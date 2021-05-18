Climate Lawsuits

CLIMATE LITIGATION BOMBSHELL: New Paper Exposes AG “Climate” Suit as Illicit Product of Private Lobbying, Misrepresentation, Paid ‘Cutouts’

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from Government Accountability and Oversight

WEBEDITOR GAO

Today the public interest law firm Government Accountability & Oversight, P.C., published a paper on behalf of its client the government-transparency group Energy Policy Advocates, titled “Private Funders, Public Institutions: ‘Climate’ Litigation and a Crisis of Integrity”.

Minnesota’s “climate” lawsuit and its replica filed the next day in Washington, D.C., like all of these suits, represent transparent attempts to manufacture state jurisdiction for a litigation campaign that, its proponents previously admitted, is national, belongs in federal courts, and seeks to substitute verdicts for Congress’s refusal to adopt their desired policy agenda.

The paper reveals, for the first time, damning details confirming who is actually conducting this purportedly governmental litigation campaign and how they are doing it, as described in the parties’ own hand.

This paper, and yesterday’s Supreme Court opinion in BP p.l.c. et al. v Mayor & City Council of Baltimore, serve as bookend reminders of the importance of this jurisdictional issue in the wave of “climate” litigation washing over state courthouses around the country, and the impropriety of their proceeding in local courts.

Read the paper here.

8 Comments
philincalifornia
May 18, 2021 2:25 pm

Does anyone have a good link to the actual Supreme Court decision on BP vs Baltimore. I spent a couple of minutes on it and could only find links written by leftards running around like chickens with their heads cut off ….. Rud Istvan ??

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  philincalifornia
May 18, 2021 2:57 pm

Sorry, thought placed as subcomment. Goofed. See link below.

Reply
Joseph Zorzin
May 18, 2021 2:30 pm

Wow- and will the MSM mention any of this? Of course not.

Reply
dk_
May 18, 2021 2:32 pm

From the linked paper:

“What we had funded was an investigative journalism project. With help from other public charities and foundations, including the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF), we paid for a team of independent reporters from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism to try to determine what Exxon and other US oil companies had really known about climate science, and when.” — “The Rockefeller Family Fund Takes on ExxonMobil”, RFF’s David Kaiser and Lee Wasserman, New York Review of Books, December 8, 2016

I feel somewhat vindicated in working at exposing propaganda and advocacy disguised as journalism.
Thanks, Charles.

Rud Istvan
May 18, 2021 2:46 pm

It was apparent after reading Oreskes 2012 La Jolla conference results paper based on her 2010 book Merchants of Doubt that:
-She is not a lawyer
-Those few who were advising her were very poor lawyers
-The state AGs who tried to carry out the plan may have passed the bar but were professional politicians.

The fatal flaw in the Oreskes plan is in actually winning any meaningful result. For climate damages, you first have to have climate damage. There isn’t any.

For injunctive relief, climate damage must be imminent. Immenent does not mean immediate, but is also does not mean somewhen. And the climate/lfuture damage connection must also be very plausible. Plausible connot be shown from repeatedly falsified climate models and their failed past predictions.

Finally civil RICO requires actual proof of conspiracy. The notion that big oil conspired to hid its knowledge of climate was always laughable, as the Exxon defense of Schneiderman’s suit showed.

Now contrast the tobacco civil RICO Oreskes wanted to emulate. The palbable cancer damage from cigarettes was since the 1950’s. Bit tobacco advertized otherwise, and concealed its own lab findings showing the public health experts were right. And big tobacco provably conspired to do so. Oreske’s thinking this was a good model to follow for climate is just delusional.

Ron Long
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 18, 2021 2:58 pm

Rud, slow down, your fingers are flying all over the place. Thanks for the comment, though.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ron Long
May 18, 2021 3:02 pm

Sorry about the typos. I actually had to switch to main machine after iPad glitched twice halfway thru comment. And in that machine, could not enlarge the input box. Without my reading glasses, did catch the typos.

Rud Istvan
May 18, 2021 2:56 pm

At your service. Easiest link is not SCOTUS. It is

https://www.eenews.net/assets/2021/05/17/document_gw_08.pdf

