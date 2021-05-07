Rise of the Climate Change Stinkies: NYT Wants you to Shower Less and Stop Using Toilet Paper

People in the mud, Mud Fest 2008. Stinkie Pinkie, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Steve Milloy; The New York Times is praising the efforts of low carbon pioneers who reject personal hygiene to save the planet from Covid-19 and Climate Change.

See Fewer People. Take Fewer Showers.

Some people said they started bathing less during the pandemic. As long as no one complains, they say they plan to keep the new habit.

By Maria Cramer

May 6, 2021

Robin Harper, an administrative assistant at a preschool on Martha’s Vineyard, grew up showering every day.

“It’s what you did,” she said. But when the coronavirus pandemic forced her indoors and away from the general public, she started showering once a week.

The new practice felt environmentally virtuous, practical and freeing. And it has stuck.

“Don’t get me wrong,” said Ms. Harper, 43, who has returned to work. “I like showers. But it’s one thing off my plate. I’m a mom. I work full-time, and it’s one less thing I have to do.”

Parents have complained that their teenage children are forgoing daily showers. After the British media reported on a YouGov survey that showed 17 percent of Britons had abandoned daily showers during the pandemic, many people on Twitter said they had done the same.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/06/health/shower-bathing-pandemic.html

Of course, if you give up washing for the sake of the planet, you need to examine other carbon intensive aspects of your life.

Stop Using Toilet Paper

Why are we hoarding it when experts agree that rinsing with water is more sanitary and environmentally sound?

April 3, 2020
By Kate Murphy

Ms. Murphy is the author of “You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters.”

While the coronavirus pandemic is affecting us all differently depending on where we live, our financial situation and our basic health, one universal is the difficulty finding toilet paper.

Panic buying of toilet paper has spread around the globe as rapidly as the virus, even though there have been no disruptions in supply and the symptoms of Covid-19 are primarily respiratory, not gastrointestinal. In many stores, you can still readily find food, but nothing to wipe yourself once it’s fully digested.

This is all the more puzzling when you consider that toilet paper is an antiquated technology that infectious disease and colorectal specialists say is neither efficient nor hygienic. Indeed, it dates back at least as far as the sixth century, when a Chinese scholar wrote that he “dared not” use paper from certain classical texts for “toilet purposes.”

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/03/opinion/toilet-paper-hoarding-bidets.html

Obviously if you rinse every time you use the toilet, you kind of violate the first precept about not washing. So better keep rinsing down to say once per day, or less.

But what is the point of sacrificing your personal hygiene, if your air conditioner is obliterating your carbon savings with a blast of fossil fuel powered home cooling or heating?

Thankfully President Biden is helping the truly committed give up their air conditioners.

E.P.A. to Sharply Limit Powerful Greenhouse Gases

The Biden administration is moving quickly to limit hydrofluorocarbons, the Earth-warming chemicals used in air-conditioning and refrigeration.

By Lisa Friedman
Published May 3, 2021
Updated May 5, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency moved on Monday to sharply reduce the use and production of powerful greenhouse gases central to refrigeration and air-conditioning, part of the Biden administration’s larger strategy of trying to slow the pace of global warming.

The agency proposed to regulate hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, a class of man-made chemicals that are thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide at warming the planet. The proposal is the first significant step the E.P.A. has taken under President Biden to curb climate change. 

The move is also the first time the federal government has set national limits on HFCs, which were used to replace ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in the 1980s but have turned out to be a significant driver of global warming. More than a dozen states have either banned HFCs or are formulating some restrictions.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/03/climate/EPA-HFCs-hydrofluorocarbons.html

My only question – does the personal stench lower the reproductive success rate for people who follow NYT’s advice? Or do they use the smell to identify fellow believers and mate with each other?

Whatever the answer, lets just say I have no plans to board a rush hour New York subway in the foreseeable future.

Paul Buckingham
May 7, 2021 10:09 am

There is a further consideration here, whereby although nobody seems to take into consideration the impact to immunity through an increasingly sterile environment (i.e. pollution is one problem, but the opposite is also surely a problem), but wouldn’t it also be the case that with decreased personal hygiene comes the risk of increased ailment?

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Paul Buckingham
May 7, 2021 10:19 am

“Thaks” to lockdowns we are in the situation not to be affected by much bacteria or what ever.
More we are ouside, meeting people, eat in restaurants etc, we live less sterile.
Less hygiene is less a probleme to immunity but to otherones noses.

The real problem is, as usual, exaggerate hygiene. Normal one isn’t a big problem.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Reply
Krishna Gans
May 7, 2021 10:15 am

Toilet paper panic buying wasn’t a result of pandemy but of lockdowns, why ever….

Reply
Tom Halla
May 7, 2021 10:16 am

During the February Texas blackout, the water was off for a week. Not taking a shower for that long was quite uncomfortable, and I can only imagine what I smelled like.
Of course, as the Times regards most people to be smelly peasants, they should literally be that way “for the good of the Earth”.

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 7, 2021 10:32 am

All others had the same problem, in so far, who cares ? 😀

Reply
Petit_Barde
May 7, 2021 10:18 am

Just when I thought the level of climate clown show silliness had peaked …

Reply
John Bell
May 7, 2021 10:24 am

Thank God we have the far left to tell us how to live! Imagine taking all their advice, how one would be living nowadays, HA! HA! HA! They are worse than even new agers.

Reply
Redge
May 7, 2021 10:35 am

If these idiots want to lower their carbon footprints, get off Twatter and FarceBook, don’t stop washing

Reply
chickenhawk
May 7, 2021 10:36 am

maybe they should just dig a pit and fill it with water…

then they can wallow at their leisure.

Reply
Jeremiah Puckett
May 7, 2021 10:48 am

This might work. Millennial Men already look disgusting, which has pushed the birth rate, marriage, and procreation much Lowe in just a generation. Now if they all start smelling and have feces all over their underwear, people would likely stop having babies completely. A world with no humans can’t blame humans when the climate changes without them.

Reply
Lux Aeterna
May 7, 2021 10:49 am

All I can think of is those really smelly hippies at college that you didn’t want to sit next to, or even look at.

Reply
lee riffee
May 7, 2021 10:50 am

I remember several years ago when I had no power for about 6 days (after a hurricane) and how thankful I was that the weather wasn’t hot (it was in late August). That, and I had a gym membership at the time and was able to shower at the gym.
That said, I usually shower every two days in winter (when I seldom get hot and sweaty) but have to do so daily in the mid-Atlantic summer humidity. And if I didn’t shower daily in summer I’d use up just about as much water as I’d have to wash my bedding much more often!
As for the toilet paper, a bidet might not be a bad idea (reminds me of when I went to England as a child and I asked my mom when we checked into our hotel why there were “two toilets” in there…) but you still need to dry off after rinsing. Unless you get one of those fancy ones with an air dryer….

Reply
Emissions

Biden’s U.S. Emissions Reduction Scheme Repeats Past Failures That Promote More Global Emissions Increases

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Curious things

An animal able to regenerate all of its organs even when it is dissected into three parts

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
solar power wind power

The Guardian Finally Wakes Up to the Climate Friendly Hydrogen Economy Joke

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
