The Problem with Climate Models

“We know there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don’t know we don’t know”  — Donald Rumsfeld

Ed Zuiderwijk, PhD

An Observation

There is something strange about climate models: they don’t converge. What I mean by that I will explain on the basis of historical determinations of what we now call the ‘Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity’ (ECS), also called the ‘Charney Sensitivity’ (ref 1), defined as the increase in temperature at the bottom of the Earth’s atmosphere when the CO2 content is doubled (after all feedbacks have worked themselves through). The early models by Plass (2), Manabe & co-workers (3) and Rowntree & Walker (4) in the 1950s, 60s and 70s gave ECS values from 2 degrees Centigrade to more than 4C. Over the past decades, these models have grown into a collection of more than 30 climate models brought together in the CMIP6 ensemble that forms the basis for the upcoming AR6 (‘6th Assessment Report’) of the IPCC. However the ECS values still cover the interval 1.8C to 5.6C, a factor of 3 difference in results. So after some 4 decades of development climate models have still not converged to a ‘standard climate model’ with an unambiguous ECS value; rather the opposite is the case.

What that means becomes clear when we consider what it would mean if, for instance, the astrophysicists found themselves in a similar situation with, for example, their stellar models. The analytical polytropic description of the early 20th century gave way years ago to complex numerical models that enabled the study of stellar evolution – caused by changing internal composition and the associated changes in energy generation and opacity – and which also in 1970, when I took my first steps in the subject, offered a reasonable explanation of, for example, the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram of star populations in star clusters (5). Although always subject to improvement, you can say that those models have converged to what could be called a canonical star model. The different computer codes for calculating stellar evolution, developed by groups in various countries, yield the same results for the same evolutionary phases, which also agree well with the observations. Such convergence is a hallmark of the progress of the insights on which the models are based, through advancement of understanding of the underlying physics and testing against reality, and is manifest in many of the sciences and techniques where they are used.

If the astrophysicists were in the same situation as the climate model makers, they would still be working with, for example, a series of solar models that predict a value of X for the surface temperature give or take a few thousand degrees. Or that, in an engineering application, a new aircraft design should have a wing area of Y, but it could also be 3Y. You don’t have to be a genius to understand that such models are not credible.

A Thesis

So much for my observation. Now what it means. I will here present my analysis in the form of a thesis and defend it with an appeal to elementary probability theory and a little story:

“The fact that the CMIP6 climate models show no signs of convergence means that, firstly, it is likely that none of those models represent reality well and, secondly, it is more likely than not that the true ECS value outside the interval 1.8-5.6 degrees.”

Suppose I have N models that all predict a different ECS value. Mother Nature is difficult, but she is not malicious: there is only one “true” value of ECS in the real world; if that were not the case, any attempt at a model would be pointless from the outset. Therefore, at best only one of those models can be correct. What is then the probability that none of those models are correct? We know immediately that N-1 models are not correct and that the remaining model may or may not be correct. So we can say that the a priori probability that any model is incorrect is [(N-1+0.5)/N] = 1–0.5/N. This gives a probability that none of the models is correct from (1-0.5/N)^N, about 0.6 for N>3. So that’s odds of 3 to 2 that all models are incorrect; this 0.6 is also the probability that the real ECS value falls outside the interval 1.8C-5.6C.

Now I already hear the objections. What, for example, does it mean that a model is ‘incorrect’? Algorithmic and coding errors aside, it means that the model may be incomplete, lacking elements that should be included, or, on the other hand, that it is over-complete with aspects that do not belong in it (an error that is often overlooked). Furthermore, these models have an intrinsic variation in their outcome and they often contain the same elements so those outcomes are correlated. And indeed the ECS results completely tile the interval 1.8C-5.6C and for every value of ECS between the given limits models can be found that can produce that result. In such a case one considers the effective number of independent models M represented by CMIP6. If M = 1 it means that all models are essentially the same and the 1.8C-5.6C is an indication of the intrinsic error. Such a model would be useless. More realistic is an M ~ 5 to 9 and then you come back to the foregoing reasoning.

What rubs most with climatologists is my claim that the true ECS is outside the 1.8C-5.6C interval. There are very good observational arguments that 5.6C is a gross overestimate so I am actually arguing that probably the real ECS is less than 1.8C. Many climatologists are convinced that that is instead a lower limit. Such a conclusion is based on a fallacy, namely the premiss that there are no ‘known unknowns’ and especially no ‘unknown unknowns’, ergo that the underlying physics is fully understood. And, as indicated earlier, the absence of convergence of the models tells us that precisely that is not the case.

A Little Story


Imagine a parallel universe (theorists aren’t averse to that these days) with an alternate Earth. There are two continents, each with a team of climatologists and their models. The ‘A’ team on the landmass Laputo has 16 models that predict an ECS interval 3.0C to 5.6C, a result, if correct, with major consequences for the stability of the atmosphere; the ‘B’ team at Oceania has 15 models that predict an ECS interval 1.8C to 3.2C. The two teams are unaware of each other’s existence, perhaps due to political circumstances, and are each convinced that their models set hard boundaries for the true value of the ECS.

That the models of both teams give such different results is because those of the A-team have ingredients that do not appear in those of the B-team and vice versa. In fact, the climatologists on both teams are not even aware of the possible existence of such missing aspects. After thorough analysis, both teams write a paper about their findings and send them, coincidently simultaneously, to a magazine published in Albion, a small island state reknowned for its inhabitant’s strong sense of independence. The editor sees the connection between the two papers and decides to put the authors in contact with each other.

