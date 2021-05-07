Alarmism

Eco-anxiety

by Judith Curry

The damaging effects of generating eco-anxiety in children. Climate Etc. as an antidote.

Earlier this week, I received this letter via email:

To the Esteemed Dr. Judith Curry:

You don’t know me but I am a frequent reader of your articles and find them to be fascinating, as well as eye-opening. Unsure if it is at all welcome to offer you some words of encouragement, but first I would like to explain in detail why I decided to contact you by e-mail with this rather strange method of offering a message. It is because you changed my mind about global warming and climate change entirely. Rest assured, I am not the only one who is beginning to see things in a different more scientific light.

I grew up in the 90’s ‘era’ of ‘acid rain is going to kill us all!’ ‘all the trees are going to be cut down!’ ‘people do more harm than good for the environment!’ Any kind of frightening prediction that you can think of and immediately name, I was subject to it, and at an age where I didn’t fully understand the meaning of ‘question what you hear’. I fully believed–literally, until this very year–that the Earth was going to perish in flame, the oceans would be covered in oil, the rainforests would all vanish and that Earth would very much resemble every circle of Hell in Dante’s Inferno. It also didn’t help matters considering I grew up with a very, VERY Jehovah’s Witness aunt and uncle, who kept repeating to me that the world would end! Add frequent news reports to the mix (I was not in any position to disregard it–my late mother would blare it through the house) and you have quite the sizeable ball of anxiety. No, seriously, I was diagnosed with GAD along with depression during my middle school years.

I wince now seeing all the younger people (I’m in my early thirties) acting exactly as I did–going forth with the mentality that humans are a plague and that they ruin EVERYTHING good. That was the first twinge of ‘something isn’t right’. We live in the least polluted country out of them all, our air quality has improved drastically, the forests are mostly intact, MORE greening is happening, and endangered species are making comebacks that I never could have imagined in my younger years. So why then, are we constantly bombarded with ‘humans are the disease’ messages? The constant blaring siren of ‘DO SOMETHING!’ wore me down to the point where I was seeking some kind of reassurance–not the best way to deal with an issue, but it was my method–and I happened upon your site. My ‘side’ frequently sneered at scientists who either try to douse the figurative flames created from their panic or better yet, prevent the fires from spreading. Why wouldn’t anyone want to hear, “Good news! The planet is NOT doomed!’? 

I heard so much about these ‘climate deniers’ and I felt anxious upon coming to your site as if I was actually viewing the forbidden fruit from afar, thinking that at any moment, I would be struck down by an avenging angel for disobedience. (Again, grew up in a somewhat Christian household, didn’t exactly help matters…) Nothing of the sort happened. I scoffed at first thinking, “This person is entirely wrong. The climate is bad, people are going to die, there’s flooding happening over the ocean SOMEWHERE–” And then I stopped myself remembering that I once lived, for over twenty years of my life, NEAR A TOWN NEAR THE OCEAN. Nothing of that sort even vaguely happened! In fact the ocean’s level near my old hometown hasn’t risen by much. We’ve had only a handful of hurricanes hit in the course of two decades.

If climate ‘deniers’ were so deranged and so into helping ‘big business’ then why is it that their sites depend solely on donations, and why are their arguments so clear and concise? You don’t sound deranged at all, being a scientist (someone who actively USES THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD TO OBSERVE! Yes I know so many caps, but I wish there were individuals in the back who could hear this!), so why is it the goal to dehumanize the people who are actively studying the effects of climate and climate itself? It made no sense. Then I went to Watt’s Up With That?, Not A Lot of People Know That, CFACT, Farm Babe, the list goes on and on, and I wanted to challenge my own views (as if they were my own views…they were not, they were impressions slammed into me at the tender age of ten…) and I found a wealth of points that were more sound and less theatric than, say, shouting the world is on FIRE. How sad it is for actual science that its true practitioners get the boot in favor of junk science. (“Because it’s settled and we say so, so there!”) 

