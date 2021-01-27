Climate News Energy

Bright Green Impossibilities

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
26 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

After reading some information at Friends of Science, I got to thinking about how impossible it will be for us to do what so many people are demanding that we do. This is to go to zero CO2 emissions by 2050 by getting off of fossil fuels.

So let’s take a look at the size of the problem. People generally have little idea just how much energy we get from fossil fuels. Figure 1 shows the global annual total and fossil energy consumption from 1880 to 2019, and extensions of both trends to the year 2050. I note that my rough estimate of 2050 total annual energy consumption (241 petawatt-hrs/year) is quite close to the World Energy Organization’s business-as-usual 2050 estimate of 244 PWhr/yr.

Figure 1. Primary energy consumption, 1880-2019 and extrapolation to 2050. A “petawatt-hour” is 1015 watt-hours

So if we are going to zero emissions by 2050, we will need to replace about 193 petawatt-hours (1015 watt-hours) of fossil fuel energy per year. Since there are 8,766 hours in a year, we need to build and install about 193 PWhrs/year divided by 8766 hrs/year ≈ 22 terawatts (TW, or 1012 watts) of energy generating capacity.

Starting from today, January 25, 2021, there are 10,568 days until January 1, 2050. So we need to install, test, commission, and add to the grid about 22 TW / 10568 days ≈ 2.1 gigawatts/day (GW/day, or 109 watts/day) of generating capacity each and every day from now until 2050.

We can do that in a couple of ways. We could go all nuclear. In that case, we’d need to build, commission, and bring on-line a brand-new 2.1 GW nuclear power plant every single day from now until 2050. Easy, right? …

Don’t like nukes? Well, we could use wind power. Now, the wind doesn’t blow all the time. Typical wind “capacity factor”, the percentage of actual energy generated compared to the nameplate capacity, is about 35%. So we’d have to build, install, commission and bring online just under 3,000 medium-sized (2 megawatt, MW = 106 watts) wind turbines every single day from now until 2050. No problemo, right? …

Don’t like wind? Well, we could use solar. Actual delivery from solar panels on a 24/7/365 basis is on the order of 2.75 watts per square metre depending on location. So we’d have to cover ≈ 290 square miles (760 square kilometres) with solar panels, wire them up, test them, and connect them to the grid every single day from now until 2050. Child’s play, right? …

Of course, if we go with wind or solar, they are highly intermittent sources. So we’d still need somewhere between 50% – 90% of the total generating capacity in nuclear, for the all-too-frequent times when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

To summarize: to get the world to zero emissions by 2050, our options are to build, commission, and bring on-line either:

One 2.1 gigawatt (GW, 109 watts) nuclear power plant each and every day until 2050, OR

3000 two-megawatt (MW, 106 watts) wind turbines each and every day until 2050 plus a 2.1 GW nuclear power plant every day and a half until 2050, OR

290 square miles (760 square kilometres) of solar panels each and every day until 2050 plus a 2.1 GW nuclear power plant every day and a half until 2050.

I sincerely hope that everyone can see that any of those alternatives are not just impossible. They are pie-in-the-sky, flying unicorns, bull-goose looney impossible.

Finally, the US consumes about one-sixth of the total global fossil energy. So for the US to get to zero fossil fuel by 2050, just divide all the above figures by six … and they are still flying unicorn, bull-goose looney impossible. 

Math. Don’t leave home without it.

My very best wishes to everyone, stay safe in these parlous times,

w.

PS—As always, to avoid misunderstandings I request that when you comment, you quote the exact words that you are discussing so we can all be clear about who and what you are referring to.

Technical Note: These figures are conservative because they do not include the energy required to build the reactors, wind turbines, or solar panels. This is relatively small per GW of generation for nuclear reactors but is much larger for wind and solar.

They also don’t include the fact that wind turbines have about a 20-year lifespan, so after 20 years we’ll have to double the turbine construction per day. And with solar the lifespan is about 25 years, so for the last five years, we’ll have to double the solar construction per day. And then we will have to decommission and dispose of hundreds of thousands of wind turbines and square miles of solar panels …

The figures also don’t include the fact that if we go to an all-electric economy we will have to completely revamp, extend, and upgrade our existing electrical grid, which will require a huge investment of time, money, and energy.

They also don’t include the cost. The nuclear plants alone will cost on the order of US$170 trillion at current prices. And wind or solar plus 75% nuclear will be on the order of US275 trillion, plus decomissioning and disposal costs for wind turbines and solar panels.

So it is even more impossible … speaking of which, is it possible to be more impossible?

Because if it is possible … this is it.

Tom Halla
January 27, 2021 10:07 am

Greenpeace will insist that combined cycle power plants running off unicorn farts will save us.

dave
January 27, 2021 10:17 am

Put all the solar and wind sites in New Mexico, since the state’s ‘shocked’ by Biden’s attack on oil and gas. Cover the whole state with solar collectors and wind turbines, making sure to stuff as many as possible in Taos and Santa Fe, since those places seem to heavily favor green technology. I’m sure all the folks in those towns would have no problem with this, since ‘we’re all in this together,’ ‘we all have to do our part to save the planet,’ etc.

Brian Bellefeuille
Reply to  dave
January 27, 2021 10:31 am

One small hurdle to overcome though. You would run out of space for the solar panels in 419 or so days.(121,690/290).

markl
January 27, 2021 10:18 am

Logic will not be tolerated.

David Middleton
Editor
January 27, 2021 10:26 am

The “easy” answer is to start drilling CO2 injection wells in the Gulf of Mexico and drill them at the same historical rate we drilled oil & gas wells. By 2050, we’ll have injected 60 years worth of current Co2 emissions from electricity generation.

Pages from GCCCPub2019-7-2.png
Rory Forbes
Reply to  David Middleton
January 27, 2021 10:41 am

An even easier solution and we already have the means to accomplish it … stop pretending that CO2 is doing what they claim it is. End the “climate change” monologue. Start directing our resources towards real problem.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Rory Forbes
January 27, 2021 10:50 am

That option expired on January 20, 2021.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  David Middleton
January 27, 2021 11:03 am

Well, thanks for that. Now I’m even more depressed today. I guess we’re doomed, then.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Rory Forbes
January 27, 2021 11:11 am

We would have been doomed if the Democrats won a couple of more Senate seats… We might just be royally fracked for the next 2-4 years.

Krishna Gans
January 27, 2021 10:28 am

As a lot of people talk about producing H2 with wind power, take that H2 for producing hydrocarbons, we have to add a lot of energy loss costs in the calculation, a calculation resulting in unpayable energy bills, at least.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Joseph Zorzin
January 27, 2021 10:29 am

Well, the “climate czar” in MA says that MA can get to net zero by 2050. He says we can reduce carbon emissions by 85%. Then we’ll need to find some way to balance the remaining 15% by sequestration- and much of that will come from forests. As a forester, I asked him to be more specific but he said we’ll just have to work that out! Even if we never cut another tree during that period- the forests can’t sequester nearly enough to satisfy the new “2050 net free bill”. And then we’ll have to replace wood products with what? Cement, metals, plastic? Makes no sense. And to even get to that 85% we’ll have to cover every building in the state with solar panels AND install several thousand wind turbines AND cover 60-120 acres of land with ground mounted solar- all in this very tiny state. When I complain about the stupidity of this- I’m accused of being unprofessional!

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
January 27, 2021 10:30 am

Also, I keep asking who amongst the green crowd will ask to have a solar or wind “farm” built next to their home. So far, no takers.

Larry in Texas
January 27, 2021 10:32 am

I think the Biden plan (as promulgated in reality by the Green New Deal-ers) is designed to intentionally crater the US and world economies, so that the “experts” can take total power and control. Sort of like in the medieval, Dark Ages eras.

