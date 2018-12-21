Germany’s green transition has hit a brick wall

Even worse, its growing problems with wind and solar spell trouble all over the globe
Oddvar Lundseng, Hans Johnsen and Stein Bergsmark
More people are finally beginning to realize that supplying the world with sufficient, stable energy solely from sun and wind power will be impossible.
Germany took on that challenge, to show the world how to build a society based entirely on “green, renewable” energy. It has now hit a brick wall. Despite huge investments in wind, solar and biofuel energy production capacity, Germany has not reduced CO2 emissions over the last ten years. However, during the same period, its electricity prices have risen dramatically, significantly impacting factories, employment and poor families.
Germany has installed solar and wind power to such an extent that it should theoretically be able to satisfy the power requirement on any day that provides sufficient sunshine and wind. However, since sun and wind are often lacking – in Germany even more so than in other countries like Italy or Greece – the country only manages to produce around 27% of its annual electric power needs from these sources.
Equally problematical, when solar and wind production are at their maximum, the wind turbines and solar panels often overproduce – that is, they generate more electricity than Germany needs at that time – creating major problems in equalizing production and consumption. If the electric power system’s frequency is to be kept close to 50Hz (50 cycles per second), it is no longer possible to increase the amount of solar and wind production in Germany without additional, costly measures.
Production is often too high to keep the network frequency stable without disconnecting some solar and wind facilities. This leads to major energy losses and forced power exports to neighboring countries (“load shedding”) at negative electricity prices, below the cost of generating the power.
In 2017 about half of Germany’s wind-based electricity production was exported. Neighboring countries typically do not want this often unexpected power, and the German power companies must therefore pay them to get rid of the excess. German customers have to pick up the bill.
If solar and wind power plants are disconnected from actual need in this manner, wind and solar facility owners are paid as if they had produced 90% of rated output. The bill is also sent to customers.
When wind and solar generation declines, and there is insufficient electricity for everyone who needs it, Germany’s utility companies also have to disconnect large power consumers – who then want to be compensated for having to shut down operations. That bill also goes to customers all over the nation.
Power production from the sun and wind is often quite low and sometimes totally absent. This might take place over periods from one day to ten days, especially during the winter months. Conventional power plants (coal, natural gas and nuclear) must then step in and deliver according to customer needs. Hydroelectric and biofuel power can also help, but they are only able to deliver about 10% of the often very high demand, especially if it is really cold.
Alternatively, Germany may import nuclear power from France, oil-fired power from Austria or coal power from Poland.
In practice, this means Germany can never shut down the conventional power plants, as planned. These power plants must be ready and able to meet the total power requirements at any time; without them, a stable network frequency is unobtainable. The same is true for French, Austrian and Polish power plants.
Furthermore, if the AC frequency is allowed to drift too high or too low, the risk of extensive blackouts becomes significant. That was clearly demonstrated by South Australia, which also relies heavily on solar and wind power, and suffered extensive blackouts that shut down factories and cost the state billions of dollars.
The dream of supplying Germany with mainly green energy from sunshine and wind turns out to be nothing but a fading illusion. Solar and wind power today covers only 27% of electricity consumption and only 5% of Germany’s total energy needs, while impairing reliability and raising electricity prices to among the highest in the world.
However, the Germans are not yet planning to end this quest for utopian energy. They want to change the entire energy system and include electricity, heat and transportation sectors in their plans. This will require a dramatic increase in electrical energy and much more renewable energy, primarily wind.
To fulfill the German target of getting 60% of their total energy consumption from renewables by 2050, they must multiply the current power production from solar and wind by a factor of 15. They must also expand their output from conventional power plants by an equal amount, to balance and backup the intermittent renewable energy. Germany might import some of this balancing power, but even then the scale of this endeavor is enormous.
Perhaps more important, the amount of land, concrete, steel, copper, rare earth metals, lithium, cadmium, hydrocarbon-based composites and other raw materials required to do this is astronomical. None of those materials is renewable, and none can be extracted, processed and manufactured into wind, solar or fossil power plants without fossil fuels. This is simply not sustainable or ecological.
Construction of solar and wind “farms” has already caused massive devastation to Germany’s wildlife habitats, farmlands, ancient forests and historic villages. Even today, the northern part of Germany looks like a single enormous wind farm. Multiplying today’s wind power capacity by a factor 10 or 15 means a 200 meter high (650 foot tall) turbine must be installed every 1.5 km (every mile) across the entire country, within cities, on land, on mountains and in water.
In reality, it is virtually impossible to increase production by a factor of 15, as promised by the plans.
The cost of Germany’s “Energiewende” (energy transition) is enormous: some 200 billion euros by 2015 – and yet with minimal reduction in CO2 emission. In fact, coal consumption and CO2 emissions have been stable or risen slightly the last seven to ten years. In the absence of a miracle, Germany will not be able to fulfill its self-imposed climate commitments, not by 2020, nor by 2030.
What applies to Germany also applies to other countries that now produce their electricity primarily with fossil or nuclear power plants. To reach development comparable to Germany’s, such countries will be able to replace only about one quarter of their fossil and nuclear power, because these power plants must remain in operation to ensure frequency regulation, balance and back-up power.
Back-up power plants will have to run idle (on “spinning reserve”) during periods of high output of renewable energy, while still consuming fuel almost like during normal operation. They always have to be able to step up to full power, because over the next few hours or days solar or wind power might fail. So they power up and down many times per day and week.
The prospects for reductions in CO2 emissions are thus nearly non-existent! Indeed, the backup coal or gas plants must operate so inefficiently in this up-and-down mode that they often consume more fuel and emit more (plant-fertilizing) carbon dioxide than if they were simply operating at full power all the time, and there were no wind or solar installations.
There is no indication that world consumption of coal will decline in the next decades. Large countries in Asia and Africa continue to build coal-fired power plants, and more than 1,500 coal-fired power plants are in planning or under construction.
This will provide affordable electricity 24/7/365 to 1.3 billion people who still do not have access to electricity today. Electricity is essential for the improved health, living standards and life spans that these people expect and are entitled to. To tell them fears of climate change are a more pressing matter is a violation of their most basic human rights.
Oddvar Lundseng is a senior engineer with 43 years of experience in the energy business. Hans Konrad Johnsen, PhD is a former R&D manager with Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA. Stein Storlie Bergsmark has a degree in physics and is a former senior energy researcher and former manager of renewable energy education at the University of Agder.
10th Century technology expected to solve 21st Century energy issues.
Intermittents cannot even supply the energy to mine, transport, smelt, manufacture, deliver, assemble and commission their own infrastructure much less supply its society with the energy it needs.
The idiots have lied to themselves. They are like children, except they run governments and pay ‘scientists’ and ‘engineers’ to write phoney studies to support the madness.
The CO2 ‘savings’ after installation of the sun and wind gathering equipment does not include the energy input to construct the green stuff and does not include the loss of grid efficiency which is around 15%.
Wind and sun gathering does not work for conceptual engineering reasons.
German average yearly output from wind farms is 17.4% of the nameplate rating of the installed wind farm.
German average yearly output from solar is only 8.3% of the nameplate rating of the installed solar panels.
Regardless of costs there are engineering limits that make it not possible to reduce anthropogenic emissions of CO2 by 20%, 40%, 60%, 80%, 90% with wind and solar without energy storage
German CO2 ‘savings’ does not include the energy loss as intermittent solar and wind power force the use of single cycle natural gas turbines that can be turned on/off/on/off/on/off as compared to 20% more efficient combined cycle (produce steam from the waste heat from the first pass turbines) natural gas power plants that take 20 hours to start and hence cannot be turned on/off/on/off/on/off multiple times per day in respond to changes in wind speed.
Power output of a wind turbine varies as the cube of wind speed.
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/11/22/shocker-top-google-engineers-say-renewable-energy-simply-wont-work/
The danger in using a single country as an example of what can be done is that it only works when surrounding nations use traditional power, enabling Germany to shed or purchase power from the other nations. If for example, everyone in Europe had a power system similar to Germany, the whole house of cards would fall down.
Exactly. See California.
I rather consider the green blob prefers wind and solar precisely because they cannot sustain industrial civilization.
Oddvar, Hans and Stein
Thanks for highlighting the issues involved. Note also that Germany had only 10 hours of sunshine in December 2017. And total solar & wind dropped to ~ 3% of demand for 4 days during cloudy Doldrum weather last December.
However, please do NOT overstate your argument. e.g.
“sufficient, stable energy solely from sun and wind power will be impossible”.
ALL oil, gas, and coal is finite and will NOT last for 1000 years.
Thus we must develop sustainable alternatives.
Though difficult, the most likely source is fusion. The sun is existing fusion at a safe distance, and advances are being made in on controllable fusion systems.
The issue now is to bring the cost of solar down for premium desert locations, and to provide storage to buffer variations. That is the engineering challenge before us – and it is not inherently impossible!
An inaccurate report.
There’s no problem with frequency, the system is designed to import/export surplus (a new HVDC line is under construction to Norway for example)…
just the usual mash up of out of date stuff, too tedious to refute it
some other notes:
German spinning reserve, as elsewhere, is being replaced by the faster responding grid storage.
Germany kept France powered during the extensive reactor shut downs in recent years
The commission on shut down dates for German coal power is in session
I am not sure what multi-verse you are from but nothing you said is true or accurate. I am glad you support punishing the poor for your virtual signaling ego.
Off course are there frequency problems.
In summer, we had to 4 minutes retard over days in net frequecy leaded clocks, becaus of reduced frequency.
About 20 different reports from 2018 all state basically the same thing including the grid regulator and the German government but we should trust Griff because he says.
The fact Germany will miss it’s 2020 emission goals by 8% has already been stated by the German government but Griff is sure they are going to somehow pull a rabbit out of the hat.
Griffs credibility is ZERO.
Griff
Please remind me why plants and photosynthesis are bad.
just the usual mash up of out of date stuff, too tedious to refute it
Translation: The report is accurate and Griff can’t refute it and he knows it. but because it goes against his CAGW religious beliefs he feels the need to attack it anyway.
No such thing as “grid storage”. It’s load shedding during over-generation, usually at financial loss, coupled with drawing dispatchable power from other countries when under-generating. Impossible to scale outwards very far before the system saturates and collapses.
During 2003 only 2 operations were needed to stabilise the net,
2010 290 operations, in 2011 1024 op.
graph , increasing in thousands:
2013 2686 Redispatchops.,, 2014: 3453 , 2015 :6325.
some billions € in question.
I always thought the Germans were pragmatic. Apparently NOT.
Perhaps the best course of action now is to have required courses in grade school and universities on the concepts of grid management and engineering management. This need arises from the past episodes of direct public policy intervention by the public on elimination of nuclear energy, rooftop solar with already outdated panels, and country-scale revamps of the grid. This is all about to get worse by mass moves to adopt electric cars and trucks at the same time that grid storage is being pushed. (Doing it all at the same time only works when you ignore costs as was the case with early adopter costs of solar and rooftop solar at that.)
I guess the second recommendation would be to add required ethics courses at all levels of education in the aftermath of global MPG cheating by VW and fake news writing at Der Spiegel.
The energy needs can easily be supplied by unicorn powered treadmills.
In Germany, the power of wishful thinking is unreal.
In addition, they (German Gouvernement) are highly involved in projects to increase the number of e-cars, with a lot more request in electric power.
They suffer from delusions of grandeur thinking they will save the world.
It’s easier to predict the problems with renewable energy than it is to predict the direction of climate change.
How does bio-fuel reduce green house gases ?
Old friend of mine once told how extensive the massive battery array he had to manage for a USA Aluminium plant was. He said it was essential to keep ready back up capable of a full duty cycle because if power failed during a production run the plant couldn’t just keep the product hanging around as is until enough power came back on to resume task completion. Some German industry probably have that kind of issue & post shows how inconvenient 100% renewables can be.
Here in Ontario the damage done from implementing “The Green Energy Act” is horrific. The waste is approaching $100 billion. Nothing close to the $ waste in Germany but still a fiscal boondoggle of irresponsible spending unmatched in Canadian history.
Shutting down coal…for no reason other than the fervid imaginations of some very influential people. For jurisdictions without access to natural gas, coal is by far the safest, least expensive and quickest route to base load power for the grid. But try telling that to any of our academic, media and governing elites and they will perceive you as a conspiracy nut.
