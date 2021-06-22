UN Fury: World Leaders Just Failed to Deliver $100 Billion / Year Climate Deal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Despite green claims that renewables are now the cheapest form of energy, according to the UN the renewable revolution simply won’t happen without billions of dollars of sustained international financial support.

UN blasts world leaders for failing to seal £72bn-a-year deal on climate Financial aid ‘critical’ to help developing countries limit fossil fuels – and make Cop26 a success, says UN Toby Helm & Robin McKie

Sun 20 Jun 2021 19.30 AEST The head of climate change at the UN has warned that world leaders are still “far away” from securing a deal to limit the disastrous effects of global heating, with less than five months to go before a key summit in Glasgow. Time is now running out, said Patricia Espinosa, who was formerly foreign minister of Mexico but now leads the UN on climate policy. She told the Observer that although advances had been made at the G7 meeting in Cornwall last weekend, progress had not been made on honouring past commitments to find $100bn (£72.5bn) a year to help developing countries invest in green technologies. “We’re still very far away from being fully confident of having a full success at Cop26,” she said. The UN climate conference, opening on 31 October in Glasgow, is considered to be of special importance in the battle against global warming, which is now melting ice sheets, raising sea levels, destroying coral reefs and disrupting weather systems across the planet. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jun/20/un-blasts-world-leaders-for-failing-to-seal-72bn-a-year-deal-on-climate

Compare the government funded monstrosity the UN is trying to assemble to a genuine energy revolution.

… When a clean-burning kerosene lamp invented by Michael Dietz appeared on the market in 1857, its effect on the whaling industry was immediate. Kerosene, known in those days at “Coal Oil”, was easy to produce, cheap, smelled better than animal-based fuels when burned, and did not spoil on the shelf as whale oil did. The public abandoned whale oil lamps almost overnight. By 1860, at least 30 kerosene plants were in production in the United States, and whale oil was ultimately driven off the market. When sperm oil dropped to 40 cents a gallon in 1895, due to lack of demand, refined petroleum, which was very much in demand, sold for less than 7 cents a gallon. … Read more: http://www.sjvgeology.org/history/whales.html

If renewable energy was genuinely the more affordable option, it would be like the kerosene / whale oil revolution all over again. Nobody would be demanding handouts to switch to renewables. People would be flocking to renewables of their own free will.

4.8 13 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...