energy to some depth and yields it up slowly, certainly not in the space of 12 hours like in the inland.

No mathematics needed, just common sense and an understanding of the behaviour of gases.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Erl Happ
June 6, 2021 9:53 pm

I cant agree with this notion of a greenhouse effect.

Yet, your narrative actually supports the idea of a greenhouse effect. You talk about a parcel rising “until its high enough to radiate to Space.” That “radiating into space” is accomplished by greenhouse materials (GHG and clouds). The more GHG there are in the atmosphere, the higher a parcel needs to rise before it can radiate to space without having that radiation be re-absorbed.

A higher radiation level means a larger lapse rate temperature differential to the surface. So, if GHGs increase, the radiation threshold elevation rises, and the surface temperature rises.

What I believe is that the ocean is transparent to solar radiation, absorbs the suns energy to some depth and yields it up slowly, certainly not in the space of 12 hours like in the inland.

If that happens, it would smooth out temperature variations over a day. But otherwise, it doesn’t explain the planetary temperature.

No mathematics needed, just common sense and an understanding of the behaviour of gases.

“Common sense” is frequently wrong, when it comes to science.

Erl Happ
Reply to  Bob Wentworth
June 6, 2021 11:41 pm

Bob, look at it this way. If the greenhouse absorber instantly transfers kinetic energy to any other molecule that is adjacent, being immediately capable of accepting more energy, how many greenhouse molecules are required in parts per million to raise the temperature of the air to start it moving? In that connection think about what is achieved by the ozone molecule at and below the tropopause. What’s the elevation necessary before the downward radiation component becomes insignificant and the chance of re-absorption of the wave length being emitted by the air so heated, immaterial?

Absorption and transmission of energy is a function of atmospheric density. Density falls away with elevation. The work done by this process at 1000 metres of elevation is much less than that achievable at the surface.

What proportion of this planet is going to be adversely affected by adding radiation absorbers, over what seasonal interval, and what fraction of the planet would benefit for what proportion of the year. Consider that the optimum temperature for photosynthesis lies between 25 and 35°C.

Then ask yourself what proportion of absorbers is desirable?

And remember that at current concentration, CO2 is just above starvation levels from a plants point of view. And plant water use efficiency is dramatically enhanced as the proportion of CO2 is enhanced. Compare the availability of CO2 at 400 parts per million with that of Oxygen at better than one molecule in five and thank fate that you were not born a plant.

And remember that at and about the equator the main mode by which kinetic energy is dissipated is via decompression associated with uplift. The part of the Earth that radiates most strongly is not at the equator but where the air descends and is warmed by compression in the almost complete absence of water vapour.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Erl Happ
June 6, 2021 11:49 pm

Erl,
The scientific method was invented to counteract common sense.
People have always had common sense, and for all of human history, very little was ever learned about how things actually work.
Until the invention of the scientific method.
Nothing about human intuition has evolved to arrive at correct answers about questions of physical reality.

Erl Happ
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
June 7, 2021 4:59 am

The warming that has occurred in the Southern Hemisphere between the decade prior to 1960 and the decade prior to 2020 by month of year is listed below according to the month of year in degrees centigrade.

January 0.351
February 0.6168
March 0.7784
April 0.9485
May 0.9659
June 0.8587
July 0.8946
August 1.0308
September 0.9388
October 0.7147
November 0.4401
December 0.254

Two questions:

  1. What part of that warming has not been beneficial?
  2. How much can be attributed to the hypothetical Greenhouse Effect?
0
Lowell
June 6, 2021 6:43 am

First I have no doubt the GHE exists. What i do doubt is that there is any positive feedback from water vapor due to increased temperatures. Feedbacks from clouds are a different matter and for all I know could be cooling versus a positive feedback. The amount of heat radiated into space by water vapor is dependent on the temperature of the top layer of water vapor in the atmosphere. In turn the density of this top layer is dependent on the partial pressure of water vapor which is in turn dependent on the the temperature of the top layer of water vapor. What this circular argument implies is that the amount of energy radiated by water vapor is a constant and is not magically controlled by CO2. So if CO2 goes up warming the planet there is no corresponding warming caused by water vapor.

Erl Happ
Reply to  Lowell
June 6, 2021 7:30 am

A little bit of observation, and a bit of digging informs us as to how the whole things works.

The July peak in the temperature of the Earth (2.5°C warmer than in January) is due to the evaporation of cloud (reduced albedo) as the land masses of the northern hemisphere heat the atmosphere via surface contact and infrared radiation. Land returns energy to the atmosphere on a 24-hour time scale.
Despite a 6% relative deficit in the intensity of solar irradiance between a peak figure in January and its trough in July, due to the Earth being further away from the sun in July, the temperature of the globe peaks when solar irradiance is weakest because there is less cloud at that time. It appears that a 3% difference in atmospheric albedo more than compensates for the 6% deficit in solar radiation by comparison with January.  
Take away the cloud and surface temperature increases. Put the cloud back, and despite the hypothetical increase in back radiation from cloud, and the 6% enhancement in solar radiation, the temperature falls.
Albedo has been in decline for 17 of the last 20 years but is now increasing according to Ceres data.
The Ceres data tells me that the change in albedo is sufficient to explain the change in surface temperature over the last twenty years. Data is here: https://phzoe.com/2021/06/01/on-albedo/

Trick
Reply to  Erl Happ
June 6, 2021 1:02 pm

Erl, CERES data experts (Loeb 2018) do attribute changes in 2000-2016 Earth energy imbalance in the period to “SW TOA flux variations in the Arctic are noteworthy and are tied to changes in sea ice coverage” along with “interannual variability driven primarily by ENSO.”

Erl Happ
Reply to  Trick
June 6, 2021 3:08 pm

Can’t agree with that Trick.

Albedo drives the interannually variability.

ENSO is a red herring. It’s explicable as due to a variation in the rate of upwelling of cold waters that are also brought to the tropics by the anticlockwise circulation of the waters in the Pacific the variations being due to surface pressure relationships driving the winds. Its akin to shifting the furniture about to change the seating arrangements but it doesn’t change the number of seats in the room. Just brings more or less cold water to those latitudes that have the sun overhead and are naturally warm. High pressure in the mid latitudes and low pressure along the equator brings the cold water into the tropics but the enhanced pressure is associated with a decline in albedo in the mid latitudes, raising surface temperature there. The tropics cool as the mid latitudes warm. So, ENSO is the mirror image of inter-annual variability in other latitudes.

Trick
Reply to  Erl Happ
June 6, 2021 4:25 pm

SW TOA flux variations means albedo “interannually variability” – from sea ice coverage fluctuations. ENSO fluctuations also do in the time period as you write.

Erl Happ
Reply to  Trick
June 6, 2021 11:44 pm

Atmospheric albedo is what I am writing about, not albedo due to reflection at the surface.

Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 6:48 am

So, it has come to this, science by proclamation.

The very concept of geoengineering the albedo contradicts RGHE.
More albedo and the Earth cools.
Less albedo and the Earth warms.
No albedo and the Earth cooks.
That is NOT what RGHE theory predicts.