A culture shock follows. The lesser gods start a shouting match. Those in the A team call the members of the B team: ‘deniers’ who in their turn shout: ‘chickens’. But the more mature of both teams realize they’ve had a massive blind spot about things the other team knew but they themselves not. That those ‘unknowns’ had firmly bitten both teams in the behind. And the smartest realize that now the combined 31 models are a new A team to which the foregoing applies a fortiori: that there could arise a new B team somewhere with models that predict ECS values outside the 1.8C-5.6C range.

Forward Look

So it may well be, no, it is likely that once the underlying physics is properly understood, climate models will emerge that produce an ECS value considerably smaller than 1.8C. What could such a model look like? To find out we look at the main source of the variation between the CMIP6 models: the positive feedback on water vapour (AR4, refs 6,7). The idea goes back to Manabe & Wetherald (8) who reasoned as follows: a warming due to CO2 increase leads to an increase in the water vapour content. Water vapour is also a ‘greenhouse gas’, so there is extra warming. This mechanism is assumed to ‘amplify’ the primary effect of CO2 increase. Vary the strength of the coupling and add the influence of clouds and you have a whole series of models that all predict a different ECS.

There are three problems with the original idea. The first is conceptual: the proposed mechanism implies that the abundance of water vapour is determined by that of CO2 and that no other regulatory processes are involved. What then determined the humidity level before the CO2 content increased? The second problem is the absence of an observation: one would expect the same feedback on initial warming due to a random fluctuation of the amount of water vapour itself, and that has never been established. The third problem is in the implicit assumption that the increased water vapour concentration significantly increases the effective IR opacity of the atmosphere in the 15 micron band. That is not the case. The IR absorption by water vapour is practically saturated which makes the effective opacity, a harmonic mean, insensitive to such variation.

Hence, the correctness of the whole concept can be doubted, to say the the least. I consider therefore models in which the feedback on water vapour is negligible (and negative if you include clouds) as much more realistic. Water vapour concentration is determined by processes independent of CO2 abundance, for instance optimal heat dissipation and entropy production. Such models give ECS values between 0.5C and 0.7C. Not something to be really concerned about.

References

  1. J. Charney, ‘Carbon dioxide and climate: a scientific assessment’, Washington DC: National Academy of Sciences, 1979.
  2. G. N. Plass, ‘Infrared radiation in the atmosphere‘, American Journal of Physics, 24, 303-321 , 1956.
  3. S. Manabe and F. Möller, ‘On the radiative equilibrium and heat balance of the atmosphere‘ Monthly Weather Review, 89, 503-532, 1961.
  4. P. Rowntree and J. Walker, ‘Carbon Dioxide, Climate and Society‘: IIASA Proceedings 1978 (ed J. Williams), pages 181–191. Pergamon, Oxford, 1978.
  5. http://community.dur.ac.uk/ian.smail/gcCm/gcCm_intro.html
  6. V. Eyring et al,The CMIP6 landscape’ Nature Climate Change, 9, 727, 2019.
  7. M. Zelinka, T. Myers, D. McCoy, et al. ‘Causes of higher climate sensitivity in cmip6 models‘, Geophysical Research Letters, 47, e2019GL085782, 2020. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2019GL085782.
  8. S. Manabe and R. Wetherald,  ‘Thermal equilibrium of the atmosphere with a given distribution of relative humidity’, J. Atmos. Sci., 24, 241-259, 1967.
Tom Halla
March 14, 2021 10:13 am

As Lewis and Curry, and Lord Monckton derive ECS on the order of 1.4 C with differing methods, I would agree that there is a good chance the true value is less than 1.8 C.

n.n
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 14, 2021 10:30 am

Or a single statistic, inferred with pragmatic but unrealistic assumptions/assertions, reduces the complexity of the system to a plausible absurdity that requires regular injections of brown matter and energy to force a consensus with past, present, and future observations

TheFinalNail
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 14, 2021 11:00 am

How do L&C and Lord M account for the observation (mean of HadCRUT, GISS and NCDC) that since the start of the 20th century we are already around +1.1C warmer than what might be called ‘pre-industrial’ (1880-1900)? And we are still a long way off from equilibrium with ocean lag. There would need to be a drastic slowdown in the long term warming trend for 1.4C to be anywhere near ECS.

Tom Halla
Reply to  TheFinalNail
March 14, 2021 11:14 am

A low figure, > 1.5 C is used in the Russian climate model (INM-CM4) which tracks UAH data better than any other models.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  TheFinalNail
March 14, 2021 11:18 am

The problem is presenting a single number that supposedly represents a “global average”. Such things are physical nonsense. Everything else that follows from them is even more nonsensical.

Donald L. Klipstein
Reply to  TheFinalNail
March 14, 2021 11:35 am

About .4 degree C of warming happened from 1900 to the early 1940s, and most of that was not caused by increase of greenhouse gases.

MarkW
Reply to  TheFinalNail
March 14, 2021 11:41 am

You are assuming that most if not all of the warming since the end of the Little Ice Age is due to CO2. Since most of the warming occurred prior to the big rise in CO2, that’s not possible.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  TheFinalNail
March 14, 2021 11:46 am

FN, even the SPM to AR4 said at least half of the value you cite, specifically the warming period from ~1920 to 1945, was natural and not AGW; CO2 forcing was way too low. So your ‘adjusted’ ~1.1C needs to be at least halved. And I would also point out that natural variability did not magically stop in the second half of the time period. How much there was, dunno. Do know that AR4 and AR5 explicitly assumed essentially zero, which cannot be correct.This attribution problem is why all the models (except the Russian one) run hot. See my several previous posts here on this issue.

fred250
Reply to  TheFinalNail
March 14, 2021 12:51 pm

“for the observation”

You mean the “ADJUSTMENTED” fabricated once-were-observations, right, rusty.