Meanwhile the actual deranged ‘scientists’ are people like Bill Nye (it hurts me to type this because I actually liked him very much as a child–his show was quite entertaining and informative) insisting that people must DIE in order for the planet to survive. I can safely say I’d much rather avoid talking to them than to someone who says “Fossil fuels burned by humans aren’t changing the planet and here’s why.” At least the ‘denier’ doesn’t want me dead simply for breathing

Please, please, PLEASE…keep doing what you do, and I hope you and your peers succeed in changing many more minds before this madness can come to fruition!  You don’t know this but you bring people hope rather than despair, you and Michael Schellenberger, Roger Pielke Jr., Paul Homewood, and many others I’m sure I have left out due to faulty memory (or lack of research, if you could point me to many others I may have missed, please let me know if you are so inclined. 

JC comments

The strategy of ‘scaring the children’ is absolutely reprehensible. I grew up in the late 1950’s-1960’s. The children-scaring tactic of that period was the Russians – they were ready to take over the U.S., we would be bombed (remember the bomb shelters of that era?), we would lose our freedoms, your neighbors could be Russian spies (anyone see the TV show The Americans? It is superb). This scare was conveyed to me by a Catholic nun, which was amplified in the school yard. At the ripe old age of 8, I ended up with stomach ulcer, worrying about all this. My doctor told me not to worry about this stuff, it was all silly politics, and to just enjoy my childhood. I said ‘Ok’, and I was pretty much done with all that. But explicit government sanctioned and academic efforts in ‘cli-sci communications’ (climate ‘crisis’, ’emergency’, ‘extinction’) to scare children over climate change for political purposes is absolutely reprehensible.

Such scare tactics will backfire, as children grow up and they see the scary prophesies to be unfulfilled. We’re breeding generations of people that are learning to distrust scientists. More harm is being done to children with scary climate stories than any consequence of climate change in their lifetime.

In the meantime, Climate Etc. and other blogs are acting as an important antidote to such unjustified, reprehensible and damaging rhetoric.

gringojay
May 7, 2021 2:10 pm

Here is now like being there.

Dave Fair
May 7, 2021 2:31 pm

Leftists like to think they are the guy in the circle. Their ideology, however, has taken over government, MSM, NGOs, entertainment, etc. Conservatives are now that guy.

Tom Halla
May 7, 2021 2:17 pm

Definitely! I was born in 1955, and grew up with Silent Spring and Paul Ehrlich’s Population Bomb, as well as second cousins who were John Birchers, and other relatives who were as far left politically as the Birchers were right. I also had a close friend who was a Jehovah’s Witness, who told me Jesus was coming back in 1974 (or was it 1972?).
So if anyone tries a scary story on me, either scientific or political, my first impulse is to figure out the scam.

High Treason
May 7, 2021 2:18 pm

Interestingly, such mass scare campaigns are absolutely nothing new in human history. They have been enshrined in Aesop’s fables and other stories like the Emperor’s New Clothes and the Pied Piper of Hamelin. Such fables, which are hardly mentioned any longer, are clues to the young to hone their bovine excrement meters. Only a child can stand up and call out BS without fear of losing their job.

Luckily in some respects, the rhetoric has become so absurd that many of the younger children are awake that it is all to phantasmagorical to believe. Their BS meters have twitched and they have their youth to give them the energy to wake others.

Once 10% have been woken up to climate deception or to COVID deception, it is no longer regarded as whacky conspiracy-it is mainstream. Then, it will spread like wildfire.

ONLY the People can rise up to overthrow such tyranny. Our leaders will not (they have been bribed and blackmailed), so it is up to us. Resistance can be quite simple- wear a yellow mask with AGAINST MY WILL on it and wear it out where you have to. It can be putting on your letterbox VACCINATED AGAINST COVID PROPAGANDA. Resistance does not have to be guns.

Bottom line, be creative and use your experience of how you had that lightbulb moment of waking up to lead others to wake themselves up.

fretslider
May 7, 2021 2:21 pm

Eco-anxiety – a wholly new man made neurosis

Even the psychiatrists are on board with this one – opportunity knocks.

Rud Istvan
May 7, 2021 2:34 pm

Dunno about the general eco-anxiety damage to children. Probably depends on parents. Greta Thunberg is clearly damaged, and that is on her parents.
My grandkids know Granpaw’s stance, with which my daughter and her husband strongly agree, and with which my son and his wife don’t disagree. Both despite their liberal college disagreeing with me strongly.

But the general damage to science from generating ‘eco-anxiety’ is incalculable. We now have the ‘Mag 7’ newly showing in Science that almost all the JCU ocean acidification fish stuff isn’t just fishy, it comprises scientific misconduct. Peter Ridd discusses this new replication failure paper in Science over at GWPF.

TonyL
May 7, 2021 3:12 pm

Well, that second paragraph was cryptic. But Rud comments are worth a closer look, so a decryption.
JCU – James Cook University, yes them again.
Mag 7 – a research group somehow dubbed “The Magnificent 7 (from the movie of the same name?), looking into dubious claims.
Science – The (once) prestigious journal has very surprisingly published a contrarian piece.
GWPF – Listed here on the blog roll. Surf over and read, it is short and sweet.

The gist of it:
The “Magnificent 7” look into claims of reef harm by JCU and find them wanting. Some researchers do not like it.
Pull quote from GWPF piece:
Portner, a co-chair of one of the IPCC’s working groups, stated that “building a career on judging what other people did is not right.”
and
objected to the Magnificent 7’s work stating “if such a controversy gets outside of the community, it’s harmful because the whole community loses credibility.”

Apparently Super Hurricanes, 20 feet of Sea Level Rise, massive wildfires burning the planet, Ocean Acidification killing all life in the worlds oceans are all OK, no harm to the Scientific Enterprise. But just a bit of “wait a minute, this does not add up”, and you would think the world is coming to an end.
“the whole community loses credibility.” Indeed. *sigh*

Anti-griff
May 7, 2021 2:41 pm

“…such tactics will backfire, as the children grow up and see the prophecies unfulfilled”? Greta is just getting started…she can probably carry on the rest of her life…it’s always just 9 years away.

Richard Page
Reply to  Anti-griff
May 7, 2021 2:52 pm

Maybe. How long before she begins to get sidelined, before her followers grow disillusioned and drift away? How long before those schoolkids she encouraged to play truant on Fridays realise that this is no longer a game and they need to get real jobs? How long before she’s seen as completely irrelevant?

Gary Ashe
Reply to  Richard Page
May 7, 2021 3:48 pm

She will work for UN quango’s or the UN itself for the rest of her life, no doubt collecting many ”prestigious” awards along the way and get wealthy as well.

Gunga Din
May 7, 2021 2:47 pm

Parents, remember they are YOUR kids! Not the school system’s. Not Disney’s. Not social media’s. Not the Geico commercials that make fun of becoming your parents.
Pay attention to what they are being led to believe.

Juan Slayton
Reply to  Gunga Din
May 7, 2021 3:20 pm

Not Geico. Progressive. You got it wrong. I had to look it up. Which shows that these dumb commercials are not just irritating. They are ineffective. After hearing them a gazillion times, we can’t remember who was being advertised.

starzmom
May 7, 2021 3:27 pm

Well, that was a breath of fresh air!

Funny he (or she) should mention acid rain. I worked in the utility industry during its political hey-day. Then I went to law school, and one of the research papers I wrote compared the acid rain scare to the climate change scare. Same tactics, same goal. And the same amount of speculation as to the root causes. One thing I never found was the smoking gun paper on the causes of acid rain. I found a paper that speculated the source was coal burning, written by Gene Likens in about 1975. That was it. After that the science was accepted.

Acid rain legislation and emissions control reduced emissions by the early 2000s (reduction of SO2 emissions by well over 90% from 1975 levels), and the reduction in acidity of rainfall as expressed in pH has been negligible, even today. Changes in water quality in the most threatened lakes and rivers (poorly buffered oligotrophic waters surrounded by poorly buffered soils) have also been negligible.

Just like the climate system, the water cycle is probably more complicated than the acid rain hypers thought it was.

I do think we humans are hard wired to need a crisis, and our politicians know that. the more things change the more they stay the same.

