Emissions

Biden’s U.S. Emissions Reduction Scheme Repeats Past Failures That Promote More Global Emissions Increases

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

Biden and the Democrats U.S. 50% emissions reduction by year 2030 pipe dream scheme will simply lead to the same failed future emissions outcomes that have already occurred during the last 15 years but on an even more staggeringly expensive and catastrophically damaging economic scale.

The hard core truth about Biden’s and the Democrat’s “climate summit” political shenanigans was exposed in a Financial Times article which characterized the pledges made by the U.S. and other nations as “unrealistic” and  “grandstanding.” The article further noted:

“But the reality is that countries simply haven’t done enough at home with follow-through policies to meet even the promises made more than 5 years ago.”

Global emissions data displaying emissions growth from 2005 (the year pegged by Biden as the point from which to measure the politically contrived 50% U.S. emissions reduction target) through 2019 shows the growth of global emissions driven ever upward solely by the non-OECD nations with most of these nations having no emissions reduction commitments at all in the coming decades including the giant emissions increase drivers China and India that have a combined 5.8 billion metric tons in CO2 growth during this period compared with 1.8 billion tons in reductions achieved by the U.S. and Europe that are simply swallowed up by these other nations.

More significantly the relative increase of these non-OECD nations growth from 2005 to 2019 displays even more starkly the magnitude of disparity in what has happened to emissions growth between the developed and developing nations during this period. China’s emissions have grown by over 76% from 2005, India’s by over 120% since 2005 with the U.S. and Europe having emissions growth declines of about 14% and 15% respectively.

Global emissions data reflecting all developing and developed nations emissions outcomes provides a clear picture of how ridiculous the emissions disparity has become between these groups of nations demonstrating that Biden’s and his Democrats reduction schemes are irrelevant (but massively expensive) in stopping the ever upward climb of global emissions.  

The world’s developed nations (OECD Developed Nations) with the U.S. and EU leading the way achieved global emissions reductions from year 2005 through year 2019 of nearly 1.7 billion metric tons of CO2 as clearly shown below with the significant reduction decline commencing at the start of that time period.


But these OECD nation reductions are vastly overwhelmed by the developing nations (Non-OECD Developing Nations) colossal emissions growth of nearly 8.2 billion metric tons as depicted below with the incredibly sharp rise driven by China and India clearly apparent in the 2005 through 2019 time period.

The end result achieved when the developing and developed nations emissions are combined (the graph below combines all OECD and non-OECD nations emissions with the U.S. emissions profile marking the boundary between these groups with all non-OECD nations emissions positioned above the U.S.) shows that over the period 2005 through 2019 there are  huge increased global emissions growth of over 6.5 billion metric tons of CO2 during this period with the developed nations (OECD Developed Nations) emissions downturn starting in 2005 clearly visible in the graph being completely overwhelmed by the ever upward sharp rise in total global emissions dictated solely by the world’s developing nations (Non-OECD Developing Nations) led by China and India.

These emission outcome disparities between the developing and developed nations as vividly displayed in these graphs are dishonestly concealed by Biden, the Democratic Party and their media shills (presentations of global emissions data and graphs are avoided by Biden and his Democrat emission reduction advocates because these comparisons clearly display the absurdity of their reduction schemes) who falsely claim their efforts are needed to “fight climate change” when in fact global emissions are continuing to skyrocket ever upward.

So completely out of touch with energy and emissions reality are Biden and his Democrats that they continue to propose shutting down our countries use of lower cost, higher efficiency and lower emissions natural gas despite the fact that natural gas provided about 3.4 billion metric tons of cumulative CO2  reductions in the  2005 to 2019 period which represented about 62% of the nation’s total reductions during this period. Biden’s and the Democrats position on shutting down use of natural gas can only be characterized as an act of monumental stupidity and incompetence.

The pattern of inevitable skyrocketing and globally controlling non-OECD emissions increases was mistakenly revealed by Biden in his Presidential address to Congress on April 28 when he went “off script” and announced that he rejoined the failed Paris Climate Agreement because U.S. emission reductions “don’t matter” because Biden, his Democrats and their media cabal know that massively large increased growths in emissions are being driven by the world’s developing nations that can’t be stopped.

Regardless of the emission reductions achieved in the future by the U.S. and EU global emissions will climb ever upward by additional billons of metric tons driven by the insatiable appetite of the developing nations to drive growth in their economies with this growth requiring continued vastly increased use of fossil fuels including much more coal (the most used fuel of the non-OECD nations), natural gas and oil.  

Unfortunately, Biden and his Democratic Party’s emission reduction targets “do matter” to Americans because their immensely costly multi-trillion-dollar negative impact on the economy will achieve absolutely nothing toward stopping the increased growth of global emissions while greatly damaging the U.S. economy.

4.9 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
May 7, 2021 6:09 am

It is all virtue signaling anyway. Biden and the Democrats just want to publicly appear to be doing something, and don’t much care about the consequences.

5
Reply
George Tetley
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 7, 2021 6:17 am

A politician thinks history starts when he wakes up . Why I ask again why is it not law for politicians to take an IQ test? Perhaps the humour would put the word right with laughter

1
Reply
Latitude
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 7, 2021 8:01 am

It’s not virtue signaling….it’s a scam

…UN, WHO, IPCC are all China first…and our own government has joined in

0
Reply
Giordano Milton
May 7, 2021 6:30 am

When we shift manufacturing overseas, we should expect that we are simply shifting emissions and jobs along with it.

4
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Giordano Milton
May 7, 2021 7:14 am

Exactly- so each nation should count the emissions of the products it imports as its own. That would result in better carbon counting- not that I think carbon is a problem, but as long as its the main topic of conversation- its important to get the accounting right.