Real warming is probably significantly less than shown by HadCrud et al.

Does rusty have ANY EVIDENCE AT ALL this the slight and highly beneficial warming since the COLDEST period in 10,000 years, has anything at all to do with atmospheric CO2?

1… Do you have any empirical scientific evidence for warming by atmospheric CO2?

2… In what ways has the global climate changed in the last 50 years , that can be scientifically proven to be of human released CO2 causation?

ThinkingScientist
March 14, 2021 10:14 am

Great article, really interesting and thoughtful.

One of the fundamental issues of climate models is they depend entirely on the input forcings. Without the input forcing time series the models do nothing. The output of a climate model that can be compared to temperature only seems to work if we average lots of climate models. The mean of the models then looks like temperature.

But the priors (the input forcings) can be used with simple linear regression to predict the mean model output with surprising accuracy (R=0.96). So on that basis, all the models actually do is convert forcings in W/m^2 to temperature. Which is what linear regression does too.

Finally, if we subtract the mean of the models from the individual climate models for each climate model residual we get – random noise as far as I can tell. There is no structure and the first annual time lag autocorrelation is effectively zero.

Climate models are simply random number generators with a trend. The trend comes only from the input forcing data provided. The a priori input forcings already correlate with temperature (R=0.92) by linear regression. So what do climate models do? Not much. But climate scientists seem blind to the fact that the output only depends on the input forcings, not on the internal workings of the model.

Lipstick on the pig

Last edited 3 hours ago by ThinkingScientist
n.n
Reply to  ThinkingScientist
March 14, 2021 10:35 am

They need to follow the scientific philosophy in theory and practice, and reduce their frame of reference from universal, global, etc. to a limited frame where their models… hypotheses exhibit a consensus with observation, without regular injections of brown matter and energy, and altogether created conceptions, to steer the result.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  ThinkingScientist
March 14, 2021 10:53 am

So what do climate models do? Not much. But climate scientists seem blind to the fact that the output only depends on the input forcings, not on the internal workings of the model.”

So true!

markl
Reply to  ThinkingScientist
March 14, 2021 11:09 am

“One of the fundamental issues of climate models is they depend entirely on the input forcings. Without the input forcing time series the models do nothing” That’s it in a nutshell.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  ThinkingScientist
March 14, 2021 11:12 am

So what do climate models do?
Give only some scientists the impression to handle the real world.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
Stephen Wilde
March 14, 2021 10:25 am

The Dynamic Atmosphere Energy Transfer model created by me and Philip Mulholland predicts zero sensitivity from greenhouse gas changes but a minuscule rearrangement of the convective overturning system in lieu of a global temperature rise. Indiscernible from natural variability.
it also predicts features of atmospheres already observed within our solar system.

n.n
March 14, 2021 10:26 am

The very model of chaos (e.g. evolution): nonlinear, incompletely or insufficiently characterized and computationally unwieldy, thus the scientific logical domain and philosophy in the near-space and time. Unfortunately, intuitive science with secular incentives, “benefits”, is politically congruent, economically marketable, and emotionally appealing.

Robert of Texas
March 14, 2021 10:30 am

I will only point out one other assumption:
“there is only one “true” value of ECS in the real world”

If the Climate system is chaotic then I am not sure the above assumption is correct. You may get entirely different sensitivities given a doubling of CO2 depending on various other conditions, including one (or many) that resembles random chance. (The presumption is if one could know enough detail then the condition is not random, but in all practical use of a real computer model it appears random).

You *might* and probably can put limits around the ECS and maybe even build it a probability curve.

If this were true then there are limits to predicting future climate that we just cannot go beyond. Trying to predict it using CO2 as the control knob becomes laughable.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Robert of Texas
March 14, 2021 11:55 am

The climate system is for sure nonlinear (feedbacks) and dynamic feedbacks are lagged in time. Therefor it is mathematically chaotic. That means it has strange attractors. We know of two strong ones it oscillates between: ice ages and brief noniceages. The last two of those are the Eemian and the Holocene. Based on observational ECS, no reason not to think any Holocene ECS is a fairly stable number, since its ‘real’. Ompenents like albedo and WVF and Cloud feedback are observationally all fairly stable.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Robert of Texas
March 14, 2021 11:56 am

I’d say there’s no global ECS in the same way there is no global temperature. Every column of air anywhere in the world is either slightly or drastically different from any other column of air.

Richard M
March 14, 2021 10:30 am

It is natural to view the Earth’s climate by separating land, ocean and atmosphere. This is essentially what climate models do. Unfortunately, that leads to the creation of a massively complex interface between these systems. Turns out there’s a better way to approach the problem.

By combining the atmosphere with the skin of land and ocean areas we create a thermodynamic system that provides us with more insights. Since 99.9% of the IR energy from radiating gases only penetrates into the skin it removes the need to consider them outside this system. The energy into this system comes from the sun and from subsurface below. Also keep in mind, the energy in from solar is less that the total energy radiated to space by the atmosphere/skin system. A good portion of the solar energy penetrates meters into the oceans. Hence, this system cannot be warming the subsurface without violating the 2nd law.

The first significant insight from looking at the problem this way is how can this system be warmed from a completely internal transfer of energy? That is all IR does within this system. It moves around. It cannot possibly warm the system without creating energy out of nothing. That would violate the 1st law. The only ways for the atmosphere/skin system to warm is for 1) more solar energy (no evidence of this) or 2) more subsurface Earth energy or 3) less energy loss to space (the insulation effect).

For 3), we would need the atmosphere/skin to reduce outgoing radiation. That is, in order to adhere to basic thermodynamic law we MUST see a decrease in outgoing radiation. Has such a decrease been seen? Nope. According to CERES the planet has seen no reduction in outgoing radiation. In fact, CERES has seen an increase in the outgoing radiation.

The only way the CERES data can be explained is that 2), the subsurface oceans/land areas, are transferring more energy into the atmosphere/skin system. We know the oceans contain more than 1000 times the energy of the atmosphere. It is certainly possible for them to vary the energy transfer into the atmosphere/skin system.

If climate models used this approach they would be much simpler and they would likely all produce similar results.

John Tillman
March 14, 2021 10:36 am

AR6 model runs published so far include some with outlandishly high ECS results. As usual, the two Russian INM GCMs produce the lowest ECS estimates, ie 1.9 and 1.8 degrees C per doubling of vital plant food in the air.

From Zeke:

https://www.carbonbrief.org/cmip6-the-next-generation-of-climate-models-explained

Even the Russian results are probably too high. Until computing power increases at least a billion-fold, such GIGO computer gaming will remain worse than worthless for any useful purpose. Without actually modeling clouds, for instance, rather than parameterizing them, GCMs are a titanic waste of time and money, except to show how unsettled is “climate science”.

Ideally, grid cells would be cubes ten meters on a side, but 100 m. might give meaningful ouputs. However, the assumptions behind GCMs may well be fundamentally flawed, rendering the exercise invalid at any resolution.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Tillman
philincalifornia
March 14, 2021 10:41 am

It’s zero

M Courtney
Reply to  philincalifornia
March 14, 2021 11:04 am

It may be zero relative to the noise but I doubt it’s physically unrelated.
Not philosophically zero.

Nick Schroeder
March 14, 2021 11:11 am

How it does not work.

By reflecting away 30% of the incoming solar radiation the albedo, which would not exist w/o the atmosphere and its so-called GreenHouse Gases, makes the earth cooler than it would be without the atmos/GHGs much like that reflective panel propped up on the car dash. Remove the atmos/GHGs and the earth becomes much like the Moon or Mercury, an arid, barren rock with a 0.1 albedo, 20% more kJ/h, hot^3 on the lit side, cold^3 on the dark.
If this is correct, the Radiative GreenHouse Effect theory fails.

For the GHGs to warm the surface with downwelling energy as advertised they must absorb/trap/delay/intercept/whatevah “extra” energy from somewhere in the atmospheric system. According to RGHE theory the source of that “extra” upwelling energy is the surface radiating as a near ideal Black Body. As demonstrated by experiment the surface cannot radiate BB because of cooling by the non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous atmospheric molecules.
If this is correct, RGHE theory fails.

How it does works.

To move fluid through a hydraulic resistance requires a pressure difference.
To move current through an electrical resistance requires a voltage difference.
To move heat through a thermal resistance requires a temperature difference. (Q=UAdT)
Physics be physics.

The complex thermal resistance (R=1/U) of the atmosphere (esp albedo, net Q) is responsible for the temperature difference (dT=Tsurf-Ttoa) between the warm terrestrial surface and the cold edge of space (32 km).
And that heat transfer process involves the kinetic energy of ALL of the atmospheric molecules not just 0.04% of them.

WUWT Bastardi loop.jpg
commieBob
March 14, 2021 11:20 am

It is possible for a system to have more than one quasi stable condition.

Recently, in geological time, the planet has been banging in and out of glaciations.

The climate system is chaotic and apparently has at least two attractors. As far as I can tell, none of the models even consider the possibility of the next glaciation.

Mr.
March 14, 2021 11:31 am

ECS is like butts – everybody has a different size one to show.

And a study of all the butts in the world would be just as useful to humanity as all the studies (conjectures) about ECS.

Donald L. Klipstein
March 14, 2021 11:31 am

Regarding “The third problem is in the implicit assumption that the increased water vapour concentration significantly increases the effective IR opacity of the atmosphere in the 15 micron band. That is not the case. The IR absorption by water vapour is practically saturated which makes the effective opacity, a harmonic mean, insensitive to such variation.”: Absorption of thermal infrared by water vapor from 8 to 15 microns is not saturated. comment image

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
March 14, 2021 11:53 am

Indeed. There is little absorption in that spectral region. That means that in that spectral region is the bulk of the radiative heat loss, not through the adjacent CO2 and watervapour bands. It also means that that heat loss is little affected by changes in the adjacent spectral regions, be it of CO2 or watervapour.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
March 14, 2021 12:29 pm

Your links says “By contrast, the greenhouse gases capture 70-85% of the energy in upgoing thermal radiation emitted from the Earth surface.”

The electromagnetic energy that is absorbed is either lost to collisions with other molecules or radiated away. How can it be “captured”? If it isn’t “captured” then how does it contribute to opacity?

