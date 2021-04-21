Climate News Energy

The Latest US CO2 Fantasy

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I see that Joe Biden is about to propose a new CO2 goal. This goal would be to get down to half of the 2005 CO2 emissions by 2030. So I thought I’d see what that would entail.

In 2005, the US emitted almost exactly 6,000 megatonnes (MT, a million metric tonnes) of CO2. Unlike in most countries, US CO2 emissions have been dropping since 2005, and we’re currently at about 4,900 MT per year. To meet the fantasy goal, we’d need to reduce our CO2 emissions by an additional 1,900 MT of CO2 per year.

Now, the amount of CO2 emitted per petawatt hour (PWh, or 10^15 watthours) of US fossil energy consumption has been dropping slowly since about 2009. Currently, we emit about 213 MT of CO2 per PWh of fossil fuel used for energy. The average over the next nine years, if the trend continues, will be about 208 MT of CO2 per PWh.

This means we need to replace about 1,900 MT CO2 / 208 MT CO2 per PWh ≈ 9 PWh of fossil energy by 2030.

The only emissions-free source currently available to replace that with is nuclear power. We can add wind/solar to the mix if we want, but as Texas and Germany have recently shown, we still have to have a full backup for those times when the wind dies and the sun sets. Nuclear isn’t ideal for that, but the modern modular units promise greater flexibility in that regard.

Now we need to calculate the nuclear generation capacity we need. To do that, we divide the 9 PWh/year of power we need to supply by the number of hours per year, 8,760. This gives us about 1,030 GW (gigawatts, 10^9 watts) of new nuclear generation capacity needed.

But there’s a hitch. That’s average generation capacity … but we need enough generation capacity for the peak times, not just the average times. I can’t do better than to quote a commenter from a previous post:

I think you missed something, Willis

That 22 TW is average power. But generating plants, transmission facilities, transformers, circuit interrupters, and all that stuff, must be sized for the PEAK demand.

Most distribution systems in the US have a peak to average (PtA) ratio of around 1.6 to 1.7. Except for the New England ISO which is running around 1.8. Some systems in Australia have an annual PtA ratio of around 2.3. I expect Arizona would run that high taken in isolation, which, of course, it never is.

Take 1.8 as an estimated overall PtA ratio, you need to meet a peak demand of 22 * 1.7 terawatts or 37.4 TW.

But no power system can survive with generation equal to demand. So add 15% for reserves for when parts of the system are down because of maintenance, failures, or the like. The result is, you need peak generation of 43 TW. So roughly double all of your numbers as to what needs to be built.

As a result, rather than 1,030 GW of new nuclear generating capacity, we need twice that, or 2,060 GW of new capacity.

Next, from today until January 1st, 2030, when Biden’s plan calls for our emissions to be down to 3,000 MT of CO2 per year, there are about 454 weeks.

And that means we need to find sites, do the feasibility studies, get the licenses and the permits, excavate, manufacture, install, test, and commission two 2.25 gigawatt nuclear power plants EVERY WEEK UNTIL 2030, STARTING THIS WEEK.

To give you an idea of how absolutely ridiculous the idea is of adding two nuclear power plants per week to the grid, the typical time from feasibility study to connection to the grid for nuclear plants is on the order of ten or eleven years. Here’s an overview of the timeline.

Figure 1. Typical nuclear plant timeline, from initial study to final startup. SOURCE.

Finally, switching from direct use of fossil fuels to using electricity will be hugely expensive. Nuclear plants typically cost on the order of seven billion dollars per gigawatt … and since we need 2,060 gigawatts of new nuclear generating capacity, that’s about $14 trillion dollars with a T …

How big is a trillion dollars? If your family had started a business when Jesus was born, and it made a million dollars a day from then until now … you still wouldn’t have made a trillion dollars. A million bucks a day for 2,000 years … less than a trillion.

But wait, as they say on TV, there’s more to this wonderful deal. Switching from direct burning of fossil fuels to using electricity would mean we’d have to upgrade our entire electrical transmission network, including substations, switches, transmission lines, transformers, and wiring both to and within each house. Then every house like mine would need new electrical stoves, water heaters, and space heaters … can I say how much I dislike cooking on an electrical stove? And who will pay for my new stove?

Conclusion? This is just another liberal ecoloonical brilliant idea. This plan is just like your kid putting on a cape, insisting he can soar through the air like Superman, and jumping off the roof …

… it’s never gonna fly, and someone’s gonna get hurt bad …

Let me close by pointing out an underlying reality regarding all of this. Despite my asking over and over in a host of forums, to date, nobody has been able to tell me just what this supposed “CLIMATE EMERGENCY” actually is and where I might find evidence that it exists.

