Bloomberg Celebrates an International Banker Effort to Dictate Climate Policy

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate policy is rapidly becoming a test bed, for how much control international bankers can exert over the policy decisions of elected governments, through boycotting the purchase of government bonds.

A $213 Billion Investor Targets Whole Nation Over Climate Change

By Matthew Burgess17 June 2021, 02:05 GMT+10

  •  Robeco wants Australia to phase out coal, pivot to low carbon
  •  Fund manager push adds to campaigns against Brazil, Indonesia

Robeco Institutional Asset Management BV will soon start pressuring Australia to phase out its reliance on coal and other natural resources, as money managers slowly begin targeting governments over climate change.

Australia has a “particularly high-risk profile” when it comes to climate performance, said Peter van der Werf, the Dutch firm’s senior manager of engagement and active ownership. As global investors implement plans to decarbonize portfolios by mid-century, Australia’s lawmakers must follow suit, he said in an interview.

Cutting back on natural resources “are very hard decisions because these are obviously very important sources of revenue for the Australian economy,” Rotterdam-based Van der Werf said. “That’s where in those conversations, institutional investors can also provide a perspective how they would foresee such a transition to take place.”

Australia is unlikely to be receptive to Robeco. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who famously brandished a lump of coal in parliament, has steadfastly refused to commit to a deadline for net-zero emissions in support of politically sensitive industries like coal and gas. The nation instead is hoping technology such as carbon capture and storage will help meet its Paris Agreement obligations.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-16/a-213-billion-investor-targets-whole-nation-over-climate-change

Australia may be a much harder nut to crack than Brazil. At around 70% debt to GDP, And a rising trade surplus from mineral and coal exports, Australia can afford to laugh at banker efforts to boycott Australian bonds – even when the banker in question controls $213 billion. In these uncertain times there are trillions of dollars worth of private cash chasing safe havens. It doesn’t get much safer than Australia.

So why attempt such an apparently futile exercise?

There is always a possibility that someone in the Australian government will crack. It is possible bankers have spotted a financial weakness which I am not aware of. There is no real downside for the banks who participate in this exercise, even if they lose. And attacking Australia will provide valuable insights, for when bankers come after the country they really want to control.

Curious George
June 19, 2021 10:08 am

Whom God gave money, He also gave intellect.

Scissor
Reply to  Curious George
June 19, 2021 10:58 am

Divine right of bankers.

n.n
Reply to  Curious George
June 19, 2021 11:11 am

Divine sarcasm for the secular world.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Curious George
June 19, 2021 11:17 am

“A fool and his money are soon parted.” — attributed to Thomas Tusser, ca. 1573

Hatter Eggburn
June 19, 2021 10:13 am

That stock photo of Scott Morrison is being overused as feature image

16245911-03C8-4FFC-8BBB-1E3D6D4C9216.jpeg
John Garrett
June 19, 2021 10:15 am

Robeco is a Dutch investment management firm.

They are incompetent fools.

Jan de Jong
Reply to  John Garrett
June 19, 2021 10:37 am

Yes.

Ron Long
June 19, 2021 10:16 am

“Aussie PM Scott Morrison brandishes a lump of coal in parliament”! I hope no sensitive viewers got the vapors from that. OK, I actually hope they did. I should be sorry.

Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  Ron Long
June 19, 2021 11:24 am

Mmmeh… Sorry, not sorry.

co2isnotevil
June 19, 2021 10:57 am

If any bonds should be boycotted it’s those of countries who think climate change is any kind of threat, even if it was occurring as the result of CO2 emissions and even if it was as much as claimed. Those countries who bought into the alarmist rhetoric, committed heavily to renewables and drove their energy prices through the roof will quickly become irrelevant in a global economy that will continue to be driven by oil until we run out when the only viable solution will be atomic energy which is equally feared by the same lunatics who are afraid of CO2. It’s sad that the US has become one of those countries run by these lunatics.

Gary Pearse
June 19, 2021 10:59 am

Canada seems to be the only country that can control its banks (they wern’t allowed to participate in all that derivatives crap that blew up in bankers faces). I would look into national security aspects to eject Bloomberg and others from doing business in Australia for interference in fiscal matters. I would change regs through parliament to perhaps block them from the insurance business, say, or other punitive measures. I would have Bloom and others charged with collusion and unfair trade practices arising from their meetings.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Gary Pearse
June 19, 2021 11:03 am

Re Brazil. They have a Trumpian in charge. It won’t go well with the banks trying to coerce him.

Earthling2
Reply to  Gary Pearse
June 19, 2021 11:42 am

It would be nice to eject the Bloomberg Business channel off the airways. Some anchors and their programs are flat out now preaching Marxism through the guise of climate and ‘carbon’ and divesting from coal (and the oil sands), even promoting guests that say they will be bankrupt in 10-20 years and to get out of investing in the oil patch or coal period. And every other sentence refers to to CO2 as carbon pollution and renewables are the only salvation for the planet. It is sickening listening to Bloomberg Business news these days and the channel usually gets changed now at the first mention of the term ‘carbon pollution’. The only carbon pollution I am aware of is the new version of the Marxist liberal/socialist.

H. D. Hoese
June 19, 2021 11:10 am

There sure are a lot of would-be, want to be, have been dictators around.
https://community.sigmaxi.org/codeofconduct
“Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society does not actively monitor the site for inappropriate postings and does not on its own undertake editorial control of postings. However, in the event that any inappropriate posting is brought to the attention of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society we will take all appropriate action.

Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society reserves the right to terminate access to any user who does not abide by these guidelines” One of these is “All messages must add to the body of knowledge. We reserve the right to reject any message for any reason.”

Joseph Zorzin
June 19, 2021 11:10 am

““are very hard decisions because these are obviously very important sources of revenue for the Australian economy,”

Aren’t natural resources the bedrock of that economy? (just guessing)
(and I’m including in natural resources- fossil fuels- minerals, farming, forestry, etc.)

Earthling2
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 19, 2021 11:58 am

Historically, it was the natural resources of farming, fishing, mining and logging that was the bedrock of not only the economy, but civilization itself. It is the primary resources, especially energy, that now allow for a secondary service orientated economy that without the primary resource based economy, there would be nothing.

Take away the very efficient fossil fuel economy, (that can’t be replicated with renewables) and the rest of the economy will fold like a cheap suit. Oz, Canada and several other modern economies are built upon the resource based economy and destroy that, and destroy your country. The multiplier effect from cheap energy is what will control who becomes the next major world leading economy. And the destruction of our energy sector is happening right in front of our own eyes, by our own corrupted bought off politicians and bankers.

Gordon A. Dressler
June 19, 2021 11:13 am

From the above article’s first sentence:
” . . . for how much control international bankers can exert over the policy decisions of elected governments, through boycotting the purchase of government bonds.”

What the heck? Why do “international bankers” even consider purchasing government bonds for any reason, when there are now all those many beautiful, marvelous, crypto digital currencies to play with?

Then, again maybe government bonds are much more lucrative to “international bankers” when one accounts for the monies being exchanged under the table, as it were.

John Shewchuk
June 19, 2021 11:44 am

Here we go again. Government officials and a few Popes already tried to dictate climate policy years ago — and they did change the climate — but at a high cost … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff0z4kvJ9wk&t

gringojay
June 19, 2021 11:53 am

Inconveniently Europe natural gas on hand is currently significantly low; due, in part, to April’s uncooperative with the global warming narrative actual cold temperatures. Gas price there is up 50% already in 2021, which is almost matching the 2008 natural gas price level.

So in different parts of Europe they are using between 10 – 15% more coal now. Germany’s demand for electricity, for example, is above their 5 year average.

See Bloomberg’s 14 June 2021 article: “Gas is so scarce in Europe ….”