DMacKenzie
March 14, 2021 11:32 am

The models fail to accurately predict the effect of clouds on the system. They solve equations for convective clouds but parameterize advective cloud fronts which one can see daily at https://epic.gsfc.nasa.gov/ is the largest contributor to cloud cover.
The Albedo of clouds is .5 to .8, ocean is .06, land is .12….Because clouds randomly cover about 55% of the planet, the Earth’s Albedo averages 0.3. The average radiative temperature of the Earth is about the temperature half the way up the troposphere, interestingly about the average cloud tops. That equation is T=278(1-Albedo)^.25
For Earths A= .3, the temp is 254 K, If A=.06 for ocean, that temp is 274 K, .12 for land gives 269 K, and say .7 for a cloud covered planet gives 206 K which is much colder. You can add approximately 35 C to those temps to get the resultant surface temp for those Albedo extremes, assuming a lapse rate similar to today.
The point is that increased SST causes more evaporation….causes more clouds….causes more reflection of incoming sunlight….causes surface temperature to drop. You can quite easily do a little spreadsheet and calculate how little cloud increase offsets a couple of Watts of CO2 forcing. And you probably won’t even get to the bit about how 1 sq.M of 1 degree warmer SST can make about 10 times as many sq.M of cloud cover…
The inescapable conclusion is:
CLOUDS and and the vapor pressure water of at any given SST are what control the planet’s temperature, CO2 is only a minor player that minorly affects the elevation at which clouds form….

Rud Istvan
March 14, 2021 11:36 am

There are thing to like and not to like in this post, IMO.

A thing to like is ECS likely below 1.8 lower CMIP6 model bound. There are several ways to derive an estimate without relying on CMIP6.

Guy Callendar’s 1938 curve implies 1.67 (method and calculation in essay Sensitive Uncertainty in ebook Blowing Smoke).

Observational energy budget methods (e.g. Lewis and Curry) produce about 1.55-1.65 depending on comparison time periods used.

And Bode feedback analysis on a no feedbacks CO2 only (more follows below) of ~1.2 and the AR4 “ECS likely 3” implies Bode f/(1-f) of 0.65, with 0.5 from water vapor feedback directly derivable from AR4 text, so an implicit additive 0.15 from cloud feedback. Despite his claims otherwise, Dessler’s 2010 paper actually showed zero cloud feedback. And the fact that the AR4 models have about half of observed rainfall implies their modeled WVF is ~2x high, meaning a ‘correct’ Bode is only about 0.25. Plug that into Lindzen’s curve based on 1.2 and ECS is about 1.65.

There are strong reasons to think ECS must be greater than about 1.2, therefore I do NOT like arguments for something about 0.5 as here.

First we can compute from first principles and accepted experimentally determined inputs that the zero feedback (zf) value is something between 1.1 and 1.2. Two examples. (1) Judith Curry had several posts estimating this value in the early days of Climate Etc. (2) Using Monckton’s ‘famous’ equation, the zf value computes to 1.16. Lindzen rounds up to 1.2 in his several papers from 2010-2012 such as his UK Parliament briefing in 2011.

Second, we know observationally that WVF must be positive rather than strongly negative (if 0.5 were to be correct) so ECS must be above ~1.2. The observation is a simple one to make. When I visit the ‘deserts’ (ok Phoenix and Palm Springs) the night time temperature drops sharply in summer because of the relatively low humidity. Here on the beach in Fort Lauderdale it doesn’t because of the relatively high humidity. Ergo, WVF must be globally net positive since 71% of Earth’s surface is water.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 14, 2021 12:01 pm

WVF is positive until you hit the point where clouds form. Then you quite suddenly go from a few watts positive to hundreds of watts negative in the localized area where clouds are forming. Colloquially hot and muggy to cloudy in an hour or two.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 14, 2021 12:48 pm

Clouds are not so simple. Depends on type and altitude. For example, high thin cirrus warms rather strongly since the ice crystals are transparent to incoming solar radiation but opaque to outgoing IR. A part of Lindzen’s adaptive iris hypothesis.

Dessler’s paper using two years of TOA IR global satellite observations comparing clear sky to all sky (all with whatever cloud) showed a net zero cloud feedback overall, an almost perfect scatter centered on zero, with an r^2 of 0.02. Were there a positive cloud feedback, there should have been a clear negative TOA IR relationship with all sky having less observed TOA IR and clear sky more, with a significant r^2.

John Tillman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 14, 2021 1:15 pm

On a homeostatic water planet, net feedbacks are more likely to be negative than positive. Thus at this point in the Holocene, ECS between 0.0 and 1.2 degrees C per doubling of essential plant food in our air is not only possible but probable, IMO.

Besides clouds, the GCMs ignore or downplay such non-radiative, negative feedbacks as convective and evaporative cooling.

John Shotsky
March 14, 2021 11:38 am

If you want climate models to be closer to reality, remove CO2 from them.
Remember 95+% of CO2 is completely natural, and happens every year. Humans only add about 24ppm total, which is miniscule compared to natural CO2, and even then CO2 is a trace gas which cannot possibly have any effect on climate.

Donald L. Klipstein
March 14, 2021 11:47 am

I see one problem in general with climate models that causes them to generally overstate ECS. There are enough climate models that are close enough to their average in terms of stating or indicating ECS to give somewhat of a consensus, that overstates ECS. The problem I see is that they’re selected and/or tuned to hindcast the past, especially the 30 years before their hindcast-forecast transition years. For the CMIP3, CMIP5 and CMIP6 models, the 30 year periods before their hindcast-forecast transition years had part of the warming during this time being caused by upswing phase of multidecadal oscillations, which these models did not consider. For CMIP5 models, the last year of hindcasting (“historical”) is 2005 and the first year of forecasting (“projections”) is 2006. According to some Fourier work I did on HadCRUT3, about .2 degree C of the warming reported by HadCRUT3 was from a periodic cycle that had periodic nature sustained for two cycles from a peak time in 1877 to a peak time in 2005 with a period of 64 years and a peak-to-peak amplitude of .218 degree C. Because the CMIP5 models were done without consideration of multidecadal oscillations, they hindcasted about .2 degree C more warming from positive feedbacks to effects of increase of manmade greenhouse gases (especially the water vapor feedback) than actually happened. Overdoing the water vapor feedback causes models to show greatly excessive degree of the tropical upper tropospheric warming hotspot. And, lately I have noticed denial of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation being favored by some climate scientists including Dr. Michael Mann.

Joseph Zorzin
March 14, 2021 11:58 am

“Suppose I have N models that all predict a different ECS value. Mother Nature is difficult, but she is not malicious: there is only one “true” value of ECS in the real world”

Why does ECS have to be a fixed – one true value? Can’t it be a variable- assuming all other potential forcings aren’t changing? If it’s a variable, perhaps all those numbers are right given certain conditions. Which would mean something fundamental is missing from all the models.

OK, I claim to not understand most of the conversations here – other than about forests and wood energy- but I do try to follow the discussions and have learned a lot from this site.

LOL@Klimate Katastrophe Kooks
March 14, 2021 12:01 pm

The climate models fail to converge because the climastrologists refuse to even consider that CO2 climate sensitivity could be less than zero.

The effective emission height is ~5.105 km.

7 – 13 µm: >280 K (near-surface).
>17 µm: ~260 – ~240 K (~5km in the troposphere).
13 – 17 µm: ~220 K (near the tropopause).

TOA (emission height) is that altitude at which the atmosphere effectively becomes transparent to any given wavelength of radiation… and for some wavelengths, TOA is very near the surface. The emission profile is equivalent to a blackbody with a temperature of 255 K, and thus an effective emission height of 5.105 km.

Combine that 255 K effective emission height temperature with the lapse rate to get surface temperature, and you’ll find there is no “greenhouse effect”, thus no CAGW.

The lapse rate is said to average ~6.5 K / km. 6.5 K / km * 5.105 km = 33.1825 K. That is not the ‘greenhouse effect’, that is the tropospheric lapse rate. The climate loons have conflated the two. Polyatomic molecules such as CO2 and H2O reduce the adiabatic lapse rate, not increase it (for example: dry adiabatic lapse rate: ~9.81 K / km; humid adiabatic lapse rate: ~3.5 to ~6.5 K / km).

9.81 K / km * 5.105 km = 50.08005 K dry adiabatic lapse rate (due to homonuclear diatomics and monoatomics… see below), which would give a surface temperature of 255 + 50.08005 = 305.08005 K. Sans CO2, that number would be even higher (on the order of 314 K).

Water vapor (primarily) reduces that to 272.8675 K – 288.1825 K, depending upon humidity. Other polyatomics (such as CO2) also contribute to the cooling, to a much lesser extent. The higher the concentration of polyatomics, the more vertical the lapse rate, the cooler the surface. Also remember that the atmosphere is stable as long as the actual lapse rate is less than the adiabatic lapse rate… and a greater concentration of polyatomic molecules reduces the adiabatic lapse rate… thus convection increases.

This occurs because polyatomics transit more energy from surface to upper atmosphere by dint of their higher specific and latent heat capacity, which acts (all else held constant) to reduce temperature differential between different altitudes. One would think this would cause an upper-atmospheric ‘hot-spot’, and indeed the climastrologists originally claimed that such a hot-spot would be a signature of CAGW… but that hot-spot was never found, and for a very good reason… because the increased atmospheric CO2 concentration augers more energy from surface to upper atmosphere (an upper atmosphere warming effect) while also more effectively radiatively cooling the upper atmosphere… and the radiative cooling effect far overwhelms the convective warming effect. That’s why the upper atmosphere has exhibited a long-term and dramatic cooling.

Near-surface extinction depth is ~10.4 m at current CO2 concentration, and a doubling of CO2 concentration would reduce that to ~9.7 m. The troposphere is essentially opaque to 13.98352 µm to 15.98352 µm (to account for the absorption shoulders of CO2) radiation. In fact, it’s opaque to that radiation right up to ~15 – 20 km (TOA for that wavelength of radiation). That’s where the emission height of CO2 is.

Tropospheric thermalization by CO2 is effectively saturated… but upper atmosphere radiative cooling by CO2 is not saturated.

Thus, tropospheric CO2 thermalization only serves to increase CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy), regardless of CO2’s atmospheric concentration. This increases convection, which is a cooling process (it transits energy from surface to upper atmosphere, then radiatively emits it… more CO2 will transit and emit more energy).

It is the homonuclear diatomics and monoatomics which are the ‘greenhouse gases’… they can receive energy via conduction by contacting the surface just as the polyatomics do, they can convect just as the polyatomics do, but in order to emit their energy, they must have their net-zero magnetic dipole moment perturbed via collision. But in the upper atmosphere, collisional processes take place far less often due to the reduced atmospheric density, and any collision is more likely to thermalize the energy, rather than emit it.

Homonuclear diatomic vibrational mode quantum states are relatively long-lived and meta-stable, and so the majority of that energy is thermalized via v-t (vibrational-translational) collisional processes.

Monoatomics have no vibrational mode quantum states (so they cannot contribute to thermalization warming), but their lower specific energy acts to convectively transit less energy per parcel of air than would more-complex molecules such as polyatomics.

Remember that radiative emission is the sole means by which our planet can shed energy to space. Remember also that CO2 is the primary radiative coolant in the upper atmosphere.

Thus, in an atmosphere consisting solely or primarily of homonuclear diatomics, radiative emission to space would be reduced. The upper atmosphere would be warmer (because it could not as effectively radiatively cool), thus the lower atmosphere would have less buoyancy, thus convection would decrease, thus the surface would be warmer.

In addition, because polyatomic molecules make the lapse rate more vertical, a paucity of polyatomic molecules would make the lapse rate less vertical (less energy would be transited from surface to upper atmosphere per parcel of air, temperature differential between altitudes would be greater, thus the lapse rate would force surface temperature to be much higher).

On a world without water (ie: an atmosphere consisting solely or primarily of homonuclear diatomics), the surface would be much warmer. On our mostly-water world, a decrease in atmospheric CO2 content would cause a similar effect, which would be compensated by an increase in atmospheric water vapor content (the warming due to lower CO2 atmospheric content would cause more evaporation of water, humid air is more buoyant than dry air, so convection would increase, thus the warming due to less atmospheric CO2 concentration would be compensated by cooling due to more water vapor content), which would again make the lapse rate more vertical by transiting more energy from surface to upper atmosphere.

Polyatomic molecules act to increase thermodynamic coupling between heat source (in this case, the surface) and heat sink (in this case, space) (as compared to homonuclear diatomics and monoatomics). They thermalize energy in the lower atmosphere, convect it to the upper atmosphere, and radiatively emit it.

Homonuclear diatomics act to thermalize energy picked up via conduction with the surface (and energy picked up via collision, and energy picked up via the odd collisionally-induced radiative absorption), but cannot as effectively radiatively emit that energy. They also act to reduce the energy content of any parcel of air (as compared to a similar parcel of air with the homonuclear diatomics replaced with polyatomics), thus less energy is convectively transited from surface to upper atmosphere..

Monoatomics act to reduce the energy content of any parcel of air (as compared to a similar parcel of air with the monoatomics replaced with homonuclear diatomics or polyatomics), thus less energy is convectively transited from surface to upper atmosphere.

If CO2 was such a great ‘heat-trapping’ gas, it would be used as a filler gas between double-pane windows… it’s not because window manufacturers know monoatomics with low specific heat capacity reduce thermodynamic coupling between heat source and heat sink.

mkelly
Reply to  LOL@Klimate Katastrophe Kooks
March 14, 2021 12:59 pm

Nice write up. Thanks.

Tom in Toronto
March 14, 2021 12:09 pm

I was a statistics and economics dual major during my university years, and the one thing that climate modellers have no choice but to conveniently forget is that every time they run the model they lose a degree of freedom (i.e. the equivalent of one data point no longer being accessible).
Even if an individual forecaster is scrupulous enough to account for these trial runs, when the academic community is only presenting the ‘best’ models, they aren’t accounting for every ‘failed’ model that was used by others and didn’t yield results good enough to publish in a journal.
So this leaves cherry-picked results that have essentially zero (realistically, thousands of negative) degrees of freedom given the paucity of accurate temperature data, and no way to ‘re-run’ the experiment.
The estimates for error bars rely on the degrees of freedom, and once you get close to zero, your sigmas are virtually infinitely large (i.e. the results are worthless).
This is precisely the same reason that economic forecasts can be wildly incorrect.

“Climate Science” is a new field that doesn’t have the hundreds of years of failure behind it that Economic Forecasting does, and the data comes out at a far slower pace than most economic data.

Greg
March 14, 2021 12:18 pm

“there is only one “true” value of ECS in the real world; if that were not the case, any attempt at a model would be pointless from the outset.”

The whole concept of ECS is based on the concept of an “average global temperature”. Averaging temperature readings is physically meaningless since temperature is not an extensive property : it cannot be added and thus cannot be averaged.

An average temperature is a statistic but it is physically meaningless. So yes, the whole effort is pointless ( from a scientific point of views ). But we all know that this is not about science, it is a dishonest pseudo-scientific dressing for a political agenda.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Greg
March 14, 2021 12:57 pm

Greg, that is one way to look at it, but I think erroneously. The obviously varying locational actual temperatures are washed out by computing the anomaly for each location. It is only the location anomalies that are ‘averaged’, and the ECS refers to the expected change in that anomaly average per CO2 doubling. That is mathematically sound. The confusion arises because everybody refers to ECS as if a new equilibrium ‘temperature’, when it is only indirectly.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 14, 2021 1:23 pm

I disagree. You can no more “average’ anomalies than you can absolutes. Uncertainties in the absolute temperatures grow as you increase the number of data points being “averaged”. Those uncertainties carry over to the anomalies as well. You can’t decrease uncertainty by subtracting two values. Therefore the uncertainties in the “average” grows as you add more data values.

It’s just like laying multiple boards end-to-end, each with its own uncertainty value. The more boards you add the higher the overall uncertainty becomes in the final length. It’s no different with temperatures laid end-to-end – i.e. added together. It doesn’t take long for the uncertainties to become larger than the differences in the “average” you are trying to discern.

Mark Pawelek
March 14, 2021 12:22 pm

What is this model fetish and why does it waste so much WUWT time? There’s not a single greenhouse gas climate model with a half decent empirical tests, validations or attempted falsifications. Climate modelling is nearly all fake science. The probability that all the CIMP6 climate models are incorrect is 1. Or 100%.

Das ist nicht nur nicht richtig; es ist nicht einmal falsch!
– Wolfgang Pauli

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Mark Pawelek
March 14, 2021 1:14 pm

MP, it is because only in a future predicted by climate models are there any climate concerns worth worrying about. The CAGW castle is build on model sand. And, the IPCC therefore does its level best to pretend the many billions spent on them was good money rather than bad, lest the whole climate enterprise collapse.
The beauty of CMIP6 is that AR6 has dug itself an even bigger hole, harder to climb out of.

Burl Henry
March 14, 2021 12:29 pm

Earth’;s Climate is totally controlled by varying amounts of dimming Sulfur Dioxide aerosols in the atmosphere, primarily from random volcanic eruptions, and as such, can NEVER be modeled, unless the modeler’s provide solutions for controlling temperatures by adjusting atmospheric SO2 aerosol levels.

Those who maintain that the ECS for CO2 is zero are the only correct voices on this blog..

.

fred250
Reply to  Burl Henry
March 14, 2021 12:55 pm

That requires repeating and highlighting…

Those who maintain that the ECS for CO2 is zero are the only correct voices on this blog..

Joel O'Bryan
March 14, 2021 12:33 pm

Title: “The Problem with Climate Models”
There is not a singular problem climate models.
The problems with climate models are manifold. The problems are many, and they are all entangled, wrapped around each other like a proud dung beetle rolling up his ever-growing ball of manure prize. The models and their problems are like that ball of manure that forms a massive junk ensemble – it stinks. It’s an ensemble the CMIP’ers like to publish in an “Emperor’s New Clothes” Fallacy. Only those with divine climate training and appreciation of junk science can see and smell the goodness.

Ed identifies one of those problems here: Convergence. It is a really a lack of convergence, better seen as a divergence. The more models produced by the Climate Dowsing community, the wider the ECS upper and lower bound estimate gets; rather than a convergence as n increases.

Another massive problem in the climate models is they are iterative input value error propagation machines that produce statistical error that quickly overwhelms any conclusions in the output that can be drawn. This is the Pat Frank-developed problem with the GCMs. This problem I think of as a sticky glue that holds the junk model outputs together and makes unwinding the ensemble, a turd ball the CMIP’ers create, as an intractable problem. Better to just toss them all in the junk bin than to try to parse and tease out nuggets of goodness from them. Junk all the way down.

Another major problem with too hot running climate models, at least in their current implementations, is they all predict the mid-tropospheric tropical hot spot. No one in the climate modeling community wants to talk about this elephant in the room anymore. They all hand-wave it away and try to ignore it as they have for over 20 years. The lack of observation of this prediction after almost 30 years of looking would in other science disciplines, been the basis for either tossing out the hypothesis completely, or realizing the strong water vapor feedback part of GHG theory is likely incorrect and implementing a weak GHG theory. But then the modellers political paymasters would be unhappy.

So those 3 problems:, divergence, iterative error propagation machines, and failure of major prediction tells us that the CMIP3/5/6 ensembles are merely junk science. That the climate modelers all assemble every few 4-6 years and put each of the climate model outputs together into an ensemble and proudly roll-out their predicted ECS range makes them not much more than dung beetles. At least the dung beetle though knows what he has is manure.

S.K.
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 14, 2021 1:02 pm

Excellent analogy.

S.K.
March 14, 2021 12:35 pm

The different computer codes for calculating stellar evolution, developed by groups in various countries, yield the same results for the same evolutionary phases, which also agree well with the observations. Such convergence is a hallmark of the progress of the insights on which the models are based, through advancement of understanding of the underlying physics and testing against reality, and is manifest in many of the sciences and techniques where they are used.

The IPCC alters the data to support their thesis and their models without any effort to understand the underlying physics. They are a political organization who produce propaganda and have zero credibility in science community.

Why is there no research on producing experimental evidence quantifying co2 climate sensitivity?

Climate science is in it’s absolute infancy, it is extremely complex and the complexity ensures it will always be changing. Any individual or organization that asserts they have the ability to model or predict the climate is/are ignorant to climate science.The science community needs more data and fewer computer models.

Steve Case
March 14, 2021 12:55 pm

After a short search on “Climate Models Clouds” this comes up:

Clouds, Arctic Crocodiles and a New Climate Model January 2020

From NASA no less and this quote:

   “It stands to reason that any computer model that hopes to explain
   past climates or forecast how ours will change would have to take
   clouds into account. And that’s primarily where climate models fall
   short.”

Words mean things and the quote says “primarily” which means clouds aren’t the only shortcoming.

So why is so much stock put with climate models?

John Tillman
Reply to  Steve Case
March 14, 2021 1:25 pm

Above I mention the grid scale resolution needed actually to model clouds, tens to hundreds of meters rather than hundreds of kilometers, as now.

There presently ins’t enough computing power in Christendom to achieve this, or in any other and all -doms.

Clyde Spencer
March 14, 2021 1:29 pm

So after some 4 decades of development climate models have still not converged to a ‘standard climate model’ with an unambiguous ECS value; rather the opposite is the case.

Converge is just some 40 years in the future — and always will be.