The ubiquitous atmospheric power flux balances almost without exception include a GHG up/absorb/trap & down/”back”/delay “extra” energy loop that not only violates generally accepted accounting principles but LoT 1 & 2.

RGHE ASSUMES this “extra” energy comes from the SURFACE radiating as an ideal BB,
an assumption I have explained and demonstrated by experiment is not possible.

And, no, it is not measured.

Rad & Exper WUWT.jpg
DMacKenzie,
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 7:49 am

Huh ? It is measured at every scientific weather station….net flow about 50 watts of heat skyward. Just cuz you personally don’t like the plus and minus portion of the SB equation as it applies to surfaces transferring IR…..maybe an update to your 19th century version of heat transfer by caloric , updating to quantum mechanics of photons of the 20th century would be useful.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 8:20 am

Nick, what did they measure here?
https://newscenter.lbl.gov/2015/02/25/co2-greenhouse-effect-increase/

Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
June 6, 2021 8:50 am

What was the emissivity setting?
There has to be one.
IR instruments do not “measure” W/m^2.
They measure a relative/comparative temperature and then apply an ASSUMED emissivity to get W/m^2.
1.0 is wrong.
0.16 is closer to actual.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 8:59 am

Nick, in the case of back radiation, they measure the full spectrum of what is coming back as radiation from the atmosphere. That means frequency and intensity, thus full W/m2. Nothing to do with emissivity.
An increase of 0.2 W/m2 in 10 years for a 22 ppmv CO2 increase…

Here the full text with graphs from Nature:
https://escholarship.org/content/qt3428v1r6/qt3428v1r6.pdf

mkelly
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
June 6, 2021 11:06 am

Ferdinand says:”Nothing to do with emissivity.”

Of course it does. CO2 has almost no emissivity below 33 C according to Hottel. Peta posted a chart that has it at about .0035. So if there is no emissivity how can you claim .2 W/m2 from CO2?

Trick
Reply to  mkelly
June 6, 2021 12:21 pm

Because the optical depth difference is quite large between a boiler flue and Earth’s atm. The global emissivity looking up of our atm. is measured around 0.8 not so in a furnace flue where air emissivity is much lower as Hottel measured.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  mkelly
June 6, 2021 2:35 pm

mkelly, the 0.2 W/m2 is what is measured as the difference in CO2 back-radiation at two ground stations over a period of ten years, no matter the emissivity of the source.

As Trick mentioned, the emissivity is around 0.8 which is high enough to see the difference in back-radiation for a 22 ppmv CO2 increase.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 9:05 am

See below…

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 10:00 pm

1.0 is wrong.

0.16 is closer to actual.

If you’re calculating an emissivity of 0.16, that’s a sign that you don’t understand the science at all.

Is there anyone else on the planet who thinks the average emissivity of the Earth is near 0.16? No? Maybe that should be a clue to double check you work, and ask someone where you might be going wrong.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 9:57 pm

RGHE ASSUMES this “extra” energy comes from the SURFACE radiating as an ideal BB, an assumption I have explained and demonstrated by experiment is not possible.

No, RGHE does not assume an “ideal black body” except in crude high-level models and accounts intended to teach simplified science to the general public. The real theory assumes the surface radiates as a “grey body”, with an emissivity less than 1.

cerescokid
June 6, 2021 6:55 am

“Note that being certain about the GHE being real is different than being certain about Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW), the hypothesis that human-caused increases in the concentrations of “greenhouse gases” in the atmosphere are causing highly problematic changes in the Earth’s climate.
AGW is a far more complex phenomenon than the GHE alone. One can be skeptical about AGW while totally accepting the reality of the GHE.”

When Wentworth said that in his post, especially “AGW is a far more complex phenomenon than the GHE alone” then I was willing to listen. I’m surprised as well about the negative comments.

Usually the warmists oversimplify the issue. I’m wondering
for those who are vehemently against what Wentworth and Rud said, what or who would convince you they are correct.

Oddgeir
Reply to  cerescokid
June 6, 2021 7:45 am

He tricked you there. There is no doubt that he is in the Climate Fiction- and AGW camp even though he presented that “different” argument.

Oddgeir

Tom Abbott
Reply to  cerescokid
June 6, 2021 8:41 am

“AGW is a far more complex phenomenon than the GHE alone. One can be skeptical about AGW while totally accepting the reality of the GHE.”

I agree. That’s me.

Oddgeir
Reply to  Tom Abbott
June 6, 2021 9:13 am

Sure, I am also in agreement with that. He is sowing the seed though, that the increase in GHE is based on AGW.

Read his posts on Quora.

https://www.quora.com/profile/Bob-Wentworth

Oddgeir

Dave Fair
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 12:18 pm

Oddgeir, simply work on his arguments about GHE, not ad hominins.

Oddgeir
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 7, 2021 6:01 am

There is no ad hominem in my post (climate fictionist in the AGW camp), there is merely an analyzis of what he is really at:

Sowing seeds of AGW, carefully avoiding stating that A is a problem not to scare off climate realists or climate sceptics.

It’s pretty clever actually.

From a couple of his posts at Quora:
“The issue is: what will happen to human beings, and the civilization we have built, if our climate shifts away from what we and current global ecosystems evolved to expect biologically, and what was assumed when we chose where to build our homes and infrastructure?”

Excellent question. Excellent LEADING question.

“Has the greenhouse effect based on longwave absorption and re-radiation been disproven, and has an alternative explanation for planetary warming been established?

No, definitely not.”

Clearly a proponent of the nonsense that there is more re-radiation of longwave than there is actual TSI reaching the planet.

Read up on his stuff.

/

THIS is ad hominem:
He is a MORON climate fictionist in the AGW camp.

Oddgeir

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Tom Abbott
June 6, 2021 12:50 pm

They’re using agreement with the existence of the GHE as the nose of the camel to open the tent flap for the more important idea of AGW. I’ve watched while others have used the same technique.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 6, 2021 8:21 pm

So if they say the sky is blue and clouds are white, anyone who disagrees with something else they say, has got to dispute their statements about the color of the sky and clouds?
Otherwise the camel’s nose is under the tent?
That is not even a good political strategy.
As a scientific question, it makes zero sense whatsoever.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
June 7, 2021 2:50 am

“So if they say the sky is blue and clouds are white, anyone who disagrees with something else they say, has got to dispute their statements about the color of the sky and clouds?”

Yes, that’s about the size of it.

Coach Springer
June 6, 2021 6:57 am

“If” and “how much” are good questions. How about “What else?” “When?”

fretslider
June 6, 2021 7:00 am

The models are a[n expensive] waste of time.

Greenhouses have high concentrations of CO2 to enhance productivity, and the modellers then claim elevated CO2 levels will reduce productivity etc.

In the Earth system the greenhouse has no roof.

AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 7:02 am

Rud, how does your 1.5C ECS stack up against the real world data that Mr Eschenbach analysed from CERES data, which appeared to show a slight cooling if anything at all?

Last edited 1 day ago by AC Osborn
Nick Schroeder
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 7:22 am

a 1.5 C rise in the GMST anomaly over 140 years out of a min/max range of 150 C is a statistical aberration and not a meaningful number let alone a trend.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 8:33 am

AC, two things.
First, I think ECS is about 1.7, not 1.5. That can be shown in at least three different ways: Callendar, energy budgets, Bode onservational feedbacks. And it roughly squares with UAH decadal trends when lags are considered, as the must be by definition for ECS.

Second, I commented on Willis most recent Ceres post that his time interval does not enable the inference he made. See my longer and more complete comment there. Plus, the more complete energy budget models (Lewis and Curry) also say his Ceres inference simply isn’t correct.

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 6, 2021 9:23 am

Sorry but ECS discussions are meaningless, because they still are based on the all-important scientific caveat, “all other things held equal.” This set of circumstances has never, does not, and will never exist. Here in the real world, the “hypothetical” ECS will be overridden by feedbacks that on balance are overwhelmingly negative, offsetting feedbacks, which will render the “sensitivity” to changing CO2 levels to something not able to be differentiated from ZERO.

And we know this because the Earth’s climate history shows NO ability of atmospheric CO2 levels to “drive” the Earth’s temperature, but that does show precisely the opposite to be true.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
June 6, 2021 8:30 pm

+ many
History tells the story, and constrains what might happen.
CO2 does not lead temperature, and they often move in opposite directions.
There are no tipping points.
CO2 is not dangerous.
The Earth is too cold, by a lot.

CO2 and Temp, paleo.PNG
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
June 6, 2021 8:33 pm

Leaving aside proxy evidence, we have this:

dbstealeyco2vst.png
Tom Abbott
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
June 7, 2021 2:57 am

“Sorry but ECS discussions are meaningless, because they still are based on the all-important scientific caveat, “all other things held equal.” This set of circumstances has never, does not, and will never exist. Here in the real world, the “hypothetical” ECS will be overridden by feedbacks that on balance are overwhelmingly negative, offsetting feedbacks, which will render the “sensitivity” to changing CO2 levels to something not able to be differentiated from ZERO.”

That’s the way it looks to me, especially when regional surface temperature charts show no influence of CO2 on temperatures. It was just as warm in the 1930’s, with less CO2 in the atmosphere, as it is today, with more CO2 in the atmosphere. More CO2 but no increase in temperatures. And now the temperatures are cooling. There is no correlation.

AC Osborn
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 6, 2021 9:31 am

That sounds like dangerous grounds of the data doesn’t fit the model to me.

Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 7:04 am

The greenhouse effect exist, no doubt about that. You only have to feel the difference of the crisp air with no clouds as compared to the warmer air with cloud cover.

For GHG’s it is extremely small with diminishing returns for step-ups in atmospheric concentration, the problematic kind (AGW) is next to nonexistent.

That’s not the problem with Wentworths post. The problem with his post for me was cold objects warming hot objects, LW being being trapped sending heat back to earth which in sum adds up to a situation where we receive (or retain) more energy than we lose.

Which is NOT possible if we build a crust. I take it for granted that we are building a crust?

Copy, paste from his post:
This creates the possibility that the rate of LW radiation being emitted to space could be different than the rate of LW radiation being emitted from the surface

He is actually linking to- and would have us accpt the nonsense at https://www.nasa.gov/feature/langley/what-is-earth-s-energy-budget-five-questions-with-a-guy-who-knows

Wentworth also takes Stefan-Boltzmann law as gospel:

Formulated in 1879 (Stefan) and 1884 (Boltzmann), (their) constant has the value 5.670374419 × 10−8 watt per metre2 per K4. The law applies only to blackbodies, theoretical surfaces that absorb all incident heat radiation.

I doubt Stefan-Boltzmann are more accurate than Henry-Dalton. Feel free to calculate how much the temperature in our oceans would have to change to allow a concentration change in the atmosphere with 100 ppm. The number is so small that you cannot possibly measure it, you would have to calculate it.

He also (arbitrarily) sets Earth’s emissivity to 94% of a perfect blackbody.

A lavaball with a crust is no blackbody. As we lose more heat than we receive, I’d take a physisist reasoned opinion of what this planets emissivity is or isn’t. It is certainly ABOVE 100% of a (solid, cold, non-lavabased) blackbody (else it would not lose heat)…

/

What goes for convection, warm, light air rise to cool off at higher altitudes to fall back down to earth as colder, denser air. Hadley cells.

That heat escapes the planet.

Oddgeir

AC Osborn
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 7:17 am

“The greenhouse effect exist, no doubt about that. You only have to feel the difference of the crisp air with no clouds as compared to the warmer air with cloud cover.”

More than cancelled out when the clouds cover a very hot sunny day.

It works both ways, which one has the most effect?

Oddgeir
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 9:22 am

Not sure where you are coming from here. The cloud cover, the ‘blanket’, prevents longwave from escaping as well as prevent shortwave from reaching the ground.

Longterm we are building a crust hence lose energy from this planet, so I would say cloud cover preventing shortwave coming in, has an effect which is higher than same cloud cover preventing longwave from escaping.

Oddgeir

Oddgeir
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 9:36 am

That said: All else the same.

All else is never the same as this planet revolves around itself and clearly loses more energy on the dark side than on the sunny side, if not all energy (the net) is actually lost on the dark side.

Oddgeir

Tim Spence
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 12:14 pm

If clouds prevent lwir leaving, why don’t they prevent lwir entering?

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Tim Spence
June 6, 2021 5:42 pm

They do, but there is very little solar radiation at the top of the atmosphere with wavelengths > 4um, less than 10W/m2 total out to 50um.

whiten
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 8:19 am

Midday clear sky Sahara desert.
Midday clear sky North Pole.

No dark goggles to protect the eyes.
North Pole very much more dangerous than Sahara, for your eyes.

Odggeir, do you think this happens to be because of GHE?

cheers

Oddgeir
Reply to  whiten
June 6, 2021 9:26 am

Nope. I believe there would be danger to your eyes because of sunrays.

Perhaps you could rephrase to clearify your question?

Oddgeir

whiten
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 12:28 pm

Ok, silly.

Your eyes are a perfect evolutionary optical sensor, to light and radiation… but still very poor performance in the consideration of light, or radiation response to the condition of radiation @ polar regions.

No such handicap observed as far as the Earth’s Atmosphere concerned.

Contrary to your eyes, the optical, light, radiation sensors,
Earth’s Atmosphere does not behave or respond that way.

It does not really care much of radiation variation, or the delta radiative pulse,
or the delta radiative potential between the incoming radiation and the ‘hovering’ radiation from the surface.

Atmosphere of Earth is almost insensitive to delta radiation.

Reply
whiten
Reply to  whiten
June 6, 2021 2:46 pm

And as a side note to the all idiots that keep negatively voting my comments;

Get real… idiots..

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  whiten
June 6, 2021 8:36 pm

In my case, downvotes are a badge of honor.
You mileage may vary.

whiten
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
June 6, 2021 11:30 pm

Nicholas,
I do not care about up or downvoting,
but will appreciate people getting involved and engaged.

So, I get some feedback.

If someone had time to read my comments and cared to have an opinion,
it will not be that bad to leave a reply some times.

cheers

whiten
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 3:14 pm

I believe… I can fly… because donkeys can’t…

Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 8:46 am

I can “feel” the difference of drawing draperies across a large picture window.
Cooler with south facing window in summer.
Warmer with a north facing window in winter.
The albedo cools the lit side, the thermal resistance warms the dark.
No RGHE hocus pocus required.

Oddgeir
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 9:33 am

I couldn’t tell whether the sunny side of the planet loses more energy than it receives but have no problem postulating that the planet lose longwave energy on the dark side AND that the average of the sunny- and dark side must lose more energy than it receives to be able to build a crust.

Oddgeir

Ron
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 10:19 am

The greenhouse effect exist, no doubt about that. You only have to feel the difference of the crisp air with no clouds as compared to the warmer air with cloud cover.

How would the latent heat capacity of water compared to the other gases of the atmosphere be discriminated from the radiative component?

This analogy is repeated endlessly but I am getting more and more the impression it might be inaccurate ignoring other physical properties than the radiative of the molecules involved.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Oddgeir
June 6, 2021 10:14 pm

That’s not the problem with Wentworths post. The problem with his post for me was cold objects warming hot objects, LW being being trapped sending heat back to earth which in sum adds up to a situation where we receive (or retain) more energy than we lose.

Every single thing you are citing as “the problem with [my] post” is NOT in my post. None of those things were claimed in my post.

He also (arbitrarily) sets Earth’s emissivity to 94% of a perfect blackbody.

It’s not arbitrary. It was based on data from satellite measurements.

A lavaball with a crust is no blackbody.

Well, no real matter is a blackbody. But all matter acts as a “grey body”, radiating according to 𝜀𝜎T⁴, with 0 < 𝜀 < 1. A lavaball with a crust obeys that law just like all other matter.

It is certainly ABOVE 100% of a (solid, cold, non-lavabased) blackbody (else it would not lose heat)…

You might not like this, but the radiation emitted by a surface is only dependent on the temperature of the surface. It doesn’t matter if there is magma inside or tapioca pudding, if the surfaces have the same temperature.

Oddgeir
Reply to  Bob Wentworth
June 7, 2021 6:17 am

So what you’re saying is that a lavaball which is heated by BOTH the Sun and its’s own interior, must lose less energy in longwave than what has been received by the sun’s shortwave?

OK….

Oddgeir

Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 7:21 am

 “It experimentally must, and easily provably does.”

Show us.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
June 6, 2021 8:38 am

I did, in the post, in the Mohave desert ‘experiment’. Do the same experiment here on the Fort Lauderdale beach and there is tens of degrees less night time cooling because of the much higher water vapor (specific humidity) provided by the ocean.
You are one of the ones I chose not to name. The first commenter to this post was another.

AC Osborn
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 6, 2021 9:34 am

There is also tens of degrees difference in the daytime temperature in the opposite direction.
Humidity reduces variation, both up and down.

lance wallace
June 6, 2021 7:28 am

Rud do the new line-by-line calculations by Wijngarden and Happer call for a readjustment of your figure from your earlier essays? W&H refer to saturation several times.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  lance wallace
June 6, 2021 8:40 am

Probably. I produced the first figure here over a decade ago using Modtran (as the referenced book essay explained). Doable even if not exactly correct.

E. Schaffer
June 6, 2021 7:28 am

@Rud Istvan

The dry desert heats up a lot from insolation during the day, and cools down a lot at night thanks to desert low specific humidity, so not much GHG except well-mixed CO2, and therefore not much GHE at night. Burrr!

Sorry, that is not true either. It is the same problem I had with Dr. Wentworth’s statements. You read or hear something and you decide to believe it. And then you come forward telling others about “the truth”.

That’s not how science works. If you hear something like the above, then think about it, analyze it, fact check it. If you did so you might have found reality, which is you are quoting an urban myth. There is absolutely nothing true about it.

https://www.greenhousedefect.com/2/deception-with-emission-spectra-part-2

E. Schaffer
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 6, 2021 7:46 am

To summarize without any math, the GHE exists. It experimentally must, and easily provably does

And that is not so simple either. The question is not if the “GHE” exists or not, but a) what size it has and b) how much GHGs contribute, if at all. At least you do consider that CO2 and vapor might be partially overlapped, which is true. But you fail to consider that both will be overlapped with clouds. In fact this is the biggest blunder in the whole GHE theory.

I mean why you think emission spectra from space always show clear sky scenarios? Might it be, that cloud presence would badly impair the narrative?

https://www.greenhousedefect.com/the-beast-under-the-bed-part-1

Tom Abbott
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 7, 2021 3:11 am

“Might it be, that cloud presence would badly impair the narrative?”

I don’t think you should impugn Rud’s motives. He’s not trying to sell a narrative, he’s trying to figure things out.

E. Schaffer
Reply to  Tom Abbott
June 7, 2021 6:46 am

Not HIS narrative, but the “consensus” narrative of the GHE. And watching someone “trying to figure out” something you already have figured out, is hard..

AC Osborn
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 6, 2021 10:23 am

Mr. Schaffer, do you know what the temperature of the Sand is and what the night time temperature is?
Also are there any night time time emmission spectra to compare to?

It would be interesting to know the temperature difference from surface to 6ft above it.

E. Schaffer
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 12:26 pm

Well, of course I did a little research on the subject. Maybe I should have referenced some of it in the article. But really I found no all too consistent info. The basic problem is well described in the video below.



German wikipedia also has a list of satellite measured temperature records (again the question is if they got emissivity right?). Note: the record setting 82.3°C from the Turpan depression in China.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Temperaturextrema#H%C3%B6chsttemperaturen_(seit_Beginn_der_Aufzeichnungen)

Apart from this exception, sand record temperatures are about 15°C higher than record air temperatures, which may be a good indicator.

Then here is some educational material..

https://www.open.edu/openlearn/ocw/mod/oucontent/view.php?id=97328&section=_unit3.2.2.3#back_thumbnailfigure_idm45676350205440

If you happen to have more detailed data, pls share.

AC Osborn
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 6, 2021 1:14 pm

Thanks, that will keep me busy.

Ron Long
June 6, 2021 7:33 am

It appears to me a good effort to understand the changing atmosphere and its associated effects. However, there is no doubt that CO2 levels are important to our friends, the green plants, and we need them to survive. Therefore, pump out some more CO2, thank you very much, and if it gets too hot for you move to the Yukon/Siberia/Sweden and hush up.

Rick
June 6, 2021 7:43 am

The earths atmosphere and climate are extremely complex entities that cannot really be simplified into computer models or mathematical formulas with any accuracy. Observations are after the fact that only give clues as to causation. Experimentation is highly limited in scope and studies using data or statistics can only give possible limits to variations.
Our atmosphere is not just air (nitrogen, oxygen, CO2, and argon.) Even the other common gas, water vapor is often ignored. there is also a large and significant proportion of solids (dust), and liquid aerosols (primarily clouds.
Each of these has different properties of transparency, absorption, readmission, reflexivity (albedo) and tenancy.
Although many of these properties are known through laboratory experimentation we have a very poor understanding of their impact in the atmosphere. About all we can say is that they are all significant.
We are really only concerned with temperatures a few meters from the earths surface.
My understanding is that the earth receives nearly half its solar radiation in infrared wavelengths. Greenhouse materials must therefore have a strong cooling effect during the day by storing heat in the upper atmosphere but subsequently releasing it during nighttime.
Of course now we must consider convection in its role in moving heat.
Another factor is the surface itself and its ability to store and release energy and of course its albedo.
My belief is that we currently have far too little accurate data with too little resolution along with far too little computing power to give us a reasonable understanding of climate. Much less the ability to make predictions that are not further and further from reality the further out in time that we look.

Paul Maxit
June 6, 2021 7:59 am

Still waiting for an experiment that proves that GHG are indeed causing any warming. On the contrary, many experiments prove the opposite. Radiative forcing only exists in models (easy to implement).

IMG_20210606_165204.jpg
Antero Ollila
June 6, 2021 8:03 am

As I wrote earlier, it is impossible “to win” the battle on the existence of the GHE by scientific facts against those who do not believe in measurements. The evidence of GHE is so simple as it can be: the net radiation from the Sun is 240 W/m2 and the net radiation to the surface is 165 W/m2 shortwave and 345 W/m2 longwave; totally 510 W/m2. If you do not understand what it means, it does not pay to explain.

Another question is on which grounds the IPCC defines that the magnitude of the GHE is 155 W/m2. This seems to be a subject, which cannot be analyzed on WUWT pages.

Scott Wilmot Bennett
Reply to  Antero Ollila
June 6, 2021 7:50 pm

If you do not understand what it means, it does not pay to explain.

In order to explain, you might have to think about it a bit and do the basic math yourself.

The 155 “GHE” is less than the average energy imbalance shared from equator to the poles. At equinox the net energy surplus is 200 W/m2 near the equator while near the poles the energy deficit is also 200 W/m2.

What you need to explain is how 99% of the atmosphere is warmed, given that it is IR transparent! While your’e at it, please explain how a negative gradient or “Back Radiation”* in any real situation or amount will not lead to runaway warming.

*Yes, I do except the possibility of negative gradient flows of thermal radiation. And no, I do not deny that a GHE is therefore also possible.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Scott Wilmot Bennett
June 6, 2021 10:23 pm

What you need to explain is how 99% of the atmosphere is warmed, given that it is IR transparent!

Given that there are greenhouse gases throughout the atmosphere, it’s not IR transparent. (But, maybe I’m missing the context of your comment?)

please explain how a negative gradient or “Back Radiation”* in any real situation or amount will not lead to runaway warming.

As for why “back radiation” doesn’t lead to runaway warming, it’s pretty straightforward. You might look at my essay Atmospheric Energy Recycling.

0
Reply
Scott Wilmot Bennett
Reply to  Bob Wentworth
June 7, 2021 4:35 am

Bob,

I’d always accepted the GHE because negative gradients are “legal” for radiative flux and thus real Back Radiation is definitely a possibility in certain situations. It was only recently after looking closely at the issues that I’ve been entertaining doubts.

Given that there are greenhouse gases throughout the atmosphere, it’s not IR transparent. (But, maybe I’m missing the context of your comment?)

Exactly, you don’t need to invoke the GHE, this Atmospheric Effect (AGHE) is doing the job just fine! Let me explain.

The vast bulk of the atmosphere (99%) is heated (And cooled) by non-radiative processes. GHGs (1%) exchange energy with “non-radiative” gasses via direct contact and they pass it in turn to each other by direct contact. The IR transparent gases would form a thermal gradient via conduction at the surface to space, even in the absence of convection or GHGs.

In a vacuum without any intervening gases, any net energy return – to the surface from and a “reflective” layer, must cause runaway warming because a gradient can’t be established. However, the existence of gasses, cancel any possibility of a negative gradient because conduction (At the surface) and collisions in the air above it, are statistical processes that lead to entropy and the first law.

Perhaps the Earth isn’t actually any warmer than is commonly thought (i.e. not @ +33) and therefore the GHGs (Cooling to space as much at they warm.) are making no net difference! There is an observed energy surplus near the equator and deficits near the poles for example. The average temperatures of 32C at the equator and -55C at the south pole is -23C after all, which is right in the ballpark.

cheers,

Scott

0
Reply
pouncer
June 6, 2021 8:09 am

<i>Also note that over the region of Callendar’s curve of present interest, the curve is approximately linear, which is why in my comment to UAH’s most recent report, I did not bother to make the log correction correctly suggested in subsequent comments </i>

Well, yeah but. The “present interest” is between the portions of the CO2 curve dealing with history, and the next century. So this already simple log model is simplified into three linear segments. All three are poorly correlated to time.

In the recent past — say from the dawn of industrialization to the time of Callendar’s analysis — the slope of the trend was rising sharply. From the 30s to now, the linear slope is rising, but not so fast. (On the chart, the segments are in concentrations of CO2, not by decade. But the early history part is from 1 to 3 while the “present interest” is from 3 to 5. ) It is a mistake to project forward, in years based on the slope and trend of the early part — in concentrations — of that curve. It’s a comparable mistake to assume “business as usual” for the correlation between CO2 concentrations, and time, or population, or energy usage.

The economic notion of <i> ceteris paribus </I> has a place but that place is not in projections of concentrations, chemistry, and radiative physics.

1
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
June 6, 2021 8:12 am

I thnk the problem with the original article that caused so much discussion is that it attempted to prove GHE “real”, but did so in terms of a global average temperature, which is not “real”. A little more objective language is always best when discussing science. “Warming” is another word used subjectively a lot on this topic.
If you need a mathless proof of the GHE, the Moon has twice the temperature range of Earth, despite being the same distance from the sun.

Mark Fife
June 6, 2021 8:19 am

CO2 does not cause any warming what so ever. The only reason this isn’t obvious is scientists, for whatever reason, do not understand temperature change over any time frame is a sum of energy gained and energy lost.

Because of this, a temperature time series consisting of average temperatures at a set time interval is a cumulative sum of net energy gain from an initial temperature. Using such a time series as is for cause and effect analysis with other variables is almost guaranteed to result in spurious relationships. A correct analysis of temperature over time should start with differencing the data.

This is really not a controversial assertion. Spurious relationships are very common and there is a wealth of published literature which covers this. However, this is also an intuitive result if you consider this rather simple question. Is it warming or cooling? The follow up question then becomes why is it warming or why is it cooling.

If you want to see a real world example of this I have a graph from an analysis of ENSO and the AMO at the link below. The data shows the rate of temperature change by month smoothed by centered 23 month averages. It is clear there are cycles of warming and cooling. It is also clear there has been no increase in either since 1950.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fbPffigEzc7LOb47hWl8lyA7hnatrt7F/view?usp=sharing

Mark Fife
Reply to  Mark Fife
June 6, 2021 8:20 am

I missed the attach photo button.

ENSO AMO.png
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Mark Fife
June 6, 2021 8:43 pm

Hey, that looks familiar!
Long time old friend!
How are things down on the possum ranch?

Matthew R Marler
June 6, 2021 8:26 am

Rud Istvan, thank you for this essay.

Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
June 6, 2021 8:30 am

. “Tyndall proved in 1859 that both CO2 and H2O were GHG, while N2 and O2 are not
Tyndall didn’t actually prove it. In his experiment, radiation passed through a vessel with gas and hit a thermopile (a sensitive element of some modern infrared spectrometers). Tyndall showed that some gases absorb infrared radiation, while others do not, but it does not follow from his experiment that the absorption of infrared radiation is associated with the absorption of heat, that is, with a change in the gas temperature. By the way, for air that was not purified from water vapor and carbon dioxide impurities, Tyndall noted a zero deflection of the galvanometer, that is, his device was naturally less sensitive than modern spectrometers.
“ So a personal experiment can be conduced in any desert (mine was a summer day in the Mohave outside Palm Springs during a boring conference). The dry desert heats up a lot from insolation during the day, and cools down a lot at night thanks to desert low specific humidity, so not much GHG except well-mixed CO2, and therefore not much GHE at night “.
Yes, in a dry desert specific humidity (relative humidity) is low, but what about concentration of water vapor? Let’s see an example. In a desert on a summer day the air temperature can reach 40 oC with relative humidity of 25%. From the experimental data on the temperature dependence of the water vapor pressure, it follows that at 40 °C the water vapor pressure at saturation is 55.3 Torr and, therefore, at 25% relative humidity it will be 13.8 Torr. Since the concentration for a gas can be defined as the ratio of the partial pressure to the total pressure, the concentration of water vapor in this case will be 13.8/760 = 0.0182, or 1.82 %. This concentration of water vapor corresponds to 100% relative humidity at 16 °C. For comparison: sometimes in Paris temperature is of 1 o C, relative humidity 95%, atmospheric pressure 744 Torr. These conditions correspond to H2 O concentration of 0.63%, that is 3 times less than in a chosen example for desert.
There is a simple physical explanation for the difference between day and night temperature in a desert without the “greenhouse effect”. Sand has a low thermal conductivity and heat capacity, so during the day a relatively small amount of sand heats up to a relatively high temperature. The release of heat at night occurs quickly, in accordance with Newton’s law of cooling: the cooling rate is proportional to the difference in temperature between the body and the environment. The absence of vegetation and clouds also contributes to the accelerated release of heat.

Martin C
Reply to  Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
June 6, 2021 11:40 am

Alexander,
   Your example of ’40 degrees C (or 104 F) and 25 relative humidity is VERY HUMID, and not what i would consider as a ‘dry desert.  104 F and 25% relative humidity equates to a dew point of 62 degrees (that is quite humid to most people).  

   I live in the Phoenix AZ area.  In May, when dew points are quite low (often in the 20s F), it is not uncommon to see daily temperature swings of over 30 F (fyi the ‘average’ May high and low is 95/68 degrees F, which still a 27 degree swing). N
   Now in August, we get the ‘monsoon season’ when due points get up to the high 50s/low 60s F. The ‘average’ August high and low are 104/83 F, a 21 degree swing. Why the difference?  The additional water vapor in the air is absorbing more of the outgoing longwave radiation, which it then can re-radiate in all directions, some of which is returned to earth. This is simply ‘slowing down the loss of energy’ to space, which results in it being ‘warmer THAN IT WOULD HAVE BEEN’ without the water vapor there. 

   The ‘bolded words’ above is also something that I often see getting LOST when talking about the greenhouse effect (not always, but quite often). We hear the term ‘it WARMS’ the surface of the earth.  I MUCH prefer the description, ” it results in the surface being warmer THAN IT WOULD HAVE BEEN without the ‘greenhouse effect’ “. This is the ‘bottom line’ to me of the ‘greenhouse effect’ does. To me, it is that simple. 

Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
Reply to  Martin C
June 6, 2021 8:25 pm

Martin, you say: “Your example of 40 degrees C (or 104 F) and 25 relative humidity is VERY HUMID “.
O’kay, let’s take another example. Your examples do not fully correspond to the issue under discussion, since it was not about the difference in average monthly temperatures, but the reasons for the difference between day and night temperatures in deserts.
Let’s take the least possible value in the Mojav desert of 10% (https://sciencing.com/humidity-mojave-desert-19526.html) and the same temperature of 400C. Even in this case the concentration of water vapor will be 55.3 x 0.10/760 = 0.0073 = 0.73 % . (more than in Paris in winter). In your opinion, this is not enough for the manifestation of the greenhouse effect?
«The additional water vapor in the air is absorbing more of the outgoing longwave radiation, which it then can re-radiate in all directions, some of which is returned to earth. This is simply ‘slowing down the loss of energy’ to space, which results in it being ‘warmer THAN IT WOULD HAVE BEEN’ without the water vapor there».
Let’s check your statement with an example. At about the same latitude as your city Phoenix (33.4 0N) is Charleston, South Carolina (32.7 0N). Air humidity in Charleston is significantly higher than in Phoenix (average annual precipitation in 1985-2015 is 23.7// and 1.5// ,respectively). One would expect the greenhouse effect of water vapor to have a higher average temperature over this 30-year period in Charleston, right? In fact, averaging the maximum and minimum monthly average temperatures on the site https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/usa/ gives the average temperature for Charleston 66.5 0F, for Phoenix 75.3 0F. In addition, Phoenix is ​​located higher above sea level than Charleston. I don’t know how to explain this based on the greenhouse effect, do you?

Martin C
Reply to  Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
June 6, 2021 10:28 pm

holy cow, really ? the nature of temperature highs and lows in different geographic locations is much more dependant on weather systems coming through than any amount of water vapor in the air.

My comment was for a GIVEN geographic location, and then comparing ‘higher humidity’ to ‘lower humidity’. Trying to compare temperatures in different geography with different weather patterns and claiming it is or isn’t demonstrating the ‘greenhouse affect’ is just plain ignorant.

Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
Reply to  Martin C
June 7, 2021 5:44 am

Comparing temperatures across geographic locations is exactly what the IPCC does to calculate the global average temperature and prove the greenhouse effect.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Martin C
June 7, 2021 3:36 am

“This is simply ‘slowing down the loss of energy’ to space, which results in it being ‘warmer THAN IT WOULD HAVE BEEN’ without the water vapor there.”

“Slowing down the loss of energy to space” is the way I think of it.

angech
Reply to  Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
June 7, 2021 5:05 am

Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy,

“Tyndall showed that some gases absorb infrared radiation, while others do not, but it does not follow from his experiment that the absorption of infrared radiation is associated with the absorption of heat, that is, with a change in the gas temperature.”