Deaths from climate-related phenomena are at an all-time low. If you think deaths from climate catastrophes are an emergency, please point in the graph below to the start of the “emergency”.

Storminess has not gone up, and there’s been no increase in hurricane strength or frequency … no “emergency” there.

Even the IPCC says there’s only one chance in five (“low confidence”) that global droughts are increasing. Nor have the “wet areas been getting wetter and the dry areas getting drier”. No flood or drought emergency.

Global weather disaster losses as a percentage of assets at risk (global GDP) are decreasing, not increasing.

Tide gauges show no increase in the rate of sea-level rise, and the claimed acceleration in satellite-measured sea level is merely an artifact of changing satellites.

Yields of all major food crops continue to rise, and humans are better fed, clothed, and housed against the vagaries of weather than at any time in the past.

Land temperatures have already risen more than the dreaded 2°C, with no cataclysmic consequences … so no historical “climate emergency” despite temperature increases.

There has been no global increase in the number of wildfires … here’s the NASA satellite data.

Finally, an “emergency” is defined as “a serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.” Alarmists have been warning us over and over about this for 50 years, none of their doomcasts have come true, and no significant action has been taken … so by definition, it can’t be an emergency. 

So before we spend trillions of dollars on an unachievable plan to totally redo the entire US energy supply, how about we wait until someone can actually let us in on the big secret—just where is this mysterious “CLIMATE EMERGENCY!!!”, and when did it start?

A final note: temperature changes with altitude, at a rate of about 1°C per 100 metres (5.5°F per 1000 feet). Even if we could magically cut our emissions to zero tomorrow, and IF (big if) the “CO2 roolz temperature” theory is correct, cutting US emissions to zero would cool the earth in 2050 by about as much cooler as you’d get if you climbed up three flights of stairs … see my post “Going To Zero” for the details.

So what is being proposed by our “President” is a meaningless gesture which is impossible to accomplish, and even if it could be accomplished would do nothing to solve an imaginary “emergency” …

… how the mighty have fallen. We used to fight and win real wars against actual enemies. Now we can’t even win fake wars against imaginary enemies.

Here on our lovely hillside in the forest, I spent the day putting new handles on a shovel, a pitchfork, and a hoe. I was successful in two out of the three. Frustrated, I took my chainsaw and continued the endless task of reducing the fuel load in the forest around our house. There, I was quite successful in cutting and hauling brush and tree trunks, and I also returned with the requisite number fingers and toes … life is good.

My very best wishes to all,

w.

USUAL REQUEST: When you comment please quote the exact words you are discussing. I can defend my own words. I can’t defend your interpretation of my words.

DATA SOURCES: US energy consumption is from the US Energy Information Agency, under “Energy Overview : Primary Energy Consumption By Source.

CO2 emissions are also from the US Energy Information Agency, under “Summary : U.S. Carbon dioxide emissions from energy consumption.

griff
April 21, 2021 10:05 am

‘but as Texas and Germany have recently shown’

what? what have they shown? fossil fuel failed in Texas and Germany has had no fail.

John Garrett
Reply to  griff
April 21, 2021 10:23 am

The usual clueless, innumerate, knee-jerk (emphasis on “JERK“) nonsense from the troll known as “griff.”

Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
April 21, 2021 10:23 am

I live in Texas, and it was the malign effect of subsidized wind displacing conventional power that caused the rolling blackouts. Green gaslighting that the only problem with wind was a failure to winterize is just that, gaslighting. We had several days of freezing rain, and based on reading Google posts from the wind turbine manufacturers, de-icing would not cope with that situation. Oh, there were other failures, like the Obama EPA requiring electric drive on gas pipelines rather than gas turbines.

noaaprogrammer
Reply to  griff
April 21, 2021 10:37 am

With denuclearizing their power grid, Germany has failed their citizens with much unneeded increases in electricity rates.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
April 21, 2021 10:42 am

Industriy shut down as shown you some days ago, you learn n e v e r a n y t h i n g !

n.n
Reply to  griff
April 21, 2021 10:57 am

A progressive failure cascade caused by shortcomings of intermittent/renewables, regulatory misalignment, and a cover-up with sociopolitical myths.

John Tillman
April 21, 2021 10:08 am

Nuclear power plants add CO2 to the atmosphere, from their need for concrete. Water vapor from cooling towers might also help warm their surroundings.

But more plant food in the air is a good thing.

philincalifornia
April 21, 2021 10:17 am

… how the mighty have fallen. We used to fight and win real wars against actual enemies. Now we can’t even win fake wars against imaginary enemies.”

Ha ha, that’s funny. Tragic but funny.

Since it’s getting cooler, they can claim victory and give each other medals and stuff.

Ian Magness
April 21, 2021 10:27 am

Willis,
Great article, as ever. Yes, we have the same escalating lunacy re power in the U.K. where is takes 20 years plus to go from the drawing board to an operational nuclear power plant.
Is it, however, even worse than this? Did you account for the wholesale change from petrol and diesel vehicles to BEVs, with all attendant grid enhancement issues? In the U.K. we are told we can’t buy a new non-electric vehicle after 2030. For all sorts of reasons aside from the electricity (think availability of lithium and the cost of the batteries, as examples), the mass changeover to BEVs on the scale that the government advisors decree simply cannot happen. Add to that, however, the serious lack of power availability for charging (we have barely enough for houses as it is) and you really wonder what these people have been taking to enter their fantasy lands.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Ian Magness
April 21, 2021 10:50 am

I considered that EV question, Ian, and I even started adding it to the post … but then I realized that EVs and conventional cars use about the same amount of energy. So switching to EV will increase the ELECTRICAL load, but decrease the fossil fuel load.

And since the plan is to switch from fossil to electric, it won’t make any difference in the total energy requirements.

w.

Mike
April 21, 2021 10:29 am

Your chart Global weather disaster losses as a percentage of GDP shows a small decrease. But this may be because GDP has been dramatically increasing.

John MacDonald
April 21, 2021 10:36 am

Great write-up, Willis.
I always enjoy your practical explanations of reality.
BTW, best power tool of all is a chainsaw, for those of us forest dwellers.

Timo V
Reply to  John MacDonald
April 21, 2021 11:29 am

I love my Sachs-Dolmar 109, made in West Germany in 1980s. That damn thing is a testament how things should be made.

Kevin kilty
April 21, 2021 10:40 am

Needing 2.2GW of nuclear power per week until 2030, but not even having the first of these power plants through the approval process by then … that is quit a stunning failure, and utterly self-fulfilling. Nice analysis, Willis; just out of curiosity, when you ask about the crisis, do these people simply not respond at all or do they attempt some response? What do they do? I’d like to know because I never have an chance to speak to people about this topic any longer.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Kevin kilty
April 21, 2021 10:51 am

Kevin, thanks for the kind words. So far, nobody has had the albondigas to even attempt to point out the invisible “CLIMATE EMERGENCY!!!” … likely because, well … it’s invisible.

w.

Curious George
April 21, 2021 10:49 am

Willis, you want to keep the generation while decreasing the amount of CO2 produced. That’s not the plan. We have to save the planet, whether it wants to be saved or not. Forget a reliable electricity. Stop eating meat.

Full speed ahead!

ResourceGuy
April 21, 2021 10:51 am

Here’s how this can all be done, except it’s mostly by unintended consequences.

1) Higher tax rates, costs of living, and crowding out of private lending will lead to lower average growth in the U.S. and by extension lower growth of emissions
2) Imports, especially from China, will increase by 50 percent and any tariffs will be paid by the hapless buyers.
3) Aging of the population to 2030 and beyond will lower consumption rates and U.S. /OECD growth rates. The fixed income society will stay home more except when there are some paid protest opportunities handed out.
4) The CARB/EPA grand policy experiment with the U.S. auto industry will not go well and we will end up closing 50 percent of current capacity and replacing it with payoffs to unions and former auto producing states. Imports will make up the difference for new sales except retirees will cling to their older vehicles.
5) We will all trade grid reliability for lower-emission grid instability and regular blackouts. That’s a harder-to-quantify downgrade of quality for a former global power–Europe and Japan can defend themselves I hope. Blame the grid operators and engineers instead of the policy crusade. (Next time read those Party planks before you vote.)

….or there is a change in political leadership and harmful policy is scrapped along with new stimulus payments for a majority of voters. Joe probably won’t be with us to see that great whimper and policy unwind. (I don’t think LBJ was around when Great Society monoliths were pulled down.)

Dana S.
April 21, 2021 10:52 am

If you think adding 2 nuclear plants per week sounds ridiculous.

And that means we need to find sites, do the feasibility studies, get the licenses and the permits, excavate, manufacture, install, test, and commission two 2.25 gigawatt nuclear power plants EVERY WEEK UNTIL 2030, STARTING THIS WEEK.”

