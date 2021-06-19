COP conferences

COP26 heading for the rocks?

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
From The GWPF

Date: 18/06/21

GWPF & Financial Times

As the geopolitical risks and astronomical costs of the West’s unilateral Net Zero agenda become ever more evident the planned UN climate summit later this year (COP26) seems to be heading for the rocks.

Unsurprisingly, the reluctance of Western governments to deliver its pledge of an annual $100 billion transfer fund to more than 100 developing countries is threatening to unravel COP26. 

“A major reason for the discord is that rich countries appear to have missed a target of $100bn in annual climate aid by 2020, creating mistrust among the 191 countries that signed the Paris agreement….”

The West’s geopolitical own goal also provides China, India and other emerging nations a rock solid reason to reject Western pressure on any new or binding commitments.

If Biden, Boris and the EU thought emerging and developing nations would simply cave to their unrealistic Net Zero demands they should think again. It’s not going to happen.

The US and EU leaders have tried and failed to square this circle for the last 30 years. It’s unlikely to go away for decades to come.

There is now a growing risk that COP26 will end in yet another COP-flop, throwing the climate campaign back to the 2009 Copenhagen fiasco.

Weeks of negotiations were overshadowed by cost of meeting demands of Paris agreement

Tensions over climate finance threaten to derail this year’s COP26 summit after weeks of preliminary UN deliberations yielded little agreement over how to proceed with core principles of the Paris climate accord

The downbeat conclusion fuels further disappointment about progress on halting global warming, after the G7 leaders summit in Cornwall failed to produce specific plans for new climate funding.

A major reason for the discord is that rich countries appear to have missed a target of $100bn in annual climate aid by 2020, creating mistrust among the 191 countries that signed the Paris agreement.

The shortfall in funding also sets the scene for a series of difficult discussions in November at the COP26 in Glasgow when it comes to agreeing new goals for climate finance.

“It is unlikely that rich countries hit the target of mobilising $100bn per year by 2020,” said Amar Bhattacharya, co-chair of the UN’s Independent Expert Group on Climate Finance and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, although official figures are yet to be tallied formally.

At a time when government coffers have already been emptied by the coronavirus pandemic, reaching agreement on climate finance — public and private funding to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt to climate change — is more contentious than ever.

Read the full article here.

8 Comments




Mumbles McGuirck
June 19, 2021 6:10 am

And yet, they will jet in to Glasgow from all over the globe to confab and dine on the taxpayer’s dime. Reaching an agreement is secondary to virtue signaling. And, as with previous shindigs, they will wave a piece of paper at end saying we’ve achieved peace in our time.

AGW is Not Science
June 19, 2021 6:34 am

Maybe for $200 Billion per year, they can guarantee rain where there is drought and sunshine where there is flooding. That’s just as ludicrous as thinking $100 Billion per year of wasted money is going to do a damn thing to the Earth’s climate that can be measured.

David Wojick
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
June 19, 2021 6:39 am

Yes but it sure buys a lot of political support.

David Wojick
June 19, 2021 6:38 am

Unfortunately the OECD has cooked up numbers saying they are already getting $80 billion a year so the lack of $100 billion may not be the hoped for Paris Accord deal breaker. COP 26 well might collapse but that is far from certain. Fingers crossed.

Paul Jenkinson
June 19, 2021 6:40 am

100 billion for sanitation and clean drinking water might be better right now.
Via fossil fuels of course!

Leo Smith
Reply to  Paul Jenkinson
June 19, 2021 6:51 am

Via nuclear fuels is better

Felix
Reply to  Leo Smith
June 19, 2021 7:03 am

Letting free markets sort it out is best of all.

Frank from NoVA
June 19, 2021 6:59 am

“At a time when government coffers have already been emptied by the coronavirus pandemic, reaching agreement on climate finance — public and private funding to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt to climate change — is more contentious than ever.”

As of today, $100B/yr of ex-nihlo scrip doesn’t even register as chump change. The developing world knows this, and as much as they wouldn’t appreciate the graft, they’d rather have reliable energy.