Not only did these people shut down coal, they spent double digit billions refurbishing old nukes that should have been decommissioned, then unbelievably investing multiple billions in wind/solar parks along with the required conventional back-up and creating an almost daily requirement for excess “alternative” power to be sold to the spot market for a fraction. On top of all that…a carbon tax.….total $fiasco and no reason for it.
All they had to do was hook up to the hydro power availible from Quebec. By making gasoline and electricity more expensive these people think they can change the clouds, and they have the blessing from our educated, political and media elites.
Furthermore we have elected a new government and “The Green Energy Act” is not up for discussion. In this neck of the woods if you are not on board with the politically correct man-made climate change alarmist narrative you are irrelevant.
The following is a quote from Steve McIntyre, Climate Audit, comments section. May 7, 2016.
“Which choice is better? To toss out the predictions as worthless, or to take action on the grounds that the Earth’s heating might still be too large?
I, for one, have never been sold on the idea that inconsistency between models and observations on one issue makes them “worthless” or renders concern moot. Over the years, I’ve discouraged this interpretation of Popperianism, if indeed it is a valid interpretation of Popperianism.
If this was something uncontroversial like modeling smelter or refinery throughput, a similar degree of inconsistency would prompt re-tuning of the models, not throwing them out. However, academic climate modelers have stubbornly refused to do so. Since they have refused to do so, it is entirely reasonable for me to comment on the inconsistencies. I have a particular annoyance on this topic as McKitrick et al 2010 was misrepresented in AR5 and an earlier submission pointing out false results in Santer et al 2008 was rejected, thereby permitting Santer et al 2008 to be used in policy relevant documents by US CCSP and EPA.
If change over the next 50 years is more likely to be of the same order as change over the past 50 years, as opposed to the accelerated changes contemplated in the climate models, that is surely relevant to the development of policies that are commensurate with and appropriate to the actual problem. Unfortunately, it also seems to me that much of the climate science community has, in the name of doing “something”, promoted feel-good but pointless or resource-dissipating self-indulgences such as windmills.
In Ontario, unwise subsidization of wind resulted for example in purchase of 3 TWH of power from wind crony at a cost of $450 million in 2015-4Q alone, which was sold to neighboring jurisdictions for $5 million. We not only lost $400 million in one quarter, but over charged hard pressed industry in Ontario while subsidizing competing industry in Michigan, New York and Ohio. A more toxic policy is hard for me to contemplate. And yet our politicians want to expand this program”
It would be interesting to develop a business case for a power consumption service. A business that does nothing but use excess power from the grid when prices go negative. Simply creating waste heat for example, or repeatedly lifting a large mass.
“To fulfill the German target of getting 60% of their total energy consumption from renewables by 2050, they must multiply the current power production from solar and wind by a factor of 15. They must also expand their output from conventional power plants by an equal amount, to balance and backup the intermittent renewable energy.”
— I don’t understand why the conventional output would need to be increased. If renewables supply 5% of power, and backup already exists to supply the other 95% and to back up the 5%, then does not all the needed capacity already exist?
You’re welcome 😉
In Canada StatsCan just released figures showing how worthless green industries have been since 2007.
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/philip-cross-statcan-just-exposed-how-worthless-green-industries-are-to-canadas-economy/wcm/80ff5fb7-de2b-4e3a-b092-7814d213d77d
In summary,
There are two lessons to be drawn from the tepid growth of Canada’s green sector. It will be a long time, if ever, before it makes a significant contribution to jobs and income in Canada. And in the meantime, even its marginal and largely meaningless existence will be expensive for both taxpayers and electricity customers
Vorsprung durch Arschlöcher
You know, cheat the emissions tests. Build windmills and solar panels that real engineers know don’t work. Make it law that all EU countries have to buy your windmills.
Brexit reminds me of that Dylan song:
“Then you ask why I don’t live here?
Honey, how come you don’t move?”
I don’t understand. Are you saying that usually they produce 27% and at the maximum more than 100%?
If so they need only 4 times the actual plants, why you say 15?
All that excess German wind and solar energy at peak times, just needs a bit of liebensraum.
‘Germany took on that challenge, to show the world how to build a society based entirely on “green, renewable” energy.’
Costa Rica tried to go 100% renewable, but if you speak to anyone that’s ever visited or lived there for more than a day in recent years one of the first things they’ll tell you is the that blackouts are an everyday clockwork-like occurrence.