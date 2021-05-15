Fauci Ditching his Mask. Perhaps he thought there were No Cameras Watching
Coronavirus Politics

Senator Rand Paul: NIH Financed Dangerous “Gain of Function” Virus Studies in Wuhan

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Dr. Fauci denies the NIH funded gain of function studies in Wuhan. But last May, WUWT reported on a published gain of function paper which includes a top Wuhan virologist as an author, and acknowledges NIH funding.

Rand Paul: Dr. Fauci lied to Congress about Wuhan lab research funding

Fauci denies US funded ‘gain of function’ research in China

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., claimed on Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress when he denied that the National Institute of Health was funding research at the controversial Wuhan lab.

“Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?” he asked the NIH chief.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely, and completely incorrect,” a clearly irritated Fauci shot back. “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

While speaking to co-host Bill Hemmer, Paul elaborated on his allegation and claimed that Dr. Shi Zhengli, the Wuhan-based ‘bat woman’ virologist who researched coronavirus variants in animals, wrote a paper that MIT scientists surmised was referencing gain-of-function research (making pathogens deadlier or more easily transmissible).

Paul claims that the paper acknowledged that their funding came from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), a subset of the NIH where Dr. Fauci is the director.

Read more: https://www.foxnews.com/media/rand-paul-dr-fauci-lied-congress-china-virus-research

WUWT reported the apparent collaboration between US and Chinese researchers on “gain of function” research in May 2020.

The following is a link to a paper which acknowledges NIH funding, and which discusses dangerous gain of function studies, in which animal viruses or human viruses are genetically engineered to add new traits which make the viruses more dangerous to humans. Senior Wuhan virologist Shi Zhengli is one of the authors. The paper contains the warning “the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens.”.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4797993/ (backup copy here).

So I suggest Senator Rand Paul is on pretty firm ground when he suggests Dr. Fauci might have his facts wrong, on US funding for gain of function studies.

I think it is important to note that gain of function is not an attempt to create a biological weapon, the researchers are trying to simulate what might happen anyway, by turning the clock forward so they can view what Pandemics might emerge in the near future. Viruses continuously genetically engineer themselves, by grabbing pieces of other viruses and incorporating those pieces into the next strain. If researchers discover that say one or two minor changes to an animal virus results in a dangerous human pathogen, they can flag the original virus as a pandemic in waiting, an imminent risk to humans.

But in the process of turning the clock forward, researchers by their own admission risk accidentally releasing the very pandemic they fear will emerge naturally. There is a strong case that such experiments are simply too dangerous to perform.

This evidence of a connection between the NIH, Wuhan and gain of function studies is not proof that Covid-19 is the unfortunate outcome of an insanely high risk joint Chinese US virus study which leaked out of the laboratory. But I think it is reasonable to conclude that Dr. Fauci needs to answer a lot more questions, and clarify his answer on NIH funding for gain of function studies.

Bsl
May 15, 2021 6:04 pm

Has Fauci been vaccinated?

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Bsl
May 15, 2021 6:13 pm

More importantly — can he pass a background check for a Top Secret security clearance?

NeedleFactory
May 15, 2021 6:10 pm

Here is a longish article about those studies, and more

Tom Halla
May 15, 2021 6:11 pm

The issue is that the PRC is definitely unreliable, and Fauci is being evasive as to funding such research. Why, pray tell, did Fauci ever trust the Chinese communists enough to fund a dangerous research program by them?

Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 15, 2021 6:46 pm

Yes.

“I think it is important to note that gain of function is not an attempt to create a biological weapon… ”

Depends on who is doing it …

Nick Stokes
May 15, 2021 6:15 pm

This paper is not about research in Wuhan. It describes research done at the University of North Carolina. Here is the author list

Vineet D Menachery, corresponding author1 Boyd L Yount, Jr,1 Kari Debbink,1,2 Sudhakar Agnihothram,3 Lisa E Gralinski,1 Jessica A Plante,1 Rachel L Graham,1 Trevor Scobey,1 Xing-Yi Ge,4 Eric F Donaldson,1 Scott H Randell,5,6 Antonio Lanzavecchia,7 Wayne A Marasco,8,9 Zhengli-Li Shi,4 and Ralph S Baric corresponding author1,2

The author contributions says
“V.D.M. designed, coordinated and performed experiments, completed analysis and wrote the manuscript. B.L.Y. designed the infectious clone and recovered chimeric viruses; S.A. completed neutralization assays; L.E.G. helped perform mouse experiments; T.S. and J.A.P. completed mouse experiments and plaque assays; X.-Y.G. performed pseudotyping experiments; K.D. generated structural figures and predictions; E.F.D. generated phylogenetic analysis; R.L.G. completed RNA analysis; S.H.R. provided primary HAE cultures; A.L. and W.A.M. provided critical monoclonal antibody reagents; and Z.-L.S. provided SHC014 spike sequences and plasmids. R.S.B. designed experiments and wrote manuscript.”

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2021 6:18 pm

Here is the list of author affiliations

1Department of Epidemiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina USA
2Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina USA
3National Center for Toxicological Research, Food and Drug Administration, Jefferson, Arkansas USA
4Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China
5Department of Cell Biology and Physiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina USA
6Cystic Fibrosis Center, Marsico Lung Institute, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina USA
7Institute for Research in Biomedicine, Bellinzona Institute of Microbiology, Zurich, Switzerland
8Department of Cancer Immunology and AIDS, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts USA9

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2021 6:28 pm

Shi Zhengli AFAIK was working for the Wuhan Institute of Virology at the time the paper was written. Possibly she was on sabbatical, or maybe she supplied some of the dangerous viruses – in China she was known as the “bat woman”, because her specialty was finding and researching new SARS like bat viruses.

Or she could have just been an observer.

Or maybe the Wuhan Institute of Virology was left off the list of institutions, to avoid uncomfortable questions about research funding.

I hope I made it clear I’m not suggesting this paper is proof Covid is an accidental release of a virus created using funding from the US government. But IMO the situation stinks. Rather than giving IMO evasive hair splitting answers, Fauci needs to come clean and explain exactly why Shi’s name appeared on that paper, and what subsequent contact there was between Wuhan and US researchers.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 15, 2021 6:46 pm

Eric,
“I hope I made it clear I’m not suggesting this paper…”
Your headline says
“NIH Financed Dangerous “Gain of Function” Virus Studies in Wuhan”
and that is false. The study you point to was done in N Carolina (with NIH funding).

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2021 6:54 pm

You left out the part about “Senator Rand Paul: …”. I don’t know if this is the paper Senator Rand Paul was referring to, or what other evidence he has.

Rick C
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2021 6:56 pm

From the paper:

Pseudotyping experiments were similar to those using an HIV-based pseudovirus, prepared as previously described10, and examined on HeLa cells (Wuhan Institute of Virology) that expressed ACE2 orthologs.”

Sounds like at least some of the work was done by the the WIV.

TonyL
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2021 6:35 pm

You highlight an important point, which is often overlooked. This is that Zhengli-Li Shi, aka the Bat Lady, was at UNC Chapel Hill working with funding from Fauci before GOF work was banned in the US. At which point she ran back to China and picked up where she left off.

The Acknowledgements sections has this:
and by the National Natural Science Foundation of China awards 81290341 (Z.-L.S.) and 31470260 (X.-Y.G.), and by USAID-EPT-PREDICT funding from EcoHealth Alliance (Z.-L.S.).

National Natural Science Foundation of China awards 81290341
Strongly indicates that at least some of the work was done in China, unless one wants to assert that China was funding research at UNC Chapel Hill. This does not seem likely to me at all.

Also we see this
funding from EcoHealth Alliance
As far as I know, EcoHealth did not come onto the scene until after Zhengli-Li Shi returned to China. Again, this strongly suggests at least some work done in China, at Wuhan, of course.

TonyL
Reply to  TonyL
May 15, 2021 6:41 pm

OK, I see.
Author Affiliations
4 Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China

That takes care of that.

Lewis P Buckingham
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2021 6:57 pm

‘This paper is not about research in Wuhan. It describes research done at the University of North Carolina.’
Well,no. This paper describes a collaborative study. Both institutions are involved.The question to be asked; Is this a replication study of work already concluded in Wuhan?
The findings of the international committee were at best opaque.
The form of words is
‘Covid 19 did not originate at the Wuhan facility’.
Well, no one can disagree with this statement.
The virus was a wild type.
Its origins are in nature.
Its the bits after that which need forensic examination.
Was it grown in Wuhan?
Was it allowed to then escape?
Will this happen again?
The voices of the dead cry out.

‘When will we ever learn’

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-death-toll/

The path has to be ‘Truth, Justice, Reconciliation and forgiveness’

The basis is Truth, not your Truth or my Truth
Just the Data.

mikebartnz
May 15, 2021 6:18 pm

Quote “you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect. ”
I always think someone is not telling the truth when they go overboard like that.

Scissor
May 15, 2021 6:24 pm

Do you suppose that they could have made a SHC014 chimera with a widely-prevalent common to China corona virus that wasn’t common to the West?

commieBob
May 15, 2021 6:41 pm

Today’s Dark Horse Podcast was amazing.

Biologists Bret and Heather are the professors ejected from Evergreen college when administration caved in to the demands of SJW activists. I’ve been following them since the beginning of the Wuflu. They have been consistently ahead of the curve.

They were early in saying that the lab leak hypothesis had to be considered. The evidence is piling up that they were right.

They are not kind to Fauci. It could be argued that he got us into this mess and that he has had a big role in exacerbating it.

This week Bret and Heather examine the evidence on Ivermectin. They make a compelling case that the pandemic could already be over if Ivermectin hadn’t been squashed as a preventative and cure for the Wuflu. In particular, the emergency approvals for the vaccines would not have been necessary.

The trouble with Ivermectin is that it is out of patent and is easy and cheap to make. In other words, nobody stands to make billions of dollars, which is what they are doing with the vaccines.

ResourceGuy
May 15, 2021 6:48 pm

Turn up the big shrug machine in the press.

