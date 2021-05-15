Opinion petroleum

Bloomberg: $5 Million Ransom Paid to Criminals, to Restore East Coast Fuel Supplies

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Bloomberg claims Colonial paid the ransom to cybercriminals who halted 45% of East Coast fuel supplies. But this episode has exposed just how vulnerable vital US systems are to hacking or system failure.

Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers Nearly $5 Million in Ransom

By William TurtonMichael Riley, and Jennifer Jacobs14 May 2021, 00:15 GMT+10 Updated on 

  •  Payment came shortly after attack got underway last week
  •  FBI discourages organizations from paying ransom to hackers

Colonial Pipeline Co. paid nearly $5 million to Eastern European hackers on Friday, contradicting reports earlier this week that the company had no intention of paying an extortion fee to help restore the country’s largest fuel pipeline, according to two people familiar with the transaction.

The company paid the hefty ransom in difficult-to-trace cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, underscoring the immense pressure faced by the Georgia-based operator to get gasoline and jet fuel flowing again to major cities along the Eastern Seaboard, those people said. A third person familiar with the situation said U.S. government officials are aware that Colonial made the payment.

When Bloomberg News asked President Joe Biden if he was briefed on the company’s ransom payment, the president paused, then said: “I have no comment on that.”

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-13/colonial-pipeline-paid-hackers-nearly-5-million-in-ransom

Anybody can get hacked, the hackers have an inherent advantage. System security professionals have to get it right every time, cybercriminals only have to get it right once.

But what happens after you are hacked is at least as important as protecting systems from being hacked.

Colonial allegedly paying the ransom tells me they felt they had no other choice. Why would they pay the ransom if they could simply restore the hacked systems from a backup copy? Either they don’t have a backup, they didn’t trust their backup, or they didn’t think they could restore the backup in a reasonable timeframe.

Giving code written by criminals a second chance to mess with your system is surely an act of desperation. If a criminal wants to shake down their victims a second time, its a lot easier to plant additional malware weaknesses by coercing their victims to run a $5 million “cleanup” tool, than break through what will surely be tougher security a second time from scratch.

There are other risks besides cyberhacking which might create the need for a restoration from backup. In 1859 the Carrington Event, a colossal solar flare struck the Earth, causing enormous electrical disturbances throughout the primitive telegraph system of the time. A similar event today wouldn’t necessarily destroy everything electronic, but there would be extensive damage. A lot of computer hardware would suffer total or partial failure. Some might be repairable, but a lot of it would have to be junked and replaced.

Everyone has heard of a nuclear EMP device, but there are non-nuclear EMP devices which are easy to build but capable of causing extraordinary damage at range to electronic equipment. Originally developed in the Soviet Union for nuclear fusion research, these non-nuclear EMP devices convert a sizeable percentage of the energy released by a chemical explosion into an electromagnetic shockwave, like a localised man made Carrington event. It is only a matter of time until eco-crazies start pointing home made EMP devices at oil and gas infrastructure.

There are plenty of other risks which need to be managed. I once saw an entire utility company fail, because they refused to give a 10% pay rise to the only person in the company who understood how their badly written 30 year old systems worked (not me, someone else). After his departure, management discovered they were no longer able to issue utility bills. They had no idea how important that one person was to their operations and profitability.

Lets hope Colonial has those secure backups ready, and adequate risk management systems in place, for when the next Carrington event or another widespread disaster or attack takes out some of their computer systems.

4 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
23 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
amirlach
May 15, 2021 2:25 pm

But your election was totally safe from hackers…

2
Reply
AWG
Reply to  amirlach
May 15, 2021 2:50 pm

Exactly. The alleged “hackers” (if you believe the narrative) saw it as a $5M haul in fiat. The hacking of the Election’s payoff is in the form of an international slush fund of many trillions of fiat plus POWER to loot more until the host is dead.

1
Reply
_Jim
May 15, 2021 2:25 pm

Look up the paper on EMP by Mario Rabinowitz at EPRI regarding EMP effects _not_ being the debilitating ‘bogey man’ most people (including technical authors) make it out to be …

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  _Jim
May 15, 2021 3:16 pm

Microprocessors are devices which can be destroyed by a bit of static on your hand. The way they make all that electronics so small is they make it really fragile, insulators dividing electrical surfaces which are so thin they are microscopic. I’m sure there are exaggerations, but an event which generates even 2-3v more than the device can withstand on the wrong connector would be bad news.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 15, 2021 3:28 pm

Eric, as a former one of the top 15 execs at MOT ( a while ago), what you say is unbelievably true. It was true 25 years ago at 400 micron line widths, it is unbelievably true now at 10 nanometers.

The ‘wires’ connecting chip transistors are also ‘fuse links’—which used to be an actual thing called a FPGA semiconductor. We used them in my 1993 Indala RFID acquisition to ‘blow’ links to permanently encode a unique ID into each FPGA chip in our devices—all fabbed the same—millions per year way back then.literally handing out unique digital keys to our RFID systems. My current permanent address still uses the MOT Indala access system.

2
Reply
High Treason
May 15, 2021 2:30 pm

Cryptocurrency is actually extremely easy to track-every bitcoin or fraction of a bitcoin has a full cyber history. Thus, this fraud that has caused mass damage to the economy and mass inconvenience can have the perpetrators caught and jailed for 100 years for grand theft.
Perhaps come up with some other way of convicting them down after the Bitcoin tip off so the trap criminals have fallen in to is still open for law enforcement.
Mind you, this extortion pales in to insignificance when compared with the extortion by the UN via the Paris Accord. The UN has effectively extorted hundreds of billions from the nations (and taxpayers) of the world.

2
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  High Treason
May 15, 2021 2:58 pm

HT, I get your points but need to point out that the crypto-locking of computer operating systems and/or associated databases, for the purpose of monetary ransom to remove such, is actually not a crime of “fraud” but is instead a crime of “extortion”.

The perpetuators of such deserve the retribution dispensed by a John Wick, not by courts-of-law and jails.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  High Treason
May 15, 2021 3:41 pm

There are crypto exchanges connected to banking systems of countries which are not friendly towards the USA. Tracing transactions through those banking systems, all the criminals need is for the trackers to be delayed long enough for them to make a physical withdrawal then disappear.

In addition there are other cryptocurrencies. Its possible they bounced the bitcoin through a few other cryptocurrencies, in the hope of shaking off pursuers.

If I was a cybercriminal I would probably at some point want to convert the currency into digital Yuan, to shake off the NSA pursuers. I can’t see the Chinese Communist Party rushing to help the USA resolve a global embarrassment.

0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
May 15, 2021 2:30 pm

The most important thing we need to do is to limit the use of bitcoin. It is the perfect medium for international criminal enterprises. The thing we need to do is to prevent all regulated US financial institutions from dealing in or transmitting funds to and from bitcoin platforms. Without the ability to be paid, there is no incentive for hackers.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
May 15, 2021 2:50 pm

Ransom hacking such as this is actually relatively easy to prevent/overcome:

1) make daily backups of your complete operating system(s) and store them on backup memory (e.g., SSDs) separated from any computers or in computer(s) electronically separated from the the basic computer(s) being used for daily operations and separate from any computer having a Internet/Web connection.

2) Never, ever have your primary operating computer electronically connected to the Internet/Web for any reason.

Assuming you have no sleeping-viruses in your current operating software and associated database(s) and are never connected to the Internet/Web, you cannot be “hacked” other than by an “inside job” . . . and there are ways to monitor and protect against even that.

And with a good regular software backup philosophy, you can give the hackers the middle finger in any case and continue on with your business with just a temporary computer shutdown and software/database reload.

1
Reply
Stevek
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
May 15, 2021 3:07 pm

Your points are all valid. The issue I see is that management in a company says that backups and security are important but they rarely put the resources into making it work.

At work sometimes I actually will purposely delete one of my files and then ask the system guys to restore it. This is a sanity check for me to make sure my files are really being backed up.

1
Reply
dk_
May 15, 2021 2:53 pm

Nearly twenty years ago internet and technology companies began selling cloud computing and internet distributed storage. The end result was that stored information capacity expanded rapidly beyond the capabilities of local IT management to back up or restore, and out of their span of control for close up detailed work. Back up media or duplicate storage capabilities are difficult for anyone trained in older technology to design, and terabytes of rapidly growing data simply do not have easy, cheap, reliable technology to support backup.
Even before the cloud and distributed computing evolution, backup and restore procedures were seldom exercised by IT, and most new employees didn’t know how to start a restore without training, often stored in the absent memories of high salaried, now retired or moved on, senior former employees.
One of the features of ransomware is that it runs in slow motion. Accesses are stealthed and processes run at low level in the background and run automatically. Before they “phone home” to the attacker, they’ve penetrated a large portion of the systems as well as the “online backups.” They exfiltrate data before they begin encryption, which in turn, for a network of any substantial sized takes much longer than the standard old backup media cycle. Likely, the last several backups are corrupted, not only software, but with bits and chunks of the ransomware software embedded. Restoration signals the attacker that the victim has tried to escape, and results in a higher demand with the likely as not punitive release of proprietary, privacy, or classified data. Even a few corrupted tags on a backup media are enough to poison the information.
But we have known about repeated attacks using ransomware for somewhere between four and five years. We’ve also had a rapidly growing number of IT security certifications and organizations, as well as government-required security compliance regulation. Yet this kind of attack is expanding. The best target seem to be large bureacracies, many of them medical, and embedded commercial infrastructure support. While we rushed to “protect” what we thought was the most threatened, namely military, diplomatic, and national law enforcement, we haven’t been able to push that protection out to the greatest vulnerabilities. Remind you of another recent crisis?
Following the current pattern for training, certifying and hiring IT security, an army of ex-coal miner or new-minted minor security specialists will only be able to run an audit checklist against an outdated compliance checklist which today’s overworked IT department is unequipped to even understand. Result will be “pencil whipped” compliance and certification of vulnerable or currently breached networks. No added benefit, but plenty of jobs for guardians of digital figuratively smoking ruins.