3
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 7, 2021 7:48 am

But since “carbon” (DIOXIDE) is NOT a “problem,” let’s just stop playing their game in talking about “emissions.”

There is no empirical evidence that human CO2 emissions, or CO2 levels from whatever source drive the effing climate, so “emissions” don’t mean a damn thing.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
May 7, 2021 7:53 am

Of course- but getting the accounting correct will force people to realize that if they want to solve “the problem”- they’ll have to drastically lower their standard of living and they surely won’t want that and won’t do it. Maybe that will force them to realize there is no problem.

0
Reply
2hotel9
May 7, 2021 6:31 am

When Xiden Admin forces a rise in electric and gas prices I will use more wood and coal to heat our home. It is just that simple.

2
Reply
Bryan A
May 7, 2021 6:49 am

What exactly is wrong with Bai-Den wanting to outsource CO2 intensive industries to the ChiComs?
China is only a developing developed nation…
…hostile to all their immediate neighbors
…bent on global dominance
…which doesn’t care about human rights
…that still believes in slavery
…which steals technology
…that has THE BOMB
…that has a space program
…that doesn’t care where their Space Garbage falls

Oh … wait …

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bryan A
4
Reply
dk_
May 7, 2021 6:53 am

I keep thinking of Charles Durning’s “Do a Little Sidestep” number from “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Except its the white whorehouse, and Biden falls down alot.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
May 7, 2021 7:11 am

Isn’t it the case that much of the huge increase in China’s “carbon pollution” is due to that nation being the “workshop of the world”?

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
May 7, 2021 7:14 am

I thought I was shouting into a vacuum over the last few years with my much repeated insistence that we will be doing the Great CO2 Experiment no matter what self immolating reductions ‘achieved’ by the West with its wasted 100s of trillions.

There will be no hiding true ECS of a doubling of CO2. We will know it to several decimal places with the Big CO2 Experiment. Another no-brainer prediction is we will know the culprits that have impoverished us and shortened our lives. And another: We will begin seeing the desperate walk-backs by doctrinaire scientists and rats leaving the sink ship and writing drivel on how they foresaw all this and ‘what they really meant’ (remember how they rationalized what Trenberth meant by “travesty” re not knowing what was causing the Pause and Mann meant by “hide the decline” in the three-ring trend?). The most strident culprits didn’t even prepare themselves an exit strategy. This us going to be the real “Great Reset”.

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Gary Pearse
May 7, 2021 7:51 am

Only they will FALSELY attribute *all* of the increase of temperature to CO2 levels, when it is in fact caused by anything BUT CO2 levels (which constitute “effect” more than “cause” of rising temperatures).

0
Reply
Coach Springer
May 7, 2021 7:26 am

It is always virtue signaling at the top, but the consequences follow the law of gravity.

0
Reply
Sara
May 7, 2021 7:30 am

Just a question, because some things don’t add up: are these zero-emissions people even vaguely aware that volcanoes are a major source of noxious gases and should be required to shut down all activity, too?

Should those countries that have active volcanoes now be hit with major fines for not stopping the emissions by their volcanoes?

I mean, really, when you think about it, if they can’t bring themselves to stop all that gassy outgassing, like Etna (Sicily/Italy) and the volcanoes in Iceland (several), never mind Anak Krakatau and whatever is going off in South America and the Caribbean, that’s a lot of gassy stuff that isn’t being controlled at all.

(Do I HAVE to throw in the sarc tag?)

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  Sara
May 7, 2021 7:56 am

If you check you will find human Co2 annually is 100 times the amount volcanoes spew out – which is part of a natural carbon cycle anyway.

It is the addition of human CO2 on top of the natural carbon cycle skewing things.

0
Reply
Paul Jenkinson
May 7, 2021 7:34 am

I love WUWT but,as a layman,I would give this article a 5/5 as it’s full of information that I can use to quickly refute the arguments of my pro-climatealarm family and friends. What we do in poor little Australia is going to make no difference at all.
And I note that China is only slowing the GROWTH of their CO2 emissions after 2030.

1
Reply
observa
Reply to  Paul Jenkinson
May 7, 2021 7:59 am

 “What we do in poor little Australia is going to make no difference at all.”

That’s true but we don’t have to go along with the Neo-Marxists in Washington running Uncle Joe as their sock puppet-
The Biden administration ‘is being run by hardcore Neo-Marxists’ (msn.com)

0
Reply
Rod Evans
May 7, 2021 8:01 am

Well , I just received my annual electricity demand which is paid monthly. It has risen by 40% since last years demand.
They are banning gas installations from 2025 here in the UK. They have already banned open fires in all urban communities and the ban on log burners is in the pipe line of draconian legislation that passed for government, these days.
It is difficult to image what people will be using to keep warm and illuminate their homes come 2030 when all of our fossil fuel cars will have been banned. Can’t go and sit in the car to warm up then, as it will be a battery powered offering that doesn’t do creature comfort in a cold emergency.
That warm glow of virtue will be shining brightly though, so who are we mere mortals to complain?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Emissions

Huge change in Biden’s April 28 speech – U.S. emission reductions “don’t matter.”

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions

Ever Deeper And Deeper Into “Climate” Fantasy

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon dioxide Emissions Energy

EIA: U.S. CO2 Emissions Declined 11% in 2020 – No Change in Rising Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide

3 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Emissions

Cascading COVID-style lockdown: Only way to save the planet!

2 months ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Emissions

Biden’s U.S. Emissions Reduction Scheme Repeats Past Failures That Promote More Global Emissions Increases

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Curious things

An animal able to regenerate all of its organs even when it is dissected into three parts

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
solar power wind power

The Guardian Finally Wakes Up to the Climate Friendly Hydrogen Economy Joke

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon dioxide Stratospheric water vapor

The Cooling Side of Greenhouse Gases

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: