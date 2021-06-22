Academic Freedom Obvious science

Why The Claimed “97% Consensus” Is Meaningless

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
26 Comments

I got to thinking about how science progresses. Science is a funny beast. It’s not a “thing”, it’s a process. The process works like this:

  • One or more people make a falsifiable claim about how the physical world works. They support it with logic, math, computer code, examples, experience, experimental results, thought experiments, or other substantiating backup information.
  • They make all of that information public, so others can replicate their work.
  • Other people try to find things that are wrong with the original claim, including errors in the logic, math, computer code, examples, and the rest.
  • If someone can show the original claim is wrong, that claim is falsified and rejected.
  • If nobody can show the claim is wrong, then it is provisionally accepted as scientifically valid … but only provisionally, because at any time new information of any kind may show that the claim actually is wrong.

Note that there is two things that must be present for this process we call “science” to work. The first is total transparency. If the author of the claim refuses to provide the data, computer code, or any part of the supporting evidence, the claim cannot be either replicated or falsified and thus it is not a part of science.

The second necessary component is that the claim must be falsifiable. If I say “There is a Pastafarian God who controls the universe through his noodly appendages”, no one can falsify that statement … so it’s not a scientific claim.

Now, let me point out what doesn’t make any difference in this process. The following things do not matter at all in real scientific investigation:

  • The nationality, sex, educational level, previous accomplishments, publications, age, credentials, shoe size, or hair color of the person making the claim. They mean nothing—the claim is either true or not, regardless of those meaningless side issues.
  • The location where the claim is made. It is either true or not, regardless of whether it is published in a scientific journal, posted on the web, or written on an outhouse wall.
  • The nationality, sex, educational level, previous accomplishments or publications, credentials, shoe size, or hair color of the person who has found problems with the claim.
  • Peer review. The peer reviewers have a lifetime invested in their own work and beliefs, and if their worldview is overthrown by a new scientific paradigm, they may be out of work. As a result, these days peer review mostly functions as the gatekeeper of the consensus, preventing the publication of any claim that disagrees with the agreed theories. It is no guarantor of scientific validity. From the National Institutes of Health: “We have little evidence on the effectiveness of peer review, but we have considerable evidence on its defects. In addition to being poor at detecting gross defects and almost useless for detecting fraud it is slow, expensive, profligate of academic time, highly subjective, something of a lottery, prone to bias, and easily abused.”
  • Personal attacks. Attacking the person instead of attacking the person’s ideas is called an “ad hominem” attack, from the Latin meaning “to the man”. The most common one in climate science is when someone calls their opponent a “denier”. This is a childish attempt to discredit the person rather than deal with what they are saying. My rule of thumb with these kinds of personal attacks is “When someone starts throwing mud, it’s a sure sign they’re out of real ammunition.”
  • And finally, to get to the subject of this post, it doesn’t matter how many people believe the original claim. Consensus on the claim is meaningless. It makes no difference if every learned person in the world, backed by the Catholic Church, believes some idea is true—as Copernicus and Galileo proved, scientific validity is not determined by either consensus or a vote.

In fact, all scientific advances occur in the same manner. Someone questions the revealed wisdom. Someone doesn’t believe the agree-upon explanation. Someone doesn’t think the current theory is quite correct. Someone disagrees with the learned scientific societies, the consensus of experts, the accepted paradigm.

And in the process, new scientific ideas are brought to light and agreed upon … until such future time as they, in turn, may be overthrown.

So I thought I’d provide a few quotes from profound thinkers on this very question. Let me start with the polymath Michael Crichton, author, director, medical student, television producer, Emmy winner, and most interesting man.

I want to pause here and talk about this notion of consensus, and the rise of what has been called consensus science. I regard consensus science as an extremely pernicious development that ought to be stopped cold in its tracks. Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you’re being had. — Michael Crichton

Next, gotta have a few quotes from the OG of scientific breakthroughs, Big Al, noted “Isaac Newton Denier”:

Blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of the truth. — Albert Einstein

To punish me for my contempt of authority, Fate has made me an authority myself. — Albert Einstein

 When a pamphlet was published entitled 100 Authors Against Einstein, Einstein retorted “If I were wrong, one would be enough.” — Albert Einstein, perhaps apocryphal but absolutely true

Then there’s Richard Feynman, one of the best physicists of the last century:

Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts. — Richard Feynman

Have no respect whatsoever for authority; forget who said it and instead look at what he starts with, where he ends up, and ask yourself, “Is it reasonable? — Richard Feynman

Here’s Scott Adams, cartoonist, hypnotist, author, and general troublemaker:

One thing I can say with complete certainty is that it is a bad idea to trust the majority of experts in any domain in which both complexity and large amounts of money are involved. — Scott Adams

Whenever you have money, reputations, power, ego, and complexity in play, it is irrational to assume you are seeing objective science. — Scott Adams

And if you will allow me a short digression, I can’t let the opportunity pass without quoting Matt Groening, creator of the Simpsons:

When authorities warn you of the sinfulness of sex, there is an important lesson to be learned. … … Do not have sex with the authorities. — Matt Groening

Facts are meaningless! You could use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true — Homer (Simpson)

… but I digress. Let us return to the important issue of the meaningless nature of scientific consensus by quoting the aforementioned Galileo Galilei:

In the sciences, the authority of thousands of opinions is not worth as much as one tiny spark of reason in an individual man. — Galileo

And Copernicus:

Among the authorities, it is generally agreed that the Earth is at rest in the middle of the universe, and they regard it as inconceivable and even ridiculous to hold the opposite opinion. However, if we consider it more closely the question will be seen to be still unsettled, and so decidedly not to be despised. — Nicholas Copernicus

Nor is this idea of questioning the authorities new. One of the clearest visions of how science is the process of disbelieving the experts comes from the 11th-century Persian physician, philosopher, and astronomer Abu ‘Ali al-Husayn ibn ‘Abd Allah ibn Sina, better known in the West as Avicenna, who over a thousand years ago wrote:

The seeker after truth is not one who studies the writings of the ancients and, following his natural disposition, puts his trust in them, but rather the one who suspects his faith in them and questions what he gathers from them, the one who submits to argument and demonstration and not the sayings of human beings whose nature is fraught with all kinds of imperfection and deficiency.

Thus, the duty of the man who investigates the writings of scientists, if learning the truth is his goal, is to make himself an enemy of all that he reads, and, applying his mind to the core and margins of its content, to attack it from every side. He should also suspect himself as he performs his critical examination of it, so that he may avoid falling into either prejudice or leniency. — Avicenna

Astounding insights from a man writing in the year 1000 … nothing new under the sun.

And why have I written all of this? Well, it’s because I’m bone-tired of people saying “But Willis, don’t you know that all the scientists agree about the ‘Climate Emergency’? Don’t you realize you’re going against a hundred years of settled climate science? Your work can’t possibly be true, it isn’t peer-reviewed, and besides you’re a climate denier! Surely you must know that there’s a 97% consensus that eeevil humans are responsible for ruining the climate, and that everyone who is anyone agrees that bad weather can be prevented by poor people paying more for gasoline?”

Yes, I know all of that … and for all of the reasons given by all the people above, I don’t give a rat’s gluteus minimus about the existence of some claimed consensus or other. That’s not how science works, never was, and never will be.

My best to each and every one of you, commenters, lurkers, haters, the mildly curious, and all the rest.

w.

Steve Case
June 22, 2021 10:15 am

Posted earier this week:

The original 2009 Doran/Zimmerman study that came up with the 97% basically asked these two survey questions:

Q1. When compared with pre-1800’s levels, do you think that mean global temperatures have generally risen, fallen, or remained relatively constant?
Q2. Do you think human activity is a significant contributing factor in changing mean global temperatures?

My response to your friends who say, “but all these people, all these institutions …” is, “Why didn’t Doran & Zimmerman find 100% instead of just 97%? Who were the 3% who didn’t think average global temperatures are up since 1800? And who didn’t think human activity doesn’t affect temperature?” And then point out to your friends that the Doran & Zimmerman survey didn’t ask if they thought increasing global temperature would constitute a problem, not to mention the existential crisis of our time!

One survey question

         Do you think a warmer world is a problem?

would probably probably produce way less than the 97% we constantly hear about. That Doran & Zimmerman didn’t ask that question directly is an indication that they knew the result would go against the narrative they were looking to support. In other words, their survey was propaganda, and not a search for truth.

John Tillman
Reply to  Steve Case
June 22, 2021 10:27 am

Also, their survey was sent only to government and academic scientists in relevant disciplines, not private sector. Then, of the over 3000 who responded (out of more than 10,000 queried), they cherry-picked 79 “actively publishing “climate scientists”) from whom to make up the fake 97% consensus. Of these, 77 answered yes to the first question and 75 to the second, so the bogus figure shoul be 95%.

Nor, as you note, did they add the needed third question, ie “Are more CO2 and whatever warming has occurred on balance beneficial or harmful to humans?”.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by John Tillman
John Tillman
Reply to  Steve Case
June 22, 2021 10:48 am

America’s best reporter writes about fake science:

https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/06/what-happened-when-trump-tried-to-stop-u-s-funding-for-the-communist-chinese-wuhan-lab/

n.n
Reply to  Steve Case
June 22, 2021 10:58 am

Yes, a narrative, a handmade tale. That said, the closest model of what has passed is a stadium wave with irregular periods. Human influence, both positive and negative, at least in the near-term, at local, and, perhaps, regional scale. CO2 emissions from diverse, and varied sources, greening the planet.

Ossqss
Reply to  Steve Case
June 22, 2021 11:14 am

Wait, what about Cook Et al?

SteveT
June 22, 2021 10:18 am

Thank you for elucidating what I have been thinking as one of the ‘mildly curious’.

John Tillman
June 22, 2021 10:20 am

Copernicus was convinced the Earth does in fact go around the Sun, but his printer bowed to consensus and authority by adding a disclaimer in a forward to his book. He also waited until the end of his life to publish. But Copernicus (and Galileo) still thought that planetary orbits were perfectly circular, as per Aristotle. Kepler, using Tycho’s observations of Mars, showed orbits elliptical. Newton explained why. Then Einstein corrected Newton. Now Einstein is being reexamined.

The Sun and its system orbit the barycenter of our galaxy. Science is never settled. Even after the reality of heliocentrism was accepted, much was and remains left to be discovered and hypothesized.

Steve Case
June 22, 2021 10:24 am

Why The Claimed “97% Consensus” Is Meaningless
Willis Eschenbach

Great rundown of the scientific answer to consensus down through the ages that reason why; following the herd, group think, panels of experts, conventional wisdom etc. is not how science should be done.

Hans Erren
June 22, 2021 10:28 am

Willis, “educational level (…) of the person who has found problems with the claim.” can be an issue.

See the famous crackpot index https://math.ucr.edu/home/baez/crackpot.html

MarkW
Reply to  Hans Erren
June 22, 2021 11:04 am

Or the corollary, “you’re not a climate scientist”.

Sean
June 22, 2021 10:33 am

It is instructive that most dictators have sham elections to give legitimacy to their regimes. They always win 95% of the vote and the dictators underlings work to bring the next tally up to 97%.

Gordon Otto
June 22, 2021 10:34 am

But… but what if I don’t want to be responsible for thinking for myself?
Thinking is hard…

n.n
Reply to  Gordon Otto
June 22, 2021 11:01 am

Shared/shifted responsibility in a handmade tale of the man and woman who never grew up.

Earthling2
June 22, 2021 10:37 am

Reminds me of Charles H. Duell who was the Commissioner of US patent office in 1899. Mr. Deull’s most famous attributed utterance is that “everything that can be invented has been invented.” May as well close up the patent office then… Not.

Neo
June 22, 2021 10:38 am

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2005 jointly to Barry J. Marshall and J. Robin Warren for their discovery of “the bacterium Helicobacter pylori and its role in gastritis and peptic ulcer disease

These two guys had a 99% consensus against them. They were actually ejected from scientific conferences. Everybody knew peptic ulcers were not created by bacteria.

rbabcock
June 22, 2021 10:38 am

The terms that should be used in the CAGW world are “pop science” and “pop scientists”. Start using these terms and you will be more accurate.

n.n
June 22, 2021 10:51 am

Yes, science often progresses (i.e. unqualified, monotonic change). It requires principled people, a person, an individual to stand, when others take a knee, to mitigate its progression and even divergence in cargo cults and conflation of logical domains.

cirby
June 22, 2021 10:53 am

97% is a magic number.

100% – nobody would believe that
99.44% – soap
99% – that’s what you say when you’re winging it in an argument
98% – just doesn’t have the punch, and still isn’t believable

96% – boring
95% – stay away from 5s, it sounds like someone approximated something
94% – even more boring than 96%
93% – too weird
Anything below 93% – not scary enough.

97%, though… it’s scary, and also a prime. Can’t fake prime numbers, right?

Perfect to use to convince people that you were all sciency and stuff.

K. McNeill
June 22, 2021 10:59 am

But,but, Willis you’ve just ried on authority to make the argument not to rely on authority. Thought I’d get that in before Griff and the other assorted loons put their oar in. Otherwise, nicely said!

Fred Hubler
June 22, 2021 11:01 am

Leo Tolstoy explained Dunning-Kruger effect with climate scientists many years ago when he said, “I know that most men, including those at ease with problems of the greatest complexity, can seldom accept even the simplest and most obvious truth if it be such as would oblige them to admit the falsity of conclusions which they delighted in explaining to colleagues, which they have proudly taught to others, and which they have woven, thread by thread, into the fabric of their lives.”

markl
June 22, 2021 11:05 am

Well said. And I might add….. when a sports figure comments about AGW be especially skeptical.

Paul Penrose
June 22, 2021 11:09 am

Science is a funny beast. It’s not a “thing”, it’s a process.

Unfortunately 97% of the population does not understand this and are thus easily fooled.

Latitude
June 22, 2021 11:10 am

The best part about “consensus” science…is that it’s a dead end

Jeroen B.
June 22, 2021 11:10 am

Mr Eschenbach, please allow me to improve on your rule of thumb of “When someone starts throwing mud, it’s a sure sign they’re out of real ammunition.”

I would rather say that “He who throws mud is losing ground.”

Cheers and thank you for your insights!

Meisha
June 22, 2021 11:14 am

I would go one further, Willis, and I don’t know who said it first, but “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.”

The claim that man-made CO2 is an existential threat to humanity is nothing if not an extraordinary claim. Yet, the evidence, which is composed of computer models that, admitted by their creators, to be far from complete and missing a critical component of the system they intend to model (the hydrological cycle; specifically, clouds), are consistently significantly inaccurate in their predictions. Further, it is quite clear climate scientists cannot even effectively explain temperature evolution over the last 2,000 years or 10,000 years. One would think the “extraordinary” evidence needed to support the wit contention would, at a minimum, require such an explanation.

John Shewchuk
June 22, 2021 11:20 am

It’s really a 97% Collusion …https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXR8751rC1I&t