2
Reply
Robert A. Taylor
Reply to  dk_
May 15, 2021 3:16 pm

Thanks. You wrote what I was going to, and wrote better than I would have.
In addition Biden can simply declare the group responsible terrorists. Can’t remember the law, but I remember it being adopted. This allows shoot or capture on sight, anywhere in the world.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  dk_
May 15, 2021 3:47 pm

Here’s a thought. Ensure that all digital equipment and software used to operate equipment, be it a pipeline or an electrical grid, be completely isolated from the web And especially from The Cloud. Management can happily continue to do all their business processing in an unsafe environment, but the process management can be rendered safe from outside interference. Then also implement very strong controls on physical access to the off-net equipment.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 15, 2021 2:53 pm

Three observations.

  1. It is evident that Colonial got caught with their pants down.
  2. It is evident that DHS is not doing an important job they were partly set up for.
  3. It is evident that Bitcoin and the like are a very bad idea, facilitating the financial side of the darkweb. International regular bank finance is pretty tightly regulated against things like money laundering. Why not Bitcoin?

There may be some longer term solutions that could come out of this fiasco.
—For interstate public utilities (pipelines, grids), federally mandated periodic audits no different than for nuclear plant operations, where there is already precedent. Maybe also for interstate hospital systems (first NHS UK, and now Ireland have been crippled).
—Better transnational cybercrime extradition treaties. They already exist for war crimes. Cyber crime is conceptually similar.

1
Reply
Stevek
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 15, 2021 3:15 pm

I agree there need to be audits. I work for investment firm and we have accounting audits every year and random SEC audits. Additionally every day our firm positions are independently verified by a 3rd party. Something similar is needed for IT.

0
Reply
max
May 15, 2021 3:13 pm

As I understood it, the company had computers hacked, and shut off the pipeline out of “an abundance of caution”. The pipeline was never controlled by anybody else, the control system was disabled by the company. As such, the damage was done by the response to the “hack”, not the hack itself. Sound familiar?

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  max
May 15, 2021 3:30 pm

I’m not sure I believe them. If the control systems were safe, why did they need to pay the ransom to restore operation?

Even if this is true, payment of the ransom suggests management was not 100% confident their control systems are safe. This tells me their control systems probably run on Windows or Linux, or there is some crossover between the network which got hacked and the control systems. Possibly they rigged up a remote login facility for people working from home during Covid lockdowns, and some of those remote computers were hacked.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
TonyL
May 15, 2021 3:29 pm

The education of an IT guy, who happened to be very good.
2001: What is this Linux thing I keep hearing about? Is it any good, or maybe a passing fad?
2008: Changeover complete, we are 100% Linux on all servers.
2012: Now running VM (Virtual Machines) on all servers. The commercial product, VMWare is excellent, you should look into it. We are running our favorite Linux inside the VM. If we get attacked, just delete the whole machine, and reboot from Read-Only media. If the attack is ongoing, you can pull the plug, literally pull the plug out of the wall and crash the computer, then reboot. It’s harmless. You can do this to your whole network if needed. You will lose your network to the attack anyway, so there is no extra cost here.

I ask, what about attacks which scramble the file system?
The VMs give us a couple more levels of protection over and above what we already have. We are a much more hardened target. Worst case, successful file system attack, we restore from backups and lose no more than 12 hours information. Those 12 hours worth will be buffered off the servers, so still available.

The previous IT Guy:
Windows NT, because Microsoft.

Now you know.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by TonyL
0
Reply
Dmacleo
May 15, 2021 3:29 pm

5m to get online sooner may have well been an insurance directive to stave off possible lawsuits from it dragging on and causing more contract violations.

0
Reply
Derg
May 15, 2021 3:35 pm

I want to see the cancelled check. Something doesn’t smell right.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
May 15, 2021 3:35 pm

But will they pay ransom to get Biden back … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sIHxg4X5JI&t=2s

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Government idiocy Opinion petroleum

Biden Energy Secretary: “Pipe is the best way to go” When Transporting Fuel

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
petroleum

US Emergency Declared After Cyber Criminals Cut 45% of the Fuel Supply to the East Coast

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
carbon tax Opinion

$1000 / ton Carbon Tax? Climate Scientist Demands the Alleged Damage of Fossil Fuel be Fully Priced

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Opinion

Bloomberg: More Government Will Save Us from Climate Change and Covid

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Opinion petroleum

Bloomberg: $5 Million Ransom Paid to Criminals, to Restore East Coast Fuel Supplies

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Covid News

The End of The Mask

6 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Atmospheric physics

Answer to a review of Seim and Olsen paper: “The influence of IR Absorption and Backscatter Radiation from CO2”

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models NASA

New NASA Data Sheds (Sun) Light on Climate Models

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: