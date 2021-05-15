Covid News

The End of The Mask

Kip Hansen
Opinion by Kip Hansen —  15 May 2021

If there was ever a surer example of the perversion of the  Power of Experts than the Covid Mask Mania, I am unaware of it.   I doubt that there is a single self-aware person in the world that does not know what the Covid Mask Mania means, even most of those who have been stanch supporters and promoters of The Mask are aware that it is, in fact, a product of a world-wide Mass Hysteria that grew out of the unknowns surrounding the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China in late 2019. 

Those of you who still have the ability to remember the recent past, despite endless propaganda aimed at making you forget, the original CDC Guidance on Face Masks for Covid-19 was this:

Wear a facemask if you are sick

If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room. Learn what to do if you are sick.
If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

[ source CDC website dated 28 March 2020 via WayBack Machine ]

The Famous Fauci, back when he was just Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and not yet a global media star – let me be clear, we are talking about when Dr. Anthony Fauci was the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases of all kinds – he said the following in a televised interview on March 8, 2020:

[ Quoting the opinion checking website, FactCheck.org which found that history requires a revision in order to comply with “latest guidelines” in its current coverage here. ]

Here’s what Fauci told Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, in the clip circulating on social media:

LaPook, March 8: There’s a lot of confusion among people, and misinformation, surrounding face masks. Can you discuss that?

Fauci: The masks are important for someone who’s infected to prevent them from infecting someone else… Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.

LaPook: You’re sure of it? Because people are listening really closely to this.

Fauci: …There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences — people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.

LaPook: And can you get some schmutz, sort of staying inside there?

Fauci: Of course, of course. But, when you think masks, you should think of health care providers needing them and people who are ill. The people who, when you look at the films of foreign countries and you see 85% of the people wearing masks — that’s fine, that’s fine. I’m not against it. If you want to do it, that’s fine.

LaPook: But it can lead to a shortage of masks?

Fauci: Exactly, that’s the point. It could lead to a shortage of masks for the people who really need it.”

Other than adding a link to the definition of schmutz – I have not highlighted any of Faucci’s statement.  I don’t need to catch Fauci out in anything because Fauci was absolutely scientifically correct in everything he said.  In this, he totally depended on the existing science on the prevention of the transmission of coronavirus illnesses.  And the science on the topic has not changed – if anything, it has been reinforced over and over throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Yet, FactOpinionCheck.org decided that Fauci, the USA’s leading expert on Infectious Diseases and their transmission, was not expert enough – so they check his knowledge against the opinion of the Director of the CDC?    No….against the opinion of Dr. Dean Winslow, a well-known  infectious disease physician at Stanford (University) Health Care who told FactOpinionCheck.org: 

“In early March, so few patients had been tested that public health officials didn’t yet know that people could spread the virus without showing symptoms, said Winslow.

“That was just not known at that point.”

There was no new science that suddenly made masks effective for the general public but something maybe about Covid-19. 

And what does that science really say?  “…there’s little scientific evidence that the various face coverings we call ‘masks’ do much if anything to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”  [ source ] There are just too many peer-reviewed, high-powered, definitive studies and meta-analyses to list here.  The Big List of such studies is in the book: “The Price of Panic. . . .” by Jay W. Richards, Douglas Axe, and William Briggs. 

It is, of course, as in all things that deal with the political interference in things that should depend on strict empirical science, worse than that.

In April 2020, the Famous Fauci said

“So, we want to make sure that this issue of having a broader community approach towards putting on a facial covering doesn’t, in fact, get in the way of the primary purpose of masks.

[ which was, he had just explained: “masks that are most appropriately used and necessary for the front-line health care workers, who do need it for the clear and present danger that they find themselves in when they are taking care of people who are actually sick with coronavirus disease.” ]

And in that regard, that’s why what we’re talking about are things that may not necessarily need to be a classical mask, but could be some sort of facial covering.

You know, we’re pretty good in making things in a way that spontaneously becomes effective just because of your own creativity.”

[ source – PBS interview here. ]

Once the CDC changed it’s tune on masks, demanding that The Mask be worn at all times under almost all circumstances, the rhetoric ramped up not only demanding that everyone everywhere wear masks, but accusing those who fail or refuse to wear masks of “killing their grandmothers” (Andrew Cuomo – Governor of New York – a charge he repeats in the present about those who don’t get vaccinated).

In a mass-hysteria-type reaction, everyone who could find a public megaphone jumped on the bandwagon, making wilder and wilder public statements about the deadly-serious importance of wearing masks:

“Everyone should wear a mask,” Blumberg said. “People who say ‘I don’t believe masks work’ are ignoring scientific evidence. It’s not a belief system. It’s like saying, ‘I don’t believe in gravity.’

“People who don’t wear a mask increase the risk of transmission to everyone, not just the people they come into contact with,” he said. “It’s all the people those people will have contact with. You’re being an irresponsible member of the community if you’re not wearing a mask.” [ source ]

Wearing a mask became a virtue signaling bellweather:  “I’m a good person, a patriot, a saint….” Because I wear a mask, even in my own home or when alone in my car.

And now?

In an unexpected change if heart (must have been as there has been no new science or breakthrough understanding), the CDC has said:

Vaccinated Americans May Go Without Masks in Most Places, Federal Officials Say

Fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks or maintain social distance indoors or outdoors, with some exceptions, the C.D.C. advised. [ source ]

Directly from the CDC:

“Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter”

[ source: CDC here 13 May 2021 ]

End BQ

What does this mean for the real world? 

Up to 13 May 2021, US News and World Report list the following U.S. states as having NO Mask Mandate previous-to-CDC-announcement:

Alabama | Alaska | Arizona | Arkansas | Florida | Georgia | Idaho | Indiana | Iowa | Kansas | Louisiana | Minnesota | Mississippi | Missouri | Montana | Nebraska | New Hampshire | North Dakota | Oklahoma | South Carolina | South Dakota | Tennessee | Texas | Utah | Wisconsin | Wyoming | Northern Mariana Islands (an unincorporated territory and commonwealth of the U.S.)

That’s 26 out of 50 states with no mandate before the new CDC guidelines.

So far today:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s mask mandate will end June 11, 2021. On that date, the Bluegrass State will also return to 100% capacity at venues and events. [ source ]

Minnesota  — Following New CDC Guidance, Governor Walz Announces End to Statewide Face Covering Requirement — Minnesota will align with CDC guidance and recommend unvaccinated Minnesotans continue to wear face coverings indoors [ source ]

North Carolina has removed its indoor mask mandate for most settings and lifted all mass gathering and social distancing limits. This step forward is effective immediately and follows yesterday’s guidance from the CDC. [ source ]

Rhode Island  — paraphrasing “fully vaccinated people, as of this coming Tuesday, will no longer need to wear masks or social distance”. [ source ]

Michigan – paraphrasing “everyone who is two weeks out from their second vaccine dose can go without a mask”. [ source ]

Oregon – “Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which only applies to fully-vaccinated individuals. That means Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces.”  [ source ]

Florida — “Floridians should not be penalized for rejecting the overreach of local authorities through unnecessary mask mandates,” [Governor] DeSantis wrote on Twitter Thursday about his decision to pardon the Carnevales. [ who had been arrested for failing to require masks and social distancing at their business, a gym.]”  “The governor confirmed his intentions to pardon people at a press conference Thursday in Ormond Beach, Florida, saying he would “remit” the remaining outstanding fines that have been issued against people at the state’s next clemency meeting.” [ source ]

Connecticut — Masks Not Required Indoors For Fully Vaccinated People in Connecticut Starting May 19: Governor  [ source ]

Illinois – “Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that he will revise executive orders to sync up with new CDC guidelines on mask wearing by vaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor spaces.” [ source ]

Nevada – “On May 3, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive updating mask and face covering requirements for the state to align with the CDC’s recommendations, including any subsequent guidance. As a result, the new guidance from the federal agency became effective immediately, according to a news release from the state.” [ source ]

Pennsylvania – “In short, the Health Department says it is following the CDC’s lead.  That means Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors except in certain situations.“  [ source ]

Washington – “Masks off: Fully vaccinated people can shed masks in Washington, [Washington Governor] Inslee announces following new CDC rules”  [ source ]

New York – “Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance on mask use for fully vaccinated people. The guidelines state that fully vaccinated people, defined as two or more weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, no longer need to wear masks outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues.” [ source ]

Virginia – “Governor Ralph Northam today lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Governor Northam also announced that Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than planned. The updates to Virginia’s mask policy …. will become effective at midnight tonight along with previously announced changes to mitigation measures.” [ source ]

Colorado – “Coloradans who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks, and people who aren’t vaccinated are only required to wear them in limited settings, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.” [ source ]

Delaware – “Governor John Carney on Friday announced that – effective May 21 – the State of Delaware will lift its requirement that Delawareans and visitors must wear face coverings anytime they are indoors with others outside their household.  Delawareans should instead follow masking guidance issued on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all indoor and outdoor activities.”  [ source ]

West Virginia – “West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he is signing an executive order to modify the face covering requirement during a press conference on Friday. The governor says West Virginia will immediately begin following the updated CDC guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.  The facial covering requirement will still apply to those who have not been vaccinated until June 20.” [ source ]

The Governors of the states (in the United States) are announcing allegiance to the CDC so quickly that I literally cannot keep up with adding them in above as I write this column. 

How long do you think the other governors, who have not yet fallen into line with the new (and very welcome) diktat from the CDC, can delay?   Does anyone think that citizens of one state seeing freedom restored in the neighboring state will not demand the same freedom? 

I think that reasonable people will realize that the mask mandate was unnecessary from the beginning — especially as The Science from The Epidemiologists  has been telling them all to expect to have to wear masks for at least another six months, a year longer, two years, or maybe forever.  In a poll conducted by the NY Times that was completed just 4 days ago, 81% of professional epidemiologists expected mask mandates to continue for at least 1 more year.   52% expected masking to last for more than a year.  The minimum expected was “a few more months”.  Up until yesterday, Epidemiologists represented The Science….no longer, they have been kicked to the curb. 

In my opinion, this new CDC Guideline breaks the back of the oppressive Covid-19 Panic Power Grab by presidents, governors, city councils and mayors who have reveled in their free pass to rule by executive order under emergency powers without oversight by elected law makers. 

There will be no going back,  I don’t think the people will stand for it, at least not in the United States. 

Note: A few typos and other editing errors have been corrected on my first review of "as published". — kh

Author's Comment:

In the spirit of full disclosure, I have never worn a mask unless absolutely required by a “no mask, no service” rule at a place of business.  Despite signs requiring masks, I have never worn a mask at a gas pump. 

I have been appalled at the sight of nuclear family groups walking in the woods, hundreds of feet from the nearest non-family members, wearing masks.  I have had the same reaction seeing married couples bicycling on rail trails in the bright Spring sunshine, wearing masks.

The Power of Experts, abused, for the sake of fame.  The intentional ignorance of the truths of medical science, gained over the last fifty years but abandoned by today’s self-serving “experts” in the throes of a Mass Hysteria who have gone-along-to-get-along, bandwagoning and cheerleading whatever the current Covid Hysteria message from WHO and the CDC and unknown/unnamed political forces have demanded. 

It is entirely possible that the CDC has issued the “vaccination will free you from mandates” guideline as a tool to increase vaccinations (not a bad thing) and/or as a political tool to improve the sitting President’s miserable approval ratings.

Address comments to “Kip . . .” if speaking to me.

Thanks for reading.

Nick Schroeder
May 15, 2021 10:09 am

80% of C-19 CASES are UNDER 65 years old.
80% of C-19 DEATHS are OVER 65 years old.
30% of C-19 deaths were over 85 years old, only 2% of the population.
30% of C-19 deaths were in nursing homes, hospice or residence.
During the 2020/2021 scam-demic there were 568,053 Covid-19 “involved” deaths.
There were 3,916,033 deaths from other causes!!!!!
C-19 was 12.7% of ALL the 4,484,086 deaths from all causes.
Rather sorry excuse for a wide-spread, highly contagious, lethal scam-demic
Per CDC data tables.
 
Mother Nature and her buddy Grim Reaper were simply using C-19 to cull the herd of the too many, too old, too sick, too crammed together in contagious badly run (BLUE) eldercare facilities.
 
The lying, fact free, fake news MSM left wing coup de’tat propaganda machine rebranded an ordinary flu as a pseudo-pandemic to stampede the sheeple into deposing Trump.
 
Seeing the results of this SCAM-demic think how easy it would be to line everyone up at cattle cars for one-way trips to xyklon showers.
 
The US press is the poster child for why despots kick shit-stirring “journalists” out of helicopters into the Atlantic.
 
The US, Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK are accountable for HALF of the global C-19 deaths.
Including the next five: Italy, Russia, France, Germany and Spain and these top ten are accountable for 65% of the global C-19 deaths.
That takes some kind of special talent – or crappy health care.
Japan has counted a mere 11,064 C-19 deaths. What do they know the rest of the world does not?
WHO data
 

8
Reply
Klem
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 15, 2021 10:14 am

Stop sugar coating it, Nick. Tell us what you really think.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 15, 2021 10:38 am

There has long been discussion in biological areas, probably those especially with medical early education, about the possible skewing of the demographic curve with antibiotics, surgeries, even vitamins, etc. As a susceptible, as also since birth to something, I recall hearing this long ago once in a while in such areas. That model prediction, with rough edges, was correct to some degree. Teaching genetics with predictive abilities has always been very difficult.

The medics that dealt with this in person all along were the most trustworthy when push came to shove.

0
Reply
Roger Taguchi
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 15, 2021 10:52 am

Japanese wear masks as a sign of respect to their fellow citizens.

-1
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 15, 2021 11:04 am

Nearly 80% of cases, at least in America, were of people who were overweight, “healthy at any weight”, “fat is beautiful” a is a comorbidity past, present, and progressive. The conditional infection rate heavily weights (no pun intended) the population at risk. And, yes, Planned Parent/hood is one of the few venues and practices with excess year-over-year deaths. Denying and stigmatizing early therapeutic treatments (e.g. HCQ, Ivermectin) exacerbated sustainable viability. So, overweight, vascular disease, and metabolic dysfunction are first-order forcings of disease progression. A perfect dysfunctional convergence.

0
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
May 15, 2021 11:05 am

Nick:

You’re forgetting China, with a mere 4,634 deaths, or 3 per million population — way better than Japan.

The WHO data is only as good as the competence and integrity of the national agencies reporting it.

If you believe the data, in Europe among countries with > 10M population, Germany is clearly doing the best job. The worst job in that category goes to Belgium, home of all the Eurocrats empowered to tell the rest of Europe how to run everything from agriculture to health care. Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
May 15, 2021 10:11 am

The complete COV-19 fearmongering was a fraud, not, that it does exist, not that it’s dangerous for certain people, but with more sure instinct from the WHOside, or in Germany the RKI, we would have less victims in persons, economics, and what ever.
So many people lying, spreading false informations, looking for personal advantages it got as bad as it is.
The masks are peanuts compared to the rest.
Now they try to telling us, the s called third wave is broken among athers, from vaccination, foregetting, most vaccinated people are these over 70 and often in care houses, not just known to be spreader of COV-19.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Krishna Gans
May 15, 2021 10:23 am

Remember when it was xenophobic to call it the China or Wuhan virus?

Now we have, South African, UK and Brazilian variants.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Scissor
May 15, 2021 10:25 am

Not to forget the Indian,… but do we really have ?

1
Reply
Sid Abma
May 15, 2021 10:13 am

OK Believe me when I say I was vaccinated.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Sid Abma
May 15, 2021 10:34 am

Sid ==> And that’s why the new CDC Guidleines Break the Back of the Mask Madness — as one of the governors said — (paraphrasing) it’s impossible to tell who has been vaccinated….”

1
Reply
dk_
May 15, 2021 10:15 am

an “ex” is a has-been. a “spurt” is a drip under pressure.

2
Reply
K. McNeill
May 15, 2021 10:17 am

Kip, I have never believed in the mask BS, I don’t wear one unless required to by a business that I need to frequent. I’m 73 well into the early death zone, but hysteria has never been my thing. It appears that in this age there are lies, damned lies and Faucets.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  K. McNeill
May 15, 2021 10:21 am

The double masking fad didn’t last very long did it?

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  K. McNeill
May 15, 2021 10:35 am

McNeill ==> “…and Faucets.” LOL

1
Reply
K. McNeill
May 15, 2021 10:18 am

Faucies not faucets

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  K. McNeill
May 15, 2021 10:25 am

He could be headed down the drain, along with Gates. For some reason, their walls of protection have been falling.

1
Reply
John Robertson
May 15, 2021 10:28 am

The Dread Covid Theatre of the last 14 months has been a real revelation.
All the masks are off.
Indeed,the mass hysteria and incoherence of our experts has show us Government at its finest.
Clueless.
Useless.
And (Power Mad) dangerous.

The fear of a possible pandemic let all the masks slip.
Faced with a projected medical emergency our “helpers” and oath sworn defenders of civil liberty,freedom and human rights..Tossed these civic institutions into the garbage.
Rather than expand medical abilities,hiring more people and creating temporary facilities,most of our “helpers” opted to imprison the healthy in their own homes..To “save the Healthcare system”.

Prior to March 2020 most of the past year would have been dismissed as crazy talk and conspiracy theory.
Now we know better.

Government is the enemy.
That Wuhan Flu otherwise known as Covid-19 has been a wet squib,when rated as a pandemic grade virus,however the hysteria about it,emulating from all levels of government has done us all massive harm.
The cure is worse than the illness.

So yeah,the masks are off.
Only a dreamer can “unsee” what we have just observed.

2
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
May 15, 2021 10:30 am

No evidence exist that face Masks stops transmission.

2
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 15, 2021 10:38 am

Sunsettommy ==> Well, very little evidence of very little effect, even in hospital operating theaters.

1
Reply
TonyG
May 15, 2021 10:34 am

Read the replies, they’ve managed to convince some people to stay masked forever

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1393298782658387968

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  TonyG
May 15, 2021 10:43 am

TonyG ==> Most of the follow-on is Ding writing an OpEd using models — none of which are likely to be correct — none of the previous Covid models have been.

It is blindingly obvious that the CDC did not use a “consensus of epidemiologists” to formulate the new guideline.

0
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
May 15, 2021 10:35 am

Then there’s Hawaii, where governor David Ige has kept the “public setting” mask mandate in place, ignoring the latest CDC guideline. Hawaii has gone beyond the nanny state into ninny state territory. Different counties (islands) within the state enforce different and ever-changing Covid-19 regulations. Hawaii’s “safe traveler” program is an embarrassment, or would be if bureaucrats were capable of being
embarrassed.

In Hawaii County (big island), you must wear a mask in “public settings”, whether vaccinated or not, and must sanitize your hands when entering any business or other public building.

At one point, he indicated he would support requiring masks until up to 70% to 80% of Hawaii is vaccinated, but later walked that back saying the state doesn’t have a “hard and fast cutoff.”

Hawaii has one of the highest adult vaccination rates – over 50%, but apparently “herd immunity” is a moving target.

So in addition to ignoring the research showing cloth masks are of insignificant value is preventing virus transmission, Hawaii is ignoring the guidance that vaccinated people don’t need any kind of mask.

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
May 15, 2021 10:47 am

Alan ==> Yes, Gov. Ige says : “At this point in time with the majority of our community not vaccinated, and we are not able to determine whether someone is vaccinated or not, we will continue to maintain the mask mandate here in the state of Hawaii. The challenge is it’s impossible to determine who’s vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated.”

How long do you think he can keep that up? Hawaii depends on tourism for its wealth.

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
May 15, 2021 10:42 am

I am having trouble deciding…are you FOR or AGAINST wearing masks? (<- Yes, sarcasm)

I really see this entire experience in a whole different light. I think the early guidelines were based on the belief that a mask on the face of an untrained person had no ability to reduce infection. This belief was later turned on it’s head as data from different countries with different policies started rolling in. Mask wearing, if enough participated, does reduce the rate of infection. So does social distancing, washing hands, and yes…even common sense.

I did/do not like wearing a mask, but there are situations were PUBLIC HEALTH out ways what I like or dislike. If this disease had been Ebola with horrifying pictures of death surrounding it, I think more people would have understood or at least been cooperative. You have a right to your beliefs and practices as long as those are not putting the public at risk. Someone has to decide and we have allowed this power to be invested in state and federal officials. Just as you can drive a car without a license, you can go into a store without a mask – but there are consequences (unless of course you are in this country illegally in which case you are just let go).

So, I choose to wear a mask in order to slow down the infection rate. I choose to stay away from people for the same reason. I have better causes to spend my time on then an obvious Public Health policy based on the best evidence available.

-1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Robert of Texas
May 15, 2021 10:53 am

Robert of Texas ==> I think you would be hard pressed to find rigorous studies that found that mask wearing reduces transmission of coronaviruses in general or Covid-10 specifically.

I suggest a deep read on the effectiveness of masks in general.

There is a lot of mis-information floating around about masks — but the hard science on mask wearing, even by surgeons in operating rooms, is weak at best — non-existent at worst.

If it makes you feel better personally, then wear a mask — but unless you are actually physically ill with Covid-19 you will not be “slow[ing] down the infection rate”.

As always, you are entitled to your opinion, but it doesn’t change medical science.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
May 15, 2021 10:43 am

Thank you for that, Kip. It’s a great relief and a breath of fresh air to read an article that is completely free of the BS, virtue signalling and hysteria we’ve endured for the past year. I hope this latest CDC ‘encyclical’ will set the new standard and lift the panic.

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Rory Forbes
May 15, 2021 10:56 am

Rory ==> So far it has prompted Governor after Governor (but not all) to drop mask mandates.

It has also infuriated “The Epidemiologists” who have apparently been ignored and discounted, “dissed” as they say in hip-hop lingo. Epidemologists apparently no longer “make the rules”.

0
Reply
B Clarke
May 15, 2021 10:44 am

So many usa states saying full vax no mask ,I call that state black mail , we still have to wear masks in the UK, although some mask less trials at open venues have gone ahead. They are muttering about increasing / keeping as is lockdown restrictions because of the Indian variant.

And the Welsh government are trying universal income. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-57120354

A very dangerous step by these socialists

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  B Clarke
May 15, 2021 11:00 am

B Clarke ==> Well, yes — it’s the carrot (as opposed to the stick). “Get Vaccinated and you’ll have your basic human rights restored.”

The tricky part is, of course, that on the streets of amwrica, there is no way to tell who is “fully vaccinated” and who isn’t. They haven’t [yet] started requiring the unvaccinated to wear Yellow Stars pinned to their coats.

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Kip Hansen
May 15, 2021 11:03 am

Hello kip in the UK you can have a piece of paper to say you have had the vax( easily copied no doubt ) or use the NHS app, and a dedicated app as well.

0
Reply
Patrick H.
May 15, 2021 10:47 am

Don’t forget about the untold lives that were saved by the one-way isles at the grocery stores. (src)

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Patrick H.
May 15, 2021 11:03 am

Patrick ==> Well,I think the “In Door” and “Exit Door” policies at grocery stores did improve general health — but only by requiring people to take 50 or 100 extra steps to do their grocery shopping.

In my area, NO ONE followed the one way signs in grocery stores — that’s just not how people here shop (though it makes more sense!).

0
Reply
Roger Taguchi
May 15, 2021 10:49 am

Kip, here is evidence on one of the unexpected benefits of wearing face coverings: https://www.today.com/health/flu-season-2020-2021-flu-activity-historic-lows-mask-wearing-t207131

-1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Roger Taguchi
May 15, 2021 11:05 am

Flu virus is so much bigger it doesn’t pass the mask ? 😀

0
Reply
n.n
May 15, 2021 10:57 am

Intuitive or cargo cult science.

Postoperative wound infections and surgical face masks: a controlled study

Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers

Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses

Flip a coin at best. Increase infections at worst. There is no source control. And that doesn’t cover the petri dish effect, the collateral damage of social distancing, and ingestion of alien particles (e.g. fibers) with reused, recycled masks.

0
Reply
markl
May 15, 2021 10:58 am

The mask, CRT, racism, police incompetence, no voter fraud, Russian collusion, wealth gap, worst drought/rainfall/cold/heat/hurricanes/tornadoes/earthquakes/tsunamis/ad infinitum, are all products of media hype. Blaming it on the need to sell news is a red herring. The media has been bought to produce propaganda.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 15, 2021 11:01 am

Very few public figures have emerged from the ‘pandemic’ with their reputations intact. Cuomo and nursing homes. Fauci and masks. CDC guidance and the ‘died with versus of’ bodycount controversy. WHO and China. Emergent Biosystems and a ruined 15 million doses of Janssen vaccine. UK epidemiological models.

Vast swaths of official expert incompetence have been revealed.

Hopefully some good will come after all the damage. Fix the over reliance on China for PPE. Don’t leave emergency stockpiles empty. Quarantine the sick, not the healthy. Simple common sense stuff, sadly lacking in hindsight.

0
Reply
