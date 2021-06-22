COP conferences

UN Fury: World Leaders Just Failed to Deliver $100 Billion / Year Climate Deal

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Despite green claims that renewables are now the cheapest form of energy, according to the UN the renewable revolution simply won’t happen without billions of dollars of sustained international financial support.

UN blasts world leaders for failing to seal £72bn-a-year deal on climate

Financial aid ‘critical’ to help developing countries limit fossil fuels – and make Cop26 a success, says UN

Toby Helm & Robin McKie
Sun 20 Jun 2021 19.30 AEST

The head of climate change at the UN has warned that world leaders are still “far away” from securing a deal to limit the disastrous effects of global heating, with less than five months to go before a key summit in Glasgow.

Time is now running out, said Patricia Espinosa, who was formerly foreign minister of Mexico but now leads the UN on climate policy. She told the Observer that although advances had been made at the G7 meeting in Cornwall last weekend, progress had not been made on honouring past commitments to find $100bn (£72.5bn) a year to help developing countries invest in green technologies.

“We’re still very far away from being fully confident of having a full success at Cop26,” she said. The UN climate conference, opening on 31 October in Glasgow, is considered to be of special importance in the battle against global warming, which is now melting ice sheets, raising sea levels, destroying coral reefs and disrupting weather systems across the planet.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jun/20/un-blasts-world-leaders-for-failing-to-seal-72bn-a-year-deal-on-climate

Compare the government funded monstrosity the UN is trying to assemble to a genuine energy revolution.

… When a clean-burning kerosene lamp invented by Michael Dietz appeared on the market in 1857, its effect on the whaling industry was immediate. Kerosene, known in those days at “Coal Oil”, was easy to produce, cheap, smelled better than animal-based fuels when burned, and did not spoil on the shelf as whale oil did. The public abandoned whale oil lamps almost overnight. By 1860, at least 30 kerosene plants were in production in the United States, and whale oil was ultimately driven off the market. When sperm oil dropped to 40 cents a gallon in 1895, due to lack of demand, refined petroleum, which was very much in demand, sold for less than 7 cents a gallon. …

Read more: http://www.sjvgeology.org/history/whales.html

If renewable energy was genuinely the more affordable option, it would be like the kerosene / whale oil revolution all over again. Nobody would be demanding handouts to switch to renewables. People would be flocking to renewables of their own free will.

Neo
June 22, 2021 2:05 pm

Hey, I could have a Swiss bank account if they would direct those billions to me.

Devils Tower
June 22, 2021 2:15 pm

And backing up the UN…..

PENN State and NASA

Not going to comment much, but this is a course from the PS Earth and Mineral Science Program.

Students first assignments are to write climate community impact papers.

All the spin in one place.

https://www.e-education.psu.edu/earth103/node/1054

They are to do research using the NY Times, Washington Post, and wikipedia. The source of all scientific truth.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Devils Tower
June 22, 2021 2:35 pm

Looking through their various course materials, it is all climate doom and gloom. Pictures of hurricane damage, droughts, floods and etc. abound. No science, though, just scary speculation as to the future. I wonder what kind of scientific career or jobs this stuff is supposed to provide for students. I guess it will give much entertainment value to extending their childhoods.

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 22, 2021 2:58 pm

I’d like to be a rich guy, like Rodney Dangerfield in “Back to School,” so I could go to PS and attend Mikey’s classes, constantly arguing with him using logic and reason until I’d turned the snowflake minions against him.

markl
June 22, 2021 2:19 pm

How does the UN account for all the money it’s given, whether for CC or just ongoing administrative costs? It doesn’t. Doesn’t that bother anyone? They’re like a mega church where you send your money for international salvation. If you don’t tithe them to the amount they think is appropriate you are shamed and ostracized. Since inception they have strayed far from their mission of preventing wars and blatantly into the realm of world governance. They have gone on record to say China’s government is the role model the world should be following….. except with the UN at the helm. The UN is past its’ time.

Coeur de Lion
June 22, 2021 2:19 pm

When Trump pulled the American taxpayer out of the Paris Agreement, the consequent rage was money not climate. I still treasure David Shukman’s TV piece for the BBC because of its multi-layered lying.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
June 22, 2021 2:23 pm

Time is now running out, said Patricia Espinosa, who was formerly foreign minister of Mexico but now leads the UN on climate policy.”

Yup, time is running out for those who attended the first COP to see anything come of all of this nonsense. After 26 failed attempts, the whole COP process should be retired.

Regards to all,
Bob

Dave Fair
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
June 22, 2021 2:46 pm

The preview to COP26 is underway. Poor countries: Give us money. Rich countries: We don’t have any after the effects of the ChiCom virus. Result: Chaos, with fancy-pants professional liars trying to paper it over. Long term: China dominates Third World development.

Oh, longing for the days when people had high hopes for the future. Presidential realists like Reagan and Trump could only hold the barbarian hordes from the gates for so long.

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
June 22, 2021 3:01 pm

Seems kind of like an example of that old saying “The operation was a success, but the patient died.”

Robert of Texas
June 22, 2021 2:35 pm

The hundreds of billions of dollars would be spent something like this:

1) 30% graft for the rich and elite ruling class of these countries
2) 20% rerouted to favored projects that have nothing to do with energy
3) 20% for graft to the construction companies involved
4) 20% graft back to the energy companies that produce the turbines and panels
5) 10% actually spent of the intended target

It’s no wonder so many elites push for these socialist schemes.

Scissor
Reply to  Robert of Texas
June 22, 2021 3:22 pm

What about 10% to the big man?

Richard Page
June 22, 2021 2:39 pm

There is only a finite amount of money to go around. Perhaps if we enquire amongst those in academia whether we should divert all funding for universities’ climate change research into the Green Fund instead? I believe the screaming will likely last days or maybe weeks!

Dave Fair
Reply to  Richard Page
June 22, 2021 2:54 pm

Its always funny when the climate disaster polling does an about face when people are asked to pay for the hustlers’ schemes. The whole thing will blow up in America when the Senate has to appropriate actual money (albeit, borrowed) to specific programs.

BrentC
June 22, 2021 2:43 pm

It’s “climate heating” now?

LOL – I’m detecting more desperation in the messaging as this hoax runs its course.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  BrentC
June 22, 2021 3:05 pm

Hots! As in ‘me climate got the Hots, man’…

Rud Istvan
June 22, 2021 2:49 pm

Back in 2014 I wrote essay Caribbean Water in ebook Blowing Smoke. It was about how the UN organized a 2014 conference to teach Caribbean ‘climate ministers’ how to extort the equivalent of G7 for climate reparations at the upcoming COP whatever, because their islands were going to run short of water thanks to AGW. It’s now 2021. The Caribbean islands have not run short of water, but the UN backed $100 billion per year begging scam remains firmly in place and very unfunded.

Fun factoid. The UN decided to place admin of the by 2020 imagined annual $100 billion climate reparations fund in South Korea. (Guess what country held the UN General Secretary position at that time?) It then spent more $ on the new HQ than the total of all then pledged commitments. Obama went all in wasting $2 billion. There was nothing else committed by anybody at the time. UN spent $5 billion on the new Korean bureaucratic HQ complex. See how it works?

AGW is Not Science
June 22, 2021 2:56 pm

If renewable energy was genuinely the more affordable option, it would be like the kerosene / whale oil revolution all over again. Nobody would be demanding handouts to switch to renewables. People would be flocking to renewables of their own free will.

I’d say that sums it up rather nicely, but perhaps a little garnish to make the thought complete:

If renewable energy was actually practical, AND was genuinely the more affordable option, it would be like the kerosene / whale oil revolution all over again. Nobody would be demanding handouts to switch to renewables. People, utilities and industry would be flocking to renewables of their own free will.

Waza
June 22, 2021 3:05 pm

$100 billion pa is actually quite a lot.
Does anyone have some quantitative breakdown of who pays what?

How much does Canada, Australia or South Korea pay? For example.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Waza
June 22, 2021 3:42 pm

Nobody is committed to pay anything beyond Obama’s initial $2 billion in 2014. That is why the whole fantasy thing is failing bigly.

Paul Johnson
June 22, 2021 3:18 pm

So it’s the oil industry that saved the whales.

Gary Pearse
June 22, 2021 3:20 pm

The cartoon is very apropos of the game playing out on the ground. Realests know we are at peak renewables (Germany has had enough and who can succeed where they failed), this is especially so with Europe opening three coal power plants after depleting stored gas during three long cold winters. And this is the easiest nut to crack.

So far, the truly intractable problem that no one will acknowledge except for handwaving and wishful thinking that promising technology will come along, is the FF dependent shipping/ transportation problem. People expected to deal with this know it is an impossibility.

If all that isn’t enough, 5 billion non-Westerners are ardently pursuing coal power based prosperity and it is working beautifully.

Yeah, you got it. CO2 is going to keep rising apace and nothing will stop it. We will be happy residents of “Garden of Eden Earth^тм” That’s the other growing fear of the totality folk: nothing bad is going to happen except for the millions of people in the global warming industry. They’ll need vocational training.

Hatter Eggburn
June 22, 2021 3:38 pm

UN fury

That’s a phrase to strike fear into the bravest soul!
(not)

It reminds me of 1980’s U.K. politician Dennis Healey’s response to a “furious attack” by government minister Geoffrey Howe. “Like being savaged by a dead sheep 🐑 “

n.n
June 22, 2021 3:45 pm

The consensus is that redistributive change will be proportional to [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change. Otherwise, there is a functional global market for commerce and travel to share resources equitably.