I have read many statements,
This one leaves me in awe!

It is so, so wrong but absolutely correct,

What a shame he did not put a thermometer in the flasks to confirm it for you.

Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
Reply to  angech
June 7, 2021 6:08 am

If you believe that in fact Tyndall’s experiment proves the special role of H2O and CO2 in the greenhouse effect, take a look at this link: https://www.academia.edu/12043014/Reinterpreting_and_Augmenting_John_Tyndall_s_1859_Greenhouse_Gas_Experiment_with_Thermoelectric_Theory_and_Raman_Spectroscopy

Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
Reply to  Aleksandr Zhitomirskiy
June 7, 2021 6:40 am

As for thermometers in flasks, I hope you are aware of Anthony Watts’s experiment: https://wattsupwiththat.com/gore-and-bill-nye-fail-at-doing-a-simple-co2-experiment/

Hatter Eggburn
June 6, 2021 8:34 am

to the new “ignores convection” (true, but convention only moves heat around in the atmosphere; it cannot not make it go away like radiation to space does)

Sad to see Rud the latest skeptic POW trudging through the mud joining a line of retro-lukewarmers, under the sneering gaze of warmista camp guards.

You nicely articulate some fallacies and straw men. Let’s look just at radiation and convection. The central conjuring trick of AGW is to brazenly assert that only radiative movement of heat is important. Convection is usually not mentioned at all e.g. in Bob Wentworth’s post. If it is, as here, it is only dismissively, “convection moves heat around but only radiation can exchange heat with space”. That is the clever deceptive half-truth central to AGW. Here’s why it is false.

Heat exchange between the earth on one hand and sun and space on the other, is by radiation only. True.

However the clever part of the trick (turn and prestige) is to falsely extend this “radiation only” argument to the atmosphere where it does not apply.

What determines earth’s IR radiation to space is the temperature of the effective radiative level (ERL). The trick is then to imply that only radiation can move heat to the ERL. But radiation probably moves less than 1% of heat to the ERL. Convection does the rest. Convection moves the majority of vertical as well as horizontal heat transfer in the atmosphere. Once that heat is moved by convection to the ERL it can be radiated as IR to space. So just because energy is radiated to space as IR it doesn’t mean that convection was not involved and can be dismissed. Heat is moved to the ERL by convection from whence it is radiated to space as thermal IR.

Cause-effect inversion is a big part of the AGW conjuring trick. Matter is not hot only because of IR. IR is emitted because matter is hot. Thus measured increase downwelling IR is trumpeted as proof of CO2 trapping heat. Nonsense. It’s just the trivial consequence of the atmosphere getting warmer during a cycle of natural climate change.

M Courtney
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
June 6, 2021 8:45 am

Similar to what I was going to say.
Basically, the radiation to space is dependant on the temperature difference.
If X Kelvin difference loses heat at Rate_X then X+1 Kelvin difference loses heat at Rate_X+1. Crucially we know Rate_X+1 > Rate_X. We know that if there is a part of the world than is hotter than another then more heat is lost there.

to the new ignores convection (true, but convention only moves heat around in the atmosphere; it cannot not make it go away like radiation to space does)

The above statement cannot be true. Increased convection moving heat to the poles must increase the rate of loss of heat to space.

leitmotif
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
June 6, 2021 1:56 pm

When I read your comment, Hatter, your uptick was -2. That’s thanks to all the WE groupies and cheerleaders on WUWT who don’t understand radiative physics and think putting a steel shell around power source increases the output of the power source. It is now -1 for the time being. 🙂

Hatter Eggburn
Reply to  leitmotif
June 6, 2021 4:21 pm

Well I returned the favour – brought you back to even par 😁

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  leitmotif
June 6, 2021 10:38 pm

think putting a steel shell around power source increases the output of the power source. 

The claim is not that it will increase the output of the power source, but that it will increase the temperature. Two entirely different things.

Bob Wentworth
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
June 6, 2021 10:36 pm

What determines earth’s IR radiation to space is the temperature of the effective radiative level (ERL). The trick is then to imply that only radiation can move heat to the ERL. But radiation probably moves less than 1% of heat to the ERL. Convection does the rest. 

While I think the data would show ERL moves more than 1% of heat to the ERL, I’m happy to stipulate that convection moves a large fraction of the heat.

Even if convection moved 99% of heat to the ERL… that wouldn’t change the conclusion that increasing GHG concentrations are likely to lead to surface warming.

What determines the height of the ERL? It’s largely the level at which the atmosphere above that level is transparent to LW radiation. Consequently, the higher the concentration of GHGs in the atmosphere, the higher the ERL will be.

The temperature of the ERL has a comparatively fixed value, the temperature of the ERL is what is needed to radiation the right amount of radiation to space.

Raising the ERL means that the lapse rate temperature difference with the surface will increase. Thus increasing GHG levels increase the height of the ERL which in turn increases the temperature of the surface.

Doesn’t matter if all the heat were delivered by convection.

Cause-effect inversion is a big part of the AGW conjuring trick. Matter is not hot only because of IR. IR is emitted because matter is hot. Thus measured increase downwelling IR is trumpeted as proof of CO2 trapping heat. Nonsense. It’s just the trivial consequence of the atmosphere getting warmer during a cycle of natural climate change.

Everyone that I know of agrees that “IR is emitted because matter is hot.”

That’s entirely consistent with the story that heat is being “trapped.” Heat trapping raises the temperatures which increases downwelling IR.

There is no “cause-effect inversion” involved in any of this.

If you’re perceiving those, I suspect you’re misunderstanding what others are saying.

angech
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
June 7, 2021 5:09 am

“The central conjuring trick of AGW is to brazenly assert that only radiative movement of heat is important. False.
Heat exchange between the earth on one hand and sun and space on the other, is by radiation only. True.”

One should stop there.

Robert W Turner
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
June 7, 2021 6:26 am

The concept of an ERL is pseudoscience in the first place.

co2isnotevil
June 6, 2021 8:39 am

Rud,

This is one of the many ‘settled’ misunderstandings regarding feedback that broke climate science:

“versus Bode 1/(1-f)”

The gain equation g = 1/(1-f) is only representative of a linear feedback amplifier when the open loop gain is 1 since the proper equation is g = 1/(1/G – f), where G is the open loop gain, f is the fraction of the output returned to the input and g is the closed loop gain. In Schlesinger’s sloppy derivation of this equation, he assumed that G=1 in one place in which cancelled out the G he assumed was an arbitrary value that converts W/m^2 into degrees in another. The specific error was conflating the feedback factor, which is G*f with the feedback fraction which is f, while ignoring the REQUIREMENT that each of G, f, g and G*f must be dimensionless ratios per Bode’s assumption of strict linearity that was applied in order to simplify the analysis. NO EXCEPTIONS. Note that when an audio amplifier starts to distort and go non linear, Bode’s arithmetic no longer applies!

Per Bode, the sensitivity is a dimensionless ratio comparing two quantities with different dimensions and does so by calculating the ratio of the percnt change in g per the percentage change in something else. W/m^2 per degree is a nonsense metric with no linear physical correspondence to reality as required by linear feedback analysis and the first paragraph in Bode’s book restricts his analysis to strictly linear amplifiers.

The misuse and misapplication of feedback analysis to the climate system is a pox on all legitimate science and has horribly confused many on both sides. Feedback analysis is somewhat counter intuitive and when I taught this as a TA in graduate school at Cornell, it was definitely the most difficult of all the topics for many of the students to grasp.

The proper derivation of the gain equation is as follows:

For a gain block whose open loop gain is G, the output, O is equal to the input, I, plus a fraction of the output times G.

O = (I + f*O)*G

Divide both sides by I and recognize that O/I = g

O/I = (1 + f*O/I)*G

g = (1 + f*g)*G

Solve for g.

g*(1 – fG) = G

g = G/(1 – f*G)

g = 1(1/G – f)

co2isnotevil
Reply to  co2isnotevil
June 6, 2021 10:08 am

If this isn’t convincing enough, then just apply dimensional analysis to see how broken the climate feedback model is. You can’t take a fraction of an output temperature or temperature change and add this to an input whose units are W/m^2. In fact, there was no reason for Schlesinger to derive his own gain equation, as Bode already provided one. The only purpose of Schlesinger’s derivation was to provide bogus support for the idea that G can have arbitrary dimensions.

Another way to look at the error is that Schlesinger implied that the dimensionless fraction of the output returned to the input was f/G, rather than f, where G was the open loop gain that converted W/m^2 into a temperature change. When you multiply this around the loop, the G cancels for the feedback term, but not the forcing, so in effect, the open loop gain can only equally affect both the W/m^2 of input forcing and the equivalent W/m^2 of feedback added to that input when G is a dimensionless 1 which contradicts his assumption that G can have dimensions.

Another way is to consider that the steady state relationship between W/m^2 and temperature is given exclusivly by the Stefan-Boltzmann Law. Schlesinger’s feedback analysis was an attempt to either change the 4 in the T^4 into something else or to modify the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, both of which are otherwise immutable.

Climate feedback analysis is so obviously wrong so many ways, it’s an embarrassment to all legitimate science that these errors have been allowed to persist for so long as ‘settled’ science. That Roe repeated these errors in his paper nearly word for word doesn’t change the fact that Bode’s feedback analysis was horribly misapplied to the climate system.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  co2isnotevil
June 6, 2021 3:53 pm

The units for ECS, W/m2/K, have always seemed very strange to me.

Sunsettommy
Editor
June 6, 2021 8:42 am

Never can understand why many dispute the obvious that CO2 absorbs OLWIR, but only in small sections of the IR window,

In high resolution charts CO2 and Water Vapor overlap very little, thus not much effect on each other’s absorption rate of IR.

“As CO2 increases, the ERL rises unconstrained, since CO2 is unaffected by the lapse rate, while H2O is and so decreases. This also reduces their mid troposphere’s overlapping radiative windows.”

They hardly overlap at all as Phil shows in the 7 year old article where Phil posted High Resolution charts

Phil’s comment link

“….Also such a low resolution spectrum such as the one in the OP is totally misleading, since as George points out it gives the illusion of overlap where there is none!

Here’s high resolution spectrum showing the two gases, the top one being water, the much sparser lines of which give very little overlap with CO2.

http://i302.photobucket.com/albums/nn107/Sprintstar400/H2OCO2.gif

Here’s a spectrum through the atmosphere with the GHGs progressively remove starting with water, which is at a very low concentration higher in the atmosphere where the radiation to space actually takes place.

http://i302.photobucket.com/albums/nn107/Sprintstar400/Atmos.gif

George E. Smith comment Phil refers to.

=======

The two charts works from Phil’s comment.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Sunsettommy
June 6, 2021 9:53 am

It is interesting to see the high-resolution absorption spectral lines. However, the coarse-resolution wavelength-axis precludes verifying your claim “the much sparser lines of which give very little overlap with CO2.”

Ron
Reply to  Sunsettommy
June 6, 2021 10:33 am

As I pointed out in another comment, mixing gases together produces different IR-absorbance spectra than just adding their individually measured spectrum due to collisions.

Reality is just not that simple.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ron
June 7, 2021 3:55 am

“Reality is just not that simple.”

Isn’t that the truth!

astonerii
June 6, 2021 8:49 am

“to even the very old gravitational density heating canard (ignoring that since Earths atmosphere got densified (aka ‘pumped up’) by gravitational consolidation about 4.5 billions years ago, unlike a newly pressurized bicycle tire it has had a LONG time to cool back down). I chose not to name names; this possible guest post is only a general rebuke.”

Canard.

Yes, the overall compression component has been discharged to space long long ago.

But regardless, heat is constantly being introduced into the atmosphere and released from the atmosphere. Regardless of there being green house gasses or not.

I think all gasses follow the boyles law, do they not? Something about a relationship between the number of molecules, the temperature, the volume and the pressure…

As the gas interacts with the surface, it picks up energy or releases energy through conduction depending on which is warmer.

As it picks up energy, boyles law indicates it will rise through the atmosphere, convection, carrying this newly acquired energy higher into the atmosphere.

Without green house gases, the only place for the atmosphere to lose energy is conduction back into the planet or the very slow process of gaseous black body radiation.

So the argument that without green house gases a planet surface cannot be higher than it’s black body temperature is not true.

” Neptune reaches temperatures of up to 7273 K (7000 °C; 12632 °F), which is comparable to the surface of the Sun. The huge temperature differences between Neptune’s center and its surface create huge wind storms, which can reach as high as 2,100 km/hour, making them the fastest in the Solar System.”

I am thinking Neptune has had 4.5 billion years to cool just like the earth. It gets almost no energy from the sun at its distance. But even so, it has a very high surface temperature at its core. How does that happen? Are there little blue men down there churning out ever more methane and CO2?

I posed a question on the other thread that I do not think anyone addressed.

Imagine an earth sized planet that is a perfect black body with no atmosphere that is 93,000,000 miles from a star exactly like our sun which rotates 1 time every 24 hours. What would the surface temperature be for that planet?

Now imagine the same situation, but the planet has a massive atmosphere that is made up entirely of gaseous nitrogen with no condensation into liquid form. Will it have the same surface temperature as the one above?

astonerii
Reply to  astonerii
June 6, 2021 9:09 am

Edit… Apparently nitrogen can be liquified at 2 atmospheres, so change nitrogen above to helium.

AC Osborn
Reply to  astonerii
June 6, 2021 11:38 am

Nobody wants to talk about Neptune as it does not fit their paradigm.
They also do not want to talk about Uranus either.

https://hockeyschtick.blogspot.com/2014/11/how-can-uranus-have-storms-hot-enough.html

Ron
Reply to  AC Osborn
June 6, 2021 3:28 pm

