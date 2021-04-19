Weather

So Far Germany Seeing Coldest April In 104 Years, Second Coldest Since 1881, Snowiest Since 1986

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
29 Comments

Reposted from The NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 18. April 2021

It’s been a really frosty April this year across Central Europe. Germany so far has seen it’s second coldest April since records began in 1881.

Hat-tip: Snowfan

Coldest since 1917

April across much of Europe has been unusually cold, frosty and even snowy, and the media have been awfully quiet about it. The following chart shows the mean temperature anomalies with respect to the 1991-2020 reference period so far (up through April 17):

 With a mean temperature of 4.5°C for Germany, April so far continues to be the second coldest since 1881, according to German DWD national weather service records. Only 1917 was colder at a mean of 4.3°C.

Another cold blast forecast for next weekend

And it likely isn’t going to change too much, as the ECMWF model is forecasting yet another unusual April cold wave with snow and frost for next week. A warm up is forecast near the end of the month, but that is still some 10 days out.

Most snowy April in 35 years

One thing is already certain: For Germans, it will be the most snowy April since 1986 – video.

The WO/GFS forecasts (left and right) see a continuation of the April winter with widespread ground frost from April 23. Extremely cold air with up to -12°C deviations from the old WMO climate mean 1981-2010 over Germany is projected on April 26 at 850 hPa. Sources: WO/GFS forecasts Tmin ground Germany and WZ/GEM forecasts TA850 Europe.

Northern hemisphere cooling continues

The German media recently claimed that “the global warming continues”, but the NCEP GFS run of April 18 shows a temperature anomaly of near zero.

Chart source: 2m-temperatures global 7 day trend

29 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Walter Horsting
April 19, 2021 6:10 am

Global Warming, let's spent $150 Trillion fighting CO2 the most important trace gas of life!

10
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Walter Horsting
April 19, 2021 6:31 am

There is something going on it may need a good look into. Since beginning of the month the majority of the polar stratosphere
(30 hPa and below) is at its coldest ever recorded.comment image

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
1
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  Vuk
April 19, 2021 7:18 am

We have had a very quiet Sun and our Earth’s magnetic field is ebbing. Maybe as the Sun wakes up the solar wind will warm it back up some. When you are way at the top of the atmosphere, energetic particles coming inbound from the Sun matter.
comment image

With the St Vincent volcano going off, the first meaningful injection of SO2 into the upper atmosphere in quite some time has happened. Other volcanoes are beginning to stir. We’ve enjoyed all the warmth put into the Earth the past few decades from the very active Sun; maybe now it’s time to endure the flip side.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Walter Horsting
April 19, 2021 6:32 am

A near infinite gold mine for the "clean energy" industrial complex and its flunky supporters in government and academia seeking funding on a vast scale. Nothing less than a rapid advance of continental glaciers will change their minds and probably not even that.

3
Reply
Tom Halla
April 19, 2021 6:13 am

Don't worry. Cold weather is attributable to global warming. But as any outcome is consistent with global warming, it just doesn't mean anything useful.

8
Reply
starzmom
April 19, 2021 6:22 am

Expecting 3 inches of snow tomorrow in eastern Kansas. May set records. Spring is very slow this year.

4
Reply
ATheoK
April 19, 2021 6:30 am

Well, that just means the temperature adjusters are going to raise temperatures in the Arctic, Antarctic, Central Africa and Siberia where temperature sensors are few and urban areas where temperature sensors are installed near buildings and asphalt.
That way they can keep the alleged global anomaly high.
That way they can keep the alleged global anomaly high.

7
Reply
Herrnwingert
April 19, 2021 6:33 am

An old joke: A man on top of a London bus is tearing up a newspaper and throwing bits out of the window. Asked what’s he doing he replies: “it keeps the elephants away”. “But there aren’t any elephants in central London.” He says, “Yes, effective isn’t it!”

Now the climate warriors throw taxpayers money out of the window to keep the climate crisis away. But there isn’t any climate crisis. “Effective isn’t it” they claim.

13
Reply
Brent C
Reply to  Herrnwingert
April 19, 2021 6:52 am

They'll have some 'splainin' to do on how the Mauna Kea atmospheric CO2 levels (earth's gold standard) continue on their steady, naturally-occurring increase…

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 19, 2021 6:36 am

Remember to fight climate change in an all out battle in a lightning attack without proper winter gear. Operation Barbarossa cost how many casualties?

1
Reply
John Tillman
April 19, 2021 6:39 am

As if there weren't already enough misery and suffering in Germany in April 1917. But at least its Air Force was enjoying success.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloody_April

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloody_April

0
Reply
Climate believer
April 19, 2021 6:40 am

… and before some smart@rse gets his knickers in a twist… yes, we know, it's weather.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
April 19, 2021 6:40 am

Around end of this week, a new cold snap will hit Germany again with snow up to the
end of April.

comment image

Three models:

comment image

1
Reply
MrGrimNasty
April 19, 2021 6:44 am

In terms of global warming/latest nom-de-guerre, it's as meaningless as last summer's Siberian heatwave. The earth surface is a constantly changing pattern of areas above and below 'normal', sometimes a cold pool randomly sticks in one place, sometimes a hot, sometimes they repeatedly reinforce. This used to be known as random weather, a blocking pressure pattern etc.

0
Reply
RelPerm
April 19, 2021 6:51 am

No Texas sized headlines of catastrophic failure of electrical grid, no homeless freezing in the streets, no ultra high power bills … Germany must be doing something right to manage such a cold snap!

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  RelPerm
April 19, 2021 6:58 am

no ultra high power bills
﻿
It’s a joke, isn’t ?

5
Reply
RelPerm
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 19, 2021 7:15 am

Germany prices pretty low compared to $9,000 per megawatt-hour spot prices Texans endured during their cold snap

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  RelPerm
April 19, 2021 7:27 am

More to say ?
comment image

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  RelPerm
April 19, 2021 7:29 am

Spot prices are not to compare to household prices I spoke about

0
Reply
posa
Reply to  RelPerm
April 19, 2021 7:24 am

Germany has excellent foreign suppliers of electricity generated by coal and nuclear… they're just located outside German borders. Germany simply outsourced its power supplies. At great cost.

Texas electric power is all generated within its borders.

Texas electric power is all generated within its borders.

0
Reply
Climate believer
Reply to  RelPerm
April 19, 2021 7:26 am

Yeah, it's called coal, natural gas, a bit of nuclear and importing from your neighbours.

German electricity production.png

German electricity production.png
0
Reply
Yooper
April 19, 2021 6:53 am

And, meanwhile, the central US is under a Hard Freeze warning for Tuesday and Wednesday. All my fruit trees are in full bloom, as are all the orchards in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio.

1
Reply
M Courtney
April 19, 2021 7:17 am

Weather, not climate.
But it demonstrates once again that geh weather varies by about 30°C everywhere, year on any given calendar date, year on year.

And AGW is only feared to cause 3°C warming in a century.

Thus, once again, coping with the weather means coping with a change that’s 10 x greater and 100 x faster than AGW worst-case.

If we just stick with adaptation to the weather we needn’t worry about mitigation. The impact of AGW is just too small to be noticed.

2
Reply
Al Miller
April 19, 2021 7:19 am

It's clearly Globull Warming that caused Germany to get cold. How could there be any doubt?!

0
Reply
posa
April 19, 2021 7:20 am

Yeah well. Be prepared for a monster Atlantic 2021 hurricane season. Weatherbell.com is forecasting as much as SIX TIMES the average hurricane season impact on the Gulf Coast, and parts of the southeast coast.

See the latest Saturday Summary video at Weatherbell.

See the latest Saturday Summary video at Weatherbell.

0
Reply
Gerry, England
April 19, 2021 7:21 am

So a late spring and then last year didn't autumn come early. In the UK we were very close to the coldest August Bank Holiday weekend ever with people putting their heating on.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
April 19, 2021 7:22 am

Spring is sprung, the grass is riz
I wonder where the boidies is
They say the boid is on the wing
But that’s absoid, the wing is on the boid!

This poet would have had great fun with how absoid this global warming is.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Michael in Dublin
0
Reply
Alex
April 19, 2021 7:28 am

I am fed up with this cold weather.
It is the second half of April, but my heating is running at the full force.
WHEN IS THIS WINTER OVER???

0
Reply
Kpar
April 19, 2021 7:45 am

OK, I can hear them now, “Don’t you know the difference between climate and weather?”

I think they should just declare victory and go home.

0
Reply
