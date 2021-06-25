Intermittent Wind and Solar

The Real Cost of Wind and Solar

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I keep reading how wind and solar are finally cheaper than fossil fuels … and every time I’ve read it, my urban legend detector rings like crazy.

It rings in part because the market is very efficient at replacing energy sources based on their cost. Here, for example, is the story of kerosene, emphasis mine:

When a clean-burning kerosene lamp invented by Michael Dietz appeared on the market in 1857, its effect on the whaling industry was immediate. Kerosene, known in those days at “Coal Oil”, was easy to produce, cheap, smelled better than animal-based fuels when burned, and did not spoil on the shelf as whale oil did. The public abandoned whale oil lamps almost overnight. By 1860, at least 30 kerosene plants were in production in the United States, and whale oil was ultimately driven off the market. When sperm oil dropped to 40 cents a gallon in 1895, due to lack of demand, refined petroleum, which was very much in demand, sold for less than 7 cents a gallon. …
SOURCE

My question was, if wind and solar are so cheap, why are they not replacing traditional sources overnight?

So I decided to look into the question. The main number used to judge how expensive an energy source might be is called the “LCOE”, the Levelized Cost Of Energy. It takes into account all of the costs for new power plants—capital costs, overhead and maintenance costs, fuel costs, financing costs, the whole gamut of expenses for that power source. Well … except for one cost, but we’ll come to that later.

Here is the latest information on the LCOE for various energy sources, from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2021 report entitled Levelized Costs of New Generation Resources.

Figure 1. US IEA levelized costs of electricity, 2021.

And yes, that clearly says that onshore wind and standalone solar are cheaper than any other source of energy.

I looked at that, and my urban legend detector started flashing red and the needle pegged out … why?

Because of the numbers in the first column, the “capacity factor”. The capacity factor for an electricity generation system is what percentage of the “nameplate” generation it actually produces. For example, if the nameplate on a windmill says it will generate 16 gigawatt-hours (GWh, or 109 watt-hours) per year if it ran 24/7/365, and due to the intermittent nature of wind it only actually generates a quarter of that, then its “capacity factor” would be 25%.

I looked at the claimed capacity factors for wind and solar, which according to the US EIA folks are 40%+ and 30% respectively, and I thought “No way. Not possible.”

Now, part of the error in the solar capacity factor is explained by footnote 4, viz:

4Technology is assumed to be photovoltaic (PV) with single-axis tracking. The solar hybrid system is a single-axis PV system coupled with a four-hour battery storage system.

Why is that a problem? Well, because tracking systems need to move each individual solar panel at a steady rate during the day so the panels always face the sun. Then, at the end of the day, they rotate the panel back to its starting position. Unlike fixed systems, these require a complex installation of motors, time sensors, bearings, levers, and the like to rotate the panels.

And because such mechanical “single-axis tracking” systems are expensive to install, expensive to operate, expensive to maintain, and subject to damage from weather, it is very rare for a grid-scale solar farm to use such systems. Almost without exception, they are fixed-angle systems with the panels mounted securely to a (theoretically) wind-proof frame like those at the Topaz Lake Solar Farm shown below.

Figure 2. Solar panel fixed mounts, Topaz Lake Solar Farm, one of the world’s largest.

If you imagine the necessary motors, gears, levers, and other mechanisms required for a single-axis tracking system to be able to rotate each and every one of those nine million! solar panels to follow the sun throughout the day, you’ll understand why fixed solar panels are the norm for grid-scale installations.

In any case, I thought I’d find the real data on this question of capacity factors. The amazing source, Our World In Data, has all of the information needed. Here is the current average of all of the world’s real-world wind and solar installations in the most recent year for which we have data, 2019.

Figure 3. Actual and theoretical (nameplate) generation, 2019 data.

As you can see, the US IEA is way off in fantasyland about the capacity factors of wind and solar. In both cases, they are claiming far larger capacity factors than we have out here in the real world.

Now, in Figure 1, they claimed levelized costs as follows, in US cents per kilowatt-hour:

  • Combined-cycle gas — 3.45¢ per kWh
  • Solar — 2.90¢ per kWh
  • Onshore Wind — 3.15¢ per kWh

That’s the basis for the claims that renewables are now the cheapest sources of electricity. However, given the actual capacity factors, in reality these costs are:

  • Combined-cycle gas — 3.45¢ per kWh
  • Solar — 6.21¢ per kWh
  • Onshore Wind — 4.97¢ per kWh

“Cheapest sources”? No way.

And as for offshore wind, they’re just as far off. They claim 11.5¢ per kWh, but the new Block Island offshore wind farm is charging the utility, not the customer but the utility, 24.4¢ per kWh …

And finally, there is a huge elephant in the US EIA room … backup power. This is the missing cost I mentioned above.

If you add a gigawatt of unreliable intermittent renewable wind or solar energy to a system, you also have to add an additional gigawatt of some kind of reliable dispatchable energy, where “dispatchable” means you can turn it up or down at will to replace renewables when there is no wind or sun. The US EIA levelized cost document linked above does mention the need for backup … but it doesn’t even touch the cost of backup. All it says is:

Because load must be continuously balanced generating units with the capability to vary output to follow demand (dispatchable technologies) generally have more value to a system than less flexible units (nondispatchable technologies) that use intermittent resources to operate. The LCOE values for dispatchable and non-dispatchable technologies are listed separately in the following tables because comparing them must be done carefully.

They say that dispatchable technologies have “more value to a system” … but they fail to mention that “more value” translates into higher real-world costs for non-dispatchable renewable technologies.

How much higher? Well … they don’t say. But you can be sure that it won’t be free. At a bare minimum, it will be the capital cost of the dispatchable backup generator plus some portion of the other fixed, variable, and transmission costs … and that means that because of the costs of the needed backup generators, there is very little chance that solar and wind will ever be competitive with other methods.

TL;DR Version: Neither wind nor solar are ready for prime-time, and due to their need for backup power, they may never be ready.

Here on the hill above the ocean, my gorgeous ex-fiancee and I are preparing to visit relatives in northern Florida. We’ll be on the road starting Tuesday for about three weeks, leaving our daughter and son-in-law here in the house to enjoy the sun. If you live in the northern Floridian part of the planet and would like to meet up, drop me a message on the open thread on my blog. Just include in the name of your town, no need to put in your phone or email. I’ll email you if we end up going there. No guarantees, but it’s always fun to talk to WUWT readers in person. I’ll likely be posting periodic updates on our trip on my blog, Skating Under The Ice, for those who are interested.

My very best to everyone,

w.

Scissor
June 25, 2021 10:09 am

Will some enterprising person bring back whale oil when the lights go out?

9
Reply
Doug Huffman
Reply to  Scissor
June 25, 2021 10:31 am

I use an Aladdin brand Welsbach mantle lantern diesel powered for 60 Watts light equivalent and abundant heat.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Doug Huffman
June 25, 2021 10:55 am

Nice!

Lots of those, wicks and mantels available on Ebay. Diesel fuel is readily easy to make, unlike gasoline.

2
Reply
Stephen Philbrick
June 25, 2021 10:10 am

I say take them at their word – if it truly is cheaper, there’s no more need for subsidies.

19
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Stephen Philbrick
June 25, 2021 11:04 am

Or mandates. Obviously the utility companies would be crazy to choose any other power sources, so why would they need to be forced to source a minimum percentage of their power from wind and solar?

2
Reply
Stephen Philbrick
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 25, 2021 11:19 am

Agreed

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Rich Davis
June 25, 2021 12:12 pm

“ so why would they need to be forced to source a minimum…”

Because of stupid people like Simon, Griff, Ghalfrunt….

0
Reply
Randy Stubbings
June 25, 2021 10:19 am

The need for backup generation is even greater at high latitudes. In Alberta, the cost of the batteries alone to get off the grid using solar and batteries is more than C$1 million. That’s because, north of the 49th parallel, the amount of storage needed to make solar work is about two months’ worth: as explained in these two documents, there is a solar energy shortfall from October to March.

Electricity-from-the-Sun-Reality-Versus-Fantasy-3.pdf (friendsofscience.org)

The-True-Cost-of-Wind-and-Solar-in-Alberta-FINAL-Ap-25-2021.pdf (friendsofscience.org)

2
Reply
Michael in Dublin
June 25, 2021 10:21 am

Correction:
Actual and theoretical (nameplate) generation!!!!

Willis inadvertently highlights that we need two good legs to stand up to alarmists:
The importance of real physical observations and the value of some historical insights.

2
Reply
willem post
June 25, 2021 10:35 am

The costs of wind and solar in New England are much higher, because NW has mediocre wind and dismal solar.

The NE wind CF is about 0.28, the NE solar CF is about 0.145, based on ISO-NE monitored operating data.

This article explains all in detail

HIGH COSTS OF WIND, SOLAR, AND BATTERY SYSTEMS IN NEW ENGLAND
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/high-costs-of-wind-solar-and-battery-systems

See table 1 of URL

The article also analysis variability of wind and solar.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  willem post
June 25, 2021 11:37 am

Nice! What’s your thoughts on woody biomass?

0
Reply
navy bob
June 25, 2021 10:40 am

A minor addition to the kerosene-whale oil excerpt: I believe kerosene was called coal oil because it originally came from coal. Wikipedia says:
“Abraham Pineo Gesner, a Canadian geologist developed a process to refine a liquid fuel from coal, bitumen and oil shale. His new discovery, which he named kerosene, burned more cleanly and was less expensive than competing products, such as whale oil. In 1850, Gesner created the Kerosene Gaslight Company and began installing lighting in the streets in Halifax and other cities. By 1854, he had expanded to the United States where he created the North American Kerosene Gas Light Company at Long Island, New York. Demand grew to where his company’s capacity to produce became a problem, but the discovery of petroleum, from which kerosene could be more easily produced, solved the supply problem.”

1
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
June 25, 2021 10:47 am

Not being an expert in Government-speak, what does “NB” mean in the table?

And how can we, the general public, get the USG to do real, honest, economic analysis. Living in California, there is no point to complaining to either of my Senators or my progressive Representative.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
June 25, 2021 10:53 am

From the link in the head post:

1The capacity-weighted average is the average levelized cost per technology, weighted by the new capacity coming online in each region. The capacity additions for each region are based on additions from 2024 to 2026. Technologies for which capacity additions are not expected do not have a capacity-weighted average and are marked as NB, or not built.

w.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
June 25, 2021 11:55 am

Thanks, and have a great and safe holiday in Florida.

0
Reply
Steve Egbert
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
June 25, 2021 11:03 am

NB = “Not Built”

0
Reply
dk_
June 25, 2021 10:55 am

Willis,
You could also look into the implementation details of that “four hour storage” part of the system. I suspect that you may find that it is much more expensive than the estimate, doesn’t scale, isn’t applicable at all to wind power, and is rarely in place.

1
Reply
Nick Schroeder
June 25, 2021 10:56 am

Not news.
Back in 2010 or so I worked on FEED for a triple set of dual 50 MW P&W NG CT’s near Anaconda, MT.
They were being planned to cope with the wind variability.
Btw the LCOE analysis is chock full of assumptions, uncertainties and what the client wants to see.

1
Reply
Mark D
June 25, 2021 11:01 am

Sun and wind power were great on my sailboat. Solar on the motor home would be useful. To run my house? Not so much. Factories? Fuggedaboutit.

1
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:10 am

“If you add a gigawatt of unreliable intermittent renewable wind or solar energy to a system, you also have to add an additional gigawatt of some kind of reliable dispatchable energy, ”
..
Not true
.

https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy15osti/63045.pdf
.
“Furthermore, studies and operational practices have found that existing conventional plants that reduce output to accommodate wind and solar typically can provide the reserves needed to accommodate additional variability. “

Last edited 1 hour ago by Lawrence Sellin
-2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:29 am

In the near term, unreliables ‘vampire’ off existing generation for support. It results in increasing costs by destroying existing efficiencies. Longer term, it destroys existing reliable generating sources and leads to blackouts.

2
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 25, 2021 11:41 am

Actually in the long term is PRESERVES existing generating sources, since running them at reduced power increases their life expectancy. Running an engine at 600 rpm (idle) wears it out less than running it at 3600 rpm.

-1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:55 am

Wrong analogy; it is the deteriorating economics of the existing generation that leads to their demise. It is sad that we are seeing various jurisdictions having to subsidize FF generation to make up for unreliables’ subsidies. It is paying twice to virtue signal.

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 12:00 pm

Lawrence, what is your educational and professional work experiences? As an EE and former GM/CEO of an electric utility, I tell you you appear ignorant of basic electric power generation, transmission and distribution system facts. I think you should lurk elsewhere.

0
Reply
Stephen Philbrick
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:33 am

It’s a matter of semantics. The discussion is in the context of marginal increases to the total output. If your intention is to added ad a gigawatt, and you choose to do it with renewables, you also need to add a gigawatt a reliable dispatchable energy.

Alternatively, if your goal were to idle a portion of existing reliable dispatchable energy using renewables, you are correct that you could do so without adding a gigawatt a reliable dispatchable energy, but you would not have added a marginal increase to the total output. The latter approach might be a reasonable course in certain situations but it does not increase the total available output.

In other words, net addition of power using renewables requires additional reliable dispatchable energy (in roughly the same amounts). 

0
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
Reply to  Stephen Philbrick
June 25, 2021 11:44 am

 “If your intention is to added ad a gigawatt, and you choose to do it with renewables, you also need to add a gigawatt a reliable dispatchable energy.”
..
Nope, to add a gigawatt, you install two gigawatts of wind/solar, then throttle down existing plants by one gigawatt.

PS “renewables” such as biomass plants do not need any backup.

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:56 am

And you wreck the economics of the grid.

0
Reply
nickc
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:38 am

Ya but wasn’t the idea of wind and solar to replace conventional, can’t be done.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:45 am

“….can provide the reserves….”

For how long and at what cost? But isn’t it the objective of the greens to permanently close/dismantle “conventional plants”. And if some are not closed- I doubt you can just flip a switch to turn them back on or increase their output.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 11:49 am

Yes true, because there will always be times when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.
Making conventional plants ramp their output up and down causes the energy produced by them to be much more expensive.

0
Reply
Bill Toland
June 25, 2021 11:32 am

Believe it or not, there are actually solar farms in Scotland. Their capacity factor is less than 9% because Scotland is one of the worst places in the world for solar farms. They were only built because of the gigantic subsidies that were available at the time.

http://euanmearns.com/solar-pv-potential-in-scotland/

As can be seen in the link, the capacity factor in the winter months in Scotland falls to 1%. Greens actually had the nerve to complain when the subsidies were reduced for new solar farms.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Bill Toland
1
Reply
John Phillips
June 25, 2021 11:37 am

Have I got this right? The capacity factor of new generation planned for 2026 in the US is higher than the installed, aging global fleet as at 2019. I am shocked!

An apple-apple comparison eg for US Wind shows the CF for March and April this year to be 43.5% and 40.6% respectively. Up from 32% in 2011.
 
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.php?t=epmt_6_07_b

-2
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  John Phillips
June 25, 2021 12:06 pm

for yeas UK renewable energy lobbys have claimed that capacity factors of over 35% are what are obtained. meanwhile metered output shows that 20-25% is the real figure, the 35% is modelled and does not include overspeed shutdown or broken turbines.

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  John Phillips
June 25, 2021 12:17 pm

Is this with subsidies?

Is wind including the cost to maintain reliability?

0
Reply
MarkW
June 25, 2021 11:45 am

Another thing that is often over looked when calculating how much power a solar panel is able to produce in a day, is that not only does the sun travel from east to west every day, it also travels north and south during the year.

Assuming you align your arrays so that they are pointed directly at the sun on the equinoxes.
As the sun moves poleward after the equinox, the total amount of energy that can be captured each day drops, until it gets to the longest day of the year.
From that point the amount of energy increases until equinox is reached again.
Then the sun starts to move towards the equator and once again the total amount of energy drops until the shortest day is reached.

The difference in total irradiance caused by this north/south motion of the sun is enough to create the seasons. Surely it will also have a measurable impact on how much energy a solar panel is able to capture.

0
Reply
SMS
June 25, 2021 11:46 am

What is the LCOE if you eliminate all taxes from fossil fuels and all taxes/subsidies from renewables, where they will be compared on a level playing field? Right now, our government unfairly taxes coal and oil because they have demonized their usage and know they can get away with stacking the deck against fossil fuels to make renewables look more attractive.

1
Reply
Rich Lentz
June 25, 2021 11:49 am

Another problem with Wind that is ignored and described/dismissed as “You do not know what you are talking about” is what the utilities generating electricity call “Hotel Loads”, that is the electricity load and in use 24/7/365. The typical hotel load is in the neighborhood of 12 to 15 percent of the nameplate deliverable electricity. The typical wind turbine has a myriad of permanent electrical loads that must be in operation 24/7/365. For example; HVAC, Hydraulics and the associated motors, cooling systems for the hydraulics, generator, etc. weather station equipment needed for wind speed and direction, motors to adjust the turbine blades and to adjust the direction of the nacelle, computers and communication systems and many other things. Yes, not all of this will be running 24/7/365, However a large majority must be ready to move the nacelle immediately or goodbye wind turbine. typically this load is NOT taken directly from the generator but from a separate feed off of the grid. This load will be placed on the grid and added to the total power generation needed to make 100% “Renewable Power.” That means for every six Wind Turbines added to the Grid your design will need to include one more to meet the load requirements of the average number of Wind Turbines that are NOT generating power. This because you are NOT even getting a REAL 28% capacity factor, you are getting MUCH less.

That wind farm with one hundred 1-Megawatt turbines will have a average, annual, delivered capacity of 28 megawatt and an average, annual load on the grid of 12+ megawatts. That is why no one selling wind turbines tells you these numbers.

Don’t like my numbers, then find a competent Electrical Engineer with a PE to determine the average annual use of electricity for a Wind Turbine, and do the math.

PS. When you calculate the energy used by the Solar Steam Generators, Like the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System with the three axis mirrors you will find that they are generating less than twice as much electricity as they use. Again calculate the amount of power used in the Instrumentation and Control System for the multi thousand motors used. The typical Ham Radio rotor for a Tribander antenna needs about 200 Watts.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 25, 2021 11:53 am

I went to EIA.gov and checked the 2021 source document. Nothing has changed from the ‘True Cost of Wind’ analysis posted over at Judith’s in 2015. The tip-off is sentence 1 on page 6. The cost recovery period is 30 years for all types. This is simply wrong. The warrantied life of GE CCGT is 40 years; actual life is longer. The unwarrantied life of large wind turbines is at most 20 years owing to axial bearing wear from uneven loading (windspeeds are higher aloft).

So not only are the EIA capacity factors far too high, and the costs of intermittent backup ignored, they don’t even recognize these very different economic lifetimes in their calculations. Shorter than 30 years raises the capital component of LCOE, by about 30/20 1.5x (not the correct annuity calculation, just illustrative), while longer than 30 lowers it—for CCGT by about 1-(30/40) 25%.

The much cited EIA LCOE numbers were and remain deliberately misleading. In the 2015 deconstruction posted at Judith’s, CCGT true LCOE was about $58/MWh while onshore wind was $146/MWh. EIA claimed they were comparable at about $90 each.

1
Reply
Nick B
June 25, 2021 11:59 am

It’s a little bit more about the price. When they compare the prices, they got a price of cheapest low efficiency panel made in China. I thought Biden going to start technological war with China, you could easily triple the price for US made solar panels.
Similar lie used about the efficiency of electric car. I never saw a battery with efficiency better than 80% brand new. EV promoters always mentioned 37% efficiency of ICE motor. Well, it’s really difficult to estimate a power load of the car on the road, so I just took a look on electric generator datasheet. Manufacturers provide fuel consumption on full load. Knowing gasoline heat capacity. calculation shows 86% of efficiency…

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
June 25, 2021 12:02 pm

Take a closer look at the authors of these studies.
Fresh faced interns with computer “science” degrees sitting in cubicles running Excel or Access spreadsheets.
Closest they have been to an actual powerplant is looking out the cabin window from 30,000 feet.
No budget for actual site visits.

1
Reply
Bob Cherba
June 25, 2021 12:06 pm

It never fails to amaze me how otherwise intelligent (?) people can claim solar and wind are less expensive than FF or nuclear. They ignore (conveniently) the fact that they require some type of 100%, dispatchable backup, essentially two power systems. Wind and solar produce little or no power for periods of days every year, especially during very hot or cold weather when power is needed most. They must be backed up with FF spinning spare and/or batteries. If only batteries, they must have sufficient MWh capacity to carry the system for several days — BIG batteries. And if battery backup, the RE generators must be sized to meet the expected load, including the power to recharge the batteries.

Then there’s the fact that solar panels, wind turbines and batteries have a shorter life than FF generators. At the moment, solar panels, batteries and wind turbine structures are not recycled, and the large, reinforced concrete turbine foundations are left in the ground. None or little of this is properly accounted for by the RE enthusiasts who claim RE is cheaper than FF and nuclear.

One of my pet peeves is seeing power company ads boasting their newest solar of wind turbine installation will supply power to some large number of homes. I consider this a lie, or at best badly misleading.

0
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
June 25, 2021 12:07 pm

“the new Block Island offshore wind farm is charging the utility, not the customer but the utility, 24.4¢ per kWh”
..
You should see what the customers on Block Island were paying for the power from diesel generators before the wind farm came on line.

0
Reply
Notanacademic
June 25, 2021 12:20 pm

From my house if I look out of a back window I can see a wind farm, if look out the side I see another wind farm,look out of the front I can see one eco crucifix belonging to another wind farm. When I walk to the lane on the top of the hill (about three hundred yards from my house) I can see five wind farms plus several smaller privately owned eco crucifixes. James Delingpole was right to call them eco crucifixes because they are the cross upon which our beautiful countryside has been crucified. And for what, as discussed here they only work a quarter of the time and will never be cost effective and most ecoloons seem blissfully unaware that they rob the poor (including them)to pay the rich. Two of these wind farms have had one go up in flames. My son is a firefighter and has told me all they can do is watch and hope nothing else goes up. The icing on the cake one land owner has put a small solar array on his land, I live in Rossendale north west England, what the hell was he thinking, what a DIC**EAD. When I bought this house fifteen years ago I had a nice view. Ruining the countryside to save it? MADNESS. Rant over.

0
Reply
