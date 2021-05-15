Senator Rand Paul: NIH Financed Dangerous “Gain of Function” Virus Studies in Wuhan

Dr. Fauci denies the NIH funded gain of function studies in Wuhan. But last May, WUWT reported on a published gain of function paper which includes a top Wuhan virologist as an author, and acknowledges NIH funding.

WUWT reported the apparent collaboration between US and Chinese researchers on “gain of function” research in May 2020.

The following is a link to a paper which acknowledges NIH funding, and which discusses dangerous gain of function studies, in which animal viruses or human viruses are genetically engineered to add new traits which make the viruses more dangerous to humans. Senior Wuhan virologist Shi Zhengli is one of the authors. The paper contains the warning “the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens.”.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4797993/ (backup copy here).

So I suggest Senator Rand Paul is on pretty firm ground when he suggests Dr. Fauci might have his facts wrong, on US funding for gain of function studies.

I think it is important to note that gain of function is not an attempt to create a biological weapon, the researchers are trying to simulate what might happen anyway, by turning the clock forward so they can view what Pandemics might emerge in the near future. Viruses continuously genetically engineer themselves, by grabbing pieces of other viruses and incorporating those pieces into the next strain. If researchers discover that say one or two minor changes to an animal virus results in a dangerous human pathogen, they can flag the original virus as a pandemic in waiting, an imminent risk to humans.

But in the process of turning the clock forward, researchers by their own admission risk accidentally releasing the very pandemic they fear will emerge naturally. There is a strong case that such experiments are simply too dangerous to perform.

This evidence of a connection between the NIH, Wuhan and gain of function studies is not proof that Covid-19 is the unfortunate outcome of an insanely high risk joint Chinese US virus study which leaked out of the laboratory. But I think it is reasonable to conclude that Dr. Fauci needs to answer a lot more questions, and clarify his answer on NIH funding for gain of function studies.

4.8 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...