Try swapping in windmills instead of nuclear power plants. We’re talking about hundreds of windmills to manufacture, site, excavate, erect and connect to the grid every week! The greens/Democrats will never go for nuclear power plants – all of their wealthy, liberal friends are in the windmill and solar industry and they want to get paid. Not to mention the Chinese where all of those windmills will be manufactured (using fossil fuels) and then shipped (also using fossil fuels) to the US.

n.n
April 21, 2021 10:54 am

Go green, not Green, save the birds, the plants, emit CO2. Unsequester the carbon, think of the babies, unplanned parenthood.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  n.n
April 21, 2021 11:29 am

I’ve said this before I know, but when I was a young man in my early 20’s (guess what, I’m telling a little fib ;-)} a few years ago, when someone told me I was very green, they were
actually telling me I was gullible & naïve!!!! Nothing has changed!!!!! AtB (SoG – stands for Sad old Git!)

stinkerp
April 21, 2021 11:03 am

Once again, another thorough paddling of the climate alarmists by our Rationalist In Chief, Willis. The fact that their proposed solutions are obvious fantasies tells you how serious they are. They are clowns, pouncing on a clown “problem” they invented, proposing clown “solutions” so they can be seen as the supreme saviors clowns of civilization.

Incidentally, presumptive president Biden can propose all he wants but he has no authority to regulate CO2 emissions. Congress has not given him that authority. They have not passed any act (law, regulation) that regulates CO2. The President has no authority to unilaterally impose his will on the people. His job is to execute the laws that Congress has passed. We are still ostensibly a country governed by our constitution, regardless of the presumption of the illiberals run wild in the government that they can do what they want just because they were elected.

Bruce Cobb
April 21, 2021 11:06 am

It’s fantasy turtles all the way down.

dk_
April 21, 2021 11:07 am

Good analysis, as usual. Still, the big lie is that net zero is anything but a fantasy.

Steve Case
April 21, 2021 11:09 am

“The only emissions-free source currently available to replace that with is nuclear power.”

I read through Time Magazine’s “Climate is Everything” cover story this week, and interestingly enough, but not at all surprising, at over 4,000 words, there was no mention of nuclear power.

That aside, doesn’t France have close to 70% nuclear power?

Krishna Gans
April 21, 2021 11:11 am

Do they need some CO2 in Saudi Arabia ?

Joseph Zorzin
April 21, 2021 11:23 am

“Switching from direct burning of fossil fuels to using electricity would mean we’d have to upgrade our entire electrical transmission network, including substations, switches, transmission lines, transformers, and wiring both to and within each house.”

Transmission Upgrades Could Hold The Key To New England Clean Energy Goals
https://www.nhpr.org/post/transmission-upgrades-could-hold-key-new-england-clean-energy-goals#stream/0

In New England, hundreds of thousands of acres of forest will be sacrificed to the Green God but to make them work- more thousands of acres of transmission lines will be installed. Meanwhile, the enviros show no concern for this waste of the landscape. I suppose it must be sacrificed to “save the planet”.

David Wojick
April 21, 2021 11:25 am

Pointing out the impossibility, physical and/or economic, of these plans has been done repeatedly. What I have yet to see is any idea how and when this impossibility might manifest itself. We should be planning for it.

Earthling2
April 21, 2021 11:33 am

“just where is this mysterious “CLIMATE EMERGENCY!!!”, and when did it start?”

The climate emergency is the oldest story in the “book”, always used for some nefarious purpose to manipulate the masses, or punish the masses. Noah’s flood, borrowed from the earlier Gilgamesh flood myth, is probably the oldest collective memory of the ancient peoples having oral stories of the great flood, which was really the melting of the continental ice sheets and subsequent rise in sea level of nearly 400 feet all over the good Earth just 15,000 years ago, which submerged a whole lot of land near sea level where early Man had previously lived during the glacial advances from time immemorial.

It seems humans have a deep seated urge to always blame everything on the natural events they cannot control, weather being the main punching bag. But also earthquakes, volcanoes and any other natural phenomena that couldn’t be explained, but must be the work of the god(s) or the devil. The current climate emergency is just an extension of our ancient fear of the unknown, but now led by charlatans to gain power, fame or money, or all of the above, for their purpose of control over everyone and everything. Now instead of the gods, it is CO2, and if we just sacrifice whatever causes CO2, the weather and climate will return to mythical Eden like conditions, before the original sin of fire. Some things never change, and this isn’t all that much different than ancient times. This affliction will be with us for a long time to come, since it is hard wired into our genes. It is sacrifice ‘they’ require, which is everything from affordable effective fossil fuels, to intellectual integrity.

IanE
April 21, 2021 11:35 am

I think you are missing the point, Willis: the aim is NOT to ramp up alternatives to supply needed energy; rather, it is to reduce what each person is allowed to use.

e.g. (For all but the super-rich and politicians: ) Personal flights are out; likewise air-con, non-essential car journeys etc!

