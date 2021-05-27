Greenland ice sheet

Greatest Single Day Gains In Greeenland Ice Happening Now.

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
26 Comments

Despite warming, the Greatest single day gains in Greeenland ice and its SMB (surface mass balance) is happening the past days. Ice gain/loss in Greenland is function of the location of the Icelandic Low and how moisture is delivered to Greenland. It is not about changes in average global temperature.

In the graph below, the blue line, if above the zero line, shows how much mass Greenland gained that day. The gray shading shows the range of gained mass in the past and the black line shows the average. Yesterday’s blue line shows Greenland’s gain was literally of the chart

http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/

Below is a snapshot of the winds over the north Atlantic today at 9 AM. Brighter green streaks means stronger winds. The anti-clockwise circulation pattern just south of Greenland is the Icelandic Low, and you can see it is pushing moist winds over southern Greenland which is adding snow and ice. Yesterday the location was even more favorable for moisture transport causing the record breaking amounts of one day added snow. The screenshot was taken from a great website, where you can observe real time changes in the earth’s temperature, winds, moisture, etc at different altitudes, available at :

https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-105.00,0.00,351

I visit that site daily for a quick overview of the earth’s weather dynamics

Climate scientists determined previous years of extreme ice loss, such as 2011-2012 was due to the location of a High pressure system that caused cloudless skies and stronger solar heating of the surface. http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/

from Hofer (2017) Decreasing cloud cover drives the recent mass loss

on the Greenland Ice Sheet

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/3/6/e1700584

“We show, using satellite data and climate model output, that the abrupt reduction in surface mass balance since about 1995 can be attributed largely to a coincident trend of decreasing summer cloud cover enhancing the melt-albedo feedback. Satellite observations show that, from 1995 to 2009, summer cloud cover decreased by 0.9 ± 0.3% per year. Model output indicates that the GrIS summer melt increases by 27 ± 13 gigatons (Gt) per percent reduction in summer cloud cover, principally because of the impact of increased shortwave radiation over the low albedo ablation zone. The observed reduction in cloud cover is strongly correlated with a state shift in the North Atlantic Oscillation ”

The negative phase of the  North Atlantic Oscillation also pumps warmer air into Greenland

From the research paper Hanna (2013) Atmospheric and oceanic climate forcing of the exceptional Greenland ice sheet surface melt in summer 2012

explaining the 2011-2012 extreme Greenland melt

 “In 2012, as in recent warm summers since 2007, a blocking high pressure feature, associated with negative NAO conditions, was present in the mid-troposphere over Greenland for much of the summer. This circulation pattern advected relatively warm southerly winds over the western flank of the ice sheet, forming a ‘heat dome’ over Greenland that led to the widespread surface melting.”

It’s all about climate dynamics, not CO2!

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
26 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Tillman
May 27, 2021 6:03 pm

Just weather. Nothing to see here. Move along.

But that one-day surface melt in 2012, now that was Thermageddon. Never mind that the last time it happened was in the 19th century.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
May 27, 2021 6:08 pm

Meanwhile, Arctic sea ice extent yesterday was the highest on that date since 2014, with which it tied.

https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/

Also higher than a number of earlier years in this century.

0
Reply
RelPerm
Reply to  John Tillman
May 27, 2021 6:45 pm

Important observation that sea ice extent and volume does not seem to be declining much recently, much to the chagrin of climate alarmists who often predict imminent demise of arctic sea ice. Back to the drawing board for them. They have some model re-tuning to do, or maybe they can homogenize the ice data to fit their models and save some effort 😉

2
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  John Tillman
May 27, 2021 7:07 pm

Indeed, it was one whole wadham above 2016 yesterday. Also higher than 2004 and 2006.

Gotta do griff’s job for him. You just can’t get good help these days.

2
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  John Tillman
May 27, 2021 7:16 pm

One of the most convincing rebuttals to CAGW is that what’s happening now looks exactly like what happened before humanity’s CO2 emissions took off.

So, this spike looks like one that happened in 19th century.

The example that Judith Curry uses is that the early 20th century warming looks a lot like the late 20th century warming.

2
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  commieBob
May 27, 2021 7:31 pm

Yes, good old natural variability as predicted by the null hypothesis. Isn’t this how science is supposed to work?

2
Reply
RelPerm
May 27, 2021 6:23 pm

Cumulative accumulation is a little below average this year even with the recent record daily snowfall. Looks to me like interesting weather event and not climate change…

1
Reply
gbaikie
Reply to  RelPerm
May 27, 2021 6:31 pm

It didn’t look like it was done yet.

0
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  RelPerm
May 27, 2021 7:02 pm

Until mid April, the SMB accumulation was exactly average. See attached graph.

Then the pressure systems shifted locations, the winds shifted and stopped transporting moisture to Greenland. I could predict April-MAy SMB accumulation loss before it get posted to the Polar Portal website by watching circulation changes on the website

https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-105.00,0.00,351

Today as the Low continued to shift northeastward, you could see the moisture transport diminish but still transport substantial moisture. I expected SMB to drop from the peak yet remain above average. Indeed today’s SMB gain was just posted showing exactly that

Greenland accumulation May 27 2021.png
Last edited 46 minutes ago by Jim Steele
0
Reply
Bryan A
May 27, 2021 6:38 pm

Relax…Relax…it’s just a glitch in the sensor, the inconvenient data will be disappeared tomorrow.

Glitch? Son of a Glitch

0
Reply
StuM
Reply to  Bryan A
May 27, 2021 7:50 pm

Don’t you mean Son of a Gleick?

0
Reply
Mike
May 27, 2021 6:54 pm

So simple weather can override decades of co2 climate abuse?
Have I got that right?

0
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  Mike
May 27, 2021 7:12 pm

It was never a function of CO2 or global warming. Its all about the climate oscillations and the shift in winds and how heat and moisture is transported. Read Greenland and the 1950s Climate Consensus. http://landscapesandcycles.net/greenland-and-the-1950s-climate-consensus–.html

greenland air temps chylek.png
1
Reply
Mike
Reply to  Jim Steele
May 27, 2021 7:17 pm

Yes I agree Jim, however just pointing out the feebleness of the other sides argument.

1
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  Mike
May 27, 2021 7:38 pm

MIke I thought you were. I just took the opportunity to emphasize their feebleness

0
Reply
commieBob
May 27, 2021 7:07 pm

I have no clue what that spike in the graph means in terms of physical reality. Can someone put it in context for me?

0
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  commieBob
May 27, 2021 7:41 pm

The spike shows that on May 26, 2021 Greenland gained 12+ Gigatons of mass (snow and ice) when the average for that day is about 4 Gt

0
Reply
ghalfrunt
May 27, 2021 7:08 pm

The amount of heat gained over the last 50 years is still there. There has not been a massive outgoing radiation burst to remove that energy.

When the long term is looked at there will still be extra loss of ice

-1
Reply
Mike
Reply to  ghalfrunt
May 27, 2021 7:20 pm

Yawn

0
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  ghalfrunt
May 27, 2021 7:54 pm

The amount of heat gained over the last 50 years is still there.

gha you dont know what you are talking about

Please explain how much heat Greenland ice has gained?

Indeed elsewhere where sea ice has been reduced such as the Barents Sea there has been more OLR

When the long term is examined we see over the past 4000 years glaciers and sea ice have an increasing trend, punctuated by short periods of warming and melting. Greenland was gaining ice from 1960 to the 1980s, which doesnt correlate with rising CO2 like the BS stokes tried to push. The past decades of a melt trend with maximum in 2011-2012 has ended.

Greenland ice 1900 2010.jpeg
0
Reply
Nick Stokes
May 27, 2021 7:08 pm

“Ice gain/loss in Greenland is function of the location of the Icelandic Low and how moisture is delivered to Greenland. It is not about changes in average global temperature.”

