Alarmism

Models vs Observations: Study predicts Global Warming will Cause Deserts to Grow

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As real world observations suggest deserts are shrinking, likely thanks to CO2 increasing drought resistance, a new model based study has presented a gloomy prediction of future widespread hunger, especially in Asia.

Third of global food production at risk from climate crisis

Food-growing areas will see drastic changes to rainfall and temperatures if global heating continues at current rate

Fiona Harvey 
Environment correspondent
Sat 15 May 2021 02.28 AEST

A third of global food production will be at risk by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise at their current rate, new research suggests.

Many of the world’s most important food-growing areas will see temperatures increase and rainfall patterns alter drastically if temperatures rise by about 3.7C, the forecast increase if emissions stay high.

Researchers at Aalto University in Finland have calculated that about 95% of current crop production takes place in areas they define as “safe climatic space”, or conditions where temperature, rainfall and aridity fall within certain bounds.

If temperatures were to rise by 3.7C or thereabouts by the century’s end, that safe area would shrink drastically, mostly affecting south and south-eastern Asia and Africa’s Sudano-Sahelian zone, according to a paper published in the journal One Earth on Friday.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/may/14/third-of-global-food-production-at-risk-from-climate-crisis

The abstract of the study;

Climate change risks pushing one-third of global food production outside the safe climatic space

Matti Kummu, Matias Heino, Maija Taka, Olli Varis, Daniel Viviroli
Open Access
Published:May 14, 2021

Food production on our planet is dominantly based on agricultural practices developed during stable Holocene climatic conditions. Although it is widely accepted that climate change perturbs these conditions, no systematic understanding exists on where and how the major risks for entering unprecedented conditions may occur. Here, we address this gap by introducing the concept of safe climatic space (SCS), which incorporates the decisive climatic factors of agricultural production: precipitation, temperature, and aridity. We show that a rapid and unhalted growth of greenhouse gas emissions (SSP5–8.5) could force 31% of the global food crop and 34% of livestock production beyond the SCS by 2081–2100. The most vulnerable areas are South and Southeast Asia and Africa’s Sudano-Sahelian Zone, which have low resilience to cope with these changes. Our results underpin the importance of committing to a low-emissions scenario (SSP1–2.6), whereupon the extent of food production facing unprecedented conditions would be a fraction.

Read more: https://www.cell.com/one-earth/fulltext/S2590-3322(21)00236-0

How do you say “I call BS” in Finnish?

Even if rainfall patterns do deteriorate in some areas, I’m pretty sure 80 years of technological advances would provide a solution, perhaps a bunch of nuclear fusion or Thorium reactor powered desalinators, or some technology we can’t even imagine at this point in time.

Of course, it is doubtful such a severe widespread deterioration in growing conditions will occur. Decades of satellite observations suggests that deserts are shrinking, so model assertions that global warming is causing deserts to grow in my opinion are highly suspect.

9 Comments
Phillip Bratby
May 17, 2021 10:06 pm

The Grauniad’s Fiona Harvey and models! Straight into the bin then.

1
Reply
Patrick MJD
May 17, 2021 10:11 pm

“…a new model based study…”

Stopped reading right there.

1
Reply
Lars Silen
May 17, 2021 10:15 pm

One could perhaps use the finnish “paskapuhetta” or in the second national language swedish “skitprat”. Both mean roughly “talking shit”.

3
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
May 17, 2021 10:18 pm

From the NOAA in Western America.

Precipitation data,

Southwest Region shows no trend since 2000 LINK

Northwest Region Shows no trend since 2000 LINK

West Region Shows no trend since 2000 LINK

Flat Trend in USA since 1990 LINK

I take the data above over another modeling construct using a Chrystal ball.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sunsettommy
1
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 17, 2021 11:02 pm

The darker the colors in this map below the more are reputed to represent drought severity.

03D64524-589F-4B97-BF15-B7386C1A89B5.png
0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  gringojay
May 17, 2021 11:12 pm

The picture below shows drought is not a new feature of the western USA. Again, the darker the color then the more severe the drought. While the top graph depicts regional soil moisture; although current 2000-2018 average is very low, again this has occurred before.

What I find educational is that how the drought severity shifted regionally in the long tine frames mapped. For example, there was significant drought along present Oregon-California region. And Klamath County (Oregon) reports conditions are the driest in 127 years.

71A02887-63A2-4809-9914-924D3B273295.jpeg
0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
May 17, 2021 10:20 pm

We have had a Century of slowly but steadily rising CO2 levels and the observable fact is that deserts are shrinking an food production is rising, However none of these facts are allowed to impact in any way on these intrepid Climate Scientists and Enthusiasts in search of increased Funding.

2
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
May 17, 2021 10:45 pm

If your model doesn’t agree with observation your model is wrong. GIGO.

0
Reply
Herbert
May 17, 2021 11:02 pm

“….if temperatures were to rise by 3.7C or thereabouts by century’s end…”
What happens if it rises by 1.4C by century’s end, being the figure we are currently on track for?
All good news!
Next paper,please.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