Mr. Lee
Reply to  Larry in Texas
January 27, 2021 10:47 am

Clearly, it serves the interests of those in power. My guess is that it expands the size and power of the centralized bureaucratic state, so that the narrative serves those who work for the state. And, since the centralized state primarily exists to serve lobbyists for corporate interests, it is in the lobbyist’s interest to expand the central power of the state.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Larry in Texas
January 27, 2021 10:53 am

Everyone keeps talking about solving a nonexistent “problem” founded on bad science, imagined data, politics, virtue signalling and wishful thinking. For over 20 years I’ve watched, read and listened to people (on both sides) expanding on a science that barely surpasses astrology. It has been the blind leading the blind for decades. They know exactly how much unicorn horn and faerie dust is necessary to do the job. All they need now are unicorns and faeries.
The whole thing is laughable … a fantasy from 1st to last.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Rory Forbes
January 27, 2021 11:05 am

Unfortunately, that fantasy is now a nightmarish reality.

lbeyeler
January 27, 2021 10:41 am

Beautiful, just beautiful, thank you.

Maybe a bit optimistic in this part here:
Since there are 8,766 hours in a year, we need to build and install about 193 PWhrs/year divided by 8766 hrs/year ≈ 22 terawatts (TW, or 1012 watts) of energy generating capacity.”

I think you could probably double the number of required wind turbines and all the rest to make up for the peak hours.

John Edmondson
January 27, 2021 10:55 am

Right on the money as usual Willis. Thanks John

Mr. Lee
January 27, 2021 10:57 am

It won’t happen. But I doubt if that is the goal. Those leading the charge to fight climate change couldn’t care less if the battle is won or lost. They only care that they are in charge and get highly remunerated for it.
State administrators always want more money and power . It is their raison d’etre. But they can’t just claim more money and power. They have to at least pretend to have a reason.

Curious George
Reply to  Mr. Lee
January 27, 2021 11:14 am

Things rarely are what they seem to be. Look at an effort to depose an ex-president, scheduled for February 8. Surely it is the most pressing agenda for 100% of Democrats. They are still shocked at the number of deplorables.

I have an even better agenda for them: Banish the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

Alan Robertson
Reply to  Mr. Lee
January 27, 2021 11:15 am

You are correct. Getting to zero emissions isn’t their goal.
Ever see that Ted Talk where Bill Gates put up a formula for getting to zero emissions, whereby one of the components was bringing human populations to zero? And the audience laughed?

Rick C
January 27, 2021 11:00 am

Willis: Nothing wrong with your calculations. I’ve done similar ones that pretty much agree. But, of course, this doesn’t cover the other approach which is to reduce demand. We just need to eliminate 2/3rds of the population and move most of the remaining population into an agrarian society utilizing primarily horses and oxen for power. (This may seen unrealistic, but Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot accomplished population reductions of large magnitudes in just a couple of decades.) We could then use existing wind/solar infrastructure to provide everyone that’s left with 2-3 hours of electricity per day to charge their cell phones and run their refrigerators. Might need to restrict each home to say 5000 watts though so no high demand appliances like air conditioning, heating, electric dryers, ranges or deep well water pumps.

You may think that I’m just being sarcastic, but there are quite a few population control advocates among the radical Green groups advocating for drastic human population reduction. Apparently they want to save the planet from us humans so that we don’t interfere with plants’ and animals’ enjoyment of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

I do find some hope in the observation that nothing that is impossible has ever actually happened.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Rick C
Old Retired Guy
January 27, 2021 11:06 am

An interesting data set would be how these numbers compare to what was installed per day over the last 5, 3, 1 years. And what it means if you add 3 to 5 years at the current pace.

Fred Haynie
January 27, 2021 11:10 am

Even more impossible is that doing away with fossil burning will lower atmospheric concentrations of CO2. Natural emissions of CO2 are at least an order of magnitude greater than all anthropogenic emissions. These natural emission rates have been rising for decades as tropical ocean SSTs have been riseing. It is true that over a year, practically all of these emissions are absorbed by multiple sinks (rain, trees, grass, cold ocean waters, phytoplankton, etc.). The concentration of anthropogenic emissions in the atmsphere are similarly affected by these sinks. So there is no significant accumulation of such emissions.

Keith Rowe
January 27, 2021 11:11 am

Now you just got to add hydrogen to the mix and it’s losses. It’s insane.

John Garrett
January 27, 2021 11:16 am

Mr. Eschenbach,

Thank you × 1,000,000.

The U.S. and its noise-manufacturers (a/k/a the media) are wholly innumerate (in the case of the media, that’s a large part of the reason its employees went into the noise production business in the first place).

You have now done the mathematics for them. Let’s see if they can read.