That is not the general scientific view. Here is a paper in Nature, 2018 from ten distinguished scientists:

“We find that the initiation of increases in GrIS melting closely follow the onset of industrial-era Arctic warming in the mid-1800s, but that the magnitude of GrIS melting has only recently emerged beyond the range of natural variability. Owing to a nonlinear response of surface melting to increasing summer air temperatures, continued atmospheric warming will lead to rapid increases in GrIS runoff and sea-level contributions.”

-3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 27, 2021 7:29 pm

What distinguishes them?

Summer air temperatures are decreasing, not increasing. As with Arctic sea ice, 2012 was the melt trough.

0
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 27, 2021 7:30 pm

NIck try to read ALL the science.

The publishing of that paper just goes to show how climate catastrophe beliefs trump the evidence. You can see they are fear mongering with statements like “the magnitude of recent GrIS melting is exceptional over at least the last 350 years.” Of course the exceptional melting is relative to the 200 years of the Little Ice Age and the expansion of glaciers and Arctic sea ice reaching its greatest extents in 10,000 years, followed by the recent exit from the LIA, all of those changes correlate better with solar induced changes

Read ­Why Vanishing Ice Is Likely All Natural with links to several research papers

http://landscapesandcycles.net/-vanishing-ice-all-natural.html

excerpt:

“Instrumental records of Greenland’s air temperatures, also recorded the fastest rate of warming during the 1930s and 40s44 coinciding with increased inflows of warm Atlantic water.53,54,55,56 Accordingly intruding warm waters also transported more southerly fish species, prompting the birth of Greenland’s Cod fishery.59 CO2 driven models have completely failed to simulate this Arctic warming.60

Simultaneously the best studied Greenland glacier, the Jakobshavn, began retreating from its Little Ice Age maximum with it fastest observed retreat of 500 meters per year between 1929 and 1942. The rapid retreat was amplified when the glacier’s terminal front became ungrounded from the ridge. That earlier grounding point had previously prevented warm subsurface waters from entering its fjord. With more warm water entering the fjord, the grounding point rapidly retreated.9,11,30,31

When warm water intrusions subsided, the glacier stabilized, and even began advancing between 1985–2002. Although the recent retreat of Greenland’s glaciers is reported as an acceleration relative to the 70s, the rate of retreat is now much slower than the 30s and 40s. And again the 20th century pattern of retreat does not correlate with rising CO2 concentrations.

The 20th century pattern of Greenland’s melting glaciers correlates best with the timing and distribution of intruding warm Atlantic water. As seen in these illustrations, due to changes in the North Atlantic Oscillation in the 1990s, a sudden influx of warm Atlantic water entered the Irminger Current. The numbers here indicate that the current’s temperature cooled from 10°C to 1.5 °C above freezing as it traveled along Greenland’s coast.10  

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Jim Steele
1
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 27, 2021 7:42 pm

That is not the general scientific view.

On point, that man! Thank you for pointing out one of gaping the holes in scientific consensus.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
noaaprogrammer
May 27, 2021 7:24 pm

I would like to see a plot of the annual integration of deviation from the mean versus the year for 1979 through 2020. — Willis?

0
Reply
It doesn't add up...
May 27, 2021 7:26 pm

I note that DMI seem to be running a few days behind. Anything to do with trends not co-operating?

http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/icecover/icecover_current_new.png

http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/meant80n.uk.php

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Greenland ice sheet

Greenland becoming darker, warmer as its snow ages and changes shape

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Lakes on Greenland Ice Sheet can drain huge amounts of water, even in winter

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Greenland Ice Mass Loss Below Average In 2020

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Greenland melting likely increased by bacteria in sediment

4 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Greenland ice sheet

Greatest Single Day Gains In Greeenland Ice Happening Now.

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits Coal

Both Sides Declare Victory in Aussie Children’s Climate Litigation Coal Case

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Ridiculae

Facebook: People Are Now Permitted to Speculate Covid-19 Leaked from a Laboratory

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

One-third of Americans unwilling to spend $1 to fight climate change

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: