Projecting manmade climate change: scenarios to 2050

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry's Climate Etc.

Posted on May 19, 2021 

by Judith Curry

Stop using the worst-case scenario for climate change — more realistic scenarios make for better policy. 

The International Energy Agency has just published a document ‘NetZero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector.‘  This document provides a comprehensive assessment of the challenges of reaching NetZero carbon emissions by 2050, along with clear milestones for meeting this challenge.

The IEA report describes their analysis of the trajectory that our emissions is currently on. Policies that have actually been implemented (STEPS) versus the trajectory that would be achieved if all countries met their current commitments (APC) are shown in the diagram below. The implication of the IEA STEP scenario is that if policies that have already been implemented are maintained, the global carbon dioxide emissions three decades from now will be similar to what they are today. 

How do the IEA emissions scenarios compare with those used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in their projections of future climate change?  A brief description of the emissions scenarios used by the IPCC is provided here for reference. 

The Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs) are a set of four climate scenarios for the end of the 21st century. The RCPs were formulated for use in the 2014 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report and the CMIP5 climate model simulations, to reflect different potential climate outcomes – RCP2.6, RCP4.5, RCP6.0 and RCP8.5. The number (e.g. 8.5) reflects the additional radiative forcing (in Watts per square meter) in 2100 from greenhouse gas emissions and other factors, relative to pre-industrial times. To date, radiative forcing relative to pre-industrial levels is ~2.5 Watts per square meter. 

For the forthcoming IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) and the CMIP6 climate model simulations, Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) are formulated from five socio-economic and technological trajectories that reflect pathways that the world could follow in the 21st century. Each pathway has a baseline in which no climate policies are enacted after 2010. Additional SSP scenarios are linked to climate policies to generate different outcomes for the end  of the 21st century. A subset of SSP scenarios has been selected for the IPCC AR6, with radiative forcing of 1.9, 2.6, 3.4, 4.5, 6.0, 7.0 or 8.5 Watts per square meter in 2100.  While the SSP nomenclature is more recent, the scientific literature and journalists continue to mostly use the RCP nomenclature.

In comparing the IEA scenarios with the IPCC scenarios, we see that the value for 2020 is higher for the IPCC (38 – 42 GtCO2/yr) than for the IEA (34 GtCO2/yr, which is the best available estimate for 2020). The IPCC scenarios – both for CMIP5 and CMIP6 – are higher than the IEA projections for RCP8.5, RCP7.0, RCP6.0 and RCP4.5.  Out to 2050, RCP6.0 and RCP4.5 show similar, nearly flat trends that are comparable to the IEA STEP scenario.  

The most striking aspect of the comparison between the IPCC and IEA scenarios to 2050 is the strong divergence of RCP8.5 from the IEA scenario, with RCP8.5 emissions values more than twice as high as the IEA STEP scenario at 2050.

RCP8.5 was formulated to explore an extreme outcome that is judged by energy analysts to be extremely unlikely. However, RCP8.5 is commonly referred to as the  ‘business as usual’ scenario. Referring to RCP8.5 as ‘business as usual’ implies that it is probable in the absence of stringent emissions mitigation. The IPCC, the U.S. National Climate Assessment and a majority of published papers have centered their analyses on RCP8.5 as a reference scenario against which climate impacts and policies are evaluated.  Further, RCP8.5 is being used by the insurance sector for projecting climate change impacts and also by state and local governments for regional adaptation planning.

Over the past several years, there has been substantial debate over RCP8.5 – whether it is plausible or even possible, and whether it should be used for policy-making purposes. The 8.5 scenarios can only emerge under a very narrow range of circumstances, comprising a severe course change from recent energy use. Both the CMIP5 and CMIP6 8.5 scenarios have drawn criticism particularly regarding assumptions around future coal use, requiring 6.5 times more coal use in 2100 than today – an amount larger than some estimates of recoverable coal reserves.  A recent elicitation of energy experts gives RCP8.5 only a 5% chance of occurring among all of the possible no-policy baseline scenarios; the likelihood of RCP8.5 becomes much lower when recent and future commitments for policy actions are considered. 

In evaluating these scenarios, it is important to recognize that predicting future emissions is inherently uncertain, particularly as the time horizon increases. Poorly understood carbon feedbacks (such as methane emissions from thawing permafrost) could lead to higher forcing levels. However, such speculative feedbacks are unlikely to arise from the relatively modest warming expected between now and 2050. Another source of uncertainty relates to emissions from land use change, which is estimated to account for 5-15% of total emissions. But even with these uncertainties, RCP8.5 is an extremely unlikely, if not impossible, scenario for the 21st century.

We should rightly approach projections far into the future with humility and acknowledge that there is a great deal of uncertainty.  However, for 30-year projections to 2050, which is a key time scale of relevance to the insurance industry and for local adaptation, the range of plausible scenarios can be narrowed from the complete menu of IPCC emissions scenarios. 

Climate impact assessments are being biased in an alarming direction by continued inclusion, and especially sole reliance, on RCP8.5.  For climate change to 2050, RCP4.5 and RCP6.0 are the most likely of the IPCC scenarios, and should be the focus of impact assessments for the insurance sector and for local adaptation planning over the next several decades.

.

markl
May 19, 2021 2:21 pm

The intent isn’t to project temperatures but to shame and scare countries into submission. If the maximum/minimum scenarios were reported no one would pay attention and the real goal of AGW wouldn’t be realized.

3
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  markl
May 19, 2021 2:43 pm

So we are back to the idea of a global conspiracy of climate scientists who are secretly plotting to take over the world.

-5
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Izaak Walton
May 19, 2021 2:50 pm

It’s worse case scenario than we thought

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Izaak Walton
May 19, 2021 2:56 pm

Izaak, Not at all. There are a few Western oligarchs who are profiting, and have experts in manipulation at their beck and call. Many scientists are in part victims, not helpless nor innocent, but victims of deliberate maneuvering to increase profits and dominate business rivals. You don’t need a conspiracy for that. And it has been exposed, repeatedly, here and elsewhere.

I disagree with markl in this sense — he describes a what I think of now as a tactic or a strategic position. It is just one of many that come from the same source. The goal is immense wealth for a few. A return to mercantilism or the days of the robber barons — seemingly with a few of the same family names as the last time around.

But labeling it, what ever it is, as a conspiracy is to diminish it without cause or evidence.

5
Reply
Martin
Reply to  dk_
May 19, 2021 3:12 pm

The Billionaires Jeremy Grantham and Christopher Hohn come to mind though I believe that both have made their own fortunes.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Martin
May 19, 2021 3:23 pm

There’s a reference with link to a Pielke piece naming Steyer and Bloomberg in Dr. Curries non technical articles above. See WUWT post yesterday CLIMATE LITIGATION BOMBSHELL naming Rockefeller Families Trust with again Bloomberg. Other Pielke articles above, and on WUWT.

0
Reply
DonM
Reply to  Izaak Walton
May 19, 2021 3:57 pm

So we are sticking with the idea that 97% of the experts are being overwhelmed by the 3% dumb scientists that are in the pockets of the greedy corporations as Exxon choreographs all the opposition to a reduced standard of living?

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
May 19, 2021 2:27 pm

Global avg T =/= climate

CO2 is not the control knob

Where is the hockey stick?

2
Reply
Gregory Woods
May 19, 2021 2:30 pm

Projecting manmade climate change: scenarios to 2050

My unexpert opinion: Naaaadaaaaa!

0
Reply
AleaJactaEst
May 19, 2021 2:37 pm

Do not let them own the conversation.

CO2 is not a problem.

5
Reply
Nick Stokes
May 19, 2021 2:39 pm

” Referring to RCP8.5 as ‘business as usual’ implies that it is probable in the absence of stringent emissions mitigation.”

No, it describes what will happen if you ignore the problem, and continue with “business as usual”. The other scenarios describe what happens with various degrees of stringency of emissions mitigation.

It is totally necessary that someone calculates the consequences of doing nothing. Scenarios are designed to cover a range of possibilities, and that is one. It is the default.

-9
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2021 2:53 pm

The “calculations” are nonsensical pseudoscience.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2021 3:05 pm

The problem with RCP8.5 is that it was sold as, and you Nick bought it as, BAU. It isn’t even close. I studied the issue carefully when writing Blowing Smoke. My results are infused into several of its ‘climate science’ section essays. Best as I could determine from the explicitly stated BAUs of SRES for AR3 and AR4 (yup, there are either two or three depending on how SRES is read), equivalent AR5 ‘BAU’ is about midway between RCP4.5 and RCP6. See my comment below explaining why this IPCC obfuscation was deliberate.

4
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2021 3:26 pm

“No, it describes what will happen if you ignore the problem, and continue with “business as usual”. The other scenarios describe what happens with various degrees of stringency of emissions mitigation.

It is totally necessary that someone calculates the consequences of doing nothing. Scenarios are designed to cover a range of possibilities, and that is one. It is the default.”

I copied this comment, meaning to add “Exactly” as my comment and then I looked and saw it was Nick I was agreeing with. Now you don’t see that very often! 🙂

Nick is right. The RCP8.5 scenairio is one where nothing is done to mitigate CO2 production. In other words, the world proceeds as if there is not problem with CO2, and continues to build numerous coal-fired powerplants.

Btw, this below is OT but I’m sure it is of interest to many here. It should be of interest to all the governments currently having problems with the Wuhan virus:

http://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/ivermectin-crushes-delhi-cases/article_31f3afcc-b7fa-11eb-9585-0f6a290ee105.html

Ivermectin crushes Delhi cases

By Justus R. Hope, MD May 18, 2021 Updated 23 hrs ago

1
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Tom Abbott
May 19, 2021 3:48 pm

Just as rare that I would disagree with you Tom, as that you would agree with Nick. RCP8.5 is borderline impossible. Refer to the first link in the references section at the end of the head post. https://judithcurry.com/2018/11/24/is-rcp8-5-an-impossible-scenario/

0
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2021 3:30 pm

come on Nick, you know very well that it is a worst-case scenario (and dubious at that). Certainly not “business as usual”. You could earn some credibility by admitting that at least.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 19, 2021 3:53 pm

Yes, it is certainly the worst case of the scenarios offered. There is always a best and a worst, of any finite number. If you removed 8.5, then 6.0 would be the worst case. People talk freely here of it being called BAU, without saying who called it that or what exactly they said. I would interpret BAU as take no action. Some may see it as take only the actions currently planned. But keeping up current plans is not the worst case; back-sliding is certainly possible.

0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2021 4:11 pm

If you removed 8.5, then 6.0 would be the worst case.

No, no and no. Wrong again.
RCP 8.5 was designed to be the practical/theoretical “Worst Case”, that could plausibly be constructed.
Many, including J. Curry, have criticized RCP 8.5 as either impossible, practically impossible, or so stilted with all assumptions made to be worst case, that it is not credible.

To characterize it as the “do nothing” RCP, is to wholly misrepresent it.
But I think Nick Stokes knows all of this.

0
Reply
Macha
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2021 4:00 pm

So how are the actual current emissions lining up with R8.5…seems temperatures are lower than that trend despite more CO2 than the prediction used. Ie even that model bunked it.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 19, 2021 2:45 pm

Three observations:

  1. IEA should stay in its energy lane. In that lane, they have done some good empirical work, and some really bad projection work based on it. For examples, see essay IEA Fictions in ebook Blowing Smoke.
  2. Judith is provably for sure right about RCP8.5. It is nonsense, yet represented as ‘business as usual’ (BAU) and thus used to anchor many alarmist papers. That borders on one of three definitions of scientific misconduct: misrepresentation of data/assumptions.
  3. AR3 and AR4 used SRES scenarios. Steve McIntyre was not kind to IPCC AR4 when he compared the AR3/AR4 predictions from the same scenarios. (See essay Hiding the Hiatus in ebook Blowing Smoke for details.) AR5 used RCPs. AR6 will use SSPs. The only logical explanation for now continually changing such basic goal line stuff is to prevent clean backwards comparisons, which would continue to show how off IPCC projections have been since AR3. Having been schooled by McIntyre over a decade ago, the IPCC scoundrels are deliberately obfuscating yet again.
7
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 19, 2021 2:54 pm

Nick Stokes thinks RCP8.5 is right on the money.

-1
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 19, 2021 3:00 pm

Rud, Dr. Curry is also trying very hard to be empathetic and constructive. Skills that I can respect but rather obviously don’t have. We’ve got to remember this if we go to tactics that flip Alinsky on the screaming idiots used as cannon fodder in this conflict.

-1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  dk_
May 19, 2021 3:20 pm

Although we have never met personally, I got to know Judith very well during our sometimes intense and many interactions from 2011 thru when she left Georgia Tech (and from a few further Climate Etc posts after). I agree with you about her, and I was decidedly also in her modus operandi camp until very recently.
I changed my mind after thinking about the impact Koonin’s new book Unsettled might (not) have on people like Kerry and AOC, and on interactions with the likes of senior editors at prestigious journals (specifically McNutt concerning the Marcott 2013 scientific misconduct she published). Posted that mindset change and the reasons for it here a bit ago.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 19, 2021 3:48 pm

Rud, I’m with you on mindset and approach, and probably likely targets. I don’t want to foul Dr. Curry’s lane. If she’s talking sense to a pol or administrator in power, I don’t want to mess that up. She’s diplomatically providing a basis for an intelligent stance against the hysterics. There’s no need for friendly fire incidents here, leave that for the other side (as they seem to be doing, well, by themselves).
I am not talking about our buddy Nick here. Weapons free.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by dk_
1
Reply
AleaJactaEst
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 19, 2021 3:16 pm

Rud,

Never wrestle with a pig. You get muddy and the pig wins.

Don’t argue the toss with them, CO2 is a non problem.

If you engage on their “facts” you’ve already lost.

Don’t look for the pea. Recognise the game.

mvh

AJE

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  AleaJactaEst
May 19, 2021 4:02 pm

AJE, Agree! You might enjoy essay Shell Games in my ebook Blowing Smoke. The title was a deliberate double entendre (sea shells and shell games) explained in the closing paragraphs. The body of the essay identified the coral and oyster ‘peas’ being palmed by supposed climate scientists. Two explicit and irrefutable cases of clear cut climate scientific mIsconduct, then widely publicized by MSM. (In the Shell Games cases, by a four year supposed investigative reporting series by the Seattle Times.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
May 19, 2021 2:51 pm

The ‘Representative Concentration Pathways’ (RCPs) themselves are a distraction IMO, the mischief is when the ‘scenarios’ are converted to actual temperature projections.
comment image

2
Reply
J Mac
May 19, 2021 3:18 pm

The surprising revelation from this is the continued enormous waste of time, energy and money falsely maligning CO2, the foundation food for all plant life on Planet Earth. And by extension, all animal life as well.

The plants are hungry – Feed ’em!

0
Reply
Macha
May 19, 2021 3:56 pm

Personally, I hope so….future coal use, … 6.5 times more coal use in 2100 than today….
More people would be healthier and at a higher standard of living.

0
Reply
Peter W
May 19, 2021 3:57 pm

If you look at the temperature curves from the past 20,000 years of the Milankovitch cycles, it is obvious that we are heading for the next BIG ice age. The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is irrelevant to earth’s temperature.

In view of what the next ice age will do to our ability to raise food, the best thing we can do is burn more coal in order to add more CO2 to the atmosphere and thereby increase plant growth. I rather suspect that the Chinese have figured this out, and that is why they are busy building more coal-burning power plants.

0
Reply
M Courtney
May 19, 2021 4:10 pm

RCP8.5 was never a Business As Usual scenario.
It required three things to happen:

1) That fossil fuel use would grow far more than economic growth in the West for the latter half of the 20th century demonstrated. E.g. That China would have exponential economic growth forever.
2) That energy productivity increases would not happen. If they did then assumption 1 may actually be possible.. for a while.
3) That climate change caused by these CO2 emissions will have no impact on economic growth or CO2 emissions. E.g. AGW is not worth worrying about.

Points 1 and 2 contradict each other.
Point 3 is probably untrue. And certainly untrue that no-one would suspect it was untrue and reduce emissions.

Only charlatans and the self-deceived treat RCP8.5 as a Business As Usual scenario.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

